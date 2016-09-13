Upcoming: Bill Kirchen, Cop Warmth, Kris Kristofferson, Margo Price, Lower Dens, Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, Willie Nelson, etc.

Willie Nelson performs November 16 at the Stafford Center. photo by Jason Wolter

Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.

Air Supply: Thu., November 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Al Staehely, John Staehely and Evelyn Rubio: Sat., October 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Alan Haynes: Sat., September 24, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Alejandro Escovedo: Thu., September 29, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

All Get Out: With Gates, Microwave, Crimson Arrow. Tue., November 15, 7 p.m., $10 to $13. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

All Roads To Rome: With Agamemnon, Distant Lights, Blood of an Outlaw. Sat., October 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Andy Mineo: The Uncomfortable Tour: Sun., November 6, 7 p.m., $28.25. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Angelspit: With Die Sektor. Mon., October 3, 8 p.m., $5 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Annie Moses Band: The Art of the Love Song: Sun., September 25, 3:30 p.m., $25.50 - $55.50. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.

Annika Chambers: Fri., September 30, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Arius: Thu., September 29, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Arthur Yoria: Mon., September 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-659-5366.

Arzalez: With Tr3n., Sat., October 1, 8 p.m., $5. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Asleep at the Wheel: Fri., October 28, 7 p.m., $20 to $35. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Austin Jones Band: Sun., September 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Bag of Tricks Cat: With Stoner Jordan., Wed., October 19, 8 p.m., TBA. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 Mckee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

Baio: Fri., November 4, 8 p.m., $13 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Beach Bender with The Phantom Royals!: Thursdays, 8 p.m., Free. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Between Symmetries: Wed., December 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Big Smo: With Haden Carpenter. Fri., November 11, 8 p.m., $17 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Mary J Blige performs with Maxwell December 3 at the Toyota Center. Photos by Amanda J. Cain

Bill Kirchen: With Austin De Lone., Sat., October 29, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Blaze-X-Black: With NtheClouds., Fri., September 23, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

The Blues: With Etched in the Eye, Dead Time. Sat., October 1, 7 p.m., TBA. Alabama Song, 2521 Oakdale, Houston.

Broken String Theory: With Emily Davis, The Society of Bandits., Fri., October 14, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Broken Teeth: With Down For Days, Vicious Cycle, Dirty Mind. Sat., September 17, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Calliope Musicals: With Scubadiver, DJ Baby Roo., Fri., September 23, 9 p.m., Free. House of Blues — Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.

Catch Fever: Thu., September 29, 7:30 p.m., $5 to $7. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Caveman: With July Talk., Fri., October 7, 7 p.m., $15. House of Blues — Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

C.I.T.Y. Chronicles: Sun., October 2, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. The Green Room @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Clandestine: Fri., November 4, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Clay Walker: With David Ball., Fri., November 11, 9 p.m., $30 to $75. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Fwy., Houston, 281-219-2006.

Cody Canada & the Departed: With Libby Koch. Fri., October 14, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Cole Swindell: Fri., November 25, 8 p.m., $41.75-$51.75. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Concert Benefiting the Mission of Yahweh Homeless Shelter for Women and Children: With Finnegan, Western Bling, Stone Free., Sat., September 24, 4 p.m., TBA. Ladybird's, 5519 Allen, Houston, 713-393-7647.

Consider the Source: Thu., October 13, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Cop Warmth: With Mockingbird Brother, Ruiners, Sparse. Sat., October 1, 8 p.m., $10. Christmas Island, 2211 Jean, Houston.

David Lascoe and Sara Van Buskirk: Tue., September 27, 7 p.m., TBA. Ladybird's, 5519 Allen, Houston, 713-393-7647.

Deep Cuts: With Jerk, Josiah Hall., Sat., September 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Ladybird's, 5519 Allen, Houston, 713-393-7647.

Deep End Records One Year Anniversary Party: With KA, Sandy Ewen, AK'Chamel, Flash Gordon Parks, Stewart Anderson, Erik Carter. Sun., September 18, noon, Free. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Lower Dens performs at Day For Night, December 17 or 18 at Post HTX. Photo by Ronald Jones/Courtesy of Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

DJ DelSur: Fri., September 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Ladybird's, 5519 Allen, Houston, 713-393-7647.

Dollie Barnes: Tue., September 27, 7:30 p.m., Free. Aloft Hotels, 5415 Westheimer Rd., Houston, 713-622-7010.

Drab Majesty: With Secret Sands, Tearful Moon, Acid Jeep, Ebbflo. Wed., November 23, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

Dustbowl Revival: Fri., November 11, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

East End Street Fest: With Chicano Batman, AJ Castillo, Xavier BLK, El Dusty, La Diferenzia, Sam Houston Marching band, The East End Academy High Marching Band, Danza Azteca “Taxcayolotl,” Freneticore. Sat., October 15, noon, Free to $10. 2600 Navigation, 2600 Navigation, Houston, 713-926-3305.

El Grito: With La Raza Connection, Dark Spark Rays, Elyze, Overtone, Kronika, Mas Pulpo, Niko Diaz. Fri., September 16, 8 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Electric Astronaut: With The Blue Grooves, Tony Badd, Havok Wagon. Sun., September 18, 8 p.m., $5. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Emrosa: With Anarbor, Cold Collective. Thu., November 10, 7 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Esham the Unholy & Gangsta Nip: With Mastamind, Moe Dirdee. Thu., October 6, 8 p.m., $22 to $28. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Extortionist: With Distinguisher, Insurgence. Tue., October 4, 7 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

The Felice Brothers: With Aaron Lee Tasjan. Tue., October 4, 8 p.m., $15 to $22. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Felly: Thu., February 16, 7 p.m., $15 to $50. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Festival of Praise Tour: With Fred Hammond, Pastor Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, Karen Clark Sheard, Regina Belle, Casey J, Earthquake. Thu., November 17, 8 p.m., $35-$95. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Gabriel Kahane "Craigslist, Schumann, & Other Inspirations": Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $13 to $33. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

Grim Reaper: Fri., October 14, 9 p.m., $20 to $45. Concert Pub (North), 2470 FM 1960, Houston, 281-583-8111.

Guilla: Thu., October 6, 8 p.m., TBA. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Halloween Party: With Kalico, Such Marvelous Monsters, Lone Star Disciples, The Northern Realm, The Optimystic, Jeremy Carswell, Mousecop. Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 713-862-8707.

Halloweening IV: The Halloweening Part 3: With Deep Cuts, Giant Kitty, Smashing Pumpkin Spice Latte, Alanis Gwarisette. Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., Free with costume, $7 without. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

EXPAND Drab Majesty performs November 23 at Numbers with Secret Sands. Photo by Denise Noelle via Flickr Commons

Hamilton Loomis: Fri., September 30, 7 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Hank Schyma and Jo Bird: Fri., October 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Harbors Over Highways: Fri., October 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Helmet: With Local H. Tue., October 25, 8 p.m., $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Islander: With Palaye Royal, Bad Seed Rising. Fri., September 23, 6:30 p.m., $10 to $12. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

James Blake: With Moses Sumney. Sat., September 24, 6:30 p.m., $32.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

James Wilhite: Fri., September 16, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Jesse Dayton: Tue., September 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Cottonwood, 3422 N. Shepherd, Houston, 713-802-0410.

John Papa Gros: Fri., October 14, 8 p.m., $15 to $18. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Johnny Lee: Sat., September 17, 7 p.m., $25 to $35. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Jonn Richardson: Sat., September 17, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Katastro: With Mouse Powell., Fri., October 21, 6:30 p.m., $10 to $14. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Kenny Rogers: With Linda Davis. Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., $80 to $200. Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash, Stafford.

Kris Kristofferson: Sun., October 9, 7:30 p.m., $45 to $60. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Kylie Odetta: Mon., September 19, 5:30 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Limbs: With Friendship Commanders, In Memory Of, Four Letter Language. Thu., October 20, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Liz Longley: With Max Jury., Thu., October 20, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Los Skarnales: With Grupo Kache. Thu., September 15, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Lost In The Supermarket: With David Klabo. Sat., October 22, 9 p.m., $15. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

The Suffers perform at House of Blues November 26. Photo Courtesy of Big Picture Media

Loumuzik: Sat., October 8, 8:30 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Lower Dens at Day For Night: Dec. 17-18, 4 p.m., TBA. Post HTX, 401 Franklin, Houston, 713-572-7471.

Lucas Eason & The Panhandlers: With Heapin Helpin, Canvas People., Sat., October 1, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

m33ni3 w33ni3: With Lily Taylor, Alex Tu, Splendid Emblem, Markus Cone, Anisa Boukhlif, One Data featuring Lil Haiti Baby. Fri., September 16, 7 p.m., $5. 5201 Mulford, 5201 Mulford, Houston.

Majic Under The Stars with Cameo: Sat., October 15, 5:45 p.m., $27.50 to $87.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Mandy Smith: With Phil DeVille. Fri., September 30, 9-11:30 p.m., Free. Absolve Wine Lounge, 920 Studemont, Houston, 281-501-1788.

Margo Price: Wed., October 5, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Mass Cremation Entertainment: With Angeles Band, Winter's End, Stone Mammoth., Sat., September 24, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Maxwell & Mary J Blige: With Ro James. Sat., December 3, 7 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.

The Medicine Years: With 1 Last Chance, Punk Rock Project., Thu., September 15, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Metro Station: With Palaye Royal, The Strive., Wed., October 19, 7 p.m., $17 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Mickey Avalon: With Brothers Grymn. Thu., October 27, 8 p.m., $16 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Mind Shrine: Fri., September 30, 9 p.m., Free. House Of Blues — Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.

Mingo Fishtrap: With The Nightowls. Thu., September 22, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Muffincakes Finest: With Blast Dad, Overtone., Sat., October 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 713-862-8707.

Nathan Quick: Sat., October 8, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

New Argentinean Masters: Sun., September 18, 3-5 p.m., $15 to $35. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

New Language: Sat., October 1, 7 p.m., Free to $5. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Nikki Hill: With Annika Chambers. Thu., October 13, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Oath of Cruelty: With Kaliya, Cryptic Void. Sat., September 24, 9 p.m., Free. Sound Exchange, 1846 Richmond, Houston, 713-666-5555.

Kris Kristofferson performs October 9 at Redneck Country Club. Photo by Jason Wolter

One Way System: With Total Chaos. Fri., October 14, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 Mckee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

Otonana Trio: Thu., October 6, 8-11:30 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Pecos Hank: Thu., September 15, 8 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Prester Jon: With Juice Bone, The Buffalo Saints., Fri., September 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Raa Raa: Sun., September 18, 8 p.m., Free. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Red Raptor productions Hallowscream party: With Black Light Interstate, Blood Between Us, Andy Cortez, Sophia V, Save the Fire. Fri., October 28, 7:30 p.m., $6 to $12. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Reinforce: With Numb Generation, Blunt, Tooth & Nail, End Game, Overture., Sat., September 17, 8 p.m., $7. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Rend Collective: With Urban Rescue. Fri., November 11, 7 p.m., $28.25-$63.25. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Revocation & Aborted: Mon., December 12, 6 p.m., $15 to $19. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Richard Elliot & Max Groove: Sun., October 9, 5 p.m., $55-$61. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.

Riders Against the Storm: With Genesis Blu., Fri., September 16, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Rivers & Rust: With Johnny Cooper., Fri., October 14, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Robyn Ludwick: Fri., November 11, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Sarah Jaffe: With Dollie Barnes. Thu., October 6, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

School of Rock Concert: Sun., September 25, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., $10. Sat., October 1, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., $10. The Wall Event Hall, 30420 FM 2978 #480, The Woodlands, 281-465-9166.

Shake Russell and Michael Hearne: Thu., September 29, 7:30 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Shawn Mendes: Sat., July 22, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.

Sip and Drip 2: With Lyric Michelle, Kyle Hubbard, Corbin Dallas. Thu., September 15, 8 p.m., $6. Sharespace, 2201 Preston St, Houston, 832-582-4689.

A Sounding Sea: With Day 4, Town Destroyer, Project Icarus, Aphelion. Sat., October 15, 7 p.m., TBA. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

South Austin Moonlighters: Sat., October 22, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

EXPAND Chicano Batman headlines East End Street Fest October 15 at 2600 Navigation. Photo by geoff dude via Flickr Commons

Statesboro Revue: Fri., November 18, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

The Suffers: With JMSN. Sat., November 26, 8 p.m., $40 to $45. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Sugar Joiko: Sun., November 6, 7 p.m., $12 to $40. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Sunday in the Park with George West: With DJ Squincy Jones., Sun., November 13, 2 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Sunny Sweeney and Angaleena Presley: Sat., November 19, 7 p.m., $23 to $25. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Swimming With Bears: Mon., September 26, 6 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

The Night Gatherers: Evocations of Darkness & Light in American Music: Sun., October 30, 5 p.m., $13 to $33. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

The Roula & Ryan Road Show: Fri., September 23, 6:30 p.m., $19.50-$42.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Tommy Dardar: Fri., September 23, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Torrid Complex: With Autumn Stay, Pattern Recognition., Thu., September 22, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Twelve Years Driven: With The Michelle Johnson Band. Fri., September 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

VHT — Van Halen Tribute: With Swallow This, Subdivided. Fri., October 7, 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Via Colori: With Tightn' Up., Sun., November 20, 10 a.m., $7 to $10. City Hall, 901 Bagby, Houston, 713-837-0311.

Viva Latin America 2016: Sun., October 16, 5 p.m., $20.50-$65.50. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.

Warren Hill & Karen Briggs: Sun., November 13, 5 p.m., $55-$61. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.

Wendy Colonna: Sat., October 8, 9 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Willie Nelson: Wed., November 16, 8 p.m., $82 to $230. Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash, Stafford.

World Famous Gospel Brunch: Sun., October 2, 1:30 p.m., $42. Sun., November 6, 1:30 p.m., $42. Sun., December 4, 1:30 p.m., $42. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Zakir Hussain & Niladri Kumar: a sitar concert: Sun., October 2, 7 p.m., $35 to $105. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.