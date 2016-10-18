Upcoming: Billy Joe Shaver, BJ Thomas, Brian Wilson, Green Day, Joe Ely, K-Rino, Nobunny, Lordi, Sha Na Na, UFO, etc.
Brian Wilson performs 'Pet Sounds' May 12, 2017 at Revention Music Center.
Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.
10000 Chiefs Under the Sea: With Treehouse Project, Glass the Sky., Fri., November 18, 8:30 p.m., $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
The After Party: Sun., October 30, 3 p.m., Free. Brenner's On The Bayou, 1 Birdsall, Houston, 713-868-4444. Fri., December 2, 9 p.m., Free. Bagby Park, 415 Gray, Houston, 713-526-7577.
Allen Oldies Band 20th Anniversary: Sat., November 19, 7 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
American Sharks: With Eagle Claw, From Beyond, Pyreship. Wed., November 23, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Appetite for Destruction: Fri., December 23, 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Ascend/Descend: With Lace, Narrow Head. Mon., November 14, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Bamboo Bash: Sat., October 22, 6 p.m., $12. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Bart Crow: Sat., November 12, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.
Billy and the Regulators: Fri., November 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Billy Crockett: Fri., November 4, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Billy Joe Shaver: Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., $15 to $30. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
BJ Thomas: Sat., February 25, 8:30 p.m., $98 to $158. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Bleu Edmondson: Sat., November 19, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Bri Bagwell: Sat., November 5, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Brian Wilson: Fri., May 12, 8 p.m., $43. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Camera Cult: With Cleen Teens, Poor Pilate. Thu., October 27, 8 p.m., $8. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Chaotic Justice: With Luna Lunacy, Echo Temple, Six Minute Century. Sat., November 5, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Circa Survive: With mewithoutYou, Turnover. Thu., March 2, 7:30 p.m., $23 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Cody Sparks Band: With Threadbare Jesters., Sat., October 22, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.
Color Chemistry: Fri., November 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
K-Rino performs October 30 at Fitzgerald's.
Photo by Marco Torres
Corey Michael Band: Thu., October 20, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.
Cruel Hand: With Lifeless, Varials, Near Death, Seventh Realm, Torture., Mon., December 5, 7 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.
Dark Electronic Halloween Party: With DJ Damon Allen, Ten Pixels Tall, Kinky Karl, The Radio Broadcast, Provision. Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., $8. Alley Kat Bar & Lounge, 3718 Main, Houston.
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore: Fri., January 6, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Deftunes: With People of the Sun, We Are 138, Godless. Sat., December 10, 8 p.m., $10. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Devil's Adversary: With Daylight Down,Reckless High, Darkness of Tomorrow., Mon., October 31, 7 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Grand Opening Celebration: Fri., October 21, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sat., October 22, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun., October 23, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Free. Baybrook Mall, 500 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, 281-488-4627. Fri., October 21, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sat., October 22, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun., October 23, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Free. The Shoppes at Parkwest, 24600, Katy Fwy., Katy, 713-547-5564.
Dillon Trimm: With The March Divide, Carthy., Sat., November 5, 9 p.m., $7. The Springbok, 711 Main, Houston, 818-201-6979.
Dr Belt: With Lonely Giant, Brainstorm For Tuesday. Sun., October 30, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Drowning Pool: Wed., November 9, 8 p.m., $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Eddie Money: Fri., November 11, 7 p.m., $35 to $45. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Eli Young Band: Fri., December 30, 9 p.m., $25. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Freeway, Houston, 281-219-2006.
The English Beat: Wed., October 26, 7 p.m., $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Felix Truvere: Sat., October 29, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.
For The Community 12: Sat., November 12, 2 p.m., Free. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 McKee, Houston, 832-503-5987. Sat., November 12, 2 p.m., Free. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Garrett Klahn: With Valens, Ultramagg., Fri., November 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Giant Kitty: With Jealous Creatures. Wed., October 26, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Gina Sicilia: Wed., November 2, 9 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Troller performs November 18 at Walters Downtown.
Photo courtesy of Troller
Good Vibes Only: With Talib Kweli. Sun., October 30, 4 p.m., Free. Alley Kat Bar & Lounge, 3718 Main, Houston.
Green Day: With Against Me!. Sun., March 5, 8 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.
Guy Forsyth: Sat., October 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Hal Ketchum: Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Halloween Hellaballoo 5: With Sirenicide, Treason, The Isdal Cadaver, Malevolent Force., Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., Free. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Har Mar Superstar: Sun., November 20, 8 p.m., $20. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Hard Is My Style: Thu., November 3, 9 p.m., $5. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
The Hates: With No Love Less. Sat., October 22, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
The Head: Sat., November 5, 8:30 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
HoneyBoyNelson: Tue., November 29, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
The Hue: With Peyton and Eros of Milky Wayv. Thu., October 20, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Hypoluxo: Tue., October 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
The Ish: With Sterlo, Jae Vince Isley, Young Turk, Jonny Muse, Seth., Fri., December 30, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $12. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Jack Grelle: Wed., November 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Jackie Venson: Wed., October 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Under the Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-526-5282.
Jackyl: Wed., December 7, 8 p.m., $20. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333.
James Voorhees: With Welcome Home, Phantompains. Sat., November 5, 7 p.m., TBA. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.
Jay Maze: With Mark Drew. Tue., October 25, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Jerrett Zoch and The OSR Band: Sat., November 5, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Joe Ely: With Stephanie Rice. Sat., December 10, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
The English Beat perform October 26 at Proof Rooftop Lounge.
Photo by Marco Torres
Juice Newton: Fri., February 10, 8:30 p.m., $78 to $118. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
K-Rino: With The Boy Illinois, George Young, Hi $ive, Mike Red, Coby, Royal-T & Slickstar, Black James. Sun., October 30, 7 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Karbach Creep Fest: With Soul Creatures. Sat., October 29, 6 p.m., Free. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Kinda Spooky Disco: With Olivier Giacomotto. Fri., October 28, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Boondocks, 1417 Westheimer, Houston, 713-522-8500.
King Britt: Fri., October 21, 7 p.m., TBA. The Flat, 1701 Commonwealth, Houston, 713-360-7228.
LazerTrance: With Fix & Castle, Lawrence & Celauro, Nassif, Elemir, Guilty Spark. Fri., October 21, 9 p.m., $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Lil Cloud: With Cherry Garcia. Sat., November 26, 2:30 p.m., $27 to $48. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Lordi: Thu., March 2, 7:30 p.m., $25 to $65. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Los Nahuatlatos: With Tune Parlor, Mas Pulpo, Tejas Got Soul. Sat., November 26, 9 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Loudon Wainwright III: Fri., April 14, 8:30 p.m., $68 to $108. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Love Tempo: With Andy V., Kenny Evans, Miguel Flaco, RahRye. Sat., October 22, 9 p.m., Free. Grand Prize Bar, 1010 Banks, Houston, 713-526-4565.
Lucius: With The Cactus Blossoms. Thu., November 10, 7 p.m., $20 to $25. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
The Lumineers: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $49.50 to $64.50. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Lung: Thu., November 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Matt Mejia and the Deltaphonic: Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Merel & Tony: With The Woe Woe Woes, Glass the Sky. Fri., October 21, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Michael Grimm: Sat., November 12, 8 p.m., $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Micky and the Motorcars: Sat., November 26, 9 p.m., $12 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Robert Earl Keen performs December 26 at House of Blues.
Photo by Barry Sigman
The Midnight Eyes: With Jonah the Runner. Wed., October 26, 8 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Miss DJ Lux: Sun., October 23, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Mothership: With Speedealer, The Satanic Overlords of Rock N Roll, HogLeg. Sat., November 12, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Nekromantix: With The Loveless, Killer Hearts, Turnaways. Wed., November 9, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Nobunny: With Sailor Poon, The Cops, The Wiggins. Thu., December 1, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Orjan Nilsen: With Lawrence & Celauro., Thu., December 15, 9 p.m., $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Peterson Brothers: Fri., January 13, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Prima Volta Presents: Gather Round: Sat., November 19, 4-5 p.m., Free. Campbell Learning Center, 1400 Campbell, Houston, 713-464-4388.
Puddle of Mudd: Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
The Raging Nathans: With Wonk Unit, Total Nightmare, Johnwayneisdead. Mon., October 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Rick Broussard's Two Hoots and a Holler: Sat., November 19, 9 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Robert Earl Keen: With Junior Brown. Mon., December 26, 7 p.m., $45. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Robert Kuhn: Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Ruthie Foster: Sat., November 12, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Samvega: Thu., October 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Satanic Overlords of Rock N Roll: With Modfag, High Mass, The Cops, Dead Roses. Wed., November 23, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Scott McGill Band: Sat., November 5, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Scott Stapp: Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., $30. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333.
Serpentine Disco: Sat., October 22, 10 p.m., Free. The Flat, 1701 Commonwealth, Houston, 713-360-7228.
Sha Na Na: Sat., June 10, 8:30 p.m., $98 to $148. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Sheila Marshall Band: Fri., November 4, 8 p.m., $15 to $30. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
The Lumineers perform March 2 at Smart Financial Centre.
Photo by Jason Wolter
Shellee Coley: Tue., November 15, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Sonic Bikes & Firestation Party: With Damon Choice, Sonia Flores, DJ Frenchi. Sat., October 22, noon, $75. 317 Sampson, 317 Sampson, Houston.
Sophia Johnson: Tue., November 29, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Speaking Suns: Sun., October 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Steve Forbert: Sat., January 14, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Suicideyear: With Craig Xen, Josiah Gabriel, Young Knowledge., Sat., November 12, 9 p.m., $15 to $18. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
This Shining Night: Sat., December 10, 7 p.m.; Sun., December 11, 3 p.m., $15 to $25. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.
Toadies: With Los Skarnales., Thu., December 29, 8 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Tres Bourbonnais: Sat., January 21, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Tritonal: Sat., November 26, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Troller: With Trillblazers, Pleasure 2, AK'Chamel. Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Turnpike Troubadours: Sun., December 18, 7 & 8 p.m., $27.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
UFO: With Saxon, Jared James Nichols. Thu., March 9, 7:30 p.m., $33 to $38. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
The Velostacks: With Amplified Heat, The Burns. Sat., December 10, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Vinyl Night with DJ Allan N: Sat., October 29, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Under the Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-526-5282.
Warrant: Thu., November 3, 8 p.m., $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Where The Girls Are Fall Festival Anniversary Party: With Myrna Sanders, Campfire Soul, The Atomic Nightingales, Annika Chambers., Fri., October 21, 6 p.m.-1 a.m., $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Xxcessive Pleasure: With Street Couch, American Psychos., Thu., November 3, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
YFOC Concert for a Cause featuring Rich O'Toole: With Housewells, The Jess Wilson Band, Rich O'Toole. Sat., November 12, 6-9 p.m., $25. Eureka Heights Brew Co., 941 W. 18th, Houston, 832-953-4677.
