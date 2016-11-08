Upcoming: Atmosphere, Baauer, John Doe, Howard Jones, Jerry Jeff Walker, Jerk, Loretta Lynn, Young Mammals, etc.

EXPAND Trae tha Truth performs November 28 at Warehouse Live. Photo by Eli Watson via Flickr Commons

4th Annual Darkside Metal Madness Cancer Benefit: With Burning Winter, Fulcrum Lake, Shadow Council, Sons of Blackwater, Cain Resurrection, Black Standard, Beyond Oblivion. Sat., November 12, 4:30 p.m., $5 to $15. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Adam Carroll and Wrecks Bell: With Chris Carroll, Janet Bell. Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Adam Hood: Fri., November 18, 9 p.m., $17 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962. Fri., February 3, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Al Staehely, John Staehely, and Evelyn Rubio: Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

All Roads to Rome: With Blood of an Outlaw, So Soon, The Truth, Omotai, Kaleider., Fri., November 11, 7 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Altered States: With Smokey Emery, Future Blondes, Collin Hedrick. Sun., December 4, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Amanda Shires: With Andrew Leahy. Thu., December 8, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

American Wrestlers: Fri., January 13, 6 p.m., $10 to $13. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Atmosphere: Sun., January 22, 7 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Baauer: Wed., November 23, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Back In Black: With Crue Fast for Love. Thu., December 22, 7 p.m., $12.50-$20. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Bad Suns: Sat., November 12, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Barb Wire Dolls: With Punk Rock Project, Revels, Wednesday's Child, Awesome Ends In Me, Feels Like Murder. Tue., November 15, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Bellringer: With Bad Samaritans., Sat., November 19, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Benjamin Francis Leftwich: With Brolly. Fri., November 25, 8 p.m., $16 to $18. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Blind Pilot: Thu., February 16, 8 p.m., $22 to $46. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Blue Water Highway Band: Fri., November 25, 8:30 p.m., $12. House of Blues — Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

The Broken Spokes: Fri., November 25, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Chris Tofield: Sat., November 19, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Chrisette Michele: Wed., December 28, 7 p.m., $50-$65. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Loretta Lynn performs December 19 at The Grand 1894 Opera House. Photo by Craig Hlavaty

Chutes McGoo: Sun., November 20, 7:30 p.m., $6 to $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Cody Johnson: With Jesse Raub, Jr. Wed., November 23, 9 p.m., $20. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Freeway, Houston, 281-219-2006.

Cold Cave: With Drab Majesty. Wed., February 1, 8 p.m., $12 to $14. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Cowboys From Hellpaso: With Knocturnal Maddness, Envy the Dead., Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

cycles: With Bananaphone. Fri., November 25, 9 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Dawn and Hawkes: Sat., January 28, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Dead Horse Trauma: With The Alpha Complex, The Return Of Bakbone, Darkness of Tomorrow, Omega Point, Tera Band. Sat., December 17, 7 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Destroy Orbison: With Kemo for Emo, Revels, Bottom of the Food Chain. Thu., November 10, 8 p.m., $5. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

The Devil Makes Three: With Lost Dog Street Band. Sat., January 14, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

DJ Earl: With House of Kenzo, Santa Muerte, Moondoctor, Josiah Gabriel, Gritsy DJs. Fri., December 9, 9 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Don Dokken: Thu., November 17, 7 p.m., $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Eli Young Band: Fri., December 30, 9 p.m., $25. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Fwy., Houston, 281-219-2006.

Ellis Paul: Thu., January 5, 7 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Fall Metal Fest: With Elder Gods, Funeral Shroud, Serpent Sun, ETSAI, Hacked to Pieces, Chemicaust, Broke And Disorderly, Toxic Steel, 12 Gauge Awakening, Relentless Torture. Sat., November 19, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Finnegan: With Fire Moth. Sat., November 19, 6 p.m., TBA. Ladybird's, 5519 Allen, Houston, 713-393-7647.

Foxygen: Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., $20 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Game of Thrones Live: With Game of Thrones/Westworld composer Ramin Djawadi., Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.

Greg Trooper: Fri., January 20, 7:30 p.m., $25 to 27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Gritsy presents Mala, Kahn and Neek: Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., $30. Ayva Center, 9371 Richmond, Houston, 832-236-0630.

EXPAND Cold Cave performs February 1 at Walters Downtown. Photo by starbright31 via Flickr Commons

Guillermo Serpas: Fri., November 18, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood - Sugarland, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugarland, 281-240-3474.

Guttermouth: With Agent Orange,The Queers, Atom Age. Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., TBA. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Hayes Carll: Thu., December 1, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Heapin' Helpin': With The Dimaggios, Smashed Idols, Vanessa Silberman., Sat., November 26, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Holland K. Smith: Sat., November 12, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Howard Jones: Sun., December 11, 7 p.m., $88 to $148. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

The Hunger: With To Whom It May, Valeluna, Save the Fire., Sat., December 31, 8 p.m., Free to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

J. McCabe: Sat., December 3, 6-10 p.m., Free. Texas Tradition, 5321 Highway Blvd., Katy, 281-391-6113.

JB and the Moonshine Band: Sat., November 12, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Jerk EP release: With Meduse, Children of Pop DJ set., Fri., November 11, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Jerry Jeff Walker: Sat., December 17, 8 p.m., TBA. The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice, Galveston, 409-765-1894.

Jim and Sam: Sat., November 19, 5:30 p.m., TBA. Rec Room, 100 Jackson St, Houston, 713-344-1291. Sun., November 20, 1 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Jive Turkey Thanksgiving Eve Block Party: Wed., November 23, 4 p.m.-midnight, $20. Lincoln Bar, 5110 Washington Ave, Houston, 713-518-2132.

John Doe: Fri., February 17, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

John Fullbright: Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Johnny Rodriguez: Thu., November 17, 8 p.m., $40 to $65. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Jordan Zawideh: With Nihal Ramchandani, Permian Basin, Miguel Flaco. Wed., November 23, 10 p.m., TBA. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.

Josefus: With Lone Star Hippie, Tune Poets, GOQ., Sun., November 20, 2-6:30 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Kap Slap: Fri., November 11, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

The Sisters Morales perform December 3 at Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe. Photo by Will LeBlanc

Kenny Martin Band: Thu., November 17, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Kids From Nowhere: Sat., January 7, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Kirko Bangz: Tue., November 22, 9 p.m., Free with canned food donation. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

LA Roxx: Fri., December 9, 10 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Lee Harvey Osmond: With Jim and Sam., Sun., November 13, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Lesser Degree: With Lesser Degree, Snakeway, Lower Depths, Overture., Mon., January 2, 8 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Lil Keke and Trae Tha Truth: With Branzil, DJ Chose, XO, DJ Kelsz., Mon., November 28, 8 p.m., $30 to $40. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Lil Rarri: Wed., November 23, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Little Terry and the Blues Birds: Fri., November 25, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.

Loretta Lynn: Mon., December 19, 7:30 p.m., TBA. The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice, Galveston, 409-765-1894.

Lung: With Otis the Destroyer, Mousecop. Thu., November 10, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Marching Church: Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., $12 to $16. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Marcus Lindsey Band: Fri., November 18, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Maren Morris — The Hero Tour 2017: Fri., March 24, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Mark May and Eric Demmer: Sat., November 19, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Mark Weathers: With The Sounders, Clay Melton, Roelant, Fake Midget., Fri., November 18, 7 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Mary Sarah: Wed., November 23, 8 p.m., $20. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Matt Mason: Fri., November 11, 9 p.m., $12 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Max Flinn: Fri., November 11, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugarland, 281-240-3474.

Marching Church performs January 27 at White Oak Music Hall. Photo by Gabri Guerrero via Flickr Commons

Midnight in Paris Beaujolais Nouveau 2016 soiree: Thu., November 17, 6:30-10:30 p.m., $30 to $100. The Astorian, 2500 Summer, Houston, 832-460-6695.

Mike McClure: Sat., November 19, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

MIX 96.5 Not So Silent Night with Train and Fitz & the Tantrums: Thu., December 15, 8 p.m., $44-$80. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

The Neptune Collective: With Inzurgo, Ganesha, Disfrutalo, JVS Reel. Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Nu Soul Revival Tour: With Musiq Soulchild, Kindred the Family Soul, Lyfe Jennings, Avery Sunshine, Chrisette Michele., Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $52-$125. NRG Park — Main Street Yellow Lot, 1 NRG Park, Houston.

Oyster's, Blues, & Brews: With The Mighty Orq, Matthew Serice. Thu., November 10, 6:30 p.m., $75. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Patrimony: With The Midnight Eyes. Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Pearl Crush: Mon., November 21, 9 p.m., Free. Poison Girl, 1641 Westheimer, Houston, 713-527-9929.

The Perfect Gift: Sun., December 11, 4-5:30 p.m., $5.50 online, $10 at the door. Holy Covenant Methodist Church, 22111 Morton, Katy, 281-460-4517.

Priests: Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Radiation Weekend Night One: With Above Caelum, An Author A Poet,Royale, Frame the Artist, In Memory Of, Between Parallels. Fri., November 25, 6 p.m., $10 to $20. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Radiation Weekend Night Three: With An Oath of Misdirection, In Exile, Darkness Divided, Agamemnon, Shaping the Legacy, Await the Desolation, Of Ruins, Bury the Rod, In Prism, Apothica., Sun., November 27, 4 p.m., $10 to $20. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Kirko Bangz performs at the Studio @ Warehouse Live November 22. Photo by Magic Rabbit Productions via Flickr Commons

Radiation Weekend Night Two: With Kublai Khan, The Price We Pay, Rex, Bitter Taste, Morning Side, Rothschild, Opportunist, No Remorse, Demoted to the Grave, Blood Between Us. Sat., November 26, 5 p.m., $10 to $20. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Randy Rogers Band: With Johnny Chops. Fri., November 25, 9 p.m., $20. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Freeway, Houston, 281-219-2006.

Reel Big Fish and Anti Flag: With Ballyhoo!, Pkew Pkew Pkew., Sun., January 29, 6 p.m., $23 to $25. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Reggae In the Fountains: With Audic Empire, Inda Skies, Matt Mejia, Sullivan's Vessel, The Philosophers, The High Mile., Sat., November 19, 2 p.m., $5. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333.

Riverboat Gamblers: With Quiet Company. Sat., November 26, 8 p.m., $12. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Rockin' Lloyd Tripp: With Sneaky Pete., Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Rosewood Thievz: Fri., November 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Roxy Roca: Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $12. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Roy Woods: Wed., December 7, 8 p.m., $20 to $22. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

¡Sabrosa! Soundsystem: Sun., November 13, 1 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Sarah Golden: Tue., November 15, 8 p.m., Free. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Sister Morales: Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Skold: Wed., November 30, 8 p.m., $12. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Slander & Nghtmre: Thu., December 1, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Son of Bitch: With Bayou Saints., Thu., November 10, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Sounds Behind the Shelves: With Sol Antics. Thu., December 1, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Stash Family Social + Supper: With Lisa Morales., Sat., November 19, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., $10-99. Stash Factory, 109 N. Hardeman, Sealy, 281-212-3929.

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration: Fri., February 3, 7:30 p.m., $25-$75. Lakewood Church, 3700 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-635-4154.

Teacha Man and Tightn' Up Holiday Show: Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277.

EXPAND Smokey Emery performs with Future Blondes and Collin Hedrick December 4 at Walters Downtown. Photo courtesy of Daniel Hipolito/Smokey Emery

The Tontons: Thu., November 10, 7 p.m., $5. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Toph Love: Mon., November 14, 9 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.

[UN]OFFICIAL MORRISSEY AFTER PARTY hosted by Abrahán Garza: Sat., November 19, 11 p.m.-2 a.m., TBA. Little Dipper, 304 Main, Houston.

Urban Pioneers: Thu., December 15, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Wayne Garner Band: Fri., November 11, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Will Csorba: With Preston Dow, DJ Rock Tha Boat, Tigershark Goat. Wed., December 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Winter's End: With Contagious., Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Wood Brothers: With Ben Sollee., Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Young Mammals: Fri., November 11, 7 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Zane Williams: With Little Outfit., Sat., November 12, 9 p.m., $15 to $17. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Zinorbita: With Vagabundos., Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.