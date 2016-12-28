Upcoming: Bela Fleck, KT Tunstall, LA Guns, Mary Sarah, New York City Queens, Skrillex, Tiffany, War, Worhol, Z-Ro, etc.
|
Skrillex performs at Cle February 4.
Photo by Matthew Keever
Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.
"Whiskey & Cigars" CD Release Show: With Kris Collins and the Company Men, Leslie Doak. Fri., December 30, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $10. The Office Live, 13245 Jones, Houston.
Amaranthe: With Failure Anthem, Citizen Zero, Cypress 16, Smashing into Pieces. Fri., February 10, 7:30 p.m., $22 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Bad Samaritans: With Vudu Munx, Mousecop. Sun., January 8, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Upcoming Events
-
World Famous Gospel Brunch at House of Blues Houston
TicketsSun., Jan. 8, 1:30pm
-
Lukas Graham
TicketsThu., Jan. 12, 7:00pm
-
The Molly Ringwalds
TicketsFri., Jan. 13, 8:00pm
-
EHSAN KHAJEH AMIRI
TicketsSat., Jan. 14, 8:00pm
-
Kane Brown-Ain't No Stopping Us Now Tour
TicketsSat., Jan. 21, 7:00pm
Band of Heathens: With The Quebe Sisters. Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn: Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $28 to $42. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
A Benefit For Brian: Thu., January 5, 7 p.m., Free. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
Bill Kirchen: Sat., January 21, 7 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Blaze X Black: Thu., December 29, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-659-5366.
The Blue Grooves: With Noble Age. Thu., January 12, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.
Bone Thugs N Harmony: With Lil Eazy E. Fri., April 28, 7 p.m., $35. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 Mckee, Houston, 832-503-5987.
Born Of Osiris: With Volumes, Oceans Ate Alaska, Within the Ruins, Fire From the Gods. Sun., March 5, 6 p.m., $18 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Brad Stivers Band: Sat., January 21, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Brent Johnson & the Call Up: Sat., January 14, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Carthy: Thu., January 26, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-659-5366.
Chris Knight: Sun., January 22, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $24. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Chris Ruest Trio: Sat., January 7, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Clandestine: Fri., May 5, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Colonial Blue: Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Combichrist: With Dope. Tue., April 4, 6:30 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Confused: With H.R.A., Malevolent Force, Tantalum. Fri., February 3, 8 p.m., $8. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
|
Bone Thugs N' Harmony perform April 28 at Eastdown Warehouse.
Cory Branan: Tue., March 14, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Cowboy Mouth: Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., $20 to $29. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Dayz N Daze: With The Hills & The Rivers, Treadles, Greg Cote. Mon., January 9, 8 p.m., $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Deep Cuts: With Narrow Head, Mantra Love. Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., TBA. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Deorro: Sat., February 18, 9 p.m., $25 to $35. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Desert Daze Caravan: With Temples, Night Beats, Deap Vally, Froth, JJUUJJUU., Sat., March 18, 6:30 p.m., $25 to $27. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Desiring Dead Flesh: With Feels Like Murder, Crowded Isolation, Yes Men. Thu., January 19, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Devildriver: With Death Angel, Winds of Plague, The Agonist, Azrael. Sat., February 25, 6:30 p.m., $23.50 to $26. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Dimitri Vegas: With Like Mike. Sat., January 28, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Drew Kennedy: Fri., February 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Earphorik: With Heights Funk Collective. Sun., January 22, 7 p.m., $7 to $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Edwin Holt's Red Clay Roadhouse Band: With Trudy Lynn., Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., $18. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Eisley: With Civilian, Backwards Dancer., Thu., February 16, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Elephante: Thu., March 2, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Eric Tessmer: Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.
Every Time I Die: With Knocked Loose, Harm's Way, Eternal Sleep., Mon., February 13, 6 p.m., $15 to $20. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Expire: With Bent Life, No Victory, Seventh Realm, Numb Generation. Tue., February 21, 7 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Eye Against: With To Whom It May, Khobretti, Mauler, Dead Stuff. Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Flaw: With Inner Image, Chrysalis, Sons Of Blackwater, Farewell to Solace, Five Eyes Wide. Sat., January 21, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
God Fearing Fuck & Killer Hearts: With The Cops, Hel-Razor, Dagger Head. Thu., January 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
|
Z-Ro performs January 28 at the Ayva Center.
Photo courtesy of AKW PR/Empire Entertainment
Grace Pettis: Sat., February 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
The Griswolds: With Dreamers, Camera Cult. Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Guy Forsyth: Thu., January 26, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Hank Wood & the Hammerheads: With Hiss, Talk Sick Brats, Sex Pill, Daggerhead., Mon., January 9, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Hector Ward and the Bigtime: With Graveltooth. Sat., February 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
The Hellcats: Fri., January 6, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Hot Hearts 2017 Sessions 1-3: With Lauren Daigle, Switchfoot, Rend Collective. Fri., January 27, 5:30 p.m., $35. Ford Park, 5115 Ih-10 S., Beaumont.
Houston Rocks 2017: With Bulls On Parade, Aramite, Red Tiger, Green As Emerald, Pulse Rate Zero., Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Jaheim: Sat., February 18, 8:30 p.m., $49.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.
Jasin Todd and Trista Mabry: With Azrael's Bane, Black Kennedy, Vanilla Whale, Xxcessive Pleasure. Tue., January 17, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Jason Boland & The Stragglers: Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., $20 to $22. Rockefeller's, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.
Jay Satellite: With Jealous Creatures, Paris Falls. Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
JB & the Moonshine Band: Sat., January 14, 9 p.m., $15 to $18. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.
Jesse Cook: Sat., April 29, 7:30 p.m., $34.50 to $49.50. Cullen Performance Hall, 4800 Calhoun, Houston, 713-743-5186.
KiKi Maroon's Burly Q Lounge: With the Burly Quties. Sat., January 14, 8 p.m., $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
The Killing Co.: With Taranis, Chaotic Justice, Lock & Load. Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Kirra: With Days of Heaven, The Crowned, 1818, Sift Through the Ashes, Shadow Council, Ominous Necro, Fatal Flaw. Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
KT Tunstall: Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $35. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
LA Guns: Thu., February 23, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
|
KT Tunstall performs March 12 at The Heights Theater.
Lil Ghost: Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., $5. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Little Terry & the Bluesbirds: Sat., January 28, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Little Terry and the Bluesbirds: Fri., January 20, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Machinae Supremacy: With Urizen, Danimal Cannon, Secret of Boris. Thu., January 19, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Makeshift: With We Were Wolves., Thu., January 19, 9 p.m., Free. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Marcia Ball: Sat., February 4, 8:30 p.m., $68 to $108. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Marisela: Sat., March 25, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.
Mary Sarah: Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Max Stalling: Sat., April 15, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Mayalino: Tue., January 17, 9 p.m., $40. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Memory Loss: With Nosebleed, Cop Warmth, Talk Sick Brats. Tue., January 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Michael Henderson: Tue., February 14, 6 p.m., $30 to $240. The Original Red Rooster, 4937 Martin Luther King, Houston, 713-847-7757.
Mike Blakely: Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Mike Dean: Thu., January 19, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.
Miniature Tigers: Sun., February 12, 7 p.m., $15 to $16.50. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Mockingbird Brother: With the Wiggins, Faberge., Mon., January 9, 10 p.m., $5. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Monte Montgomery: Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Morena Roas, ANGIESLISTE: Sat., December 31, 8 p.m., Free. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
N The Clouds: With Dan Castillo., Thu., December 29, 8 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.
New Year's Eve Bash: Sat., December 31, 10 p.m., Free. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
New York City Queens: With Young Girls, Camera Cult. Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
No Rehearsal: Thu., January 5, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-659-5366.
Nothing Matters (Emo+Indie+Punk): Fri., December 30, 10 p.m., Free. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Oddisee & Good Company: With Olivier St. Louis. Wed., April 26, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Okilly Dokilly: With Beatallica. Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Olate Dogs: Sun., February 19, 2 p.m., $20 to $50. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Outerbass: Thu., January 5, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Pain of Salvation: With Oceans of Slumber. Tue., February 14, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $18. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Paper Bird: Fri., January 20, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Parker McCollum Band: Sat., January 21, 8:30 p.m., $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Peasant: With Sexpill, Trillblazers., Sat., February 11, 8 p.m., $7. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Pik N Pak Reunion: With Mydolls, Jamie & The Dreamers, Gerry Diaz, Contortion Session, Supergrave, Bad Samaritans. Sat., December 31, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Piper Jones: Fri., May 5, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Polyphia: With Jason Richardson, Covet. Sat., April 1, 7 p.m., $13 to $16. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Pop Pistol: With George West. Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.
Power Trip: With Iron Reagan., Fri., February 24, 7 p.m., $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Pretty Things Peep Show: Fri., February 10, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Prophets And Outlaws: Fri., January 13, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.
Rachel Laven: Sat., February 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Rebecca Loebe: With Matt Harlan., Fri., February 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Red Currant: Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Byzantine Fresco Chapel, 4011 Yupon, Houston, 713-521-3990.
Rex Hudson: With Whale Bones, Stevie, Passerbye. Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
The Rich Hands: With Cleen Teens. Sun., January 8, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
|
The Night Beats perform as part of the Desert Daze Caravan March 16 at the Studio @ Warehouse Live.
Robin Kirby & Friends: Thu., January 19, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-659-5366.
Sailor Poon: With Giant Kitty, Whit, Ruiners. Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Sam Riggs: Fri., January 20, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
The Second City: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $28 to $42. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Secondhand Serenade: With Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus., Sat., February 18, 7:30 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Shane Smith and The Saints: With Strangetowne., Fri., January 20, 9 p.m., $17 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.
Shawn Mullins: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Silent Planet: Mon., April 3, 6 p.m., $13 to $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Skrillex: Sat., February 4, 10 p.m., $200 to $1000. Cle', 2301 Main, Houston, 713-955-2302.
Slaterica: With Epic., Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Soulspiration: Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., $20. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Steve Gilbert: Tue., February 14, 6 p.m., Free. Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen, 4611 Montrose, Houston, 713-807-8883.
Steve Gilbert Band: Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Suicide Girls: Blackheart Burlesque: Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $25 to $60. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Sunny Sweeney: Fri., January 27, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Superbowl Pre-Jam: With Karina Nistal, Photon Mechanics, Sons of Conquering Lion, Jenny Frank. Sat., February 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Telephantom: With Lou Rebecca, Birthday Club. Sat., January 21, 8 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Theory of Thieves: With White Label Analog, Carranza, The Chordinates. Fri., January 6, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Thomas Csorba: Sun., January 22, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.
Tiffany: Fri., March 24, 8:30 p.m., $24 to $50. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
|
Kiki Maroon's Burly Q Lounge appears January 14 at the Studio @ Warehouse Live.
Photo by Jack Gorman
Tish Hinojosa: Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Tony Vega Band: Fri., January 13, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Trouble Boy: With Cheap Fur, Mahas, The Cops. Wed., January 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Ugly God & Wintertime: Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $11 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
War: Fri., February 3, 8:30 p.m., $98 to $158. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
The Weeds: With Badhouse, Black Top Mojo, Unknown Brothers. Sat., February 4, 9 p.m., $7. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
William Singe & Alex Aiono: Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $25 to $125. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Winter Wonderfool: With The Cops, Bad Credit Band, Dead Roses, Poizon, Mutant Love, DJ Bill Fool. Thu., December 29, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Worhol: Sat., February 4, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Z-Ro: Sat., January 28, 9 p.m., $25. Ayva Center, 9371 Richmond, Houston, 832-236-0630.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Chrisette Michele
TicketsWed., Dec. 28, 7:00pm
-
Forget 2016: New Year's Eve Party
TicketsSat., Dec. 31, 8:00pm
-
Brothers Osborne - The Dirt Rich Tour
TicketsFri., Jan. 6, 7:00pm
-
"The Bronze Gold Speakeasy"
TicketsThu., Dec. 29, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!