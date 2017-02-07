Upcoming: BoDeans, Deftones, Isley Brothers, Kings of Leon, Lady Gaga, Robert Earl Keen, Sleep, Tech N9ne, etc.

Alice Cooper performs with Deep Purple and the Edgar Winter Band August 18 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.

10,000 Maniacs: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Alan Haynes: Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Alejandro Escovedo with Peter Buck, Scott McCaughey, Kurt Bloch, & John Moen: With the Minus 5., Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Amaranthe: With Failure Anthem, Citizen Zero, Cypher 16, Smashing into Pieces., Fri., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., $22 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Bad Kids to the Front: With Sunday Morning Detox, RCO, Sol Y Motion. Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Courtney Barns: With Foxtrax., Wed., May 17, 7 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Bebe Rexha: With Daniel Skye. Thu., March 2, 7:30 p.m., $18. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Big Sam's Funky Nation: Thu., March 30, 10 p.m., $20. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Big Squeeze Talent Showcase – Houston: Sun., Feb. 19, 2 p.m., Free. MECA, 1900 Kane, Houston, 713-802-9370.

Birds of Chicago: Tue., May 2, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Black Kennedy: With Shields, Mannequin On the Moon., Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Bob Lanza: Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

BoDeans: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $20 to $28. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Born From Ruins: With Driven With Insanity, Orr. Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Brothers Grymn: With Kyle Hubbard. Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Buffalo Ruckus: With The Zack Walther Band. Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $12 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

BuzzFest: With Godsmack, Breaking Benjamin, PVris, Highly Suspect, P.O.D., Red Sun Rising, The Unlikely Candidates, Toadies, Filter, Badflower, Dreamers, Missio, New Politics, Bleeker. Sat., April 15, 1 p.m., TBA. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

California Guitar Trio and Montreal Guitar Trio: Tue., Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., $78 to $118. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Carlos Santana: Mon., July 3, 7 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Carlos Vives: Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., $68-$138. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

The Isley Brothers perform April 14 at Arena Theatre. Photo by Justin Avery

Cash'd Out: Wed., April 5, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Catfish and the Bottlemen: Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Charlie Robison: Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $20. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Chronixx: With Zincfence Redemption, Max Glazer, Kelissa. Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $23 to $26. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

The C.I.T.Y: With Burris. Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Clozee & Psymbionic Biohackers: Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Coheed and Cambria: Thu., April 27, 7 p.m., $35 to $59.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Conan: With North. Mon., May 29, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

The Contagious: Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-659-5366.

Dan Baird and Homemade Sin: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Darren Styles: With Gammer. Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Dashboard Confessional: With This Wild Life. Sun., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $27 to $125. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Dead Rabbits: With Blackgrass Gospel, Radio Flyer & the Wagoneers. Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Deep Purple & Alice Cooper: With The Edgar Winter Band. Fri., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $25 to $99.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Deftones: With Rise Against. Mon., June 26, 6:30 p.m., $29.50 to $69.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Dollie Barnes: With Young Mammals, El Lago. Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $10. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

The Dollyrots: With the Two Tens., Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Don Diego Trio: Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Downtown Boys: With Sneaks., Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Draco Rosa: Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Drive-By Truckers: With Hiss Golden Messenger. Tue., April 11, 7 p.m., $25 to $29. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Lady Gaga performs at the Toyota Center December 3. Photo by Marco Torres

Dylan Cameron: With Secret Sands, Tearful Moon, Pfaff, Chin Xaou Ti Won, Delta. Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $5. Secret Location TBA Day of the Event, 281-974-3496.

Eric Lauer: Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-659-5366.

Erra: With Phinehas, Auras., Sat., April 22, 6:30 p.m., $13 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Escape= A Tribute to Journey: With Kid Ray. Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $12. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

February's Last Sundays at RockStar: Sun., Feb. 26, 1-5 p.m., Free. RockStar Gallery, 5700 NW Central #160, Houston, 832-868-0242.

Festival of the Beautiful: With Studded Left, Vockah Redu. Sat., Feb. 18, 6 p.m., Free. Galveston Artist Residency, 2521 Ships Mechanic Row, Galveston, 409-974-4446.

Flamenco Performance - Corazon Jondo: Sat., Feb. 18, 6-7 & 8-9 p.m., $25 or $20 with code: LAURA2017. Ovations, 2536 Times, Houston, 713-522-9801.

Flogging Molly: Wed., March 22, 7 p.m., $35 to $55. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Four Bitchin’ Babes: Sat., March 4, 8:30 p.m., $78 to $118. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Full Moon Party: With Baron Von Bomblast, Bayou Vimana, Fiddle Witch, Project Grimm, Omotai. Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

The Garden: Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Gloria Trevi vs Alejandra Guzman: Sat., July 1, 8:30 p.m., $55 to $250. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

The Good Heart: Thu., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-659-5366.

Gipsy Kings: Wed., June 21, 7 p.m., $65 to $99.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Hennypalooza: With Austin Millz, Mekdot. Sat., March 11, 4 p.m., $50. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Horse the Band: Wed., March 29, 7 p.m., $12 to $14. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Hot 8 Brass Band: Thu., June 8, 9 p.m., $20 to $22. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

In My Life: A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles: Fri., March 17, 7:30 p.m., $33-$64. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby, Houston, 713-315-2525.

The Isley Brothers: Fri., April 14, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Carlos Santana performs at Smart Financial Centre July 3. Photo by Marco Torres

Jason Elmore: Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

John Fullbright: Fri., March 3, 8:30 p.m., $28 to $34. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Jon Dee Graham: Thu., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $10. Natachee's Supper 'n Punch, 3622 Main, Houston, 713-524-7203.

Jonn Richardson: Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Jordi Baizan: With the Renfrees. Tue., May 23, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Kings of Leon: Tue., May 2, 7 p.m., $32.50 to $89.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Knocturnal Maddness: With Underage, Lost Cause, Mind's Eye. Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Lady Gaga: Sun., Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.

Little Simz: Sun., March 5, 7 p.m., $15 to $20. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Lone Bellow: Thu., April 20, 7 p.m., $18 to $20. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Los Lobos: Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $38 to $58. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Mama K & The Shades: Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Mandi Powell: Wed., March 8, 8 p.m., $10. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Marina Rocks: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Market Junction: Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Mary Lattimore: With Chalk, Rosali. Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Civic TV, 2010 Commerce, Unit B, Houston, 713-822-4692.

Matt Caldwell: Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Max Stalling with The Ray Johnston Band: Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Mid-Life Crisis & the Hot Flashes: Sun., Feb. 12, 7 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Mary Lattimore performs February 17 at Civic TV. Photo by UT Connewitz Photo Crew via Flickr Commons

The Mighty Orq: With John Egan, Nick Gaitan. Thu., Feb. 9, 10 p.m., TBA. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Mike and the Moonpies: Fri., Feb. 24, 8:30 p.m., $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Mobley: Sun., April 23, 7 p.m., $8 to $11. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Monoculture: With No Parents, The Prettybads, Since Always. Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Nathan Bonnes: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Nick Hakim: With Norvis Junior. Tue., March 14, 7 p.m., $12 to $16. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Nickelback: With Daughtry, Shaman’s Harvest. Fri., July 28, 6:15 p.m., $27.50 to $129.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

The Optimystic: With Mousecop. Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Philip Griffin Band: Fri., Feb. 10, 9:30 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Poor Dumb Bastards: With Hard Luck Revival, D. Kosmo, Christian Best. Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Punk Rock Prom: With Ryan Kennedy Crum, Carter, Punk Rock Project, 1 Last Chance, Kemo For Emo. Fri., March 3, 8:30 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Reefer Radness: With Soul Creatures, Metanoia, Positive Disturbance, Free Radicals, The Skatastrophics, Let Me Remember. Thu., April 20, 5 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Rei Clone: With Smith + Robot. Wed., April 26, 7 p.m., $8. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Reverend Horton Heat: Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Rick Lee: Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Robert Earl Keen: Thu., Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m., TBA. The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice, Galveston, 409-765-1894.

Rockin' Road to Dublin: Thu., March 9, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$55.50. Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston, 713-237-1439.

Sad13: With Stef Chura. Mon., March 13, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Sallie Ford: With Molly Burch. Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $12 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Kings of Leon perform May 2 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Photo by Marc Brubaker

Sergio Trevino and Arthur Yoria: Sat., Feb. 18, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

SiriusXM Presents The Highway Finds Tour: With Steve Moakler, Drew Baldridge, Smithfield. Fri., April 14, 7 p.m., $13. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Skillet: Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Sleep: With American Sharks, Eagle Claw. Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $25 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Something More: With Never Let This Go, Chris Swartz, Outside at Night, High Side B. Thu., Feb. 16, 7 p.m., $5. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Steel Panther: Fri., March 17, 7 p.m., $22.50 to $45. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Street Sects: With Spit Mask, Dead Time, Spoil. Fri., March 31, 7 p.m., TBA. Civic TV, 2010 Commerce, Unit B, Houston, 713-822-4692.

Super Robot Party: With White Label Analog, Summit. Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

The Taste of Louisiana Festival 2017 "Made in Louisiana": Sat., March 25, 1-9 p.m., $5-$15. Constellation Field, 1 Stadium, Sugar Land, 281-240-4487.

Tearful Moon: With Encrypted, Secret Sands, Crawler. Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $7. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Tech N9ne: With Brotha Lynch Hung, Kriss Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru. Sat., April 29, 7 & 8 p.m., $27.50 to $45. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Tera: With Insert Name Here, The Rest of the Guys, Molon La Ve. Thu., Feb. 23, 8:30 p.m., $5. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps: Wed., Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Texas Flood: With Badhouse. Sat., June 3, 9 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

The Australian Pink Floyd: Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $29.75-$79.75. University of Houston, 4800 Calhoun, Houston, 713-743-2255.

The Besnard Lakes: With The Life and Times., Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

They: Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $20 to $22. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

To Tame a Land: With No Remorse 4 Mechanix. Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Todd Snider: Tue., June 6, 7:30 p.m., $48 to $53. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

EXPAND Tech N9ne performs April 29 at House of Blues. Photo by fuseboxradio via Flickr Commons

Tommy Dardar: Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Trap Lord Ricko & The Brush Man: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $15 to $18. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Treehouse: With Roots of a Rebellion, Sullivan's Vessel, The High Mile. Wed., March 8, 8 p.m., $5 to $7. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Tyvek: With Fred Thomas, Rose Ette, Hammer Party. Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Wade Andrew Smith & Driftwood: Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

What's It: A Benefit for Girls Rock Camp: With L.R. Goodwin and The Unity Collective, A Tribute to Alan Huynh, Nava, Another Run, Z'maji, Dillon Trimm & Gabe Bravo, King Finn, True American. Sat., Feb. 25, 6 p.m., $10. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Wheatfield: Thu., June 29, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Whit: With Vodi, Cleen Teens. Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

White Mystery: With Colleen Green, The Memories, Emotional. Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., Free to $5. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Wilderado: Sun., Feb. 19, 7 p.m., $10 to $12. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Woggles: Thu., April 6, 9 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Zakk Sabbath: With Beastmaker. Thu., May 25, 8 p.m., $25 to $28. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Zoning Out Over a Bowl of Ice Cream Benefit Show #1: With Dull, stillmonsters, notLando, Worst Nightmare, Twelf Place. Fri., Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m., $6.27. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.