Upcoming: Atmosphere, Baauer, John Doe, Howard Jones, Jerry Jeff Walker, Jerk, Loretta Lynn, Young Mammals, etc.

Trae tha Truth performs November 28 at Warehouse Live.
4th Annual Darkside Metal Madness Cancer Benefit: With Burning Winter, Fulcrum Lake, Shadow Council, Sons of Blackwater, Cain Resurrection, Black Standard, Beyond Oblivion. Sat., November 12, 4:30 p.m., $5 to $15. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Adam Carroll and Wrecks Bell: With Chris Carroll, Janet Bell. Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Adam Hood: Fri., November 18, 9 p.m., $17 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962. Fri., February 3, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Al Staehely, John Staehely, and Evelyn Rubio: Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
All Roads to Rome: With Blood of an Outlaw, So Soon, The Truth, Omotai, Kaleider., Fri., November 11, 7 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Altered States: With Smokey Emery, Future Blondes, Collin Hedrick. Sun., December 4, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Amanda Shires: With Andrew Leahy. Thu., December 8, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
American Wrestlers: Fri., January 13, 6 p.m., $10 to $13. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.
Atmosphere: Sun., January 22, 7 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Baauer: Wed., November 23, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Back In Black: With Crue Fast for Love. Thu., December 22, 7 p.m., $12.50-$20. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Bad Suns: Sat., November 12, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Barb Wire Dolls: With Punk Rock Project, Revels, Wednesday's Child, Awesome Ends In Me, Feels Like Murder. Tue., November 15, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Bellringer: With Bad Samaritans., Sat., November 19, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Benjamin Francis Leftwich: With Brolly. Fri., November 25, 8 p.m., $16 to $18. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Blind Pilot: Thu., February 16, 8 p.m., $22 to $46. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Blue Water Highway Band: Fri., November 25, 8:30 p.m., $12. House of Blues — Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
The Broken Spokes: Fri., November 25, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Chris Tofield: Sat., November 19, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Chrisette Michele: Wed., December 28, 7 p.m., $50-$65. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Loretta Lynn performs December 19 at The Grand 1894 Opera House.
Photo by Craig Hlavaty
Chutes McGoo: Sun., November 20, 7:30 p.m., $6 to $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Cody Johnson: With Jesse Raub, Jr. Wed., November 23, 9 p.m., $20. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Freeway, Houston, 281-219-2006.
Cold Cave: With Drab Majesty. Wed., February 1, 8 p.m., $12 to $14. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Cowboys From Hellpaso: With Knocturnal Maddness, Envy the Dead., Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
cycles: With Bananaphone. Fri., November 25, 9 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Dawn and Hawkes: Sat., January 28, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Dead Horse Trauma: With The Alpha Complex, The Return Of Bakbone, Darkness of Tomorrow, Omega Point, Tera Band. Sat., December 17, 7 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Destroy Orbison: With Kemo for Emo, Revels, Bottom of the Food Chain. Thu., November 10, 8 p.m., $5. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
The Devil Makes Three: With Lost Dog Street Band. Sat., January 14, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
DJ Earl: With House of Kenzo, Santa Muerte, Moondoctor, Josiah Gabriel, Gritsy DJs. Fri., December 9, 9 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Don Dokken: Thu., November 17, 7 p.m., $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Eli Young Band: Fri., December 30, 9 p.m., $25. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Fwy., Houston, 281-219-2006.
Ellis Paul: Thu., January 5, 7 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Fall Metal Fest: With Elder Gods, Funeral Shroud, Serpent Sun, ETSAI, Hacked to Pieces, Chemicaust, Broke And Disorderly, Toxic Steel, 12 Gauge Awakening, Relentless Torture. Sat., November 19, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Finnegan: With Fire Moth. Sat., November 19, 6 p.m., TBA. Ladybird's, 5519 Allen, Houston, 713-393-7647.
Foxygen: Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., $20 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Game of Thrones Live: With Game of Thrones/Westworld composer Ramin Djawadi., Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.
Greg Trooper: Fri., January 20, 7:30 p.m., $25 to 27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Gritsy presents Mala, Kahn and Neek: Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., $30. Ayva Center, 9371 Richmond, Houston, 832-236-0630.
Cold Cave performs February 1 at Walters Downtown.
Photo by starbright31 via Flickr Commons
Guillermo Serpas: Fri., November 18, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood - Sugarland, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugarland, 281-240-3474.
Guttermouth: With Agent Orange,The Queers, Atom Age. Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., TBA. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Hayes Carll: Thu., December 1, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Heapin' Helpin': With The Dimaggios, Smashed Idols, Vanessa Silberman., Sat., November 26, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Holland K. Smith: Sat., November 12, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Howard Jones: Sun., December 11, 7 p.m., $88 to $148. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
The Hunger: With To Whom It May, Valeluna, Save the Fire., Sat., December 31, 8 p.m., Free to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
J. McCabe: Sat., December 3, 6-10 p.m., Free. Texas Tradition, 5321 Highway Blvd., Katy, 281-391-6113.
JB and the Moonshine Band: Sat., November 12, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Jerk EP release: With Meduse, Children of Pop DJ set., Fri., November 11, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Jerry Jeff Walker: Sat., December 17, 8 p.m., TBA. The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice, Galveston, 409-765-1894.
Jim and Sam: Sat., November 19, 5:30 p.m., TBA. Rec Room, 100 Jackson St, Houston, 713-344-1291. Sun., November 20, 1 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Jive Turkey Thanksgiving Eve Block Party: Wed., November 23, 4 p.m.-midnight, $20. Lincoln Bar, 5110 Washington Ave, Houston, 713-518-2132.
John Doe: Fri., February 17, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
John Fullbright: Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Johnny Rodriguez: Thu., November 17, 8 p.m., $40 to $65. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Jordan Zawideh: With Nihal Ramchandani, Permian Basin, Miguel Flaco. Wed., November 23, 10 p.m., TBA. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.
Josefus: With Lone Star Hippie, Tune Poets, GOQ., Sun., November 20, 2-6:30 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Kap Slap: Fri., November 11, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
The Sisters Morales perform December 3 at Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe.
Photo by Will LeBlanc
Kenny Martin Band: Thu., November 17, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.
Kids From Nowhere: Sat., January 7, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Kirko Bangz: Tue., November 22, 9 p.m., Free with canned food donation. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
LA Roxx: Fri., December 9, 10 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Lee Harvey Osmond: With Jim and Sam., Sun., November 13, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Lesser Degree: With Lesser Degree, Snakeway, Lower Depths, Overture., Mon., January 2, 8 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.
Lil Keke and Trae Tha Truth: With Branzil, DJ Chose, XO, DJ Kelsz., Mon., November 28, 8 p.m., $30 to $40. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Lil Rarri: Wed., November 23, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
Little Terry and the Blues Birds: Fri., November 25, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.
Loretta Lynn: Mon., December 19, 7:30 p.m., TBA. The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice, Galveston, 409-765-1894.
Lung: With Otis the Destroyer, Mousecop. Thu., November 10, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Marching Church: Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., $12 to $16. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Marcus Lindsey Band: Fri., November 18, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Maren Morris — The Hero Tour 2017: Fri., March 24, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Mark May and Eric Demmer: Sat., November 19, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Mark Weathers: With The Sounders, Clay Melton, Roelant, Fake Midget., Fri., November 18, 7 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Mary Sarah: Wed., November 23, 8 p.m., $20. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Matt Mason: Fri., November 11, 9 p.m., $12 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.
Max Flinn: Fri., November 11, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugarland, 281-240-3474.
Marching Church performs January 27 at White Oak Music Hall.
Midnight in Paris Beaujolais Nouveau 2016 soiree: Thu., November 17, 6:30-10:30 p.m., $30 to $100. The Astorian, 2500 Summer, Houston, 832-460-6695.
Mike McClure: Sat., November 19, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.
MIX 96.5 Not So Silent Night with Train and Fitz & the Tantrums: Thu., December 15, 8 p.m., $44-$80. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
The Neptune Collective: With Inzurgo, Ganesha, Disfrutalo, JVS Reel. Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Nu Soul Revival Tour: With Musiq Soulchild, Kindred the Family Soul, Lyfe Jennings, Avery Sunshine, Chrisette Michele., Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $52-$125. NRG Park — Main Street Yellow Lot, 1 NRG Park, Houston.
Oyster's, Blues, & Brews: With The Mighty Orq, Matthew Serice. Thu., November 10, 6:30 p.m., $75. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Patrimony: With The Midnight Eyes. Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Pearl Crush: Mon., November 21, 9 p.m., Free. Poison Girl, 1641 Westheimer, Houston, 713-527-9929.
The Perfect Gift: Sun., December 11, 4-5:30 p.m., $5.50 online, $10 at the door. Holy Covenant Methodist Church, 22111 Morton, Katy, 281-460-4517.
Priests: Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Radiation Weekend Night One: With Above Caelum, An Author A Poet,Royale, Frame the Artist, In Memory Of, Between Parallels. Fri., November 25, 6 p.m., $10 to $20. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Radiation Weekend Night Three: With An Oath of Misdirection, In Exile, Darkness Divided, Agamemnon, Shaping the Legacy, Await the Desolation, Of Ruins, Bury the Rod, In Prism, Apothica., Sun., November 27, 4 p.m., $10 to $20. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Kirko Bangz performs at the Studio @ Warehouse Live November 22.
Radiation Weekend Night Two: With Kublai Khan, The Price We Pay, Rex, Bitter Taste, Morning Side, Rothschild, Opportunist, No Remorse, Demoted to the Grave, Blood Between Us. Sat., November 26, 5 p.m., $10 to $20. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Randy Rogers Band: With Johnny Chops. Fri., November 25, 9 p.m., $20. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Freeway, Houston, 281-219-2006.
Reel Big Fish and Anti Flag: With Ballyhoo!, Pkew Pkew Pkew., Sun., January 29, 6 p.m., $23 to $25. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Reggae In the Fountains: With Audic Empire, Inda Skies, Matt Mejia, Sullivan's Vessel, The Philosophers, The High Mile., Sat., November 19, 2 p.m., $5. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333.
Riverboat Gamblers: With Quiet Company. Sat., November 26, 8 p.m., $12. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Rockin' Lloyd Tripp: With Sneaky Pete., Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Rosewood Thievz: Fri., November 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Roxy Roca: Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $12. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Roy Woods: Wed., December 7, 8 p.m., $20 to $22. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
¡Sabrosa! Soundsystem: Sun., November 13, 1 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.
Sarah Golden: Tue., November 15, 8 p.m., Free. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Sister Morales: Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Skold: Wed., November 30, 8 p.m., $12. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Slander & Nghtmre: Thu., December 1, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Son of Bitch: With Bayou Saints., Thu., November 10, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Sounds Behind the Shelves: With Sol Antics. Thu., December 1, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Stash Family Social + Supper: With Lisa Morales., Sat., November 19, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., $10-99. Stash Factory, 109 N. Hardeman, Sealy, 281-212-3929.
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration: Fri., February 3, 7:30 p.m., $25-$75. Lakewood Church, 3700 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-635-4154.
Teacha Man and Tightn' Up Holiday Show: Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277.
Smokey Emery performs with Future Blondes and Collin Hedrick December 4 at Walters Downtown.
The Tontons: Thu., November 10, 7 p.m., $5. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Toph Love: Mon., November 14, 9 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.
[UN]OFFICIAL MORRISSEY AFTER PARTY hosted by Abrahán Garza: Sat., November 19, 11 p.m.-2 a.m., TBA. Little Dipper, 304 Main, Houston.
Urban Pioneers: Thu., December 15, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Wayne Garner Band: Fri., November 11, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Will Csorba: With Preston Dow, DJ Rock Tha Boat, Tigershark Goat. Wed., December 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Winter's End: With Contagious., Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
The Wood Brothers: With Ben Sollee., Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Young Mammals: Fri., November 11, 7 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Zane Williams: With Little Outfit., Sat., November 12, 9 p.m., $15 to $17. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.
Zinorbita: With Vagabundos., Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Howard Jones performs December 11 at Dosey Doe —- The Big Barn.
