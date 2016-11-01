Upcoming: Beat Bash, The Damned, El Debarge, Travis Scott, Secret Prostitutes, Roger Waters, Valerie June, Weezer, etc.

Travis Scott performs at 93.7 FM's Beat Bash 2016 November 6 at the Toyota Center.
20th Townes Van Zandt & Guy Clark Wake: Sun., January 1, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
93.7 Beat Bash 2016: With Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, Yo Gotti, Desiigner. Sun., November 6, 6 p.m., $39.50 to $174.50. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.
9th Annual Foamraiser: With Walker Lukens, Vodi. Sat., November 26, 7 p.m., $20. The Orange Show, 2402 Munger, Houston, 713-926-6368.
Aaron Carter: Wed., November 16, 7 p.m., $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Adam Bricks: Wed., November 30, 6 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 N., Houston.
Adult Books: Mon., November 14, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Allen Oldies Band 20th Anniversary: With The Twang. Sat., November 19, 7 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Andie Case: Sat., December 10, 7 p.m., $12 to $50. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Another Run: With Paper Bison. Fri., November 25, 8 p.m., Free. House Of Blues/Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.
Ascend/Descend: With Lace, Narrow Head, Male Tears., Mon., November 14, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Backdrop Violet: With Rhymes with Orange., Thu., November 17, 7:30 p.m., $6 to $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Bad Sneakers (Steely Dan Tribute): Sun., November 13, 6 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Baron Von Bomblast: With Bayou Vimana, Hell's Engine, Konkerute., Fri., November 11, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Between Symmetries: Wed., December 7, 8 p.m. TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Birthday Club: Sat., November 5, 1 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Blood Of An Outlaw: With In Exile, Blood Between Us, An Author, A Poet, Straight On Till Morning., Fri., November 4, 9 p.m., $7. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Boss' Daughter: With Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, Bottom of the Food Chain, Punk Rock Project. Wed., November 16, 8 p.m., $8. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Brandon Rhyder: Thu., January 12, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Bria Blessing: Sun., November 20, 8 p.m., $20 to $35. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Buzzfestivus: With Weezer, Judah and the Lion, K. Flay., Wed., December 7, 7 p.m., $49.50 to $55.50. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Roger Waters performs July 6 at the Toyota Center.
Photo by Jim Bricker
Carry The Storm: With Wellborn Road, Pinche Gringos., Sat., November 19, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Chad Hates George: With Sidewalk Slammers, Ragamuffin, Breaking Glass., Mon., December 19, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Charity Show 4 Benefiting Search Homeless Services: With Kemo for Emo, Ruiners, March to the Sea, Funboy., Fri., November 4, 8 p.m., $10. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.
Charley Pride: Sat., November 26, 7 p.m., $60 to $80. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Charlie Harrison: Wed., November 23, 6 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 N., Houston.
Chris Darby: With Phillip Alan Zimmerle featuring Geneva Gordon, Mike Castillo., Thu., November 3, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Christ Worm: With KRVSHR., Thu., December 15, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Cobra Kai: With Hotmagandi, Fire Moth., Fri., November 4, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Coming Up Zero: With Smokin' Aces, Shaving Susie, Twisted Karma, Chaotic Justice., Sat., November 26, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Concert For A Cause Benefitting the Galveston Food Bank: With Lies of an Alibi, Pulse Rate Zero, Anova Skyway, The Last Hour., Sat., November 19, 9 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Cuarteto Casals with Manuel Barrueco: Tue., February 14, 7-9 p.m., $25-$80. Rice University/Stude Concert Hall, 6100 Main, Houston, 713-432-1744.
The Damned: Wed., May 17, 7 p.m., $20 to $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Dawn of Dissolution: With Process of Illumination, Sagedowne., Fri., November 25, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Devil Killing Moth: With Chalk, Dimphonic, Acid Jacket., Sat., November 12, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Dirty & Nasty: With Brew., Tue., November 8, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Drew Taylor: Fri., November 11, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Dub Miller and Will Thomas: Thu., November 3, 7 p.m., Free. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Dune TX Xmas Bash: Sat., December 17, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Electric Citizen: With Horisont, Doomstress., Thu., November 17, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Experience Hendrix 2017: With Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Jonny Lang, Dweezil Zappa, Mato Nanji, The Slide Brothers, Ana Popovic, Beth Hart, Henri Brown. Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $39.75-$89.75. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Libby Koch performs at the Redneck Country Club November 9.
Photo courtesy of McGuckin PR
The Faint DJ set: Fri., December 16, 10 p.m., $5 to $10. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Frog Hair: Wed., November 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Under The Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-526-5282.
Ganesaha: With Vanilla Whale., Wed., November 9, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Gary P Nunn: Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Generation Landslide: Fri., November 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
George West: Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Wonky Power Live, 3534 Navigation, Houston, 832-830-5839.
Georgia Maq: With Evan McCarley, Aporia., Fri., November 4, 8 p.m., $10. Rec Room, 100 Jackson, Houston, 713-344-1291.
Glenn Paulk: Thu., November 10, 6 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.
Go Yell it on the Mountain!: starting December 1, and Thursdays-Saturdays, 8-9:45 p.m. Continues through December 23, $15 to $30. Obsidian Theater, 3522 White Oak, Houston, 832-889-7837.
Golden Terra: With Anchor, The Mammoth, Pelukas, Knife Club, Along The Lines Of. Fri., November 4, 7 p.m., TBA. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.
Great Good Fine Ok: With Dreamers., Wed., November 16, 6 p.m., $12 to $16. Raven Tower, 310 N., Houston.
The Hates: With Screech of Death, Texas Massacre. Sat., November 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Honky: Fri., December 23, 10 p.m., $12. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Hot Rod Cowboys: With Rock Republic., Fri., November 4, 9 p.m., TBA. Concert Pub (North), 2470 FM 1960, Houston, 281-583-8111.
Houston Loopers Collective: With Xandra Wong, Butch Ross, The Winkler and the Hare., Sun., November 13, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Jack Grelle with Craig Kinsey: Wed., November 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Jack Novak: Sun., November 20, 8 p.m., $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
James Wilhite Band: With Tom Turner Band, Sara Golden., Tue., November 15, 6 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Jerusalem Quartet: Tue., November 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $25-$80. Rice University/Stude Concert Hall, 6100 Main, Houston, 713-432-1744.
Joey Cook and the Partyraddlers: Mon., November 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
John Duncan: With kai/ros., Tue., November 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
John Egan: Fri., November 25, 7 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Johnny Falstaff: Fri., November 18, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Josh Abbott Band: December 30-31, 7 p.m., $25 to $50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
JoyBoy: With Snake Church, Funboy., Thu., December 1, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Junior Gordon Band: Sat., November 19, 8 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Keeton Coffman: With Alex Riddle. Fri., November 4, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Kelsey Waldon: With K Phillips., Thu., November 10, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $12. The Green Room/Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
The Killer Beckys: With Shields, Cake Rangers., Thu., November 17, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Kim Boekbinder: Sun., November 13, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Kinda Super Disco featuring Kolsch: Wed., November 23, 9 p.m., $10 to $18. Boondocks, 1417 Westheimer, Houston, 713-522-8500.
The King's Singers: Tue., December 6, 7:30-9 p.m., $25-$80. Rice University/Stude Concert Hall, 6100 Main, Houston, 713-432-1744.
KISS Alike: Sat., November 12, 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
KISS Alike with Judas X: Sat., December 17, 8 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
The Legendary Shack Shakers: With The Delta Bombers, The Brains. Thu., February 2, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Leroy Sanchez: Tue., February 14, 7 p.m., $15. House of Blues — Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Louvres: Sat., December 3, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Lowell Adams: Fri., November 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Magnifico: With Super Creeps. Sat., December 3, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Los TexManiacs perform with Augie Meyers and Flaco Jimenez December 23 at The Heights Theater.
Mark Drew: With Sobe Lash. Thu., November 3, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Mark Hummel: With Lil Charlie Baty, Anson Funderbergh., Wed., December 7, 8 p.m., $20. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Market Junction: Fri., November 25, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Max Flinn: Wed., November 30, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Meduse: Fri., November 11, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Mercury presents Bach's Goldberg Variations: Thu., November 3, 8-9:30 p.m., $19-35, student tickets $10. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.
Michael Martin Murphey: Sun., December 4, 7:30 p.m., $24 to $36. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Montrose Trio with Ivo-Jan van der Werff: Tue., January 24, 7:30-9 p.m., $25-$80. Rice University - Stude Concert Hall, 6100 Main, Houston, 713-432-1744.
Nakatani: With Guitar Center., Sat., November 12, 8 p.m., $12. Kava Kabana, 349 Polk, Houston.
Nic of Second Lovers: Wed., December 7, 6 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.
Nick Allison: With Sam Turner & the Cactus Cats., Sun., November 6, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Numb Nights: With Numb Generation, Sagedowne, Sketch//Driven., Sat., November 12, 7 p.m., $7. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.
The Octanes: Sun., December 11, 6 p.m., $8 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Phoebe Hunt: Tue., November 22, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Pickin’ Party with Libby Koch: Wed., November 9, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Radio Flyer and the Wagoneers: With Noogy, Heck Nugget, Twokulele. Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., $5 to $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Rockers vs Mods: With Jason Bancroft and the Wealthy Beggars, Miles and the Longshots, D. Kosmo, The Blind Owls. Sat., November 5, 6 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Roger Waters: Thu., July 6, 8 p.m., $55 to $250. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.
Royal Flowz: With Big Yogi, S.E.J., White Noize, Thommy Nekro, Atlas., Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
SafetySuit: Tue., January 24, 7 p.m., $17. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Weezer performs at Buzzfestivus December 7 at Revention Music Center.
Saliva: Sat., December 31, 8 p.m., $25. The Pub Fountains, 12720 SW Freeway , TX 77477, Stafford, 281-277-9333.
Sarah Potenza: Fri., April 14, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
The Secret Prostitutes: With Pok Gai, Sex Pill, Mega Mucho. Thu., November 17, 9 p.m., $8. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Slaughter: With Kix, Faster Pussycat. Fri., December 9, 7:30 p.m., Free. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Smile Empty Soul: Thu., November 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Concert Pub (North), 2470 FM 1960, Houston, 281-583-8111.
Smith and Turner: With Jaredd Reed. Sat., November 5, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Snailmate: With Radio Broadcast, Dread Pixels, Ultra Zeroes. Wed., December 7, 8 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.
So Soon, The Truth: With Hitting Subset, Meraki/Toska, Four Letter Language, I See Land., Sat., November 5, 9 p.m., $7. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Songwriters In The Round: With Keeton Coffman, The Mighty Orq, Ken Gaines, Wayne Wilkerson. Thu., December 15, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Strahan: Thu., February 23, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
The Subdudes: Thu., November 10, 7:30 p.m., $45. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.
Tea with the Sugar Plum Fairy: Sun., December 4, 2-4 p.m., $30. Lone Star College/University Park Campus, 20515 State Hwy. 249, Houston, 832-813-6500.
TexMex Holiday Fiesta: With Flaco Jimenez, Augie Meyers, Los Texmaniacs. Fri., December 23, 8 p.m., $28 to $50. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute: Sat., February 25, 8 p.m., $18.50-$45. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
The Weight Band: Sat., November 5, 8-11 p.m., $28. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington Ave., Houston, 713-869-3344.
The Worship Tour: We Are Here: With Travis Greene, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, Jonathan McReynolds., Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $35-$49.50. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
There Will Be Bass: With Slice Gang, SMTH & WSSN, Endgame, LTHL WPN, Ariez, Strictly Business., Fri., November 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 Mckee, Houston, 832-503-5987.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: Fri., October 6, 7:30 p.m., $69.50 to $119.50. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.
Tomar and the FC's: With Nakia and the Blues Grifters., Fri., December 9, 9 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
TV Girl: With Children of Pop, Jerk., Fri., January 13, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
US Weekly: With Planet Manhood. Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Valentine's Day Music Festival: With Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, El Debarge, Avant. Tue., February 14, 7 p.m., $52-$125. NRG Park - Main Street Yellow Lot, One NRG Park, Houston.
Valerie June: Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $16 to $22. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Veteran's Day party: With Key of Soul., Fri., November 11, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Yabbys Sports Bar and Grill, 16325 Beechnut, houston, 832-230-4413.
Winger: With Firehouse, Faster Pussycat. Sat., December 10, 7:30 p.m., Free. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
The Word Alive: With Volumes, Islander, Invent, Animate. Tue., December 13, 6 p.m., $16 to $18. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Working Title: With Kenny Evans., Mon., November 7, 9 p.m., TBA. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.
The Youngest: With Sleepy Dog., Thu., November 17, 6 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.
