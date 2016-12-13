Upcoming: Gladys Knight, The Growlers, Joshua Redman, Lil Wayne, Neil Diamond, PJ Harvey, Taylor Swift, etc.

EXPAND PJ Harvey performs April 29 at Revention Music Center. Photo by Paradasos via Flickr Commons

Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.

22nd Annual 30footfall X Mas: With Days N Daze, Frog Hair, Idiginis, DJ Damon Allen, Revels, The Cops., Sun., December 25, 8 p.m., $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

AFI: With Nothing, Souvenirs. Mon., February 13, 7 p.m., $26 to $28. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Ambient 2: With More Eaze, Tee Vee, Hedrick & Murland, Fashionweek. Fri., January 13, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Andrew Duhon: Thu., February 16, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Andy Shauf: With Julia Jacklin. Sat., May 6, 7:30 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Arturo Sandoval: Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., $37.50 to $67.50. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.

Avgvstine: With Kirby Guidry. Fri., January 6, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $50. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Barbra & Frank: With Sharon Owens, Sebastian Anzaldo. Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., $35-$65. Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash, Stafford.

The Bayou Saints: With Buenos Diaz. Sun., December 18, 7 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

The Bluebonnets: Sat., February 25, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Tue., March 7, 7 p.m., $20 to $25. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Briokids: 518 Xmas Party: Mon., December 26, 8 p.m., $5. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Bryan Anthony and the Gentlemen's Club: Sun., December 18, noon, Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

C + C Music Factory: Thu., January 26, 8 p.m., $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Chad Valley: With Computer Magic, Children of Pop., Wed., February 8, 7 p.m., $12 to $16. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Chase Jordan Trio: Fri., December 23, 8 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Christian Tetzlaff & Lars Vogt: Thu., February 16, 8 p.m., $42.50 to $72.50. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.

Christworm: With KRVSHR, Sleeping Ancient. Thu., December 15, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

The Coathangers: Wed., February 8, 6 p.m., $12 to $16. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Dan + Shay: Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Lil Wayne performs February 4 at the Ayva Center with his celebrity friends. Photo by Brandon K. Hernsberger

Dan Layus: Fri., January 13, 8 p.m., $22 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Darude: Sat., January 14, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Deep Cuts: Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Wonky Power Live, 3534 Navigation, Houston, 832-830-5839.

The Deer: Sat., April 29, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Destroying Texas Fest 13: With Impurity, Profanatica, Cianide, Black Witchery,, Anialator, Funeral Nation, Nyogthaeblisz from Hell Paso, Communion, Kill, Possession, Sheol, Volahn, Khthoniik Cerviiks, Sacrificial Blood, Putrisect., June 30-July 1, 6 p.m., $90. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Don Diablo: Sat., February 25, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Dylan LeBlanc: With Motel Radio., Sun., January 22, 8 p.m., $15. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Electric Guest: Sun., March 19, 8 p.m., $12 to $16. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Elias String Quartet: Tue., January 31, 7:30 p.m., $60. The Menil Collection, 1515 Sul Ross, Houston, 713-525-9400.

Eliza Rickman: With Two Star Symphony., Sun., January 29, 4 p.m., $10. 14 Pews, 800 Aurora, Houston, 281-888-9677.

Eric Daino: With Madaline, Up Dog., Sat., December 17, 8 p.m., $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Eric Lindell: Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., $20 to $28. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Ferry Tayle: Fri., January 20, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Friday the 13th: With Jon Plus, Carlos Pozo, DJ Nursic, About This Product., Fri., January 13, 9 p.m., $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Geoff Tate: Thu., February 2, 8 p.m., $22 to $160. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333.

George West: Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., $5. Wonky Power Live, 3534 Navigation, Houston, 832-830-5839.

Gladys Knight: Sat., April 1, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Taylor Swift performs at Club Nomadic February 4. Photo by Jack Gorman

Grand Old Grizzly: With Charlie Harrison and the Regrets. Sun., December 25, 9 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

The Growlers: Sun., February 26, 8 p.m., $20 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Horszowski Trio: Tue., February 21, 7:30 p.m., $60. The Menil Collection, 1515 Sul Ross, Houston, 713-525-9400.

Infest: With PLF, Escuela, Turbokrieg, DDA., Sun., January 22, 9 p.m., $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

It's an '80s Xmas: With Molly and The Ringwalds. Sun., December 25, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Jacob Sartorius: Thu., April 6, 6:30 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

James McCartney: Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $15. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Joe Ely: Sat., March 25, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

John Baumann: Thu., February 23, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

John Egan: Sat., December 17, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

John Michael Montgomery: Fri., January 13, 9 p.m., $25. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Fwy., Houston, 281-219-2006.

Jonathan Byrd: Tue., May 16, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Joshua Redman: Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., $42.50 to $72.50. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.

Junior Brown: Fri., February 24, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Kasey Chambers: Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $26 to $38. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Khalid: Fri., January 27, 7 & 8 p.m., $12. House of Blues— Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Kirk Franklin: Sat., February 25, 8 p.m., $30-$50. Beaumont Civic Center, 701 Main, Beaumont, Beaumont, 409-838-3435.

Kool and the Gang: Fri., March 3, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Kreator: With Obituary, Midnight, Horrendous. Tue., March 21, 6 & 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Lady Lamb: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $20. 830 Ashland, 830 Ashland, Houston.

Laid Back NYE: With Wild Moccasins, Mantra Love, Mind Shrine, Bang Bangz DJ set. Sat., December 31, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

EXPAND The Growlers perform February 26 at White Oak Music Hall Downstairs. Photo by Xanic Lopez via Flickr Commons

The Lemon Twigs: With Savoy Motel., Sun., February 5, 6 p.m., $10 to $13. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Lil Wayne & Celebrity Friends Super Bowl Party: Sat., February 4, 9 p.m., $100. Ayva Center, 9371 Richmond, Houston, 832-236-0630.

Live Without: With Tied Down, Hollow Vessels, Flights, Safehaven., Sat., February 11, 8 p.m., TBA. The White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Loosid: Thu., January 12, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Los Skarnales: With Revolucion Oi!, Reyno Sabanero, Black Irish TX., Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Lucas Eason: Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Man or God: Wed., December 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

Mark McKinney: Fri., January 6, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Mary Fahl: Fri., April 21, 7 p.m., $25 to $28. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Matt Mejia: With Los Dientes, Son of Bitch. Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Mayday Parade: With Knuckle Puck, Milestones., Fri., March 24, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

MC Lars: Tue., March 14, 7 p.m., $12 to $14. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Melendi: Fri., March 3, 7 & 8 p.m., $38.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Mickey Avalon: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $15 to $18. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

The Molly Jones Beatles Tribute Band: Mon., January 2, 8 p.m., $5. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Mousecop: With Space Bear, La Real Academia., Fri., December 23, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Muddy Belle and Soul Creatures: Sat., December 31, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Neil Diamond: Sun., July 16, 7 p.m., $65 to $150. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.

New Year's Eve: Sat., December 31, 8 p.m., $20. Pete's Dueling Piano Bar, 1201 Fannin, Houston, 713-337-7383.

New Year’s Eve Global Dance Party: With DJ Sun. Sat., December 31, 9 p.m., $45 to $55. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

EXPAND Kool and the Gang performs March 3 at Arena Theatre. Photo by Joe Bielawa via Flickr Commons

NYE with The High Mile: Sat., December 31, 8:30 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

The Oak Ridge Boys: January 21-22, 3 & 7:30 p.m., TBA. The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice, Galveston, 409-765-1894.

The Orwells: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $19 to $23. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Patrick Murphy: Sat., January 7, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Peter J. Woods, Scott Ayers, and Gerritt Wittmer: Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Civic TV, 2010 Commerce, Unit B, Houston, 713-822-4692.

Phase One: Emergence: With Zeuz, Dada, Fire Spinning Team, Burn Team No Sleep, Battlegroundz Houston. Fri., January 13, 8 p.m., TBA. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 Mckee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: Sat., February 25, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

PJ Harvey: Sat., April 29, 8:30 p.m., $45-$79.50. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Raceway: With Camera Cult, El Lago. Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

The Radio Dept: With Germans. Sun., February 19, 7 p.m., $15 to $20. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Raelyn Nelson: Fri., March 31, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Red Elvises: Sun., February 26, 8 p.m., $15. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Savoy: Thu., December 22, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Shooter Jennings: Thu., February 16, 8 p.m., $22 to $60. Thu., February 16, 8 p.m., $22 to $60. The Pub Fountains, 12720 SW Freeway , TX 77477, Stafford, 281-277-9333.

Shovels & Rope: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

The Skatastrophics: With Matamoska, Fuska. Sun., January 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 Mckee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

SoMo: Tue., December 27, 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Southern Slang: Sat., January 21, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Spiderwebs Carter: With Anders Zelinski, Parham Daghighi, Steve Jansen, Ryan Edwards. Mon., December 26, 8 p.m., $5 to $10. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.

EXPAND Gladys Knight performs April 1 at Arena Theatre. Photo by MargaretNapier via Flickr Commons

Storming The Beaches With Logos In Hand: With Space City Lovers, Ak'chamel. Tue., December 20, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Strand of Oaks: With Mount Moriah. Wed., April 5, 7 p.m., $16. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Substance, A Tribute To New Order: With Boys Don't Cry, a tribute to The Cure. Sat., January 14, 9:30 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

A Sunday Night of Smooth Jazz: With Althea Rene., Sun., January 8, 6 p.m.-midnight, $15. The Red Rooster, 13334 Almeda, Houston, 713-847-7757.

Superjoint: With Battlecross, Childbite, Driven With Insanity, Hydrilla. Fri., January 13, 8 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Taylor Swift: Sat., February 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Club Nomadic, 2121 Edwards, Houston.

Ted Roddy & The Tea Room Troubadours: Fri., December 23, 8 p.m., $5 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Tejas Brothers: Fri., January 13, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Testament: With Sepultura, Prong. Sun., April 9, 5:30 & 6 p.m., $26.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Texas Rockin’ Seafood Festival: With Cowboy, Trio Grande, Already Gone, The Drugstore Cowboys, Victim, The Band Hennessy. April 21-23, 8 p.m., $8 to $20. Gulf Greyhound Park, 1000 FM 2004, La Marque, 409-986-9500.

Thundercat: Sat., March 11, 8:30 p.m., $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Tim Woods: With DJ Wulfie, Villain Posse. Tue., December 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

The Tommy Shannon Blues Band: Sun., December 18, 3 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

TRAP Karaoke: Sat., December 17, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Two Dollar Pistol: With Tribe, Kenyon Saylor White, Kimi Kent., Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Walters 5 Year Anniversary: With Gwarrissey, Poizon, Talk Sick Brats, DJ Dirty Steph. Fri., December 23, 8 p.m., $5. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Wasi Townsend: Tue., December 27, 6 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Waterparks: Sat., December 17, 5 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Yacht Rock Revue: Thu., February 23, 7 & 8 p.m., $15. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Zed's Dead: Wed., December 28, 9 p.m., $25 to $35. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Zucchero: Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.