Upcoming: A Perfect Circle, Big Sean, Billy Ocean, Jonathan Richman, Middlelands, Olivia Neutron-John, Robin Trower, etc.

Billy Ocean performs at the Arena Theatre May 20. Photo by Eva Rinaldi via Flickr Commons

Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.

3LAU: Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $15 to $30. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Aggrolites: Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Alan Haynes: Sat., Jan. 28, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

All Roads to Rome: With Last Judgement, Black Standard, Sensitiser., Fri., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Awful Lot: With Yikes!, Bottom of the Food Chain, Feels Like Murder, The Drafted. Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $8. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Back In Black: With The Cherry Bomb. Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., Free. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis St., Houston, 832-767-0513.

Bayside: With Say Anything, Reggie And The Full Effect., Mon., April 17, 6:30 p.m., $21 to $25. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Benefit for Christian Kidd: With The Hates, Mell Hell & The Texas Mod Crushers, Screech of Death, Gut Radio. Sun., Jan. 22, 6 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys: Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Big Sean: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Billy Currington: Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Billy Ocean: Sat., May 20, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Bit Brigade: Thu., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Black Smurf: With Lil Eru Guchi., Thu., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $5. The White Swan, 4419 Navigation Blvd, Houston, 713-923-2837.

blink-182: Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, 1 Reliant Park, Houston, 832-667-1000.

Bo Brumble: Wed., Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m., Free. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Bob Schneider: Thu., May 18, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Brandi Carlile: Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Cullen Performance Hall, 4800 Calhoun, Houston, 713-743-5186.

Broken Rail: With The Mendenhall Experiment, Emerge, Devil's Adversary. Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Carolyn Wonderland: Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $22 to $35. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Jonathan Richman performs February 21 at the Continental Club. Photo by kata rokkar via Flickr Commons

Carter: With Brewfish, FBS, Cat and the Scumbags., Sun., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Chainsmokers: Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., TBA. Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, 1 Reliant Park, Houston, 832-667-1000.

Charlie Harrison: Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Chris Lively: With Matt Mejia., Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $5. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone Rd., Houston, 713-923-4277.

Chris Stapleton: Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, 1 Reliant Park, Houston, 832-667-1000.

Cloud Catcher: With Funeral Horse, The Dirty Needs. Sun., March 19, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Combichrist: With Dope, September Mourning, Davey Suicide., Tue., April 4, 6:30 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Computer Luv: With DJ XLO., Wed., Jan. 25, 10 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.

Cory Morrow: Thu., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $30 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Cowjazz: Sat., Feb. 25, 6 p.m., $5. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Darryl Worley: With The Broken Spokes., Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Dawn Of Dissolution: With Hacked to Pieces. Thu., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Deadman Duo: Every other Thursday, 6 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Dean Ween Group: With Amandla. Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $20 to $24. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Def Leggend: Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Dirty River Boys: Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Drop Out Vegas: With Scubadiver, Greg Cote And The Real Life Friends., Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $7. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Dub Miller: Thu., Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m., Free. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Ellis Easley: With Chris Lively & The Pines., Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277.

Enter Shikari: With Being As An Ocean. Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Eric Prydz: Thu., March 30, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Eric Stanley: Thu., July 13, 8 p.m., $25 to $50. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

The Filthy Dead: With Koppur Thief, Edge of Misery, Street Couch. Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Flannelfest: With Four Letter Language, Burn Out Brighter, True Heroics, Riot On The Radio, Commons. Sat., Jan. 21, 6 p.m., $8 to $10. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Florida Georgia Line: Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., TBA. Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, 1 Reliant Park, Houston, 832-667-1000.

A Giant Dog: With Frog Hair. Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Hadden Sayers: Sat., July 22, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Hamilton Leithauser: Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $22 to $32. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Heapin' Helpin': With The Dimaggios, The Glass. Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Honeyboy Nelson: Thu., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

I Prevail: With Wage War, Islander, Assuming We Survive., Sat., Feb. 25, 7 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Imprecation: With Venereal Baptism, Remnants. Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

InAeona: With Pyreship., Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

James Boogaloo Bolden: Sat., Jan. 21, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Jimmy Pizzatola: Sat., Jan. 21, 10 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Joe Diffie: Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $80 to $185. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Joe Ely: Fri., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $35 to $50. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Joe King Carrasco: With Patricia Vonne. Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $18. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

John Moreland: Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $15 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

A Perfect Circle performs April 27 at Smart Financial Centre. Photo by Pablo Caro via Flickr Commons

John Papa Gros: Fri., March 3, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Jonathan Richman feat. Tommy Larkins: Tue., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Kay Jay: With Devin the Dude. Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $5 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Kinky Friedman: Fri., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $15 to $25. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Kinky Karl: With Vaudevillian, Ten Pixels Tall, N-8. Tue., Jan. 24, 9 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Kraig Parker: Sat., Jan. 28, 7 p.m., $15 to $20. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Krewella: Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $25 to $40. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Landon Bullard: Thu., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $8 to $10. Thu., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $8 to $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Larry Gatlin: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $60 to $85. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Lawrence: Mon., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Lit: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $25. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy. Stafford, 281-277-9333.

Locate: With Heapin' Helpin', 9 Mile Skid. Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Mandi Powell: Fri., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugarland, 281-240-3474.

Matt Caldwell: Wed., Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m., Free. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Max and the Waysiders: Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m.-1:45 a.m., Free. D&W Lounge, 911 Milby, Houston, 713-226-7039.

Metal Church: With Sin Circus, Apocalyptic, Carry the Storm., Sun., Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m., $18.50 to $22. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Metal Night: With Black Kennedy, Count Your Dead, Mirages, Suicidal Impulse, Reckless High, Sledge. Fri., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Michigan Rattlers: Mon., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $12 to $18. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Joe Ely performs February 3 at Main Street Crossing. Photo by Jason Wolter

Middlelands: 12th Planet, Aaron Jackson, AC Slater, Akreacha, Alison Wonderland, Andy C, Ardalan, Assembly, Bassrush Experience, Bassnectar, Big Gigantic, Big Wild, Bijou, Billy Kenny, BlackGummy, Bonnie X Clyde, Bonobo, Boombox, Cartelm, Bro Safari, Buala, Cache Money, Carlyle, Christian Martin, Clips x Ahoy, Closed Caption, Cloudchord, Crizzly, Crystal Castles, Crywolf, Daniel Allen, Danny Brown, Darko, Datsik, Delta Heavy, Deuce Parks, Dieselboy, Dimond Saints, DJ Mel, Ekali, Elohim, Ephwurd, Eprom, Falcons, Fallen, Fat Tony, Flatbush Zombies, Friction, Funtcase, G Jones, Galantis, Gamma, Getter, Goldfish, Gramatik, GRiZ, Gryffin, Herobust, Hicks with Sticks, Hunter Vaughan, illenium, J Phlip, Jerry Folk, JOYRYDE, JPhelpz, Jurassic 5, Kaiydo, Kaskade, Keys N Krates, Kill Frenzy, Kristian Nairn, Left/Right, Lido, LondonBridge, Louis the Child, Madhatter, Major Lazer, Marshmello, MC DINO, Metrik, Michael Christmas, MK, Moksi, Morpei, MSCLS, My Nu Leng, NGHTMRE, OneG, Paper Diamond, Paperwater, Pham, Phantogram, Pouya, Prismo, Pusher, Quix, Rae Sremmurd, Redlight, Rich Chigga, Sage Armstrong, Seven Lions, Sikdope, Sinden, Sirus Hood, Slander, Snails, Space Jesus, taikinulight, Tim Gunter, Tokimonsta, Trips Ahoy, TroyBoi, Vicious Viv, Wavedash, What So Not, Will Clarke, Wingtips, Wintertime, Zander, ZHU. May 5-7, 3 p.m., $185. Texas Renaissance Festival, 21778 Farm-To-Market Road 1774, Todd Mission, 800-458-3435.

Miguel Bosé: Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., $59-$150. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Miniature Tigers: With Sam Turner & the Cactus Cats., Sun., Feb. 12, 7 p.m., $15 to $16.50. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Minus the Bear: With Beach Slang, Bayonne. Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $22.50 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Mocedades: Fri., Feb. 10, 8:30 p.m., $35 to $85. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Mockingbird Brother: With Son of Bitch, Snow Indian. Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Morgan James: Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $20 to $28. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Myliam: With Voltage, A Vow Unbroken, Xxcessive Pleasure, Myliam. Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Nightbird: With The Damn Torpedoes. Sat., Feb. 11, 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Nocturnal Avernus: With Carry The Storm, Sacrilegious, Thundertank, Bardook. Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

EXPAND Salt N Pepa perform at Rock The Ranch May 12-13 at Valley Ranch Town Center. Photo by David Burke via Flickr Commons

Norma Jean: With He Is Legend, Capsize, Comrades. Sat., March 25, 6 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Otep: With The Convalescence, The World Over. Thu., March 16, 7:30 p.m., $16 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

A Perfect Circle: Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., $39.50 to $65. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Pictureplane: With Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Horse Head, Cold Hart, DJ Alchemy. Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $15. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

Pitsiokos/White: With Kai/Ros, KA, Etched In the Eye. Tue., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Priests: With Olivia Neutron-John, The Lories. Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $12 to $13. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

A Really Kool Party: Superbowl Edition: With Hiram, Gracie Chavez, Dayta., Wed., Feb. 1, 10 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.

Reggae in the Fountains #3: With The Wailers., Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $20. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333.

Retch: Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Richard Cagle and the Voodoo Choir: Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Rival Sons/Hollow Bones Tour: Wed., May 3, 7 p.m., $25-$39.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

River Whyless: Sun., April 2, 8 p.m., $15. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Robin Trower: Fri., May 5, 7 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Rock the Ranch: With Jason Derulo, I Love the 90s, Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Kid N Play, Coolio, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, Kool Moe Dee, Rob Base, Young MC. May 12-13, 7 p.m., $119 to $149. Valley Ranch Town Center, Valley Ranch Parkway, New Caney.

Roger Creager: Fri., Feb. 10, 7 p.m., $20 to $40. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Sabaton: With Leaves Eyes, Battle Beast, Dawn of Dissolution. Thu., May 18, 7:30 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

San Fermin: With Low Roar., Wed., May 3, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $65. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Scott H. Biram: With Jesse Dayton. Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Scott H. Biram: Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

EXPAND The Chainsmokers perform at Club Nomadic February 2. Photo by Brandon Williams via Flickr Commons

Shadow Giant: Wed., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Shame: With Sledge, Omerta, New Methods, Torture. Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Shelley King: Sat., April 1, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Sirsy: With Forever Miles., Sun., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Slaid Cleaves: Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $20 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Sleeping Ancient: With Cake Rangers, Without Waves, Pyreship. Wed., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

SoberBowl SuperFest: Sun., Feb. 5, 2-5:30 p.m., Free. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr., Houston, 281-823-9103.

Souldig: Thu., Feb. 9, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Legends of the Underground: With Spice 1, Street Military, C-Bo, OG Ron C & The Chopstars. Sat., March 11, 8:30 p.m., $25-$300. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 Mckee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

Steve Aoki: Thu., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $35 to $50. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Steve Reno and Scalp Shifters: Fri., Jan. 20, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Still Tippin: With OG Ron C & The Chopstars, Mike Jones, Lil Flip. Thu., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $40 to $250. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington Ave., Houston, 713-869-3344.

Striker: Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $12 to $13. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 McKee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

Take This Fest And Shove It: With Buck Biloxi and His Fucks, Talk Sick Brats, Daggerhead, Total Nightmare, Trampoline Team, Trouble Boys, The Cops, Black ABBA, Mydolls, Hiss. Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Tennis: Wed., April 12, 8 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

The Chainsmokers: With Sam Hunt., Thu., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., TBA. Club Nomadic, 2121 Edwards, Houston.

The Jared Presley Experience: With Zzyzx, The Blue Grooves. Wed., April 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Thieves: With Alteras, Jonah the Runner, Shadow 13, Too Blue 2 Shine, Kloanoa, The Chordinates., Wed., Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m., $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Tipsy Kitten: With Holly Halls., Thu., Feb. 23, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Robin Trower performs May 5 at House of Blues. Photo by Carl Lender via Flickr Commons

Trudy Lynn: Fri., Jan. 20, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

U2: With The Lumineers. Wed., May 24, 6:30 p.m., $155. NRG Stadium, 1 NRG Park, Houston, 832-667-1400.

Uncle Lucius: Fri., Feb. 17, 7 p.m., $15 to $30. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

The Voice Season 11 Tour: With Kylie Rothfield, Whitney & Shannon, Simone Gundy, Brendan Fletcher, Christian Cuevas. Sun., Feb. 19, 7 p.m., $15 to $40. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

We Were Wolves: Fri., Feb. 17, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

The Wheel Workers: With A Sundae Drive, Glass the Sky, Ex-Optimists. Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $7. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

White Ghost Shivers: Fri., June 2, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Whitney: Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

William Clark Green: With Flatland Cavalry. Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

The Wind + The Wave: Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $12 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

