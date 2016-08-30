Upcoming: Chance The Rapper, Dan Penn, Frog Hair, the Jayhawks, Lydia Loveless, Trivium, Untapped Fest, etc.
|
A$AP Ferg performs November 17 at Warehouse Live.
Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.
A$AP Ferg: With Playboi Carti, Rob $tone. Thu., November 17, 8:30 p.m., $25 to $30. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Acceptance: With As Cities Burn, Avion Roe, Closure. Sat., October 22, 7 p.m., $20 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Alex Wiley: With Doeman, Kembe X, Supa Bwe. Wed., September 21, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
American Murder Song: Thu., November 3, 8 p.m., $30. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Animals As Leaders: With Intervals, Plini. Fri., December 9, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Anitra Jay: Thu., September 15, 7-9 p.m., $5. Beans Cafe, 1127 Eldridge Pkwy. #100, Houston, 281-920-9620.
Ashford Lights: With Solitude Endeavor, The Red Rooskies, Scarred Shadows. Fri., September 9, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
The Atomic Nightingales: Sun., September 25, 8 p.m., Free. reHAB Bar on the Bayou, 1658 Enid, Houston, 713-225-1668.
B Boys: With Dead Time. Mon., October 24, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Bad Credit Band: With Los Vertigos. Wed., September 7, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Bibi Bourelly: With PJ. Mon., September 26, 7 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Birds in Row: With Meraki/Toska, Second Haven, Outside at Night, Locket, Phantompains. Fri., September 30, 6 p.m., $10. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.
Blaggards: Wed., November 23, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Blue Healer: With Ballroom Thieves. Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., $14. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Booher: Fri., September 2, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Brooke Michelle: With The Deltaphonics. Sat., September 10, 8 p.m., $15. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Callahan Divide: Thu., September 1, 7 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Calum Scott: Thu., November 17, 7 p.m., $15. House of Blues — Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Category 9: With Trundle the Grape, Mumbai. Fri., September 2, 9 p.m., $7. The Springbok, 711 Main, Houston, 818-201-6979.
Chance The Rapper: Magnificent Coloring World Tour: With Francis and the Lights. Sat., October 15, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
|
Lydia Loveless performs October 19 at the Continental Club.
Photo by Patrick Crawford/Courtesy of Bloodshot Records
Channel K: With Belcurve., Fri., September 9, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Children of Bodom: With Abbath, Exmortus, ONI., Sun. December 11, 6 & 6:30 p.m., $26 to $31. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Cock ESP: With Holy Money, Rotten Piece, Burnt Skull, Thou Shalt Not Kill... Except. Sat., September 10, 8 p.m., $5 to $7. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.
Colonel Peters Pig: Thu., September 15, 10 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Cyber Wasteland: With DJ Enigma, DJ Morbid, The CybeRot Girlz., Sat., September 3, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5 to $10. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.
Dan Penn: Thu., November 17, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $40 to $45. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
deadhorse showcase: With Ed Hall, The Hates, Seis Pistols, Die Fast, Bag of Tricks. Sat., November 19, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
The Decline: With Dead Words., Thu., November 3, 8 p.m. TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Deep Cuts: With Tamarron, Young Girls, The Lories. Thu., October 13, 8 p.m., Free to $5. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
The Dillinger Escape Plan: With O'Brother, Cult Leader, Entheos. Sun., November 6, 7 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Dimefest 2016: Sat., September 3, 5 p.m.-2 a.m., $.10. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
The Disasternauts: With The Intoxicators. Fri., September 2, 9 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Dollie Barnes, El Lago, Matt Mejia: Fri., October 7, 8 p.m., $8. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
D.R.I.: Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Dumpstaphunk: With Eric Krasno Band., Sun., November 20, 8:30 p.m., $18 to $22. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Earl Thomas Conley: Fri., September 30, 8 p.m., $80 to $115. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Earthless: Thu., December 8, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $17. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Electric Foam: With Vance Lawrence, Parker Clark, iSo, Valdsam, Monstar., Fri., September 9, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Empty Shells: Fri., September 23, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Filth: With Bury the Rod, Demoted to the Grave, Reign, Imperial Affliction., Tue., October 25, 7:30 p.m., $10. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.
Find Your Sunshine Benefit Concert: Sat., September 10, 6:30-9 p.m., $15. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
|
Richard Pinhas performs October 21 at 14 Pews.
Flume: With Cashmere Cat, Wrestlers., Sun., October 2, 7 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Folk Family Revival: Wed., September 21, 8 p.m., $12 to $17. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
The Fray: Fri., October 28, 7 & 8 p.m., $44.50 to $60. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Frog Hair album release: With Pleasure 2, Gerritt Wittmer and the New Unknowns. Fri., September 23, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Geoffrey Muller DJ set: Mon., September 26, 10 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.
Gio Chamba: Thu., September 8, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Green As Emerald: With Blood of an Outlaw, Driven With Insanity, Anova Skyway, Treason. Sat., September 3, 8 p.m., Free. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Halo Circus: Sat., October 1, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Hard Is My Style: With Coone. Thu., September 8, 9 p.m., Free to $5. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Hearts of Animals: With Merel & Tony, The Woe Woe Woes, The Mustn'ts. Fri., October 7, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Hollow Ran: With MurderBoss DeathKing, Finger Guns, Street Couch. Fri., September 23, 8 p.m., $8. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.
Ice Nine Kills: With Secrets, Sylar, Cover Your Tracks, Out Came the Wolves. Sun., October 2, 6:30 p.m., $13 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Illegal Leopard: With Turbokrieg, Talk Sick Brats, The Cops, Mega Mucho. Sat., September 10, 8 p.m., $5. Houston House of Creeps, 807 William, Houston.
In The Mood: Sun., May 21, 4 p.m., TBA. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.
Ingrid: Tue., September 13, 7 p.m., $10. Tue., September 20, 7 p.m., $10. House of Blues — Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Jaci Velasquez: Mon., September 19, 8 p.m., $35 to $75. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
James Hunter: Tue., October 4, 7 p.m., $17. House of Blues — Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Jay Satellite: With Jealous Creatures, Sky Acre. Fri., September 23, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
The Jayhawks: With Folk Uke. Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., $26 to $40. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Jeremy O’Bannon: Sat., September 17, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Joe Ely: Sat., September 3, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Junior Brown: Fri., September 23, 8 p.m., $30 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
The King Khan & BBQ Show: With Paint Fumes. Fri., November 11, 8 p.m., $14 to $18. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Kinky Friedman: Fri., September 23, 7 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999. Tue., September 27, 8 p.m., $30 to $35. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Kishi Bashi: With Laura Gibson., Sun., October 30, 7 p.m., $16 to $59.50. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Kloanoa: With Imperial Affliction, Town Destroyer, Four Letter Language, Aphelion, Project Icarus, Knife Club, Compass, Shawty C. Sat., September 3, 6 p.m., $8. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.
Labor Day Beach Splash: With Paul Wall, Bone Crusher, Eastside Boyz, DJ Skeez 101. Sat., September 3, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $15 to $25. Banan Bend Beach, 1104 Grace Lane, Highland, 281-810-1705.
LazerTrance: Fri., September 2, 9 p.m., Free to $15. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Le Youth: Fri., October 14, 9 p.m., $10. Boondocks, 1417 Westheimer, Houston, 713-522-8500.
Leo Kottke: Wed., September 28, 8 p.m., $65 to $150. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Little Outfit: With The New Offenders. Thu., September 1, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Little Terry & the Blues Birds: Fri., September 16, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.
The Lories: With Guess Genes, El Lago, Andrew Lee., Wed., September 7, 8 p.m., $2 to $5. Barbarella Houston, 2404 San Jacinto, Houston.
Lucero: With Robert Ellis., Thu., September 8, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $40. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Lupe Fiasco: Sun., October 9, 8 p.m., $31 to $35. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Lydia Loveless: With Will Courtney and the Wild Bunch. Wed., October 19, 9 p.m., $12. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Markus Schulz: Sat., November 5, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Mary Sarah: Thu., September 22, 7 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Michaela Anne: Thu., November 3, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
|
Chance the Rapper performs October 15 at Revention Music Center.
Photo by Francisco Montes
The Midnight Eyes: Thu., September 22, 7 p.m., $6 to $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Moe Bandy: Sat., September 10, 7 p.m., $15 to $30. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Morgan McKay: Fri., September 30, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats: With CW Stoneking. Mon., October 3, 7 p.m., $30-$50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Netsky: Fri., October 7, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
The Noose: With Deft Ones., Sat., October 8, 10 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Ottmar Liebert: Thu., November 17, 8 p.m., $20-$45. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Paul Ramirez Band: With Dillon Trimm. Tue., September 6, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Poor Dumb Bastards: With The Beaumonts. Fri., September 30, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Pop Punk Pizza Party: With Four Letter Language, SLY, The Medicine Years, Remains, Dude Ranch, Kemo For Emo. Sat., September 10, 7 p.m., $10. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 Mckee, Houston, 832-503-5987.
Punks In a Disco Bar: Mon., September 19, 9 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.
Red: With Disciple, Spoken, Random Hero. Sun., September 25, 7 p.m., $18 to $21. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Rhymin + Stealin: Sat., September 24, 7 p.m., $15 to $30. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Richard Pinhas: Fri., October 21, 7 p.m., TBA. 14 Pews, 800 Aurora, Houston, 281-888-9677.
Riot: With Bag of Tricks, Serpent Attack, Smokin Aces. Fri., September 30, 7:30 p.m., $16 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Robb Taylor: Fri., September 23, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.
Robert Earl Keen: Fri., September 9, 7 p.m., $40 to $60. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
|
Neon Indian performs at Untapped Festival October 22 at Discovery Green.
Photo by Jim Bricker
Robert Hartye: Fri., September 2, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugarland, 281-240-3474.
Route 66: Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., Free. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, Houston, 281-823-9103.
Ruthie Foster: With Charlie Belle. Sat., December 17, 8 p.m., $24 to $36. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Safe In Sound: With Borgore, Terravita, Trampa. Thu., September 15, 9 p.m., $30 to $35. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Satan's God: With Coker, V1lla1n, KA, Dybbuk., Fri., September 9, 11 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Sean Richards: Fri., September 9, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.
Snakehips: With Lakim. Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
SoMo: Fri., December 9, 8 p.m., $25. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Spud Bugs: With Ragamuffin, Twokulele, The Queerbaits, Ojos. Sun., September 11, 8 p.m., $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Statesboro Revue: Fri., September 2, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Such Marvelous Monsters: With The Last Gentlemen, Cake Rangers. Sat., September 17, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
The Summer Set: Wed., October 5, 6 p.m., $16 to $20. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.
Sunny Sweeney & Brennen Leigh: Thu., September 15, 7 p.m., $23 to $25. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Sweater Beats: Fri., November 11, 7 p.m., $13. House of Blues — Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps: Thu., September 22, 8 p.m., $15 to $22. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
The Faint, Gang of Four: With Pictureplane. Thu., October 13, 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Thrill: Sat., September 10, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
The Tontons: With Young Mammals, -Us. Fri., September 23, 8 p.m., $12 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
|
Cock ESP performs September 10 at the Clinic.
Travis Tritt: Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., $45-$79. Jefferson Theatre, 345 Fannin, Beaumont, 409-838-3435.
Trivium: With Sabaton, Huntress. Fri., October 7, 8 p.m., $24 to $27. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Turnstile: With Angel Du$t, Krimewatch, Big Bites, Razorbumps. Thu., November 3, 7 p.m., $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Two Tons of Steel: Fri., September 2, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Twobadours: with Gabe Dixon, David Ryan Harris., Thu., September 15, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Uncle Lucius: Sat., September 3, 7 p.m., $15 to $30. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Untapped Festival: With Neon Indian, Dr. Dog, Still Corners, Catch Fever, The Waxaholics. Sat., October 22, 3:30 p.m., $25. Discovery Green Conservancy, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 713-400-7336.
Victorian Halls: With Pseudo Future, Mariana., Sun., September 18, 8 p.m., $5 to $10. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Walker Lukens & the Side Arms: Sat., October 15, 8 p.m., $12. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Wayne Toups: Fri., September 2, 8 p.m., $25 to $50. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Wednesday 13: With One Eyed Doll., Mon., October 17, 7:30 p.m., $12 to $15. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
White Ghost Shivers: Sat., October 8, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Yeasayer: With Lydia Ainsworth. Mon., November 14, 7 p.m., $20 to $24. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Yuna: Wed., October 19, 8 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
