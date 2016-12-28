Upcoming: Bela Fleck, KT Tunstall, LA Guns, Mary Sarah, New York City Queens, Skrillex, Tiffany, War, Worhol, Z-Ro, etc.

Skrillex performs at Cle February 4. Photo by Matthew Keever

Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.

"Whiskey & Cigars" CD Release Show: With Kris Collins and the Company Men, Leslie Doak. Fri., December 30, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $10. The Office Live, 13245 Jones, Houston.

Amaranthe: With Failure Anthem, Citizen Zero, Cypress 16, Smashing into Pieces. Fri., February 10, 7:30 p.m., $22 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Bad Samaritans: With Vudu Munx, Mousecop. Sun., January 8, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Band of Heathens: With The Quebe Sisters. Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn: Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $28 to $42. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

A Benefit For Brian: Thu., January 5, 7 p.m., Free. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Bill Kirchen: Sat., January 21, 7 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Blaze X Black: Thu., December 29, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-659-5366.

The Blue Grooves: With Noble Age. Thu., January 12, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Bone Thugs N Harmony: With Lil Eazy E. Fri., April 28, 7 p.m., $35. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 Mckee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

Born Of Osiris: With Volumes, Oceans Ate Alaska, Within the Ruins, Fire From the Gods. Sun., March 5, 6 p.m., $18 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Brad Stivers Band: Sat., January 21, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Brent Johnson & the Call Up: Sat., January 14, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Carthy: Thu., January 26, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-659-5366.

Chris Knight: Sun., January 22, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $24. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Chris Ruest Trio: Sat., January 7, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Clandestine: Fri., May 5, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Colonial Blue: Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Combichrist: With Dope. Tue., April 4, 6:30 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Confused: With H.R.A., Malevolent Force, Tantalum. Fri., February 3, 8 p.m., $8. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Cory Branan: Tue., March 14, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Cowboy Mouth: Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., $20 to $29. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Dayz N Daze: With The Hills & The Rivers, Treadles, Greg Cote. Mon., January 9, 8 p.m., $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Deep Cuts: With Narrow Head, Mantra Love. Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., TBA. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Deorro: Sat., February 18, 9 p.m., $25 to $35. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Desert Daze Caravan: With Temples, Night Beats, Deap Vally, Froth, JJUUJJUU., Sat., March 18, 6:30 p.m., $25 to $27. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Desiring Dead Flesh: With Feels Like Murder, Crowded Isolation, Yes Men. Thu., January 19, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Devildriver: With Death Angel, Winds of Plague, The Agonist, Azrael. Sat., February 25, 6:30 p.m., $23.50 to $26. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Dimitri Vegas: With Like Mike. Sat., January 28, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Drew Kennedy: Fri., February 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Earphorik: With Heights Funk Collective. Sun., January 22, 7 p.m., $7 to $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Edwin Holt's Red Clay Roadhouse Band: With Trudy Lynn., Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., $18. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Eisley: With Civilian, Backwards Dancer., Thu., February 16, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Elephante: Thu., March 2, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Eric Tessmer: Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Every Time I Die: With Knocked Loose, Harm's Way, Eternal Sleep., Mon., February 13, 6 p.m., $15 to $20. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Expire: With Bent Life, No Victory, Seventh Realm, Numb Generation. Tue., February 21, 7 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Eye Against: With To Whom It May, Khobretti, Mauler, Dead Stuff. Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Flaw: With Inner Image, Chrysalis, Sons Of Blackwater, Farewell to Solace, Five Eyes Wide. Sat., January 21, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

God Fearing Fuck & Killer Hearts: With The Cops, Hel-Razor, Dagger Head. Thu., January 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Z-Ro performs January 28 at the Ayva Center. Photo courtesy of AKW PR/Empire Entertainment

Grace Pettis: Sat., February 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

The Griswolds: With Dreamers, Camera Cult. Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Guy Forsyth: Thu., January 26, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Hank Wood & the Hammerheads: With Hiss, Talk Sick Brats, Sex Pill, Daggerhead., Mon., January 9, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Hector Ward and the Bigtime: With Graveltooth. Sat., February 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

The Hellcats: Fri., January 6, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Hot Hearts 2017 Sessions 1-3: With Lauren Daigle, Switchfoot, Rend Collective. Fri., January 27, 5:30 p.m., $35. Ford Park, 5115 Ih-10 S., Beaumont.

Houston Rocks 2017: With Bulls On Parade, Aramite, Red Tiger, Green As Emerald, Pulse Rate Zero., Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Jaheim: Sat., February 18, 8:30 p.m., $49.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Jasin Todd and Trista Mabry: With Azrael's Bane, Black Kennedy, Vanilla Whale, Xxcessive Pleasure. Tue., January 17, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers: Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., $20 to $22. Rockefeller's, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Jay Satellite: With Jealous Creatures, Paris Falls. Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

JB & the Moonshine Band: Sat., January 14, 9 p.m., $15 to $18. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Jesse Cook: Sat., April 29, 7:30 p.m., $34.50 to $49.50. Cullen Performance Hall, 4800 Calhoun, Houston, 713-743-5186.

KiKi Maroon's Burly Q Lounge: With the Burly Quties. Sat., January 14, 8 p.m., $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

The Killing Co.: With Taranis, Chaotic Justice, Lock & Load. Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Kirra: With Days of Heaven, The Crowned, 1818, Sift Through the Ashes, Shadow Council, Ominous Necro, Fatal Flaw. Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

KT Tunstall: Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $35. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

LA Guns: Thu., February 23, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

EXPAND KT Tunstall performs March 12 at The Heights Theater. Photo by Laury Muñoz via Flickr Commons

Lil Ghost: Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., $5. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Little Terry & the Bluesbirds: Sat., January 28, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Little Terry and the Bluesbirds: Fri., January 20, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Machinae Supremacy: With Urizen, Danimal Cannon, Secret of Boris. Thu., January 19, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Makeshift: With We Were Wolves., Thu., January 19, 9 p.m., Free. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Marcia Ball: Sat., February 4, 8:30 p.m., $68 to $108. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Marisela: Sat., March 25, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Mary Sarah: Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Max Stalling: Sat., April 15, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Mayalino: Tue., January 17, 9 p.m., $40. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Memory Loss: With Nosebleed, Cop Warmth, Talk Sick Brats. Tue., January 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Michael Henderson: Tue., February 14, 6 p.m., $30 to $240. The Original Red Rooster, 4937 Martin Luther King, Houston, 713-847-7757.

Mike Blakely: Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Mike Dean: Thu., January 19, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Miniature Tigers: Sun., February 12, 7 p.m., $15 to $16.50. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Mockingbird Brother: With the Wiggins, Faberge., Mon., January 9, 10 p.m., $5. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Monte Montgomery: Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Morena Roas, ANGIESLISTE: Sat., December 31, 8 p.m., Free. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

N The Clouds: With Dan Castillo., Thu., December 29, 8 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

New Year's Eve Bash: Sat., December 31, 10 p.m., Free. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

New York City Queens: With Young Girls, Camera Cult. Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

LA Guns performs February 23 at Proof Rooftop Lounge. Photo by Ted Van Pelt via Flickr Commons

No Rehearsal: Thu., January 5, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-659-5366.

Nothing Matters (Emo+Indie+Punk): Fri., December 30, 10 p.m., Free. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Oddisee & Good Company: With Olivier St. Louis. Wed., April 26, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Okilly Dokilly: With Beatallica. Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Olate Dogs: Sun., February 19, 2 p.m., $20 to $50. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Outerbass: Thu., January 5, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Pain of Salvation: With Oceans of Slumber. Tue., February 14, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $18. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Paper Bird: Fri., January 20, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Parker McCollum Band: Sat., January 21, 8:30 p.m., $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Peasant: With Sexpill, Trillblazers., Sat., February 11, 8 p.m., $7. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Pik N Pak Reunion: With Mydolls, Jamie & The Dreamers, Gerry Diaz, Contortion Session, Supergrave, Bad Samaritans. Sat., December 31, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Piper Jones: Fri., May 5, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Polyphia: With Jason Richardson, Covet. Sat., April 1, 7 p.m., $13 to $16. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Pop Pistol: With George West. Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Power Trip: With Iron Reagan., Fri., February 24, 7 p.m., $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Pretty Things Peep Show: Fri., February 10, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Prophets And Outlaws: Fri., January 13, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Rachel Laven: Sat., February 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Rebecca Loebe: With Matt Harlan., Fri., February 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Red Currant: Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Byzantine Fresco Chapel, 4011 Yupon, Houston, 713-521-3990.

Rex Hudson: With Whale Bones, Stevie, Passerbye. Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

The Rich Hands: With Cleen Teens. Sun., January 8, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

The Night Beats perform as part of the Desert Daze Caravan March 16 at the Studio @ Warehouse Live. Photo by Kati Jenson via Flickr Commons

Robin Kirby & Friends: Thu., January 19, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-659-5366.

Sailor Poon: With Giant Kitty, Whit, Ruiners. Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Sam Riggs: Fri., January 20, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

The Second City: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $28 to $42. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Secondhand Serenade: With Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus., Sat., February 18, 7:30 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Shane Smith and The Saints: With Strangetowne., Fri., January 20, 9 p.m., $17 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Shawn Mullins: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Silent Planet: Mon., April 3, 6 p.m., $13 to $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Skrillex: Sat., February 4, 10 p.m., $200 to $1000. Cle', 2301 Main, Houston, 713-955-2302.

Slaterica: With Epic., Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Soulspiration: Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., $20. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Steve Gilbert: Tue., February 14, 6 p.m., Free. Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen, 4611 Montrose, Houston, 713-807-8883.

Steve Gilbert Band: Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Suicide Girls: Blackheart Burlesque: Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $25 to $60. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Sunny Sweeney: Fri., January 27, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Superbowl Pre-Jam: With Karina Nistal, Photon Mechanics, Sons of Conquering Lion, Jenny Frank. Sat., February 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Telephantom: With Lou Rebecca, Birthday Club. Sat., January 21, 8 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Theory of Thieves: With White Label Analog, Carranza, The Chordinates. Fri., January 6, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Thomas Csorba: Sun., January 22, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Tiffany: Fri., March 24, 8:30 p.m., $24 to $50. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Kiki Maroon's Burly Q Lounge appears January 14 at the Studio @ Warehouse Live. Photo by Jack Gorman

Tish Hinojosa: Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Tony Vega Band: Fri., January 13, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Trouble Boy: With Cheap Fur, Mahas, The Cops. Wed., January 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Ugly God & Wintertime: Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $11 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

War: Fri., February 3, 8:30 p.m., $98 to $158. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

The Weeds: With Badhouse, Black Top Mojo, Unknown Brothers. Sat., February 4, 9 p.m., $7. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

William Singe & Alex Aiono: Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $25 to $125. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Winter Wonderfool: With The Cops, Bad Credit Band, Dead Roses, Poizon, Mutant Love, DJ Bill Fool. Thu., December 29, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Worhol: Sat., February 4, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Z-Ro: Sat., January 28, 9 p.m., $25. Ayva Center, 9371 Richmond, Houston, 832-236-0630.

