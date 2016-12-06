Upcoming: Bruno Mars, Devendra Banhart, HPMA Afterparty, Lady Gaga, Rick Astley, Tyvek, Vince Staples, etc.

Lady Gaga performs at Superbowl 51 at NRG Stadium, February 5. Photo by Marco Torres

Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.

Allison Fisher Band: Sat., December 31, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Atmosfears: Thu., January 19, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Austin Vela Band: With Jaeger Wells, Paco Estrada. Thu., December 29, 8 p.m., $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Bands For Bark: With Vox Voxis, Pretty Teeth, Rogues Among Us, Zach & the Gang, Brainstorm for Tuesday. Sat., December 17, 6 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Barb Wire Dolls: With Punk Rock Project, Revels, Wednesday's Child, Awesome Ends In Me, Feels Like Murder., Thu., December 15, 8 p.m., $15. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Bayou City Funk: With Free Radicals. Fri., December 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

The Bayou Saints: Sun., December 18, 7 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Beppe Gambetta: Tue., February 21, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Big Yogi: Fri., January 6, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Billy Joe Shaver: Fri., December 23, 8 p.m., $45 to $55. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Black Tiger Sex Machine: Wed., March 8, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Bob Schneider: Thu., December 29, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Boomtown Brass Band: Tue., December 20, 6 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222

.

Bruno Mars: Fri., February 3, 9 p.m., $175. Club Nomadic, 2121 Edwards, Houston.

Camera Cult: With Josiah Gabriel, Children of Pop. Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Carl Hayne & the Holdouts: Fri., December 9, 8 p.m., Free. reHAB Bar on the Bayou, 1658 Enid, houston, 713-225-1668.

Clark Cooper Concepts' Jazz Series: With Leron Thomas., Wed., December 21, 5-8 p.m., Free. Ibiza, 2450 Louisiana, Houston, 713-524-0004. With Leron Thomas., Sun., January 8, 12-3 p.m., Free. Sun., January 22, 12-3 p.m., Free. SaltAir Seafood Kitchen, 3029 Kirby, Houston, 713-521-3333.

Colony House: Sun., March 19, 7 p.m., $15. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Cremator: Sat., January 7, 7 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

The Critter Taylor Band: Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., Free. reHAB Bar on the Bayou, 1658 Enid, houston, 713-225-1668.

Bruno Mars performs at Club Nomadic February 3. Photo by Marco Torres.

Dark Blue: With Lace, Black Coffee, Narrow Head. Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds: Wed., January 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

David Ramirez: Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Deafheaven: With This Will Destroy You, Emma Ruth Rundle. Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $18 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Deep Cuts: With DJ Charlee Brown. Thu., December 15, 8 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Defunkt presentsHyperbole: With Richard Devine, cygnus, Daed, Dylan Cameron, Trip the Light, Trax Rebo, Samyaza, Ohr, Qebrus, Hitori Tori, Acid Jeep, Five Step Path, Secret Recipe Music, Luuli, Binary, Easyjack, Naudible, Shwex. Sun., December 18, 10 p.m., $20 to $30. The Vanguard Performing Arts, 7115 Harrisburg, Houston.

Devendra Banhart: Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., $25 to $33. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Dorothy: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $12.50 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Eilen Jewell: Fri., March 3, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

ElectroDubTrapStep: Blizzard: Fri., December 9, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Faceplant: With South. Sun., December 25, 9 p.m., $5. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Forget 2016: New Year's Eve Party: With Space Villains*, DJ Baby Roo, Genesis Blu, Sobe Lash, Giant Kitty. Sat., December 31, 8 p.m., $20. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Gene Watson: Fri., January 6, 8 p.m., $80 to $175. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

George Ensle: Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Good Enough For Good Times: With Heights Funk Collective. Thu., December 15, 8 p.m., $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Grease Trap Syndicate: Fri., December 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Guillermo Serpas: Fri., December 30, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.

Hamilton Loomis: Fri., January 27, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Handsomebeast: Sat., December 10, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

The Holophonics: With Madaline. Sat., December 17, 8 p.m., $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Giant Kitty performs at Forget 2016, December 31 at The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues with Space Villains*, Genesis Blu, Sobe Lash. Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.

Honky: With Thrill. Fri., December 23, 10 p.m., $12. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Houston Blues Society "Road to Memphis": With Steve Krase Band, Zach Person, Campfire Soul. Sun., January 15, 3 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

HPMA Afterparty: With Slim Thug, DJ Gonz, Ky Meyer. Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., FREE. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

HTX Indie Fest 3: With Tobe & Friends, LEA, OG Bobby Billions, The Collextion, Noie J. Thu., December 29, 7 p.m., $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Infected Mushroom: Sat., February 11, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Isaiah Rashad: Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., $17 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Jack Thweatt: Sat., January 21, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Jake Miller: With Max and Spencer Sutherland. Tue., March 7, 6:30 & 8 p.m., $25 to $30. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Jimmie Dale Gilmore: With Colin Gilmore. Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Jojo: Mon., April 10, 8 p.m., $23.50 to $125. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Jonathan Scales Fourchestra: With The Funky Knuckles. Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Josh Todd of Buckcherry: Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., Free. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Kinky Friedman: Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Kiss Alike with Judas X: With The Deftunes, People of the Sun, The Joan Heart. Sat., December 17, 8 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Kosmo: With Whorehound, Satanic Overlords of Rock n Roll. Sat., December 31, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Krullur: Sat., January 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Lady Gaga: Sun., February 5, 4 p.m., TBA. NRG Stadium, 1 NRG Park, Houston, 832-667-1400.

A Live One: Thu., January 19, 7 p.m., Free. Cottonwood, 3422 N. Shepherd, Houston, 713-802-0410.

Lucas Jack: With Bekah Kelso. Tue., January 10, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Rick Astley performs at Warehouse Live January 31. Photo by ANSPressSocietyNews via Flickr Commons

Marina Rocks: Sat., December 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Matt Harlan: Wed., December 14, 6 p.m., Free to $1. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Matt Harlan and Rachel Jones: Sat., December 17, 1 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Matt Pryor: With Dan Andriano. Fri., February 24, 8:30 p.m., $13 to $16. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Max and The Waysiders: With Sancho and the Lovetones. Thu., December 15, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $8. The White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Max Flinn: Fri., December 23, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.

Max Flinn Band: Thu., December 29, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

The Mighty Orq and Buenos Diaz Christmas Extravaganza: Sat., December 10, 10 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

The Mighty Orq: Sun., December 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Milemarker: With Narrow Head. Fri., February 10, 9 p.m., $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Mistletoe Madness: With Garret Factory, The Businessmen, The Inanimate Objects. Wed., December 28, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Moose Blood: With Trophy Eyes, Boston Manor, A Will Away. Wed., March 1, 6 p.m., $15 to $19. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Moses Guest: Sat., December 10, 9 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Moving Units Presents The Songs of Joy Division: With Viktor Fiction, Soviet. Sat., February 25, 8 p.m., $12 to $16. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

New Year's Eve with Shay Domann: Sat., December 31, 9 p.m., $80. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Outlaw Nation: With The Skatastrophics, The Mile High Band. Fri., February 10, 8 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

The Phantom Royals: With The Beyonders. Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Poon: With Jealous Creatures. Fri., December 9, 6 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Project Grimm: With The Linus Pauling Quartet, Stonework. Fri., December 23, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Psalm Zero: With Buoyant Spirit. Thu., January 19, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Vince Staples performs at Warehouse Live April 6. Photo by Marco Torres

Punxmas: With Kinetic Dischord, Decathect, God Fearing Fuck, Die Fast, Kemo For Emo, The Cops, Escape From The Zoo, TSS, Pretty Shitty. Sat., December 10, 7 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

A Really Kool Party: With Dayta, DJ Gracie Chavez, Hiram. Wed., December 14, 8 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.

Rick Astley: Tue., January 31, 8 p.m., $30 to $35. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Rob Baird: Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Robert Hartye: Fri., December 9, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugarland, 281-240-3474.

Robin Ludwick: Sat., February 25, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Rock and Roll Circus: With Devil Killing Moth, Ganesha, Concrete Heat, Dillon Trimm and Gabe Bravo, Mockingbird Brother, JVS REEL, Funeral Horse, Sik Mule, Civeta Dei, Buddha Deerhead, Jeremy Carswell., Sat., December 10, 6 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Rock N Roll Christmas New Band Showcase: Sat., December 10, 6 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Rome Hero Foxes: With Lord Mack x Hash Gordon, Donna Hayward, Moth Wings, Melrose, Jordan B, Talking Forever, Lil Mirc., Wed., December 14, 6:30 p.m., $7 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Sean McConnell: Sat., February 25, 8 p.m., $20 to $32. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Sean Richards: Fri., December 16, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood - Sugarland, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugarland, 281-240-3474.

Sherita Perez: With Myrna Garibay., Fri., December 9, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111. With Corbin Dallas. Sun., December 11, 7 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Soft Kill: With All Your Sisters, Tearful Moon, DJ Guyot. Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., $10. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Sol y Motion: Fri., December 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

SoMo: Tue., December 27, 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Songwriters: With Lise Liddell, Mando Saenz, John Egan, Lain Gray. Tue., February 28, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Stoney Larue: Thu., December 22, 8 p.m., $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Such Marvelous Monsters: With Cake Rangers, Black Lodge. Sat., December 17, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Sylvan Lacue: With Khary. Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston,

713-862-3838.

Tyvek performs with Fred Thomas, Rose Ette at Walters Downtown February 17. Photo by Tantrum! Imagery via Flickr Commons

Telephantom, with Alex Riddle., Sat., December 10, 7:30 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Texas Flood: A Tribute to SRV: Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Texas Mod Crushers: With Fox Parlor, The Bang Shifts. Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Three:33: With Tame Fury, Knuckle Deep. Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Tozcos: With The Pose, Wild Thing, Erupt. Thu., January 12, 8 p.m., $8. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Travis Linville: Thu., February 9, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Trey Anastasio: Sun., April 30, 7 p.m., $42.50 to $44.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Tyvek: With Fred Thomas, Rose Ette., Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Urban Pioneers: With Blackgrass Gospel. Thu., December 15, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Vince King: Elvis Tribute Christmas Show: Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., $15. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Vince Staples: Thu., April 6, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Vino & Vinyl with DJ Stacey Michel: Wed., December 14, 7 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

We Are 138: With ESE, Worm Suicide. Fri., December 30, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

We Belong: With Turnaways, Giant Kitty, Ruiners, Revels. Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Whiskey Myers: Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., $13. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Winter Wonderglam: With Dead Roses. Thu., December 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudy ard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

World Famous Gospel Brunch at House of Blues Houston: Sun., January 8, 1:30 p.m., $42. Sun., February 12, 1:30 p.m., $42. Sun., March 12, 1:30 p.m., $42. Sun., April 16, 1:30 p.m., $42. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.