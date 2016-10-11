Upcoming: Coldplay, FEA, Green Day, Kid N' Play, Vockah Redu, Young Thug, etc.
Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.
2nd Annual Food Drive: With , Four Letter Language, Kemo for Emo, Jonah The Runner. Sat., November 19, 2 p.m., TBA. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277.
The African Children's Choir: Tue., November 22, 7:30 p.m., Free; donations welcome. The Little Country, 14035 FM 2100, Crosby.
Alan Haynes: Sat., October 29, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Alejandra Guzmán: Thu., October 20, 8 p.m., $49.50 to $99.50. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Ambient Night: With Curved Light, Splendid Emblem, Tanner Garza, Anisa Boukhlif, Pure Land Infinity Reservoir. Thu., October 27, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Andrea Bocelli: With Katharine McPhee, Ana Maria Martinez. Sun., December 11, 7 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.
Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party: starting October 28, and Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Continues through November 12, $30. Hub Studio, 1502 Sawyer, Studio #232, Houston, 281-300-9656.
Austin Ellis: Sat., October 15, 6-8 p.m., Free. Baybrook Mall, 500 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, 281-488-4627.
B Boys: With Talk Sick Brats, Dead Time., Mon., October 24, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime: Fri., January 20, 7 p.m., $20 to $29. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Bastille: Thu., April 6, 7 & 7:30 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Boodah and His Painted Band: Sun., October 16, noon, Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.
Boys Don't Cry: With Electric Love Temple, We Are 138. Wed., November 23, 7 p.m., $12 to $15. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Brillz: Sat., October 22, 9 p.m., $15 to $22. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Brothers Osborne/The Dirt Rich Tour: With LANco. Fri., January 6, 7 p.m., $19.25-$25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Charlie Robison: Fri., October 14, 7 p.m., $20 to $40. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Cherub: With Boo Seeka, Frenship. Sat., October 22, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
|
The Seratones perform December 9 at Raven Tower.
Photo by Katie Sullivan
Chris Knight: Wed., November 9, 8 p.m., $30 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431. With Charlie Robison., Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., $20 to $23. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Cloudburst Vocal Jazz: With Jose Miguel Yamal Trio, Joel Fulgham, David Craig. Sat., October 22, 8-11 p.m., $15. Ovations Nightclub, 2536 Times, Houston, 713-522-9801.
Cold Hard Cash: Sat., October 22, 7 p.m., $15 to $20. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Coldplay: Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., TBA. NRG Stadium, 1 NRG Park, Houston, 832-667-1400.
Comedian Paul Hooper: Fri., October 21, 8 & 10:30 p.m.; Sat., October 22, 8 & 10:30 p.m., $16. The Joke Joint Comedy Showcase, 11460 Fuqua, Ste. 300, Houston, 281-481-1188.
Concert by Igor Butman and Moscow Jazz Orchestra “From Butman to Goodman”: Sun., October 23, 6-8 p.m., $47 to $92. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.
The Cornell Hurd Band: Sat., November 12, 7-10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Country at the Ballpark: With Jake Owen, Frankie Ballard, Aaron Watson, Lanco, Runaway June., Sat., November 5, 3:30 p.m., $35 to $125. Constellation Field, 1 Constellation Field, Sugar Land, 713-791-6215.
Critter Taylor & The Doublewides: With Dan Barfield. Sat., October 15, 9 p.m., Free. reHAB Bar on the Bayou, 1658 Enid, Houston, 713-225-1668.
Crowbar: With KRVSHR, Hydrilla. Sun., October 23, 7 p.m., $16 to $20. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Cruel Summer: Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., Free. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.
CRX: With Streets of Laredo., Mon., December 12, 7:30 p.m., $12 to $14. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston. 713-225-5483.
Cygnus: With Seablaze, Mopfunk, Rose Croix, Vinton Surf, Lee III, Super Villain. Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Dancing With the Stars: Mon., February 6, 7:30 p.m., $65-$95. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Dark Spark Rays: With Metanoia, Buddha Deerhead, Civeta Dei. Fri., October 14, 8 p.m., $5. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.
DecaDANCE: Thu., October 13, 8:30 p.m., Free. Rec Room, 100 Jackson, Houston, 713-344-1291.
Delayed Therapy: With Dirty & Nasty., Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues/Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.
The Deslondes: With Luke Bell, Ramsey Midwood. Thu., December 8, 6 p.m., $10 to $13. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.
Distant Worker: With TIME, Dendera Bloodbath. Sun., October 30, 8 p.m., $5. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Dos Santos: Anti-Beat Orquesta: Sun., October 23, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Eazy Three: Sat., October 15, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
|
King Dude performs at Rudyard's December 1.
Electric Circus: Fri., October 21, 9 p.m., Free. Monnalisa Bar, 800 Sorella, Houston, 713-973-1600. Sat., December 10, 9 p.m., $25. House of Blues/Crossroads Stage, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837. Fri., December 23, 9:30 p.m., Free. Sherlock's Baker Street Pub, 10001 Westheimer, Houston, 713-977-1857. Sat., December 31, 9:30 p.m., Free. Sugar Land Town Square, 2700 Town Center, Sugar Land, 281-276-6000.
Electric Foam: With Liquid Todd, Surain, Vance Lawrence, Monstar, Nonc3nts. Fri., October 14, 9 p.m., $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Elephant Revival: With The Deer. Thu., October 20, 7 p.m., $18-$38. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.
Ese: With Shibito VS, The Catastrophes. Thu., October 27, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Experience Hendrix 2017: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $39.75-$89.75. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Extinction AD: Wed., November 16, 7 p.m., $10 to $11. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Fab 5: Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., $15 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
The Fabulous Miss Wendy: With Theory of Thieves, A Deathbed Promise, DeadSpace. Sat., October 22, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Fat Nick: With Lil Peep. Tue., November 29, 8 p.m., $16 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
FEA: Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Folk Family Revival: Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Fossil Youth: With Four Letter Language, Phantompains, Second Story. Tue., November 22, 8 p.m., $8. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.
Frank McComb and David P Stevens: Sat., November 26, 7 p.m., $32. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.
Frog Hair: With The VeloStacks, Slow Future. Sat., October 15, 7 p.m., Free. Rockefeller's, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.
Giant Kitty: Thu., November 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-659-5366.
Grady Gaines: Fri., October 21, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Green Day: Sun., March 5, 8 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.
|
Holy Wave perform November 23 at Satellite.
Guitars N Cars: Sat., October 22, noon, Free to $10. Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 N. Sam Houston Parkway W., Houston, 281-807-8700.
Halloween Show: With Epic Death, Ruthless, Sathariel, Dawn of Dissolution., Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Handsome Beast: Thu., October 13, 10 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Hav Atter: With AEP, Chalkline Empire., Sun., October 23, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Holy Wave: With Mikey & the Drags, Mantra Love. Wed., November 23, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
How I Quit Crack: With Electric Sleep, Al Eckstue. Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Hundredth: With Deadships., Fri., October 28, 7 p.m., $12 to $14. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
In Dying Arms: With Pathways, Denihilist, In Prism., Sat., November 5, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Jack Russell's Great White: Thu., October 27, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Jason Wolter and Scott Walcott: Fri., October 21, 8 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.
JD McPherson: With The Bellfuries. Sun., October 16, 7 p.m., $18. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Jonathan Moody: Sat., October 29, 6-8 p.m., Free. Baybrook Mall, 500 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, 281-488-4627.
Josefus: Sun., November 20, 2-6:30 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Kate Voegele and Tyler Hilton: Thu., January 5, 8 p.m., $15 to $70. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Kid N' Play: Fri., October 28, 10:15 p.m., $30. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
King Dude: With Foie Gras. Thu., December 1, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Kip Winger: Thu., October 13, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Kiss Alike: Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
|
Vockah Redu performs with Pleasure 2 October 20 at Arlo's Ballroom.
Photo by Violeta Alvarez
Leslie Krafka: With Wayne Wilkerson. Sat., October 29, 8:30 p.m., $10. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Little Texas: Fri., October 21, 7 p.m., $20 to $40. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Los Vertigos: Thu., October 27, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.
Marcia Ball: Fri., November 11, 8 p.m., $35 to $55. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Max Flinn: Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.
Mindless Behavior/No Parents Allowed Tour: With 4ey the Future, Joe Moses, Anthony Lewis, KR, Zmny. Fri., November 18, 7 p.m., $30-$45. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Must Be the Holy Ghost: With Hypoluxo, El Lago, Get a Life. Sun., October 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
My Education: With Golden Cities., Fri., December 9, 8 p.m., $8. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Nicky Romero: Fri., October 28, 10 p.m., $40. Cle, 2301 Main St, Houston, 312-622-1899.
Nico and Vinz: Fri., November 11, 8 p.m., $78 to $162. Cullen Performance Hall, 4800 Calhoun, Houston, 713-743-5186.
Nobunny: Thu., December 1, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Old Moon Festival: With Mas Pulpo, DJ Simmer Down, Alex LaRotta. Sat., October 29, 9 p.m., TBA. 911 Milby, 911 Milby, Houston.
Open Mike Eagle: With Young Mammals, -Us. Fri., October 14, 8:30 p.m., Free. Valhalla, 6100 Main, Houston, 713-348-3258.
Otto Knows: Fri., October 14, 10 p.m., $10 to $20. Cle, 2301 Main, Houston, 312-622-1899.
Pecos Hank: Thu., October 13, 8 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.
Pleasure 2 and Vockah Redu: With Studded Mary, Andy V., Kenny Evans, World's Worst DeeJays. Thu., October 20, 8 p.m., Free to $5. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.
P.O.S.: Tue., February 14, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $12. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Puerto Rican and Cuban Festival: With Jerry Rivera., Sat., October 22, 12-10 p.m., $15. PRC Festival Grounds 2016, 401 Franklin, Houston, Texas, Houston, 210-630-3564.
Rhymin N Stealin: Sun., October 30, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Romi Mayes: With Mike Stinson. Tue., October 25, 8 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Satellite Band: Sat., October 15, 9:30 p.m., Free. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333. Sat., October 29, 9:30 p.m., Free. Cabo, 2513 NASA Pkwy., Seabrook, 281-532-2691.
The Second Line Festival: With New Orleans Brass Band, TBC Brass Band, Most Wanted Brass Band, The Who Dat Steppers., Sat., October 29, 2-9 p.m., $20. Jones Plaza, 600 Louisiana, Houston, 713-237-1439.
The Seratones: Fri., December 9, 7 p.m., $12 to $16. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.
Shakin' All Over: a '60s Rock N Roll Dance Party: Sat., October 15, 8 p.m., Free. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Shellshag: With 50 Million, Ancient Gods, Kemo For Emo. Fri., October 21, 9 p.m., $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Soul Kitchen: Fri., October 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.
The Space Rockers: Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., Free. Houston Museum of Natural Science, 5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston, 713-639-4783.
Spain Colored Orange: Fri., November 25, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Sunrise & Ammunition: With Alaska, A Tribute to the Sun. Wed., November 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Tanya Godsey: Fri., October 14, 7-8:30 p.m., Free. Church of the Apostles, 1111 W. 14th Street, Houston, 713-862-0200.
Tatted and Torn: With Texas TNT. Thu., November 3, 7:30 p.m., $6 to $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Tejas Roots Showcase: With Los Nahuatlatos, Nick Gaitain's Tune Parlour, Tejas Got Soul. Mon., November 28, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Texas Hippie Coalition: With Shaving Susie, Torrid Complex. Thu., December 15, 7:30 p.m., $16 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Tommy Castro and the Painkillers: Thu., November 10, 8 p.m., $20 to $28. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Tommy Dardar: Fri., October 28, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Fri., December 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.
Trudy Lynn: Sat., October 22, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
The Veldt: Fri., October 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Vinny and the Jets: With Andy Rodriguez and The Harmoholics. Sat., November 5, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $22. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Voodoo Soiree: With Mister F, Dirty & Nasty, Mr. Hicks, David Allen Dope, Tron Legacy. Sat., October 29, 9 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Voutchkova/Thieke Duo: Fri., December 9, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. 14 Pews, 800 Aurora, Houston, 281-888-9677.
Who's Bad/The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience: Sat., January 14, 8 p.m., $13.50 to $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Wrestlers: Tue., October 18, 6 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.
Young Thug: Tue., December 13, 8 p.m., $35. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
|
Green Day performs March 5 at Toyota Center.
Photo by Mark C. Austin
