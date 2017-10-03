Upcoming: 21 Savage, Dale Watson, Game of Thrones Live, L7, Lana Del Rey, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, etc.
|
Lana Del Rey performs February 10 at Toyota Center.
21 Savage: Sun., November 19, 7 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Alan Doyle: Sun., January 28, 8 p.m., $22 to $35. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
Alex Aiono: With Trinidad Cardona. Thu., January 25, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
All Gospel Blues!: With Johnny Riley. Sat., October 7, 7-10 p.m., $15. The Liberty Opry, 1816 Sam Houston, Liberty.
Audrey: With Anchor North. Thu., October 12, 8:30 p.m., $10 - $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
An Author, A Poet: With So Soon, The Truth, To Whom It May, Icaria, Talk In Theory. Fri., October 6, 8 p.m., $7. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Bart Crow with Kody West: Fri., October 20, 9 p.m., $13. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Beth Hart: Sat., February 24, 7 p.m., $34.50 to $59.50. House of Blues — Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.
Black Veil Brides: With Asking Alexandria, Crown the Empire. Sat., February 17, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m., $32.50 to $59.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Bloody Knives: With Gold Cherry, Mousecop. Sat., October 21, 8 p.m., Free. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Blue Water Highway: Fri., October 27, 8 p.m., $25 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Brandon Rhyder: Thu., November 2, 8 p.m., $18 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Brandon Smith Band: Sat., October 7, 9 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Cody Johnson and Friends: Fri., November 17, 6:45 p.m., $20. Ford Park, 5115 Ih-10 South, Beaumont.
Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival: Fri., October 13, 6 p.m.-midnight; Sat., October 14, 11-midnight; Sun., October 15, 12-6 p.m., $20 to $25. Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival, Downtown Conroe, Conroe, 936-828-6881.
Corey Feldman: Sun., October 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Concert Pub (North), 2470 FM 1960, Houston, 281-583-8111.
Dale Watson: Wed., November 1, 8 p.m., $15 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Dalton Domino: Sat., October 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Yaga's, 2314 Strand, Galveston, 409-762-6676.
Dawn and Hawkes: Sat., November 11, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Del Castillo: Fri., December 1, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
|
Ice Cube performs at H-Town West Fest November 18 at the Smart Financial Centre.
Photo by Marco Torres
DigiTour Presents: Brooklyn & Bailey: Thu., October 5, 6:30 p.m., $25 to $27. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
Dylan Bishop: Sat., October 21, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
The Emotions: Sat., October 28, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Eric Taylor: With Susan Lindfors. Sat., October 21, 8:45 p.m., $25. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
The Ex-Optimists: With Dayshifters, Boxing Dei Dei. Sat., November 11, 9 p.m., Free. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Falter: With Pissed On, Man, The Robot., Tue., October 24, 8 p.m., TBA. La Playa, 2719 Alabama, Houston.
Foghat: Sun., October 22, 7:30 p.m., $98 to $168. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 North, The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Fridays on Fifth Street: Fri., October 20, 5-7:30 p.m., Free. ChairDo Inc, 5709 5th, Katy, 281-574-0355.
Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience featuring Ramin Djawadi: Mon., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $39.50 to $99.50. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.
Generation Landslide: With Bad Samaritans., Sat., October 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Ghost of Paul Revere: With Ruckus. Thu., October 26, 7 p.m., $10 to $11. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Gina Chavez: Sat., November 18, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
The Guess Who: Sun., November 5, 7:30 p.m., $118 to $178. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 North, The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
H-Town West Fest: With Ice Cube, Scarface, DJ Quik, Too Short, Bun B, E-40, Lil' Keke, Tha Dogg Pound. Sat., November 18, 6:30 p.m., $34.50-$129.50. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land, 281-207-6278.
Halloween: Fri., October 27, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., Free. Howl At The Moon, 612 Hadley, Houston, 713-658-9700.
Harris County Fair: Wed., October 18, 8 p.m.; Thu., October 19, 8 p.m.; Fri., October 20, 8 p.m.; Sat., October 21, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Waller County Fairgrounds, 22000 Fairground, Hempstead, 979-826-2825.
Herman's Hermits: Sat., November 11, 8:30 p.m., $98 to $158. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 North, The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Hogan & Moss: Thu., October 5, 7-10 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.
Ian Moore: Fri., December 8, 8:30 p.m., $25. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Ila Minori: Thu., October 19, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
|
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds perform March 3 at House of Blues.
Photo by Violeta Alvarez
Insolvent: With Cryptic Void, Thundertank, KTCM. Fri., October 13, 10 p.m., $6. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Jackie Venson: Sat., October 21, 1 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Jason Boland & The Stragglers: With Robert Hartye. Thu., October 12, 8:30 p.m., $7.50 to $364. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Jason Cassidy: Fri., January 5, 9 p.m., $13. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Jeremy Carswell: With The Rest of the Guys, Dead Radio, Jumbotron. Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., $6. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Joe Bonamassa: Mon., May 21, 8 p.m., $84 to $154. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land, 281-207-6278.
Joe Ely: Wed., November 22, 7:30 p.m., $30 to $35. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Johnny Lee: With Robert Hartye., Sat., November 25, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $308. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Jonn Del Toro Richardson: Sat., October 28, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Jordan “Chili Sauce” Donald: Fri., October 13, 8-11 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.
Justin Townes Earle: Tue., November 7, 8 p.m., $35 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
JW Jones: Fri., October 20, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Kamelot: With Delain., Wed., May 9, 7 p.m., $41.10. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Keller Williams' Grateful Grass: With Wood & Wire., Fri., October 27, 8 p.m., $20 to $23. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Kinky Friedman: Thu., November 16, 9:30 p.m., $30 to $35. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Krullur: With Gunpowder Gray, Killer Hearts, Hell's Engine. Fri., October 20, 9 p.m., $8. With Scattered Guts, Krvshr, Insolvent., Sat., November 4, 9 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
L7: Wed., February 28, 7 p.m., $24.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Lana Del Rey: Sat., February 10, 7 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.
Las Cruces: With Blues Funeral, Funeral Shroud. Fri., November 3, 9 p.m., $12. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Last Judgement: With Etsai, ZombieFace, Dr. Sleep, Pickwick Commons, Shadow Spectrum, Piss Poor, Last Judgment. Fri., October 13, 7 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.
|
21 Savage performs November 19 at the Revention Music Center.
Photo by Marco Torres
Lazybit XIII: With Kinky Karl, DJ Sixixix, Lemontek, Parker Luis Can't Lose, Ten Pixels Tall, Float. Fri., October 6, 9 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Libby DeCamp: With Psychotic Reaction. Mon., November 13, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Little Texas: With Robert Hartye. Fri., December 1, 8:30 p.m., $35 to $560. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Los Angeles Azules: Sat., October 7, 8:30 p.m., $45.50-$76.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.
Los Skarnales: Fri., October 13, 8 p.m., TBA. Concert Pub (North), 2470 FM 1960, Houston, 281-583-8111.
Machine Head: Wed., January 31, 7 p.m., $25 to $55. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Man High: With The Spacetime Ripples. Fri., October 20, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Meghan Linsey: Mon., October 30, 8 p.m., $15 to $35. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Micky & the Motorcars: Fri., November 3, 8:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Middleman-Burr: Wed., October 25, 8 p.m., $18 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Mike Stinson: Sat., November 18, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
The Moody Blues: Wed., January 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land, 281-207-6278.
Motel Radio: Thu., January 18, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Neon Garden: With Carpoolparty, Parker Luis Can't Lose, I Love You Alex Rogan, Vic Viper. Sat., October 21, 7 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston, 713-597-8800.
New Clear Weapon: With Tydings, The Blueside. Sat., October 21, 8:30 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Live!: With Rip Micheals, Emmanuel Hudson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Matt Rife, DJ D-Wrek, Conceited, Hitman Holla. Sat., November 4, 8 p.m., $30-$139. NRG Arena, 8400 Kirby, Houston, 713-799-9500.
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds: Sat., March 3, 7 p.m., $37 to $181. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
One Music, One Sound: With Tekno, Flavour Live. Sun., December 3, 7 p.m., $46 to $113. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.
Only Beast: Sat., October 7, 1 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
The Parasites: With Punk Rock Project, Kemo For Emo, Ancient Gods. Tue., October 17, 8 p.m., $8.
Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
|
L7 perform February 8 at House of Blues.
Penn & Teller: Fri., June 8, 7:30 p.m., $34 to $104. Jones Hall For the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana, Houston, 713-227-3974.
Peter Case: Tue., November 14, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Pokey LaFarge: Tue., December 12, 8 p.m., $20 to $40. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Pond: Fri., January 19, 8 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Psychostick: Sat., November 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Pushmonkey: With Koby, Three:33, Podunk. Fri., November 17, 8 p.m., $15. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Rachelle Ferrell and Najee: Fri., October 27, 8:30 p.m., $29.50 to $39.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.
Raquel Cepeda: Tue., November 21, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Rat Ranch: Thu., October 5, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Red Grant and LeToya Luckett: Sat., October 14, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $40. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.
Return to Camp Crystal Lake: With Thunderpants., Fri., October 13, 7 p.m., $10. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Richard Dobson: Sat., October 28, 8:45 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Rock 4 Houston Recovery w/ your Morning Mayhem!: Fri., October 6, 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Concert Pub (North), 2470 FM 1960, Houston, 281-583-8111.
ROCO Unchambered: Nik-NAK: Sun., October 8, 5 p.m., $15 to $25. MATCH — Midtown Theater & Arts Center, 3400 Main, Houston, 713-249-3196.
The Rotten Mangos: Wed., January 17, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Rudyard's Halloween: With Whorehound, Ese. Sat., October 28, 9 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh,
Houston, 713-521-0521.
Sarah Peacock: Thu., November 16, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Savage Master: With Doomstress. Tue., October 17, 8 p.m., Free to $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
The Scourge: With Bloodhound, Queensway, Stone., Sat., October 14, 8 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.
Separation by Laceration: With Eldre, Riverwitch. Thu., October 19, 8:30 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
|
Red Grant and LeToya Luckett (pictured) perform October 14 at the Arena Theatre.
Photo by Marco Torres
Sex Snobs: Sat., November 11, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Shannon McNally: Sat., November 11, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Shy Foxx: With Michelle Johnson Band, Winter's End. Fri., October 20, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Skating Polly: With Starcrawler. Sun., December 10, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Smokehouse Guitar Army: Fri., October 27, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Steve James: Fri., October 27, 9 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Summer Salt: With Mantra Love, Holly Halls. Fri., November 3, 9 p.m., $8 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Sundance Head: With David Ball. Fri., November 10, 9 p.m., $20 to $600. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Freeway, Houston, 281-219-2006.
Sunrise and Ammunition 10th Anniversary: With Texture: Yellow, Mind Shrine, XI. Sat., October 28, 8 p.m., Free to $5. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Texas Noise and Ambience: With ADJHEM, Aisen CC, Chin Xaou Ti Won, Secret Sands, Ak’Chamel, Tex Kerschen & Erika Thrasher. Thu., October 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Free. Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 5216 Montrose, Houston, 713-284-8250.
The Piano Guys: Mon., April 23, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Tim O'Brien: Fri., November 10, 7 p.m., $25 to $28. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: Wed., November 1, 8 p.m., $18 to $24. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 North, The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Trackstar The DJ: With DJ Baby Roo. Thu., October 12, 10 p.m., $5. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Tucka and Brian Jack: Fri., October 13, 8:30 p.m., $19.50 to $29.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.
Vehement Burn: With Priests of Hiroshima, Konkerute. Fri., October 13, 9 p.m., $10. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Walk the Moon: Fri., February 2, 7 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
The White Buffalo: Sun., February 18, 7 p.m., $20. House of Blues — Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Who's Bad: Sat., January 27, 7 p.m., $15 to $35. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Will Van Horn: Thu., October 12, 8-11 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.
Woman Strong Charity Event: With Miko Marie, Angiesliste, Mixtress BB, haunted., DJ Kosko, Phraze. Sun., October 15, 9 p.m., $6. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.
|
Dale Watson performs November 1 at Main Street Crossing.
Photo by Francisco Montes
