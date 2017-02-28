Upcoming: Anthony Hamilton, Anything Box, Daya, Foxygen, The Last Bandoleros, MC 900 FT Jesus, Mountain Goats, etc.

EXPAND Anthony Hamilton performs with Tamar Braxton May 5 at the Arena Theatre. Photo by The USO via Flickr Commons

Note: events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.

Adam Hood: Fri., March 10, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Adventures of Remi: With Rosedale, Austin Bash., Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

AJ Hobbs: Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., Free. Cottonwood, 3422 N. Shepherd, Houston, 713-802-0410.

Already Gone: Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Ancient Cat Society: Fri., March 24, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Anthony Hamilton and Tamar Braxton: Fri., May 5, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Anything Box: Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $20 to $40. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

Asia on Tour featuring Miyavi: Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $20. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Bat: With Secret Prostitutes, Oath of Cruelty, Saint Crusher. Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Bayou City Funk: With Tightn' Up, The Journey Agents. Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Birthday Club: With Casey Golden., Sun., March 5, 8 p.m., $6. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

BJ Thomas: With Mary Sarah., Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., $45 to $100. Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Rd., Stafford.

Black Stone Cherry: With Citizen Zero. Thu., May 25, 7:30 p.m., $18.50 to $22. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Bodysnatcher: With I Am, Wicked World, No Remorse, The Price We Pay., Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Browning: With The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Blessing a Curse, In Exile, Frame The Artist, In Prism. Sun., March 26, 7 p.m., $12 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Burn Phone V.1: With John Duro, Stick Talk, JG, TAME., Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.

Charlie Robison: With Kody West. Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $20. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Clean Bandit: With Zara Larsson, Starley., Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $20 to $24. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

The Cornell Hurd Band: Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., $15. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Daya: With Frankie. Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $23.50 to $25.50. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Dead Leaf Echo: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Del Castillo: Thu., May 18, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Dimitri's Rail: Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Disco Expressions: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $15. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

DJ Carisma: Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Alley Kat Bar & Lounge, 3718 Main, Houston.

Down Under Sounds: With the Coconut Kids., Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $7. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

DTCV: With Grubby Little Hands. Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Duck Soup: Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Durand Jones & the Indications: Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., TBA. Under The Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-526-5282.

The Escatones: With Devil Killing Moth, Cornish Game Hen, Cutie Deluxe. Sat., March 18, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Everclear: With Vertical Horizon, Fastball., Sat., June 24, 6 p.m., $31. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Ex-Optimists: With We Were Wolves, Brand New Hearts, Jealous Creatures. Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Extra Regular: With Virgil Wolfe, Grid Squid, Mark Drew, Beonk. Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

The Family Secrets: Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Folk Family Revival: With Stukenberg, Watching For Foxes. Fri., May 12, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Football, etc: With Pope, Ruiners, Honey & Salt. Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Foreseen: Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Forever The Sickest Kids: With He Is We, Rookie of the Year, Call Me Karizma, Kenny Holland. Sun., March 26, 5 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Foxygen: With Gabriella Cohen. Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., $20 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Frank Freeman: With McCullough Ferguson. Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., Free. Dean's Downtown, 316 Main, Houston.

EXPAND Daya performs March 3 at the Studio @ Warehouse Live. Photo by Ronald Woan via Flickr Commons.

French Cultures Festival: With Laure Briard, The Bluebonnets, They Call Me Rico., Fri., March 10, 6 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Ghetto Twiinz: Sun., April 2, 8:30-10 p.m., $15. Givens Recreation Center, 3811 E, 12th. Street, Austin, 512-974-2596.

Go Texan Day: Brandon McDermott Band: Fri., March 3, 5 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Grady Gaines: Fri., March 3, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Guns 4 Roses: With Electric Love Temple. Sat., April 22, 9:30 p.m., $10 to $12. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

The Guzzlers: Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Houston Palestinian Festival: March 25-26, 1 p.m., TBA. Jones Plaza, 600 Louisiana, Houston, 713-237-1439.

Ian Moore: With Tony Vega. Thu., June 29, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Incubus: With Jimmy Eat World, Judah and the Lion. Fri., August 4, 6:45 p.m., $29.50 to $99.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Iridium: Sun., March 19, 5 p.m., $10 to $12. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

J Dilla Memorial Concert: With Apollo Brown, Big Pooh., Sun., March 19, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Jason Boland: Thu., March 9, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $24. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Jason James: With Carl Hayn and the Holdouts. Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Jeremiah Johnson: Sat., March 4, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Jesse Dayton: With The Octanes. Thu., June 15, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Joe Ely: With Brant Croucher. Thu., May 11, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Joe Jack Talcum: With The Gloryholes, Kemo for Emo, Feels Like Murder., Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Joey and the Wires: With Epi III, Infinite Echoes, Roshambo. Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Joey James Band: Sat., March 11, 8:30 p.m., $10. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

John Kay and Steppenwolf: Sun., May 7, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Jon Black: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $5. Ashford Pub, 13308 Westheimer Rd., Houston, 281-679-6112.

Laure Briard performs at the French Cultures Festival March 10 at Discovery Green. Photo by Julia Romanovskaya courtesy of Laure Briard.

Justin Townes Earle: With The Sadies. Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., TBA. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Kathy Mattea: With Bill Cooley. Sun., March 12, 7 p.m., $88 to $148. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Kessel Run: Sun., March 5, 9 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Kidz Bop Kids: Sat., May 20, 6 p.m., $25 to $45. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

The Killing Co.: With Mannequin on the Moon, Dead Stuff, Five Eyes Wide. Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Kilter: Sat., May 13, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

KT Tunstall: With Kelvin Jones. Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $35. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

La Vida Boheme: Wed., March 22, 7 p.m., $22.50. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Last Bandoleros: Fri., April 28, 7 p.m., $13. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Lee Ann Womack: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $32 to $48. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Leggy: With Twist, Narrow Head. Mon., March 13, 8 p.m., $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Leo Kottke: Wed., May 3, 8 p.m., $28 to $42. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Leyla McCalla: With Chubby Knuckle Choir. Thu., June 8, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Luke Winslow King: With Kris Lager Band. Thu., June 1, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

MC 900 Ft Jesus: Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Mono: With Holy Sons., Fri., May 12, 8 p.m., $13 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

The Mountain Goats: Sat., May 27, 8 p.m., $23.50 to $25.50. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Musiqa presents "American Trios!": Sat., March 11, 7:30 p.m., $25-$50. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

Musiqa presents "Light, Land, and Sea": Sat., April 8, 7:30 p.m., $25 - $45. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

The Neptune Collective: With Disfrutalo, Ganesha, JVS Reel, The Bootleggers, Cosmic Bug Loaf, Inzurgo. Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $10. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

EXPAND Redd Kross performs April 26 at White Oak Music Hall. Photo by Paul Narvaez via Flickr Commons

No Remorse: With Deftunes, Alyson Chayns., Sat., May 6, 7:30 p.m., $8 to $10. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Nocha Caliente featuring Ray De La Paz: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., Free. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, Houston, 281-823-9103.

Ozz: With Revolver., Sat., July 15, 9 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Performing Asia: Maiko Sasaki at Asia Society: "Roots, Reeds, & Rhapsody": Thu., March 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10 to $25. Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore, Ste. 205, Houston, 713-496-9901.

Pinata Protest: Sat., March 11, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

The Powell Brothers: With Ben Marshall., Fri., April 28, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Prophets and Outlaws: Sat., May 13, 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues— Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Radney Foster: Fri., March 31, 8:30 p.m., $25 to $100. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Rat Ranch: Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Rebirth Brass Band: With Kermit Ruffins., Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., $20 to $40. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Redd Kross: Wed., April 26, 7 p.m., $12 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Reggae on the Rail: Sun., March 26, 5 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

REO Speedwagon: With Styx, Don Felder., Sat., July 29, 7 p.m., $27.50 to $99.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Roelant: With Red Iris. Sherrill Bernal., Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Rosie Flores: With Sparky Parker., Thu., June 22, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Sam Pace and The Gilded Grit: With Alien Knife Fight, Hilary York., Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Sanctus Bellum: With Age of Man, Mountain Tamer, Roast, Fiddle Witch & the Demons of Doom., Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Shake Russell: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Sherita Perez: With Chase Hamblin. Sun., March 5, 6-9 p.m., Free. With Sergio Trevino. Sun., March 12, 6-9 p.m., Free. With Tipsy Kitten. Sun., March 19, 6-9 p.m., Free. With McCullough Ferguson, Frank Freeman. Sun., March 26, 6-9 p.m., Free. With Black Water Roll. Sun., April 2, 6-9 p.m., Free. With Troy Leonard. Sun., April 9, 6-9 p.m., Free. With Chris Seymore. Sun., April 16, 6-9 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Shinyribs: Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Sir Mice: With Buddha Deerhead, Den Mother, The Fieldtrip, The Flag Company, Scubadiver. Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $10. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 Mckee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

Smith DeVille @ Height Epicurean Farmer's Market: Sat., April 1, noon, Free. Grace United Methodist Church, 1245 Heights, Houston.

Foxygen performs April 15 at White Oak Music Hall Downstairs. villunderlondon via Flickr Commons

Smith DeVille at For the Community 13 by Visionary Noise: Fri., March 17, 4 p.m., Free. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Sohn: With William Doyle. Mon., March 20, 7 p.m., $17 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

SoMo: Sat., June 17, 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Speakeasy featuring Mydolls: With Lazer Kittenz. Fri., March 3, 7 p.m., Free. Lawndale Art Center, 4912 Main, Houston, 713-528-5858.

Steve Gilbert Band: Fri., March 10, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

"The Story of Boogie Woogie": Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $22. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Strunz & Farah: Sat., March 25, 8:30 p.m., $78 to $118. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Tatiana: With Generation Landslide, The Missles, Bomba Chica. Fri., April 14, 7 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Taylor Bennett: Tue., April 11, 7 p.m., $15. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Technophobia: With Tearful Moon, Secret Sands, Chin Xaou Ti Won, DJ Mr. Castillo., Fri., June 30, 8 p.m., $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

That 1 Guy: Wed., March 15, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Third Coast Percussion: Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $23 to $53. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.

This Saxophone Kills Fascists: With Sandy Ewen, AK'Chamel., Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

ThunderSoul Orchestra: With Grady Gaines & The Texas Upsetters. Thu., May 25, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Tribute to Soda Stereo: Sat., June 3, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Twin Peaks: Sat., April 29, 8-10 p.m., $15 to $17. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Uncle Lucius: Thu., March 30, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $24. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Boyscott: With China Gate, Emma from Slumbers. Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., $7. VFW Post 880, 1014 24th, Galveston, 409-763-2257.

The Well: With Wo Fat, Blues Funeral, Warlung. Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

World's Championship Bar-B-Q Contest: Thu., March 2, 5 p.m.; Fri., March 3, noon; Sat., March 4, noon, TBA. Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, 1 Reliant Park, Houston, 832-667-1000.

Xxcessive Pleasure: With Street Couch, Compass, American Psychos. $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Zydeco Dots: Sun., March 5, 8 p.m., Free. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.