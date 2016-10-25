Upcoming: Atlantic Starr, Blue Healer, Jeezy, John Waters, Taylor Dayne, etc.
|
Bjork performs a DJ set at the Day for Night preview party December 16 at Post HTX.
ACAcon: With The Philharmonics, The Nocturnals, Rhapsody, Dhun A Cappella, A Cappella Choir. Sun., November 13, 7 p.m., Free. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Alejandro Escovedo: Fri., December 30, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Angwish: With Los Vertigos. Tue., November 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Atlantic Starr: With The Brothers Johnson. Sat., December 10, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.
Upcoming Events
-
IL DIVO - AMOR & PASION
TicketsSat., Oct. 29, 8:00pm
-
Straight No Chaser: I'll Have Another - 20th Anniversary Tour
TicketsSun., Oct. 30, 2:00pm
-
Rae Sremmurd
TicketsTue., Nov. 1, 8:00pm
-
Rumer Willis
TicketsWed., Nov. 2, 7:00pm
-
Perpetual Groove
TicketsWed., Nov. 2, 8:00pm
August Burns Red: With Protest The Hero, In Hearts Wake, '68. Wed., February 1, 6 p.m., $23 to $27. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.
The Australian Bee Gees Show: Fri., November 11, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, Houston, 281-823-9103.
Backspace Goes to the Movies: Sat., March 4, 7 p.m., $25 to $30. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Bear's Den: Thu., February 9, 6 p.m., $18 to $22. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.
Belting For Nosh: With Cat and the Scumbags, Nortnii. Sun., November 6, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Bethany Becker with Heather Victorino: Thu., November 3, 7 p.m., $12. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 FM 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.
Black Market Tragedy: With The Faded Truth., Sat., November 12, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Blind Owls: Sun., November 6, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Blue Healer: Sat., October 29, 4 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Book of Love: Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., $30 to $75. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.
Brooke Evers: Wed., November 23, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Cadillac Blues Band: Fri., November 25, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Caleb Lovely and Alexis Wilkins: Tue., December 20, 7:30 p.m., $8. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 Fm 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.
Carson McHone: Tue., November 8, 8 p.m., Free. Cottonwood, 3422 N. Shepherd, Houston, 713-802-0410.
Catherine Denise Band: Sat., November 26, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Celtic Woman: Sat., May 20, 7:30 p.m., $49 to $114. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
|
Venomous Maximus performs December 8 at Rudyard's.
Photo courtesy of Venomous Maximus
Cherry Limeade: With Fat Tony (DJ set). Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.
Chris Hillman & Herb Pedersen: Fri., November 18, 8:30 p.m., $68 to $108. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Chris Ruest: Fri., November 11, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Civeta Dei: With Autopilot, Stef White. Tue., November 1, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Civic TV reopening feat. How I Quit Crack: With Secret Sands (DJ), Alex Tu, Electric Sleep. Fri., November 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Free. Civic TV, 2010 Commerce, Unit B, Houston, 713-822-4692.
Cody Canada & the Departed: Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., $20 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Core Cares Holiday Food Drive: Sun., November 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Free. Open Arms Food Pantry, 5959 Long Dr., Suite L, Houston, 601-212-0906.
Cory Morrow: Tue., December 27, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Day For Night Preview Party: With Killer Mike, DJ Windows 98, Bjork (DJ set), Kam Franklin, Light Wheel., Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Post HTX, 401 Franklin, Houston, 713-572-7471.
Dead to the World: With Supergrave, Revels, All Opposed., Sun., October 30, 7 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Deep Cuts: With Josiah Gabriel, Children of Pop, JERK, Tee Vee, Mantra Love. Sat., November 26, 7 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Deft Ones: With Vitamin R, Weezhur., Fri., November 18, 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Devon Allman: With Matt Nakoa., Thu., November 10, 8:30 p.m., $32. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 FM 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.
Distant Worker: With TIME, Dendera Bloodbath, Astrogenic Hallucinauting., Sun., October 30, 8 p.m., $5. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Doug Supernaw: Tue., November 29, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Earthless: With Venomous Maximus. Thu., December 8, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $17. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Eastdown Warehouse 3rd Anniversary: With Los Skarnales, The Skatatropics, The Velostacks, DJ Simmerdown. Fri., November 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 Mckee, Houston, 832-503-5987.
El Conjunto Nuevaola: Thu., October 27, 8 p.m., $12. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Eric Martin: Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Eric Taylor: Sat., November 12, 8:45 p.m., $25. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
|
Book of Love performs at Numbers February 18.
Erin Jaimes Band: Sat., November 12, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Evelyn Rubio: Sat., December 17, 8:30 p.m., $15. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 FM 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.
Every Time I Yeah Yeah: With Kona FM, The Regal People, Texture: Yellow. Wed., November 2, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Faster Pussycat + Bullet Boys: Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
FEA: With Giant Kitty, Only Beast, The Ancient Gods. Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Flotsam and Jetsam: With Helstar, Hatchet. Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $15. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.
Fred Eaglesmith: Fri., February 3, 7 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Freddie Jackson: With Chante Moore. Fri., November 18, 8:30 p.m., $39.50 to $49.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.
Friday Funk & Boogie: Fri., October 28, 9 p.m., Free. Ladybird's, 5519 Allen, Houston, 713-393-7647.
Galveston Holiday in the Park: Sat., December 10, 12-5 p.m., Free. Saengerfest Park, 23rd & Strand, Galveston, 888.
Ganesha: With Chalk, Dimphonic, Acid Jacket. Sat., November 12, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Ginger Leigh: Fri., November 11, 8:45 p.m., $20. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Griffin House: Fri., January 27, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Guaco: With Gilberto Santa Rosa., Sun., December 18, 8 p.m., $68.25-$98.25. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Guice: With Barry Elkanick, Milk Leg. Sat., November 12, 7 p.m., Free. Vinal Edge, 239 W. 19th, Houston, 281-537-2575.
Hadden Sayers: Wed., December 28, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Hallowed Loafapalooza: With Cake Rangers, Dead Radio, The Optimystic, Mousecop., Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., TBA. The 19th Hole Grill & Bar, 202 Sawdust, Spring, 281-363-2574.
Hate Face: Fri., February 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Holy Gallows: With CJ Boyd, Sandy Ewen, Evan McCarley, FLCON FCKER. Sun., October 30, 7 p.m., TBA. The Brandon Contemporary Gallery, 1709 Westheimer, Houston.
|
Fat Tony djs at Arlo's Ballroom October 29.
Photo by Marco Torres
The Honky Tonk Blood Brothers: With John Evans, Pecos Hank, Johnny Falstaff., Fri., November 11, 9 p.m., $22 to $27. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.
I Love Freestyle Fest: With Taylor Dayne, Cover Girls, TKA, Trinere, Robb Base, 2 In a Room. Fri., February 17, 8:30 p.m., $19.99 to $69.99. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.
The It's Just Rap Show: With Crew of Goons, Mike Maze, Jimmy Fuchette., Fri., November 18, 9:30 p.m., $10 to $15. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Jack Saunders: Sat., January 21, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Jazz Nights: Saturdays, Sundays, 7-10 p.m., $10. Canopy, 3939 Montrose, Houston, 713-528-6848.
Jeezy: Fri., December 9, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.
Jeremy James: Fri., October 28, 9:30 p.m., Free. The Hideaway On Dunvale, 3122 Dunvale, Houston, 713-977-3515.
Jim Lauderdale: Thu., January 19, 7 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Jimmie Vaughn and The Tilt-a-Whirl Band: Fri., December 2, 8:30 p.m., $23 to $26. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
A John Waters Christmas: Thu., December 15, 8 p.m., $45 to $60. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Josh Garrett Band: Fri., November 4, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Junior Brown: Fri., October 28, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Karbach Creep Fest: With Soul Creatures, Tommy Dar Dar, DJ Angiesliste. Sat., October 29, 6 p.m., Free. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Kimi Kent: Tue., January 31, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
KING: With Nick Hakim., Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Kristen Ford and The Blu Janes: With The Blu Janes. Tue., November 1, 7-10 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111. With The Blu Janes. Thu., November 3, 9 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Lindsay Beaver & the Texas Transplants: Sat., November 19, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
|
Taylor Dayne performs at I Love Freestyle at Arena Theatre February 17, 2017.
Local Songwriter Showcase: With Matt Harlan, Sergio Trevino, Nathan Quick, Sara Van Buskirk. Thu., December 1, 8 p.m., $15. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Loumuzik: Sun., November 20, 8:30 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Maren Morris: Fri., March 24, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St., Houston.
Market Junction: Sat., January 14, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Mike Stinson: Wed., November 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Under the Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-526-5282.
Molly & the Ringwalds: Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., $20. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis St., Houston, 832-767-0513.
Molly Maguire's 30th Anniversary: Sat., November 12, 10 p.m., TBA. Molly Maguire's Pub, 15945 Kuykendahl, Houston, 281-580-6167.
Moth Wings: With Rome Hero Foxes, Ruiners, Hammer Party. Wed., November 23, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Mustard Plug: Sun., January 22, 7 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Nico & Vinz: Fri., November 11, 8 p.m., $14-$34. University of Houston, 4800 Calhoun, Houston, 713-743-2255.
Nik Turner's Hawkwind: With Hedersleben, Frog Hair, Cosmic Bug Loaf. Mon., November 21, 7 p.m., $15 to $22. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Now We Fly: With David Shabani. Fri., October 28, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
The Octopus Project live at Pop Shop Houston Festival: Sat., November 26, 6:30-8 p.m., $8. Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, Houston, 281-402-6742.
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: We Live For Love Tour: Wed., March 15, 7 p.m., $35-$95. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Raceway: Sat., November 12, 1 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Ray Wylie Hubbard: With Larry Campbell, Teresa Williams. Sun., November 13, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Rhymin N Stealin: Sun., October 30, 7 p.m., $20. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis St., Houston, 832-767-0513.
Ruben Moreno: Fri., November 18, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Ruby & the Reckless: With Particle Devotion. Thu., October 27, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Sam Outlaw: With Cale Tyson. Sun., December 4, 7 p.m., $12. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Scorpio Party: With Dark Spark Rays, Such Marvelous Monsters, Cones of Uncertainty, Nicole Starch & Torpedoed Heart, Only Beast, Jealous Creatures. Sat., November 5, 7 p.m., TBA. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone Rd., Houston, 713-923-4277.
Scott McGill Band: Sat., November 5, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Shooter Jennings: With Waymore's Outlaws., Thu., February 16, 8 p.m., $25 to $50. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333.
The Smashed Idols: With Black Kennedy. Sat., December 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Soulshine: Sat., October 29, 9:30 p.m., Free. The Hideaway On Dunvale, 3122 Dunvale, Houston, 713-977-3515.
Space City Performing Arts: Fri., October 28, 8-9 p.m., Free. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.
Steve Gilbert: Thu., October 27, 6 p.m., TBA. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Strategic War Heads: With Apocalyptic Noise Syndicate, Sparse. Mon., November 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Super Robot Party: With March and Beauty, The Rest of the Guys. Fri., November 11, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Tejas Brothers: Sat., November 12, 8:30 p.m., $15. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 Fm 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.
The Molly Ringwalds: Fri., January 13, 8 p.m., $12.50-$35. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
The Spot TV live: With Willie D., Ali Siddiq, Ludi, DJ Younique. Sun., November 20, 5-8 p.m., $10. Bodega Sole Lounge, 4812 Almeda, Houston, 832-368-3863.
Thundertank: With Malevolent Force, Insolvent, Cryptic Void, God Fearing Fuck. Sat., December 3, 9 p.m., $6. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Tommy Tune: Sat., November 5, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, Houston, 281-823-9103.
Ulcerate: With Zhrine, Phobocosm. Sun., November 13, 8 p.m., $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Ulterior Motifs No. 15: With Tim Wheeler, Los Sonsabitches, Kent Mings. Sat., November 12, 6 p.m., Free. Splendora Gardens, 26041 Midline, Cleveland.
|
Faster Pussycat performs at Proof Rooftop Lounge December 8.
Vanessa Silberman: Sat., November 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Where The Grass Is Greener: With Ish Couture, Steevn Wayne, Jae Love & Vince Isley, Young Turk, Jonny Muze, Seth. Fri., December 30, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $12. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
White Collar Sideshow: With The Filthy Dead, Spell 27, Shadow 13. Thu., November 10, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Wild Tinderbox: With Acapulco Gold. Sat., November 5, 8 p.m., TBA. HellCat Cafe, 306 72nd, Houston, 713-483-8275.
|
John Waters presents "A John Waters Christmas" at The Heights Theater December 15.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Elle King
TicketsWed., Oct. 26, 7:00pm
-
Gavin Degraw & Andy Grammer
TicketsWed., Oct. 26, 8:00pm
-
Johnnyswim
TicketsSat., Oct. 29, 7:00pm
-
St. Lawrence String Quartet: "Fractals"
TicketsFri., Oct. 28, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!