Upcoming: Chicago, Doobie Brothers, Hear Her Ear, Love Tempo, Metal Church, R. Kelly, Tee Vee, Vockah Redu, etc.

Acuerda de Musica Libre Free Music Agreement performs January 21 and 22 at Meca. Photo by Monica Garcia/Courtesy of Nameless Sound

Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.

Acuerdo de Música Libre Free Music Agreement: With Sarmen Almond, Rolando Cantú, Juan García, Denis Cisneros, Ryan Edwards, Jason Jackson, Ivette-Román-Roberto. January 21-22, 5 & 8 p.m., $10 to $40. Meca, 1900 Kane, Houston, 713-802-9370.

Adam and Chris Carroll: Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Adam Carroll: With The Bells. Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

After the Burial: With Emmure, Fit For a King, Fit For an Autopsy, Invent, Animate. Sat., March 11, 6 p.m., $20 to $22. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Alone On the Moon: With Ominous Necro, Dead Leslies, Knife Club. Fri., January 6, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Ambiovox: With Stonework, The Dirty Seeds. Thu., January 19, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Audien: Sat., January 28, 9 p.m., $15 to $25. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Bart Crow: Sat., January 21, 7 p.m., $15 to $25. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Bayou Vimana: With Black, Konkerute. Fri., January 13, 10 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Benefit for Christian Kidd: Sun., January 22, 6 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

The Blood Royale: With Sacrocurse, God Fearing Fuck, Remnants. Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Bo Brumble: Thu., January 19, 7 p.m., Free. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Botany: With Christopher Tignor, Black Taffy. Sun., February 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Civic TV, 2010 Commerce, Unit B, Houston, 713-822-4692.

Bourgeois Mystics: Thu., January 19, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Broken Valor: With Saturate, Twelve Years Driven, Anova Skyway. Sat., January 7, 9 p.m., $7. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Buffalo Ruckus: With Zack Walther Band., Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $12 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Camden Jordan: Thu., January 26, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Carthy: Thu., January 26, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-659-5366.

Chicago & The Doobie Brothers: Sun., June 18, 7:30 p.m., $25 to $125. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Flynt Flossy and Turquoise Jeep perform March 10 at White Oak Music Hall. Photo by Dave Lichterman via Flickr Commons

Christian Bland & the Revelators: With Vanilla Whale, Futurelic. Sat., January 21, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Cocaine In the Army: With Patterns., Fri., January 6, 8 p.m., Free. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Colt Ford: Fri., January 20, 7 p.m., $20 to $40. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

The Concussion Theory: With Dimphonic, My Twilight Pilot, 32 Pints. Thu., January 19, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Confused: With H.R.A., Malevolent Force, Tantalum. Fri., February 3, 8 p.m., $8. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

CoolNasty: With Trent Minter., Thu., January 5, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Country and Cajun Music: With DJ Geoffrey. Mon., January 9, 9 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.

Curtis McMurtry: Sat., February 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds: Fri., February 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

The Darts: With Brumes. Sat., January 21, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Dayz N Daze: With The Hills & The Rivers, Treadles, Greg Cote. Mon., January 9, 8 p.m., $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Deft-Ones: With Vitamin R., Fri., February 3, 9 p.m., $7 to $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Desiring Dead Flesh: With Feels Like Murder, Crowded Isolation, Yes Men. Thu., January 19, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Digital People: Fri., January 6, 8 p.m., Free to $5. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Dimitri Vegas: With Like Mike. Fri., January 27, 9 p.m., $29 to $49. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Dorothy: With The Georgia Flood. Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $12.50 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Emmanuel Y Mijares: Fri., March 31, 8:30 p.m., $75 to $185. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.

Five Eyes Wide: Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Flow Tribe: With The Groove Orient, 7 Come 11. Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Flynt Flossy And Turquoise Jeep: With Yip Deceiver. Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $13 to $15. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

The Doobie Brothers perform with Chicago June 18 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Photo by Bob Ruggiero

Folk Family Revival: With The Powell Brothers. Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Frost Fest: With Anchor North, Restless November, Acid Jacket, New Color, Source Act, Mocklove, Kalum Johnson, Zion Truthe, Win Gould, Garrett Ullrich, Justin Sanchez., Sat., January 7, 6 p.m., $7. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Fyer: Fri., January 6, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

George Ensle: Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Golden Dawn Arkestra: With The Warplanes, Soul Creatures, Heights Funk Collective. Fri., February 24, 7 p.m., $12. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Green River Ordinance: With Grady Spencer., Fri., February 3, 9 p.m., $17 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

H-Town Purge Fest: With Alyson Chayns, Judas X, Bloodline 713, Gods, My Place Was Taken, Await the Desolation, K.T.C.M., Sift Through the Ashes, Ominous Necro, Sagedowne, Kozilek. Sat., March 25, 6 p.m., $10. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Hear Her Ear: With Regina Agu, Garden Medium, Stalina Villarreal, Ayanna Jolivet Mccloud & Ruth Langston, Gee Okonkwo., Fri., January 6, 6:30 p.m., Free. With Megan Easely, Veronica Salinas, Sonia Flores & Victor Hernandez, Anisa Boukhlif, Lisa Harris., Fri., January 13, 6:30 p.m., Free. Art League Houston, 1953 Montrose, Houston, 713-523-9530.

The High Mile: Thu., January 12, 7 p.m., $6 to $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Hip Hop For Houston: With Blaze-X-Black, Corbin Dallas, Lux Is Reaching, State, Joshua Genesis, King of Nothing, Bali, Kwaesi, Jon Black. Sat., January 7, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Hippie Sabotage: Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

The Inators: With Slow Future, Tame Tame & Quiet. Sat., January 14, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Jason Cassidy: Thu., January 19, 7 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Josh Garrett Band: Sat., January 28, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

The Jukebox Romantics: With Action Frank, Dead to the World, Bottom of the Food Chain. Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $5. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Justin Michael Bell: Thu., February 16, 8 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Kiss Alike: With Electric Love Temple., Fri., January 6, 10 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

La La Wilson: Sun., January 15, 6 p.m., Free. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Lacey Sturm: With Palisades, Stitched up Heart, Letters From the Fire. Tue., January 24, 6:30 p.m., $15 to $18. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Vockah Redu performs January 7 at Satellite. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

Larry Tillery & The Kings of Mojo: Fri., January 27, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Last Sundays: With Andrew Bateman. Sun., January 29, 1-5 p.m., TBA. RockStar Gallery, 5700 NW Central #160, Houston, 832-868-0242.

Lit: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., TBA. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333.

The Living Deads: Thu., February 9, 9:30 p.m., TBA. D&W Lounge, 911 Milby, Houston, 713-226-7039.

Love Tempo: With Andy V., Miguel Flaco, Kenny Evans, Luz, Noey Lopez. Sat., January 21, 8 p.m., Free. Grand Prize Bar, 1010 Banks, Houston, 713-526-4565.

Lynn Langham: With Doug Gill. Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Manatees: With Matamoros. $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Marshall Tucker Band: Sun., April 30, 8:30 p.m., $98 to $168. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Maryanna Sokol: With Mercy Bell, Mousecop. Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Matt Woods: With Adam Lee. Fri., January 13, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Memories In Broken Glass: With Decimate, Kozilek, Agamemnon, The Earth As We Know It., Sat., February 4, 7:30 p.m., $8. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Metal Church: Sun., February 26, 7:30 p.m., $18.50 to $22. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Moe Lerma: With Facetime, Greg Cote & The Real Life Friends, Newport American Dream, Michael Sinclair. Fri., January 6, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

New World Architects: With Dread Pixels, Process of Illumination. Sat., January 14, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: With Montu. Sat., February 25, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Quel Night: With The Share Fire, Buddha Deerhead. Sat., January 14, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

R. Kelly: Sat., March 4, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Red Currant: Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Byzantine Fresco Chapel, 4011 Yupon, Houston, 713-521-3990.

Rev. Wiggins Holy Ghost Hour: With Tee Vee. Sun., January 22, 2 p.m., Free. Civic TV, 2010 Commerce, Unit B, Houston, 713-822-4692.

The Rich Hands: With Cleen Teens, Jealous Creatures. Sun., January 8, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Tee Vee performs with The Wiggins at Civic TV January 22 at 2pm. Photo courtesy of Tee Vee

Rue Snider: With Chris Lively. Sun., January 8, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

The Rumjacks: Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Saliva: With Hindsight, Sons of Blackwater, Torrid Complex. Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Sensitizer: With Nowhere is Home, Spacebear. Thu., January 12, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Shake Russell: With Michael Hearn, Mike Roberts. Fri., January 6, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Sofa Kingz: Thu., January 19, 6 p.m., Free. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

SoulPOPElectrik: With Tawn P, Corbin Dallas, Z'maji. Wed., January 11, 9 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Speedealer: With Mothership, Against The Grain, The Guillotines. Sun., February 19, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Starset: With Gemini Syndrome, Hindsight, Drayter., Thu., February 9, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $18. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Styles & Complete: Thu., February 9, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Superbowl Pre-Jam: With Karina Nistal, Photon Mechanics, Sons of Conquering Lion, Jenny Frank. Sat., February 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

The Suspects: With The Inverters, Metanoia. Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $12. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Sweet Ascent: With Fervent Roze, Rainchild, Black Kennedy. Wed., January 11, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Techno Prisoners: With ALX. Sat., January 7, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Telephantom: With Lou Rebecca, Birthday Club., Sat., January 21, 8 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Televangelist: With Golden Terra, Vox Vocis, Along The Lines Of, Knife Club. Fri., January 20, 7 p.m., $5. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Tobin's Dirty Thirty: With Amplified Heat, Crypt Trip, Ganesha, Funeral Horse, Foxmoor Express, Astral Blue, Doomstress, The Dirty Seeds, Jody Seabody and the Whirls, Concrete Heat, Cleen Teens, JVS REEL., Sat., February 11, 3 p.m., $12. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Treehouse Project: With Dirty Seeds, Blues Funeral, Cobra Kai. Sat., January 7, 9 p.m., $5 to $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Two Tons of Steel: Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

EXPAND Christian Bland & The Revelators perform January 21 at Walters Downtown. Photo by Taylor W via Flickr Commons

TXHC Day Two: With Iron Born, No Youth, Pieces of Me, Straight Forward, Overture., Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., $10 to $20. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

TXHC Fest Day One: With Salt, Life Cycles, End Game, Outcome, Numb Generation, Torture. Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., $10 to $20. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Value Merchants: With Valerie Kuehne & the Wasps Nests, Kairos. Mon., January 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

A Vintage Year: With Throw the Temple, Soul Regression, Roshambo. Sun., January 15, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860. With Too Blue 2 Shine, Sin Apuros 66., Thu., January 12, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Vockah Redu: With MoRenaRoas, Shun Wes, Lucky Lou and Ja Pan., Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

A Vow Unbroken: With Michelle Johnson Band, Iron Cross. Fri., January 13, 9 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Wait and Shackle: Wed., January 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Winter Jam: With Crowder, Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Andy Mineo, Colton Dixon, Thousand Foot Krutch, Tony Nolan., Fri., March 3, 7 p.m., $10. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.

The Woodsmiths: Sat., January 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.