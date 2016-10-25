Upcoming: Atlantic Starr, Blue Healer, Jeezy, John Waters, Taylor Dayne, etc.

Bjork performs a DJ set at the Day for Night preview party December 16 at Post HTX. Photo by Philip via Flickr Commons

ACAcon: With The Philharmonics, The Nocturnals, Rhapsody, Dhun A Cappella, A Cappella Choir. Sun., November 13, 7 p.m., Free. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Alejandro Escovedo: Fri., December 30, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Angwish: With Los Vertigos. Tue., November 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Atlantic Starr: With The Brothers Johnson. Sat., December 10, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

August Burns Red: With Protest The Hero, In Hearts Wake, '68. Wed., February 1, 6 p.m., $23 to $27. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

The Australian Bee Gees Show: Fri., November 11, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, Houston, 281-823-9103.

Backspace Goes to the Movies: Sat., March 4, 7 p.m., $25 to $30. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Bear's Den: Thu., February 9, 6 p.m., $18 to $22. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Belting For Nosh: With Cat and the Scumbags, Nortnii. Sun., November 6, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Bethany Becker with Heather Victorino: Thu., November 3, 7 p.m., $12. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 FM 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.

Black Market Tragedy: With The Faded Truth., Sat., November 12, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Blind Owls: Sun., November 6, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Blue Healer: Sat., October 29, 4 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Book of Love: Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., $30 to $75. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

Brooke Evers: Wed., November 23, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Cadillac Blues Band: Fri., November 25, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Caleb Lovely and Alexis Wilkins: Tue., December 20, 7:30 p.m., $8. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 Fm 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.

Carson McHone: Tue., November 8, 8 p.m., Free. Cottonwood, 3422 N. Shepherd, Houston, 713-802-0410.

Catherine Denise Band: Sat., November 26, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Celtic Woman: Sat., May 20, 7:30 p.m., $49 to $114. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Venomous Maximus performs December 8 at Rudyard's. Photo courtesy of Venomous Maximus

Cherry Limeade: With Fat Tony (DJ set). Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.

Chris Hillman & Herb Pedersen: Fri., November 18, 8:30 p.m., $68 to $108. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Chris Ruest: Fri., November 11, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Civeta Dei: With Autopilot, Stef White. Tue., November 1, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Civic TV reopening feat. How I Quit Crack: With Secret Sands (DJ), Alex Tu, Electric Sleep. Fri., November 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Free. Civic TV, 2010 Commerce, Unit B, Houston, 713-822-4692.

Cody Canada & the Departed: Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., $20 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Core Cares Holiday Food Drive: Sun., November 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Free. Open Arms Food Pantry, 5959 Long Dr., Suite L, Houston, 601-212-0906.

Cory Morrow: Tue., December 27, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Day For Night Preview Party: With Killer Mike, DJ Windows 98, Bjork (DJ set), Kam Franklin, Light Wheel., Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Post HTX, 401 Franklin, Houston, 713-572-7471.

Dead to the World: With Supergrave, Revels, All Opposed., Sun., October 30, 7 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Deep Cuts: With Josiah Gabriel, Children of Pop, JERK, Tee Vee, Mantra Love. Sat., November 26, 7 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Deft Ones: With Vitamin R, Weezhur., Fri., November 18, 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Devon Allman: With Matt Nakoa., Thu., November 10, 8:30 p.m., $32. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 FM 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.

Distant Worker: With TIME, Dendera Bloodbath, Astrogenic Hallucinauting., Sun., October 30, 8 p.m., $5. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Doug Supernaw: Tue., November 29, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Earthless: With Venomous Maximus. Thu., December 8, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $17. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Eastdown Warehouse 3rd Anniversary: With Los Skarnales, The Skatatropics, The Velostacks, DJ Simmerdown. Fri., November 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 Mckee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

El Conjunto Nuevaola: Thu., October 27, 8 p.m., $12. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Eric Martin: Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Eric Taylor: Sat., November 12, 8:45 p.m., $25. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

EXPAND Book of Love performs at Numbers February 18. Photo by bruthanick via Flickr Commons

Erin Jaimes Band: Sat., November 12, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Evelyn Rubio: Sat., December 17, 8:30 p.m., $15. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 FM 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.

Every Time I Yeah Yeah: With Kona FM, The Regal People, Texture: Yellow. Wed., November 2, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Faster Pussycat + Bullet Boys: Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

FEA: With Giant Kitty, Only Beast, The Ancient Gods. Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Flotsam and Jetsam: With Helstar, Hatchet. Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $15. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.

Fred Eaglesmith: Fri., February 3, 7 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Freddie Jackson: With Chante Moore. Fri., November 18, 8:30 p.m., $39.50 to $49.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Friday Funk & Boogie: Fri., October 28, 9 p.m., Free. Ladybird's, 5519 Allen, Houston, 713-393-7647.

Galveston Holiday in the Park: Sat., December 10, 12-5 p.m., Free. Saengerfest Park, 23rd & Strand, Galveston, 888.

Ganesha: With Chalk, Dimphonic, Acid Jacket. Sat., November 12, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Ginger Leigh: Fri., November 11, 8:45 p.m., $20. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Griffin House: Fri., January 27, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Guaco: With Gilberto Santa Rosa., Sun., December 18, 8 p.m., $68.25-$98.25. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Guice: With Barry Elkanick, Milk Leg. Sat., November 12, 7 p.m., Free. Vinal Edge, 239 W. 19th, Houston, 281-537-2575.

Hadden Sayers: Wed., December 28, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Hallowed Loafapalooza: With Cake Rangers, Dead Radio, The Optimystic, Mousecop., Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., TBA. The 19th Hole Grill & Bar, 202 Sawdust, Spring, 281-363-2574.

Hate Face: Fri., February 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Holy Gallows: With CJ Boyd, Sandy Ewen, Evan McCarley, FLCON FCKER. Sun., October 30, 7 p.m., TBA. The Brandon Contemporary Gallery, 1709 Westheimer, Houston.

EXPAND Fat Tony djs at Arlo's Ballroom October 29. Photo by Marco Torres

The Honky Tonk Blood Brothers: With John Evans, Pecos Hank, Johnny Falstaff., Fri., November 11, 9 p.m., $22 to $27. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

I Love Freestyle Fest: With Taylor Dayne, Cover Girls, TKA, Trinere, Robb Base, 2 In a Room. Fri., February 17, 8:30 p.m., $19.99 to $69.99. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

The It's Just Rap Show: With Crew of Goons, Mike Maze, Jimmy Fuchette., Fri., November 18, 9:30 p.m., $10 to $15. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Jack Saunders: Sat., January 21, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Jazz Nights: Saturdays, Sundays, 7-10 p.m., $10. Canopy, 3939 Montrose, Houston, 713-528-6848.

Jeezy: Fri., December 9, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Jeremy James: Fri., October 28, 9:30 p.m., Free. The Hideaway On Dunvale, 3122 Dunvale, Houston, 713-977-3515.

Jim Lauderdale: Thu., January 19, 7 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Jimmie Vaughn and The Tilt-a-Whirl Band: Fri., December 2, 8:30 p.m., $23 to $26. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

A John Waters Christmas: Thu., December 15, 8 p.m., $45 to $60. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Josh Garrett Band: Fri., November 4, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Junior Brown: Fri., October 28, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Karbach Creep Fest: With Soul Creatures, Tommy Dar Dar, DJ Angiesliste. Sat., October 29, 6 p.m., Free. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Kimi Kent: Tue., January 31, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

KING: With Nick Hakim., Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Kristen Ford and The Blu Janes: With The Blu Janes. Tue., November 1, 7-10 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111. With The Blu Janes. Thu., November 3, 9 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Lindsay Beaver & the Texas Transplants: Sat., November 19, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

EXPAND Taylor Dayne performs at I Love Freestyle at Arena Theatre February 17, 2017. Photo by Eva Rinaldi via Flickr Commons

Local Songwriter Showcase: With Matt Harlan, Sergio Trevino, Nathan Quick, Sara Van Buskirk. Thu., December 1, 8 p.m., $15. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Loumuzik: Sun., November 20, 8:30 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Maren Morris: Fri., March 24, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St., Houston.

Market Junction: Sat., January 14, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Mike Stinson: Wed., November 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Under the Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-526-5282.

Molly & the Ringwalds: Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., $20. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis St., Houston, 832-767-0513.

Molly Maguire's 30th Anniversary: Sat., November 12, 10 p.m., TBA. Molly Maguire's Pub, 15945 Kuykendahl, Houston, 281-580-6167.

Moth Wings: With Rome Hero Foxes, Ruiners, Hammer Party. Wed., November 23, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Mustard Plug: Sun., January 22, 7 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Nico & Vinz: Fri., November 11, 8 p.m., $14-$34. University of Houston, 4800 Calhoun, Houston, 713-743-2255.

Nik Turner's Hawkwind: With Hedersleben, Frog Hair, Cosmic Bug Loaf. Mon., November 21, 7 p.m., $15 to $22. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Now We Fly: With David Shabani. Fri., October 28, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

The Octopus Project live at Pop Shop Houston Festival: Sat., November 26, 6:30-8 p.m., $8. Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, Houston, 281-402-6742.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: We Live For Love Tour: Wed., March 15, 7 p.m., $35-$95. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Raceway: Sat., November 12, 1 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Ray Wylie Hubbard: With Larry Campbell, Teresa Williams. Sun., November 13, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Rhymin N Stealin: Sun., October 30, 7 p.m., $20. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis St., Houston, 832-767-0513.

Ruben Moreno: Fri., November 18, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Tommy Tune performs at Miller Outdoor Theatre November 5. Photo by etccdb via Flickr Commons

Ruby & the Reckless: With Particle Devotion. Thu., October 27, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Sam Outlaw: With Cale Tyson. Sun., December 4, 7 p.m., $12. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Scorpio Party: With Dark Spark Rays, Such Marvelous Monsters, Cones of Uncertainty, Nicole Starch & Torpedoed Heart, Only Beast, Jealous Creatures. Sat., November 5, 7 p.m., TBA. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone Rd., Houston, 713-923-4277.

Scott McGill Band: Sat., November 5, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Shooter Jennings: With Waymore's Outlaws., Thu., February 16, 8 p.m., $25 to $50. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333.

The Smashed Idols: With Black Kennedy. Sat., December 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Soulshine: Sat., October 29, 9:30 p.m., Free. The Hideaway On Dunvale, 3122 Dunvale, Houston, 713-977-3515.

Space City Performing Arts: Fri., October 28, 8-9 p.m., Free. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.

Steve Gilbert: Thu., October 27, 6 p.m., TBA. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Strategic War Heads: With Apocalyptic Noise Syndicate, Sparse. Mon., November 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Super Robot Party: With March and Beauty, The Rest of the Guys. Fri., November 11, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Tejas Brothers: Sat., November 12, 8:30 p.m., $15. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 Fm 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.

The Molly Ringwalds: Fri., January 13, 8 p.m., $12.50-$35. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Spot TV live: With Willie D., Ali Siddiq, Ludi, DJ Younique. Sun., November 20, 5-8 p.m., $10. Bodega Sole Lounge, 4812 Almeda, Houston, 832-368-3863.

Thundertank: With Malevolent Force, Insolvent, Cryptic Void, God Fearing Fuck. Sat., December 3, 9 p.m., $6. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Tommy Tune: Sat., November 5, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, Houston, 281-823-9103.

Ulcerate: With Zhrine, Phobocosm. Sun., November 13, 8 p.m., $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Ulterior Motifs No. 15: With Tim Wheeler, Los Sonsabitches, Kent Mings. Sat., November 12, 6 p.m., Free. Splendora Gardens, 26041 Midline, Cleveland.

EXPAND Faster Pussycat performs at Proof Rooftop Lounge December 8. Photo by Ted Van Pelt via Flickr Commons

Vanessa Silberman: Sat., November 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Where The Grass Is Greener: With Ish Couture, Steevn Wayne, Jae Love & Vince Isley, Young Turk, Jonny Muze, Seth. Fri., December 30, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $12. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

White Collar Sideshow: With The Filthy Dead, Spell 27, Shadow 13. Thu., November 10, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Wild Tinderbox: With Acapulco Gold. Sat., November 5, 8 p.m., TBA. HellCat Cafe, 306 72nd, Houston, 713-483-8275.