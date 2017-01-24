Upcoming: Acid Jeep, Charlie Wilson, Drive-By Truckers, Idina Menzel, Iron Maiden, New Pornographers, etc.

Idina Menzel performs July 26 at Smart Financial Centre. Photo by Christi Vest

Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.

12 Gauge Awakening: With Testify, Underage. Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., TBA. The 19th Hole Grill & Bar, 202 Sawdust, Spring, 281-363-2574.

Alina Baraz: Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Apps: With Ak'chamel, Goldchilde, Gargoyles, Dead Time. Fri., February 10, 8 p.m., $5 to $10. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Arson City: With Shaving Susie, Caliber Theory, Citta. Sat., February 4, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Awake at the End: With The Fieldtrip. Thu., January 26, 9 p.m., $5. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Bailo: With Lunatix., Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Bear's Den: With Gill Landry. Thu., February 9, 6 p.m., $18 to $22. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Billy Currington: Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Black Slate: Thu., February 16, 10:30 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Blood Club: With Space Fiend., Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Botany: With Christopher Tignor, Black Taffy, Sandy Ewen, Disaro, Tejano Doppler. Sun., February 26, 8 p.m., $5. Civic TV, 2010 Commerce, Unit B, Houston, 713-822-4692.

Carl: With KA., Sat., January 28, 7 p.m., Free. Vinal Edge, 239 W. 19th, Houston, 281-537-2575.

Carnage: Thu., February 2, 10 p.m., $50. Spire Nightclub, 1720 Main, Houston, 713-518-2132.

Charlie Wilson: With Fantasia, Johnny Gill, Solero. Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $45 to $100. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.

Cody Canada with Mike McClure: Thu., February 9, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $24. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Combat: With The Mind's Eye, Tenebrian., Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., TBA. The 19th Hole Grill & Bar, 202 Sawdust, Spring, 281-363-2574.

Common Sense: With Acid Jeep, Secret Sands, Distant Worker, Funeral Parlor, An Oblique Offering, DJ Guyot, DJ Milo Tech. Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., $7. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Conor Oberst: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $29 to $31. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Crazy Town: With Rainchild. Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

David Dondero: Fri., February 10, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

The Bar-Kays perform February 3 at the Players Party at Sam Houston Race Park. Photo by Ben Byrne via Flickr Commons

Delicate Boys: Thu., February 9, 10:30 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Demarkus Lewis: With Lucas Keizer, Michael Eclectic. Sat., January 28, 10 p.m., $5 to $10. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

DJ Snake: Sun., February 5, 10 p.m., $100 to $1000. Cle, 2301 Main St, Houston, 312-622-1899.

DJs Butch & Rubio of 30footFall: Thu., January 26, 8 p.m., Free. D & T Drive Inn, 1307 Enid, Houston, 713-868-6165.

Downfall 2012: Sun., February 12, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Drive-By Truckers: Tue., April 11, 7 p.m., $25 to $29. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Drowning Pool: With Johnny Solinger. Thu., February 16, 7 p.m., $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Dua Lipa: Sat., March 11, 7 p.m., $18. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Eastgate: With Calling for Eden, Sol Antics, Unknown Brothers, Dharma Kings. Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Evanoff: Thu., April 6, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Ezra Charles: Sun., February 12, 2 p.m., $25 to $35. The Music Box Theater, 2623 Colquitt, Houston, 713-522-7722.

Free Radicals: With Metanoia, Bourgeois Mystics, Texture Yellow. Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., $7. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Funk Summit: With Soul Creatures, The Journey Agents, If You Have to Ask, Bayou City Funk, The Heights Funk Collective., Sun., May 7, 7 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Garbage Island: An Original Live Sketch Show for Children Ages 2-6: Sat., February 25, 10:30 a.m., Free to $10. Sat., March 11, 10:30 a.m., Free to $10. Rec Room, 100 Jackson, Houston, 713-344-1291.

Get A Life: With Jerk. Thu., January 26, 8 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Girls Guns & Glory: Sat., February 18, 9 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

gnash: Sat., April 8, 7 p.m., $20. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Gunpowder Gray: With God Fearing Fuck, Ullatec. Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Ha Ha Tonka: Sun., March 12, 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Insect Warfare performs May 18 at Walters Downtown. Photo by Craig Hlavaty

Hannibal Buress: Fri., February 3, 8 p.m., $35 to $40. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Hayley Kiyoko: Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Heist: With Knuckle Deep, Luna Lunacy, Black Static., Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

HELLYEAH: With The Crowned, Sons of Texas. Sun., March 5, 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

HoneyBoy Nelson: Thu., February 9, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Houston Whatever Fest: With Cold War Kids, AWOLNATION, Roky Erickson, Ghostface Killah, Robert DeLong, Asher Roth, The Faint, American Football, Soul Rebels Brass Band, Big Freedia, Krayzie Bone, Lyric Michelle, Frog Hair, Guilla, iLL Faded, Another Run, Secret Sands, We Were Wolves, The Cops, Dollie Barnes, Vodi, Giant Kitty, El Lago, Rose Ette, WhyJae, Rizzoo Rizzoo, T2 the Ghetto Hippie, Doeman, Soul of Sherif, Tim Woods, DJ Mr. Rogers,Roky Moon & BOLT!, Jerk, Mind Shrine, Mantra Love, Walker Lukens, Sherita Perez, Wrestlers, Ruiners. April 1-2, 11:30 a.m., $55 to $450. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Howard and the Nosebleeds: With Treehouse Project, Cobra Kai, Trundle the Grape. Thu., February 9, 8 p.m., $8. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Ian Moore: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Idina Menzel: Wed., July 26, 8 p.m., $48 to $143. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Insect Warfare: With Excruciating Terror, Captain Cleanoff, PLF, Holy Money. Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Iron Maiden: Wed., June 21, 7:30 p.m., $39.50 to $99.50. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.

Israel Nash: Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $12 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Jerry McComb: Thu., March 2, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Jim Brickman: Thu., February 16, 8:30 p.m., $88 to $158. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Jon Stork: With Josh Newcom., Fri., February 17, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Judgement Day: Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Kane Strang: Sun., March 12, 7 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Kevin Anthony & G-Town: With Tex Renner, Odd Toddler, Jared Reed. Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Kiefer Sutherland: Sun., May 14, 8 p.m., $25 to $30. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Kraftwerk Tribute Concert: With JG and the Robots, Secret Sands. Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

Morbid Angel performs at the House of Blues June 23. Photo by Mario Pleitez via Flickr Commons

Kyle Hutton & The Chubby Knuckle Choir: Fri., January 27, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Lady Antebellum: With O.A.R., Tyler Farr. Sun., February 5, 2 p.m., TBA. NRG Center, 1 NRG Park, Houston, 832-667-1400.

Landlady: With Deep Cuts. Mon., February 27, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Landon Bullard: Thu., February 23, 9 p.m., $8 to $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Lazy Lester: Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $20. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Led Zeppelin 2: Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., $17.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Lime Traders: Sat., March 11, 8:30 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

The Linus Pauling Quartet: With Hearts of Animals. Sat., January 28, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Lone Star Hippie: With Josefus, Richard Cagle & the Voodoo Choir. Sat., February 11, 9 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Los Dientes: With Jarrod Thomas, Justin Stewart, Dem. Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Los Skarnales: With Bloodshot Bill, Jittery Jack. Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

LoveSux 2017 Party: Fri., February 10, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., TBA. Howl at the Moon, 612 Hadley, Houston, 713-658-9700.

Mandolin Orange: Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Mara: With Wicked World, I Am, Rothschild, Torture, Overture. Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., $10. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Marbin: With Tommy Electric, Robert Soli., Wed., February 8, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Matt Pryor: With Dan Andriano, Sergio Trevino. Fri., February 24, 8:30 p.m., $13 to $16. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Merchandise: With Operator Music Band, Tim Darcy, Molly Burch, Chain of Flowers. Tue., March 14, 7 p.m., $12 to $14. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Miguel Bosé: Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., $59-$150. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Milemarker: With Narrow Head, The Wiggins. Fri., February 10, 9 p.m., $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Moon Hooch: Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., $12 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Iron Maiden performs June 21 at the Toyota Center. Photo by Groovehouse

Morbid Angel: With Suffocation, Revocation, Withered., Fri., June 23, 7:30 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Ne-Hi: Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

New Madrid: With Get a Life, Bernie Pink. Thu., January 26, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

The New Pornographers: With Waxahatchee. Thu., May 4, 7 p.m., $29 to $33. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

NFL Crawfish Boil (hosted by Houston Texans Kasey Studdard & Brian Peters): Fri., February 3, 5-11 p.m., Free. Luke's Icehouse, 903 Durham, Houston, 281-888-7028.

Nick Hakim: Tue., March 14, 7 p.m., $12 to $16. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Nightbird: With The Damn Torpedoes., Sat., February 11, 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Nots: With Keno Sims. Thu., February 2, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Oathbreaker: With King Woman, Jaye Jayle. Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $12 to $14. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Ocean Disco: Tue., March 21, 9 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Otonana Trio: With Dead Radio, Ganesha, Tightn Up. Sun., February 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Pacific Dub: With Tunnel Vision, The High Mile. Wed., March 8, 7:30 p.m., $12 to $15. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Partybaby & Pottymouth: Mon., March 13, 6:30 p.m., $12 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Paul Wall: With Big Gipp, Delorean, Qua The Skit. Fri., February 3, 8 p.m., $20. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 McKee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

Pearl Crush: With Baby Horse, DJ Yessi, DJ Yazzaspazza. Sat., February 18, 9 p.m., $5. Wired Up (Modern Conveniences), 2208 Dunlavy, Houston.

Pile: With Gnarwhal., Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

The Players Party: With Montgomery Gentry, Jamie Lynn Spears, IMAJ, Silento, Bag of Donuts, Klockwork. Thu., February 2, 3 p.m., $24 to $79. With The Beach Boys, Bayou Roux, The Guzzlers, Margie Chadburn, Zydeco Dots. Fri., February 3, 1 p.m., $24 to $79. With Hunter Hayes, Tracy Byrd, Danielle Bradbery, The Masters of Funk: Bar-Kays, Dazz Band, ConFunkShun & Lakeside, Eddie Money, Mike Phillips, Luther & the Healers., Sat. February 4, 1 p.m., $24 to $79. With KC & the Sunshine Band, War. Sun., February 5, 1 p.m., $24 to $79. Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 N. Sam Houston Pkwy. W., Houston, 281-807-8700.

Poizon: With Mahas, Idiot City. Sat., February 25, 8 p.m., Free. Big Star Bar, 1005 W. 19th, Houston, 281-501-9560.

Pop Evil: With Red Sun Rising, Bad Flower. Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Prophets & Outlaws: Sat., February 18, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Lyric Michelle performs at Houston Whatever Fest, which happens April 1 and 2 around Warehouse Live. Photo by Jay Tovar

Prophets of Addiction: With The Guillotines, Wednesday's Child. Sat., February 11, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Randy Rogers Band: Sat., May 20, 7 p.m., $35 to $37. White Oak Music Hall Lawn, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

RAW: Houston = Fashion + Music + Art + Performances: Wed., February 15, 7-11:30 p.m., $22 to $30. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

R&B Only: With DJ Printz., Fri., April 21, 8:30 p.m., $19.99 to $40. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Rebecca Laird: With Tommie Lee Bradley, Ally Venable. Sun., March 19, 3 p.m., TBA. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

RL Grime: Fri., February 3, 10 p.m., $75. Spire Nightclub, 1720 Main, Houston, 713-518-2132.

Screeching Weasel: With 30footfall, Mr T Experience, Nobodys., Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., $25 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Shoji Tabuchi: Sun., February 12, 6:30 p.m., $88 to $148. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Silent on Fifth Street: With The Earth as We Know It, Cast of Thana. Fri., February 10, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Slow Motion Suicide: With Craig Xen, GYB, Yung Hearse, NVTVS, TRVPJVCKSXN, Worst Nightmare. Fri., February 10, 9 p.m., $10. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 McKee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

Son of Bitch: With Blunderbuss, Kickin' It Dixie, Smith & Turner. Sat., February 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Southern Culture on the Skids: March 31-April 1, 8 p.m., $17. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Legends of the Underground: With Spice 1, Street Military, C-Bo, OG Ron C & The Chopstars., Sat., March 11, 8:30 p.m., $25-$300. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 McKee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

The Spirit of The Beehive: With Moths, Fight Me, Glyde, Bernie Pink. Sun., March 26, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Venomous Maximus performs at Rudyard's March 4. Photo by Groovehouse

A State of Bass vs Hard Is My Style: Thu., January 26, 9 p.m., Free to $15. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Stephen Pearcy of RATT: Thu., April 13, 7 p.m., $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Striker: With Malevolent Force. Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., $12 to $13. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 McKee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

Surfer Blood: With Young Mammals. Mon., January 30, 8 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Taylor Marie: Thu., March 9, 9 p.m., $8 to $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Terri Hendrix: Sat., February 11, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $24. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Third Eye Blind: With The Silversun Pickups. Fri., July 14, 7 p.m., $25 to $95. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Tim Woods: With Milky Wayv, David Morgan. Fri., January 27, 8:30 p.m., Free. Valhalla, 6100 Main, Houston, 713-348-3258.

Train: With O.A.R., Natasha Bedingfield. Fri., May 19, 7 p.m., $25 to $79.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Treynwreck: Thu., January 26, 8 p.m., TBA. The 19th Hole Grill & Bar, 202 Sawdust, Spring, 281-363-2574.

Tribe Hill: Thu., February 2, 8 p.m., TBA. The 19th Hole Grill & Bar, 202 Sawdust, Spring, 281-363-2574.

Urban Pioneers: Sat., February 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Vanilla Presley: Thu., January 26, 7:30 p.m., $5. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Venomous Maximus: With Eternal Champion, Summerlands, Snakeway. Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $10 to $11. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

The Walters: With Summer Salt. Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., $8. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Warbeast: With The Black Moriah, Backbone, Sagedowne. Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Wayne Toups: Sat., February 25, 9 p.m., $20 to $25. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Whethan: Thu., March 9, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Zach Aaron: Wed., February 15, 8 p.m., $10. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.