Upcoming: Day For Night, Junior Brown, Nicholas Jaar, Los Lonely Boys, Merchandise, Reba McEntire, War, etc.
|
Aphex Twin performs at Day For Night festival, taking place December 17 and 18 at Post HTX.
Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.
The 1st Annual Jam Fest: With The Sauce Twinz, K-Rino, H2, Kenzie, Supa, Laconda Davies, Mr. Wired Up. Sat., November 12, 9:30 p.m., $20. The Green Room/Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
The Abominable Beard: With Orchiectomy, Gods, Putrid Womb, Cerebral Induced Asphyxiation. Sat., October 15, 8 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.
Ace Frehley: With Tame Fury., Thu., January 19, 8 p.m., $35 to $40. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Upcoming Events
-
The Roula & Ryan Road Show
TicketsFri., Sep. 23, 6:30pm
-
Sonu Nigam
TicketsFri., Sep. 23, 9:00pm
-
Eden
TicketsSun., Sep. 25, 7:00pm
-
Gojira - The Magma Tour
TicketsFri., Sep. 30, 7:15pm
-
Mana - Latino Power Tour
TicketsSat., Oct. 1, 8:00pm
Against the Current: With CRUISR, Beach Weather., Tue., November 29, 6:30 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
AK'Chamel: With FLCONFCKER, Pffafenberg, Worst Nightmare, Orlando Kennedy., Fri., December 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Alejandro Escovedo: Sat., November 5, 8 p.m., $20. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Allison Fisher Band: Sat., October 1, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Amanda Miguel Y Diego Verdaguer: Wed., November 9, 7 p.m., $32.50-$57.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Amygdala: With Cryptic Void, Moths. Wed., November 2, 8 p.m., $5 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Andrew Karnavas: Thu., September 22, 6-9 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
B.R.U.C.E. W.A.I.N.E: with Pierre D., Fri., September 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Bad Credit Band: With Locate. Sat., September 24, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Badhouse: With Rainchild, Six Gun Sound, Deadman's Ransom, Ryan Adam Wells., Sat., October 1, 8 p.m., $7. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Bayou City Swing: Sat., October 8, 9 p.m., 10. Alley Kat Bar & Lounge, 3718 Main, Houston.
Blood of an Outlaw: With Alphelion, The Price We Pay, Remnants of Izanagi., Sun., September 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Booker Long Duo: Sat., October 15, 4 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.
Bow Before Horus: With Demoted To The Grave, Beyond Oblivion, Treason, Diosa., Fri., September 30, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Brad Boyer: Sun., October 23, 2 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.
Buddy Mondlock: Sat., October 1, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
|
Reba McEntire performs at Smart Financial Centre January 27.
Photo by Marco Torres
The Butcher's Ball: With Leopold and His Fiction, White Ghost Shivers, Fiddle Witch, The Grahamaphone,
Reverberation DJs. Sun., October 9, 2-8 p.m., $149. Rockin' Star Ranch, 8002 Fuelburg Pease Lane, Brenham, 800-778-3196.
Catch Fever: With Another Run, Since Always, Camera Cult. Thu., September 29, 7:30 p.m., $5 to $7. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Charlie and the Regrets: Thu., October 6, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Chi-Town connection pre-picnic party: With DJ Boxx, DJ Dorian DuPree, Sat., October 22, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Free. GAGE Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-649-2354.
Coco Montoya: With Carolyn Wonderland., Sat., October 1, 7:30 p.m., $18 to $24. Dosey Doe Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Dana Cooper: Fri., October 14, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Danielle Nicole: With Annika Chambers., Thu., September 22, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
David Wax Museum: Sun., December 4, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Day For Night: With Aphex Twin, Bjork Digital, Travis Scott, the Butthole Surfers., December 17-18, 4 p.m., $150 to $700. Post HTX, 401 Franklin, Houston, 713-572-7471.
DEEP: Seaspace: October 20-22, 8-10 p.m., $15-$45. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby, Houston, 713-315-2525.
D.R.I.: With Toxic Shock, Hogs of War, Baron Von Bomblast, The Guillotines, The Bang Shifts., Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $14 to $16. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Earl Slick and Dayna Steele: Sun., October 2, 7:30 p.m., $75. Majestic Metro, 911 Preston, Houston, 713-224-7226.
The Edge of Paradise: With Worhol, Hello Planet, Late Friday, Xxcessive Pleasure, Dunamis. Sat., October 15, 8 p.m., $13. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Evelyn Rubio: Houston Blues Museum Benefit: Sun., October 2, 2 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
An Evening with CowJazz: Fri., September 23, 9 p.m.-midnight, Free. reHAB Bar on the Bayou, 1658 Enid, Houston, 713-225-1668.
Everyone Dies In Utah: With Glass Houses, Convictions, Conspire., Thu., October 6, 7 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Evil United: With Warbeast, Pinche Gringos, Calling Chase, Orchiectomy., Sat., October 1, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
The Fantastics: Fri., October 21, 8 p.m., $15. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Gogol Bordello: Thu., November 10, 6 p.m., $25 to $29. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
|
Junior Brown performs September 24 at Main Street Crossing.
Photo by Brittanie Shey
Great Good Fine Ok: Wed., November 16, 6 p.m., $12 to $16. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.
Guster: Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $26 to $29.50. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Hal Ketchum: Fri., September 30, 8:30 p.m., $68 to $108. Dosey Doe Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Halloween Party: With Erase the Virus, Lies of an Alibi, Treason., Mon., October 31, 8 p.m., Free. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Heights Funk Collective: With Soul Creature., Wed., September 28, 8 p.m., $5. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Ho Down VI: With Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Buxton, Fat Tony DJ. Sat., December 10, 7 p.m., $22.50 to $25. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Houston Afro-Creole Music Festival: With Hustlers Brass Band, Fred Platinum Zydeco Band, Impande, De Sye, De Hunter, De Invader., Sat., October 1, 1 p.m., $15. Hobby Event Center, 9906 Gulf Fwy., Houston.
Houston Girls Chorus Fall Concert: Sat., October 29, 4-5 p.m., Free. St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 5501 Main, Houston, 713-528-0527.
Invidia: With Orr. Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., TBA. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.
Jack Thweatt: With The Wild Now., Sat., October 1, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Jamison Williams: With Etched In the Eye., Wed., September 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Jason Boland: Wed., October 26, 8 p.m., $30 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Jason Eady: Fri., September 30, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Jason Moran: Fri., October 7, 8 p.m., $42.50–$72.50. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.
Jazz Cartier: Thu., September 22, 7 p.m.-midnight, $25-$90. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Junior Brown: Sat., September 24, 8 p.m., $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Kandace Springs: With Genesis Blu. Fri., October 7, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Keiko Matsui: Sat., October 8, 8:30 p.m., $88 to $128. Dosey Doe Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Kimberly Dunn: Sun., October 23, 7 p.m., $12. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Kinky Karl's Kinky Circus: With Krissy Strange, Titanica DaBarge, PostModernSleaze., Tue., September 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
|
Rose Ette performs October 6 at Arlo's Ballroom.
Photo by Os Galindo/Courtesy of Rose Ette
Krullur: With U.Y.U.S., Malevolent Force, Talk Sick Brats, Hel-Razor., Sat., October 15, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Lauren Daigle: Fri., October 14, 7 p.m., TBA. Houston's First Baptist Church, 7401 Katy Fwy., Houston, 713-681-8000.
Le Jazz Hot: A Theatrical Drag Extravaganza: September 23-25, 8:30-10:30 p.m., $24. Broadway Bound Performing Arts Center, 14520 Memorial Dr. #32, Houston, 832-766-9660.
Level One: Sun., October 2, 2 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.
Lewis Del Mar: With Prinze George., Fri., October 21, 7 p.m., $12 to $17. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.
Lies of an Alibi: With Reckless High, The Steve Satchel Band, Hindsight. Fri., September 30, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
The Light Rock Express: Fri., October 21, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Los Lonely Boys: With Sisters Morales. Thu., December 8, 7 p.m., $25-$59.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Love N War: With Midnight Circus. Fri., November 4, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Lynn Langham and Doug Gill: Fri., October 7, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Mac Sabbath: With Satanic Overlords of Rock N Roll, Commie Hilfiger. Sat., October 22, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Merchandise: With Gun Outfit, Rough Sleepers. Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
The Mighty Orq: Sun., September 25, 2 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644. Sat., October 15, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Mishka Shubaly: With The Grizzly Band. Wed., September 28, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Molotov: Sun., January 1, 8 p.m., $36 to $136. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
The Monolithic: With Shalva. Wed., October 12, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Moodafaruka: Sun., October 30, 2 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.
Mr. Bill: With Circuit Bent, Detox Unit, Gaddy. Tue., November 22, 7 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Negative Standards: With GFF, Apocalyptic Noise Syndicate. Thu., October 27, 9 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Nicolas Jaar: Mon., October 17, 7 p.m., $20 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
|
Los Lonely Boys perform December 8 at House of Blues.
Photo by Marco Torres
#NoDAPL: With Ganesha, Carmeci, Vox Vocis. Fri., September 30, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Of Peace and Protest: Sat., October 15, 8 p.m., TBA. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.
Omotai: With Bulls, The Ex-Optimists. Fri., October 21, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Otonana Trio: Sun., October 30, 8-11:30 p.m., TBA. Gypsy Joynt, 2711 Market Street Galveston, 77550, Galveston, 409-497-2069.
Pam Tillis: Thu., October 6, 8 p.m., $90. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Paul Thorn: Mon., October 17, 8 p.m., $30 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
The Radio Dept: Sun., February 19, 7 p.m., $15 to $20. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Randy Rogers: Wed., September 28, 8 p.m., $28 to $48. Dosey Doe Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Reba McEntire: Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land.
Rose Ette: With Hevin, Biz. Thu., October 6, 8 p.m., TBA. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.
Saint Motel: Tue., October 4, 7 p.m., $20 to $27.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
SayWeCanFly: With Johnnie Guilbert, Social Repose. Sun., November 27, 5 p.m., $15 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Seryn: Fri., September 23, 8:30 p.m., $12. Dosey Doe Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Shinyribs: October 12-13, 8 p.m., $43 to $55. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Silent Planet: Wed., October 12, 6 p.m., $12 to $14. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Singing Duo Bubba & Greg: Thu., September 22, 7-10 p.m., TBA. Mascalzone Ristorante Shepherd, 1500 Shepherd, Houston, 713-862-9700.
Smither Park Grand Opening Celebration: Fri., September 30, 7-11 p.m., $50. Smither Park, 2441 Munger, Houston, 713-926-6368.
The Soil and the Sun: With Owel. Tue., November 22, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Soilwork: With Unearth, Battlecross, Wovenwar, Darkness Divided, Calling Chase, Fear Fed Eyes, Driven With Insanity. Fri., October 21, 8 p.m., $22. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.
Sol Antics: With Top Shelf Shake, Sounds Behind the Shelves., Thu., September 29, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
|
Gogol Bordello perform November 10 at White Oak Music Hall.
Photo by Violeta Alvarez
The Spill Canvas: Thu., September 29, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. House of Blues Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
The SPINS- Glass Animals: Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
St. Lawrence String Quartet: Fractals: Fri., October 28, 7:30 p.m., $37.50–$67.50. Zilkha Hall, 800 Bagby, Houston, 713-315-2525.
Steph Simon: With JC Seals III, Dial Tone, Crew of Goons. Fri., September 30, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Steve Gilbert Band: Sun., October 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Free. Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen, 4611 Montrose, Houston, 713-807-8883. Sat., October 22, 7 p.m., Free. House of Blues Crossroads Stage, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Suzy Bogguss: Thu., October 20, 8 p.m., $45 to $95. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Tank and Kelly Price: Sat., November 26, 8:30 p.m., $49.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.
The Chris Bitten Project: Fri., September 23, 7:30 p.m., Free. Rouge Wine Bar, 1400 Eldridge Pkwy, Suite C, Houston, 281-741-0079.
The Shelters: With The Hunna, Night Riots., Sat., November 26, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
The Time Jumpers: With Kenny Sears, “Ranger Doug” Green, Paul Franklin, Brad Albin, Larry Franklin, Andy Reiss, Joe Spivey, Jeff Taylor, Billy Thomas., Sun., October 9, 4 & 8 p.m., $138 to $218. Dosey Doe Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Toy Guitar: Tue., November 1, 8 p.m., $8 to $11. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Viet Wave: Sun., October 9, 2 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.
Wade Bowen: With Prophets & Outlaws., Fri., October 21, 7 p.m., $22-$40. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
War: Fri., October 7, 8:30 p.m., $98 to $158. Dosey Doe Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
The Weekend Riot: Thu., September 29, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
West Without: With Phillip Zimmerle., Fri., September 23, 8 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Wicked East End Music Showcase: Sat., October 22, 2-11 p.m., $20 to $30. Wonky Power Live, 3534 Navigation Blvd, Houston, 832-830-5839.
Wolvves: With The First Part., Tue., October 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
The Wrong Results: Thu., September 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Xanta Bonanza: With Hakeem, Briefcase Brad, Esojnac, Calico, Deejay Rock Tha Boat., Sun., September 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
|
Nicholas Jaar performs October 17 at White Oak Music Hall.
YG: With RJ, Kamaiyah, Sad Boy., Fri., September 30, 8:30 p.m., $26 to $31. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
zeroheros: With the Stabbies, OnegoodLung, Screech of Death., Fri., October 28, 9 p.m., $5. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Boyce Avenue: Be Somebody World Tour
TicketsWed., Sep. 21, 6:00pm
-
Post Malone
TicketsThu., Sep. 22, 7:00pm
-
Beyoncé - The Formation World Tour
TicketsThu., Sep. 22, 7:30pm
-
"The Bronze Gold Speakeasy"
TicketsThu., Sep. 22, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!