Upcoming: Barbra Streisand, Cracker, Cop Warmth, One Africa Music Fest, PartyNextDoor, Screw Up the Vote, etc.

2 Chainz performs at the Monster's Ball October 28 at the Ayva Center. Photo by Marco Torres

Note: Highly recommended events are marked in bold.

A Cinemasonic Experience: Carman Live In Concert: Sat., October 29, 7 p.m., $10. Jefferson Theatre, 345 Fannin, Beaumont, 409-838-3435.

Albert and Gage: Fri., October 28, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Alejandra Guzman: Thu., October 20, 7 p.m., $49.50 to $99.50. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Alone On the Moon: With Seven to Emote. Thu., October 20, 9:30 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Another Run: With Otis The Destroyer, King Finn., Fri., October 14, 8 p.m., $10. The Waughford, 15 Waughford, Houston, 713-679-3558.

Ariana Grande: With Little Mix, Victoria Monet. Sat., April 8, 6:30 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.

Astoryia: Fri., October 21, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

An Author A Poet: With Mothersound, Talk in Theory, Set Your Anchor. Tue., October 18, 8 p.m., $8. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Bad Samaritans: With Prof. Fuzz 63, The Hates., Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Barbra Streisand: Sun., November 27, 7 p.m., $99 to $510. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.

Big Head Blues Club: With Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Mud Morganfield, Billy Branch, Ronnie Baker Brooks. Wed., October 12, 7:30 p.m., $78 to $138. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

The Big Slick: Fri., October 14, 9 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Bilal: With Ntheclouds, Jack Freeman. Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Bingo Players: Sat., November 12, 9 p.m., $21. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Birthday Club: With Deep Cuts, Mantra Love. Sat., November 5, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Bloodline: With Luther Kane, Amnesty Please, Daggerwound. Fri., October 14, 8 p.m., $8. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Bo DePena: Sat., November 5, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Bob Schneider’s Moonlight Orchestra: Fri., November 25, 8 p.m., $46 to $75. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.

The Broken Spokes: Third Thursday of every month, 9 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

EXPAND Nik Turner's Hawkwind performs November 21 at White Oak Music Hall. Photo by Marcos Soria via Flickr Commons

Broncho: With Sports., Thu., December 1, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Bruce Robison: Fri., October 21, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Bryan White: Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., $15 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Caitlin Jemma and Bart Budwig: With Ken Gaines. Fri., October 21, 8 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Cee-Lo Green: Sun., October 16, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Cody Canada and Mike McClure: Wed., November 2, 8 p.m., $20 to $35. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Comedian Daryl Wright at the Joke Joint: Fri., October 7, 8 & 10:30 p.m.; Sat., October 8, 8 & 10:30 p.m., $16. The Joke Joint Comedy Showcase, 11460 Fuqua, Ste. 300, Houston, 281-481-1188.

Consider the Source: Thu., October 13, 9 p.m., $8 to $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Cracker: Thu., December 8, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $23. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Craig Schulman on Broadway: Sat., October 8, 7 p.m., $25-100. Memorial High School Performing Arts Center, 935 Echo Lane, Houston, 713-251-2535.

Crunk Witch: Sat., October 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Neil's Bahr, 2006 Walker, Houston, 281-352-7456.

Daikaiju: With Pretty Shitty, Cop Warmth, Turbokrieg. Mon., October 31, 8 p.m., Free with costume; $8 without. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Dave Kerly: Fri., October 21, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.

David DeLaGarza: Fri., October 7, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.

Daya: Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $23.50 to $25.50. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Deana Carter: Fri., November 4, 8 p.m., $45 to $65. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Delain: With Hammerfall. Mon., May 15, 7 p.m., $31 to $76. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Devil to Pay: With Stonework. Mon., October 24, 7 p.m., TBA. Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 713-862-8707.

Drew Kennedy: Sat., October 22, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

East Cameron Folklore: Thu., October 13, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Lil Keke performs at "Screw Up the Vote" October 15 at 8th Wonder Brewery. Photo by Marco Torres

East End Horror: With Pitter Patter, Whale Bones, Dillon Trimm, Scubadiver. Sat., October 29, 4 p.m., Free. Donkey Paw, 2102 Commerce, Houston. With Texture Yellow, Den Mother, WellWell, Ruben Morano, Devil Killing Moth, Chic Remix, Shrey Day. Sat., October 29, 6 p.m., Free. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277. With Free Radicals, TEJAS, D-Fi Logic feat. DJ Nando 1, DJ Kit Likwid. Sat., October 29, 10 p.m., Free. Talento Bilingue De Houston, 333 S. Jensen, Houston, 713-222-1213.

Electric Citizen: With Horisont. Thu., November 17, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Elvis Lives!: Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $45 to $85. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Emerge: With Black Kennedy. Thu., October 6, 7 p.m., $6 to $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Fall Harvest Festival: With Hector Ward and The Big Time, Papa Mali, Soul Creatures, Bayou City Funk, 9 Mile Skid, Carpet and the Drapes, Campfire Soul, Zach Person, PotRoast, The Hightailers. November 5-6, 5 p.m., $20 to $50. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Franklin's Valentine: With The Wrong Results. Tue., October 11, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Galveston Bay Beer Anniversary Party feat. Marty Haggard: Sat., October 15, 12-8 p.m., $10 - $25. Galveston Bay Beer Company, 12900 FM 3436, Dickinson, 281-339-3210.

Game Grumps: Sat., December 17, 6:30 p.m., $25 to $69.69. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Gaute Granli: With Ruffle, Etched in The Eye, KA. Sat., October 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Khon's, 2808 Milam, Houston, 713-523-7775.

Gemma Ray: Mon., November 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Glen Phillips: Thu., October 13, 8:30 p.m., $20 to 25. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Greg Piccolo: Fri., October 14, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Grindfest 3: With Downfall 2012, Omega Point, Carter, The Filthy Dead, Black Market Tragedy, Space Rhino, The Pukebox, Aggressive Vibe, The Lesser Evil, Dread Pixels, Knocturnal Maddness, Washed Up, Black Light Interstate, Pulse Rate Zero, Citta, Punk Rock Project Houston, Autumn Stay. Sat., October 15, 7 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Harney, Mikel, Witt, and Dufour: Fri., October 7, 9 p.m., $10. Cezanne Jazz Club, 4100 Montrose, Houston, 713-522-9621.

Hearts of Animals: With El Lago. Sat., October 15, 7 p.m., $20. Rec Room, 100 Jackson, Houston, 713-344-1291.

I Love Freestyle Fest: Wed., November 23, 8:30 p.m., $19.99 to $69.99. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Ian Moore: With The Clay Melton Band., Fri., October 21, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Imelda Marcos: With AK'Chamel, Etched in the Eye. Sun., October 9, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Jabo: Fri., October 7, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Jackie Venson: Fri., January 6, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Cracker performs Decemer 8 at Warehouse LIve. Photo by Jason Wolter

Jam For Jessica: With The Dynamic Duo, The Mix Tape Video Band, Jim Montgomery, Soul Removed, Outlaw Kettle Korn. Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Jarrod Sterrett & The Hired Guns: With Kenny Martin., Thu., October 6, 7:30 p.m., $10. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 FM 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.

Jimmy LaFave: Fri., November 25, 7 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

The Jive Aces: Sun., December 4, 8 p.m., $20. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Joe Budden: Tue., November 8, 9 p.m., $20 to $75. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Justin's Last Jam: With Danny Hutchins, Gravel Tooth, Heartbyrne, Panic Stricken, Brady Brown. Sun., October 16, 3 p.m., $40 to $150. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Kandace Springs: With Chris Crump., Fri., October 7, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Kelsea Ballerini: With Carly Pearce. Wed., December 14, 7 p.m., $20 to $50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Kimberly Dunn: With Nathan Bonnes., Fri., October 7, 7:30 p.m., $12. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 Fm 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.

KINETIC presents "Illuminations": Sun., October 16, 4-6 p.m., $20 General Admission; $10 Students. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

Kristal Cherelle: Tue., October 18, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Kristin Chenoweth: Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., $75-$125. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

La Sien: With Robert Soli, Camino Novayer. Fri., October 21, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Last Ten Seconds of Life: With Traitors, Seeker, Spite, Apothica, Awake At The End, I-Terra., Thu., October 20, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Lori McKenna: Fri., October 14, 8:30 p.m., $58 to $98. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Los Fabulocos: With Mas Pulpo. Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Luke Bryan: With Dustin Lynch. Thu., October 20, 8 p.m., $27.50 to $76.25. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Madeline Edwards: With Caleb Cameron, Aaron & Ashten, Nicoya., Sun., October 23, 5:30 p.m., $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Mark Towns: Fri., October 28, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.

Maze feat. Frankie Beverly: Fri., February 3, 8:30 p.m., $99.50 to $129.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Metalachi: Sat., December 10, 10 p.m., $12. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Hearts of Animals performs October 15 at the Rec Room. Video screencap courtesy of Hearts of Animals

MFAH Mixed Media: With Riton, DJ Sun, New Orleans Hustlers Brass Band., Fri., November 4, 8 p.m., $22 to $25. Museum of Fine Arts Houston, 1001 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-639-7300.

Mike and the Moonpies: Thu., October 27, 8 p.m., $12 to $18. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

The Monsters Ball: With 2Chainz, DJ Esco, Dae Dae, Sauce Walka, DJ Kiotti. Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., $50 to $100. Ayva Center, 9371 Richmond, Houston, 832-236-0630.

Muuy Biien: Thu., December 1, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Nik Turner's Hawkwind: Mon., November 21, 7 p.m., $15 to $22. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

One Africa Music Fest: Sat., October 22, $35 to $155. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.

Panic! At The Disco: With Mister Wives, Saint Motel. Sat., April 1, 6 p.m., $29.50 to $59.50. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.

Parabelle: With Valeluna, Astoryia., Sat., October 29, 9 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

The Parasites: With Action Frank, Kemo For Emo. Sun., October 9, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

PartyNextDoor: With Jeremih. Thu., December 1, 7 & 8 p.m., $39.50 to $59.50. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Pennywise: With Strung Out, Unwritten Law, Runaway Kids. Sat., November 5, 7 p.m., $22 to $30. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Performing Asia: Lâm-hun-koh Nanguan Music and Theater Troupe: Thu., October 20, 6-9 p.m., $15 to $20. Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore, Ste. 205, Houston, 713-496-9901.

Pop Shop Houston: With The Octopus Project, Secret Sands. Sat., November 26, 8 p.m., $8. Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, Houston.

The Pretty Reckless: With Holy White Hounds, Them Evils., Sun., October 30, 7 p.m., $23 to $35. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Q & A Band: With Q & A Band, Xwansongs, Mystery Loves Company. Sun., October 16, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

RDGLDGRN: With Brothers Grymn., Fri., November 18, 6 p.m., $12 to $13. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Red Raptor productions Hallowscream party: With Black Light Interstate, Blood Between Us, Andy Cortez, Sophia V, Save the Fire., Fri., October 14, 7:30 p.m., $6 to $12. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett: November 1-2, 7:30 p.m., TBA. The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice, Galveston, 409-765-1894.

Robert Hartye: Fri., October 14, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.

Rocketshipajax: Fri., October 7, 8 p.m., TBA. The Nook Cafe, 4701 Calhoun, Houston, 832-455-4562.

Jeremih performs with PartyNextDoor December 1 at the Revention Music Center. Photo by Best Way via Flickr Commons

Sara Watkins: Sat., February 11, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Sasha Loukachine Quartet: Sat., October 8, 9 p.m., $10. Cezanne Jazz Club, 4100 Montrose, Houston, 713-522-9621.

Scotty McCreery: Sat., January 28, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Screw Up the Vote: With Screwed Up Click (Lil Keke, ESG, Big Pokey, C-Note), Paul Wall, Lyric Michelle, Dat Boi T, Dirty & Nasty, TK, DJ's Bombon vs Waxaholics., Sat., October 15, 4 p.m., Free with RSVP. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Sean Chambers: Sat., October 8, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Fri., April 14, 6 p.m., $39.75 to $59.75. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Sevendust: With Red Sun Rising, Gemini Syndrome, Broken Valor., Tue., October 18, 7:30 p.m., $26 to $30. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Shaub-Giesbrecht Duo in Recital: Sat., October 15, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Free. Rice University/Duncan Recital Hall, 6100 Main, Houston, 713-348-4854.

Skyrocket: Fri., November 25, 8 p.m., $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

The Sneed Quartet: $10. Cezanne Jazz Club, 4100 Montrose, Houston, 713-522-9621.

Snow Tha Product: Wed., November 9, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Soft Kill: With All Your Sisters, Spit Mask, DJ Guyot. Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., $10. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Sonata Arctica: With Leaves Eyes, Omnium Gatherum, Wicked Waltz. Wed., December 14, 7:30 p.m., $26 to $66. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Songwriter Showcase: With Grace Pettis, Amy McCarley, Kevin Gordon. Sat., October 15, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Spacebear: With Tridon, Ten Foot Beast. Wed., October 19, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Steve Gilbert Band: Sun., October 9, 11 a.m., Free. Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen, 4611 Montrose, Houston, 713-807-8883. Thu., November 3, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Steve Wariner: With David Joel, Fri., November 4, 9 p.m., $25. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Fwy., Houston, 281-219-2006.

Street Military 25th Anniversary Concert: With Scarface, Devin the Dude, Z-Ro, K Rino, Papa Rue. Sat., November 5, 9 p.m., $20 to $250. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 Mckee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

Taylor Pie: Fri., October 21, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

The Melody of Faith: With Bethany Baxter. Thu., October 20, 7-9 p.m., Register online. Rothko Chapel, 1409 Sul Ross, Houston, 713-622-5710.

EXPAND The Octopus Project performs November 26 at Pop Shop Houston. Photo by Madeline Allen

thelastplaceyoulook: Thu., October 6, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

tobyMac: With Matt Maher, Mandisa, Mac Powell, Capital Kings, Hollyn, Ryan Stevenson. Sat., February 11, 6:30 p.m., $15-$69.75. Ford Park, 5115 Ih-10 S., Beaumont.

Tommy Stinson: Fri., October 7, 8:15 p.m., $20. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Trout Fishing in America: Sat., October 15, 3-4:45 p.m., $10 student, $12 senior, $15 adult. The Centrum at the Cypress Creek Christian Community Center, 6823 Cypresswood, Spring, 281-440-4850.

The Tyburn Jig: With Spain Colored Orange, Fire Moth., Fri., October 14, 9 p.m., $5. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Vince King: Elvis Tribute: Fri., October 7, 8 p.m., $15. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Walker McGuire: Sat., October 8, 8:30 p.m., $15. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 FM 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.

War on Sunday: With The High Mile, Molon La Ve., Sat., October 15, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Whorehound: With Sabbath Crow, Black, Dead Stuff., Sat., October 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.