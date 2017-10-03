Upcoming: 21 Savage, Dale Watson, Game of Thrones Live, L7, Lana Del Rey, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, etc.

EXPAND Lana Del Rey performs February 10 at Toyota Center. Photo by Thomas Hawk via Flickr Commons

21 Savage: Sun., November 19, 7 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Alan Doyle: Sun., January 28, 8 p.m., $22 to $35. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Alex Aiono: With Trinidad Cardona. Thu., January 25, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

All Gospel Blues!: With Johnny Riley. Sat., October 7, 7-10 p.m., $15. The Liberty Opry, 1816 Sam Houston, Liberty.

Audrey: With Anchor North. Thu., October 12, 8:30 p.m., $10 - $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

An Author, A Poet: With So Soon, The Truth, To Whom It May, Icaria, Talk In Theory. Fri., October 6, 8 p.m., $7. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Bart Crow with Kody West: Fri., October 20, 9 p.m., $13. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Beth Hart: Sat., February 24, 7 p.m., $34.50 to $59.50. House of Blues — Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.

Black Veil Brides: With Asking Alexandria, Crown the Empire. Sat., February 17, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m., $32.50 to $59.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Bloody Knives: With Gold Cherry, Mousecop. Sat., October 21, 8 p.m., Free. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Blue Water Highway: Fri., October 27, 8 p.m., $25 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Brandon Rhyder: Thu., November 2, 8 p.m., $18 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Brandon Smith Band: Sat., October 7, 9 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Cody Johnson and Friends: Fri., November 17, 6:45 p.m., $20. Ford Park, 5115 Ih-10 South, Beaumont.

Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival: Fri., October 13, 6 p.m.-midnight; Sat., October 14, 11-midnight; Sun., October 15, 12-6 p.m., $20 to $25. Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival, Downtown Conroe, Conroe, 936-828-6881.

Corey Feldman: Sun., October 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Concert Pub (North), 2470 FM 1960, Houston, 281-583-8111.

Dale Watson: Wed., November 1, 8 p.m., $15 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Dalton Domino: Sat., October 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Yaga's, 2314 Strand, Galveston, 409-762-6676.

Dawn and Hawkes: Sat., November 11, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Del Castillo: Fri., December 1, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Ice Cube performs at H-Town West Fest November 18 at the Smart Financial Centre. Photo by Marco Torres

DigiTour Presents: Brooklyn & Bailey: Thu., October 5, 6:30 p.m., $25 to $27. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Dylan Bishop: Sat., October 21, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

The Emotions: Sat., October 28, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Eric Taylor: With Susan Lindfors. Sat., October 21, 8:45 p.m., $25. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

The Ex-Optimists: With Dayshifters, Boxing Dei Dei. Sat., November 11, 9 p.m., Free. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Falter: With Pissed On, Man, The Robot., Tue., October 24, 8 p.m., TBA. La Playa, 2719 Alabama, Houston.

Foghat: Sun., October 22, 7:30 p.m., $98 to $168. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 North, The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Fridays on Fifth Street: Fri., October 20, 5-7:30 p.m., Free. ChairDo Inc, 5709 5th, Katy, 281-574-0355.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience featuring Ramin Djawadi: Mon., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $39.50 to $99.50. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

Generation Landslide: With Bad Samaritans., Sat., October 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Ghost of Paul Revere: With Ruckus. Thu., October 26, 7 p.m., $10 to $11. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Gina Chavez: Sat., November 18, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

The Guess Who: Sun., November 5, 7:30 p.m., $118 to $178. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 North, The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

H-Town West Fest: With Ice Cube, Scarface, DJ Quik, Too Short, Bun B, E-40, Lil' Keke, Tha Dogg Pound. Sat., November 18, 6:30 p.m., $34.50-$129.50. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land, 281-207-6278.

Halloween: Fri., October 27, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., Free. Howl At The Moon, 612 Hadley, Houston, 713-658-9700.

Harris County Fair: Wed., October 18, 8 p.m.; Thu., October 19, 8 p.m.; Fri., October 20, 8 p.m.; Sat., October 21, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Waller County Fairgrounds, 22000 Fairground, Hempstead, 979-826-2825.

Herman's Hermits: Sat., November 11, 8:30 p.m., $98 to $158. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 North, The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Hogan & Moss: Thu., October 5, 7-10 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Ian Moore: Fri., December 8, 8:30 p.m., $25. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Ila Minori: Thu., October 19, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds perform March 3 at House of Blues. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

Insolvent: With Cryptic Void, Thundertank, KTCM. Fri., October 13, 10 p.m., $6. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Jackie Venson: Sat., October 21, 1 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers: With Robert Hartye. Thu., October 12, 8:30 p.m., $7.50 to $364. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Jason Cassidy: Fri., January 5, 9 p.m., $13. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Jeremy Carswell: With The Rest of the Guys, Dead Radio, Jumbotron. Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., $6. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Joe Bonamassa: Mon., May 21, 8 p.m., $84 to $154. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land, 281-207-6278.

Joe Ely: Wed., November 22, 7:30 p.m., $30 to $35. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Johnny Lee: With Robert Hartye., Sat., November 25, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $308. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Jonn Del Toro Richardson: Sat., October 28, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Jordan “Chili Sauce” Donald: Fri., October 13, 8-11 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Justin Townes Earle: Tue., November 7, 8 p.m., $35 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

JW Jones: Fri., October 20, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Kamelot: With Delain., Wed., May 9, 7 p.m., $41.10. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Keller Williams' Grateful Grass: With Wood & Wire., Fri., October 27, 8 p.m., $20 to $23. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Kinky Friedman: Thu., November 16, 9:30 p.m., $30 to $35. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Krullur: With Gunpowder Gray, Killer Hearts, Hell's Engine. Fri., October 20, 9 p.m., $8. With Scattered Guts, Krvshr, Insolvent., Sat., November 4, 9 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

L7: Wed., February 28, 7 p.m., $24.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Lana Del Rey: Sat., February 10, 7 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

Las Cruces: With Blues Funeral, Funeral Shroud. Fri., November 3, 9 p.m., $12. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Last Judgement: With Etsai, ZombieFace, Dr. Sleep, Pickwick Commons, Shadow Spectrum, Piss Poor, Last Judgment. Fri., October 13, 7 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

21 Savage performs November 19 at the Revention Music Center. Photo by Marco Torres

Lazybit XIII: With Kinky Karl, DJ Sixixix, Lemontek, Parker Luis Can't Lose, Ten Pixels Tall, Float. Fri., October 6, 9 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Libby DeCamp: With Psychotic Reaction. Mon., November 13, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Little Texas: With Robert Hartye. Fri., December 1, 8:30 p.m., $35 to $560. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Los Angeles Azules: Sat., October 7, 8:30 p.m., $45.50-$76.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Los Skarnales: Fri., October 13, 8 p.m., TBA. Concert Pub (North), 2470 FM 1960, Houston, 281-583-8111.

Machine Head: Wed., January 31, 7 p.m., $25 to $55. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Man High: With The Spacetime Ripples. Fri., October 20, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Meghan Linsey: Mon., October 30, 8 p.m., $15 to $35. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Micky & the Motorcars: Fri., November 3, 8:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Middleman-Burr: Wed., October 25, 8 p.m., $18 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Mike Stinson: Sat., November 18, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

The Moody Blues: Wed., January 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land, 281-207-6278.

Motel Radio: Thu., January 18, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Neon Garden: With Carpoolparty, Parker Luis Can't Lose, I Love You Alex Rogan, Vic Viper. Sat., October 21, 7 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston, 713-597-8800.

New Clear Weapon: With Tydings, The Blueside. Sat., October 21, 8:30 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Live!: With Rip Micheals, Emmanuel Hudson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Matt Rife, DJ D-Wrek, Conceited, Hitman Holla. Sat., November 4, 8 p.m., $30-$139. NRG Arena, 8400 Kirby, Houston, 713-799-9500.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds: Sat., March 3, 7 p.m., $37 to $181. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

One Music, One Sound: With Tekno, Flavour Live. Sun., December 3, 7 p.m., $46 to $113. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Only Beast: Sat., October 7, 1 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

The Parasites: With Punk Rock Project, Kemo For Emo, Ancient Gods. Tue., October 17, 8 p.m., $8.

Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

EXPAND L7 perform February 8 at House of Blues. Photo by Lebatihem via Flickr Commons

Penn & Teller: Fri., June 8, 7:30 p.m., $34 to $104. Jones Hall For the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana, Houston, 713-227-3974.

Peter Case: Tue., November 14, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Pokey LaFarge: Tue., December 12, 8 p.m., $20 to $40. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Pond: Fri., January 19, 8 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Psychostick: Sat., November 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Pushmonkey: With Koby, Three:33, Podunk. Fri., November 17, 8 p.m., $15. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Rachelle Ferrell and Najee: Fri., October 27, 8:30 p.m., $29.50 to $39.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Raquel Cepeda: Tue., November 21, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Rat Ranch: Thu., October 5, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Red Grant and LeToya Luckett: Sat., October 14, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $40. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Return to Camp Crystal Lake: With Thunderpants., Fri., October 13, 7 p.m., $10. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Richard Dobson: Sat., October 28, 8:45 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Rock 4 Houston Recovery w/ your Morning Mayhem!: Fri., October 6, 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Concert Pub (North), 2470 FM 1960, Houston, 281-583-8111.

ROCO Unchambered: Nik-NAK: Sun., October 8, 5 p.m., $15 to $25. MATCH — Midtown Theater & Arts Center, 3400 Main, Houston, 713-249-3196.

The Rotten Mangos: Wed., January 17, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Rudyard's Halloween: With Whorehound, Ese. Sat., October 28, 9 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh,

Houston, 713-521-0521.

Sarah Peacock: Thu., November 16, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Savage Master: With Doomstress. Tue., October 17, 8 p.m., Free to $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

The Scourge: With Bloodhound, Queensway, Stone., Sat., October 14, 8 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Separation by Laceration: With Eldre, Riverwitch. Thu., October 19, 8:30 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Red Grant and LeToya Luckett (pictured) perform October 14 at the Arena Theatre. Photo by Marco Torres

Sex Snobs: Sat., November 11, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Shannon McNally: Sat., November 11, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Shy Foxx: With Michelle Johnson Band, Winter's End. Fri., October 20, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Skating Polly: With Starcrawler. Sun., December 10, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Smokehouse Guitar Army: Fri., October 27, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Steve James: Fri., October 27, 9 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Summer Salt: With Mantra Love, Holly Halls. Fri., November 3, 9 p.m., $8 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Sundance Head: With David Ball. Fri., November 10, 9 p.m., $20 to $600. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Freeway, Houston, 281-219-2006.

Sunrise and Ammunition 10th Anniversary: With Texture: Yellow, Mind Shrine, XI. Sat., October 28, 8 p.m., Free to $5. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Texas Noise and Ambience: With ADJHEM, Aisen CC, Chin Xaou Ti Won, Secret Sands, Ak’Chamel, Tex Kerschen & Erika Thrasher. Thu., October 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Free. Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 5216 Montrose, Houston, 713-284-8250.

The Piano Guys: Mon., April 23, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Tim O'Brien: Fri., November 10, 7 p.m., $25 to $28. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: Wed., November 1, 8 p.m., $18 to $24. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 North, The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Trackstar The DJ: With DJ Baby Roo. Thu., October 12, 10 p.m., $5. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Tucka and Brian Jack: Fri., October 13, 8:30 p.m., $19.50 to $29.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Vehement Burn: With Priests of Hiroshima, Konkerute. Fri., October 13, 9 p.m., $10. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Walk the Moon: Fri., February 2, 7 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The White Buffalo: Sun., February 18, 7 p.m., $20. House of Blues — Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Who's Bad: Sat., January 27, 7 p.m., $15 to $35. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Will Van Horn: Thu., October 12, 8-11 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Woman Strong Charity Event: With Miko Marie, Angiesliste, Mixtress BB, haunted., DJ Kosko, Phraze. Sun., October 15, 9 p.m., $6. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.