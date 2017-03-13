Upcoming: The Cult, The Guillotines, J. Cole, James Taylor, Lil Keke, Lita Ford, The Revolution, Shonen Knife, The Zombies
Fifth Harmony performs at the Houston Rodeo Friday March 17.
Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.
26th Annual KTRU Outdoor Show: With Jamila Woods, Saba, Bayonne, Free Radicals, Rose Ette, Steve Cox's Beard, MC David Morgan, MC Charles Moon. Sat., April 22, 2-10 p.m., Free. Rice University/Central Quad, 6100 Main, Houston, 713-348-0000.
Ace of Base lead singer Jenny Berggren: Thu., April 6, 8-11 p.m., $45. George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, 713-853-8000.
Adam and Chris Carroll: Fri., August 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
-
-
-
-
-
Antichrist: With Oath of Cruelty, Peasant, God Fearing Fuck. Tue., June 27, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Ape Machine: With Dirty Seeds, Mr. Plow. Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Babyboy: Sat., July 29, 8:30 p.m., $15. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Bantam Foxes: With We Are Wolves, Otis the Destroyer. Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $7. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Barefoot Bands in the Park: With Rick Trevino, The Jesse Stratton Band. Sat., April 8, 12-4 p.m., Free. The Thicket recreation center, 3811 Everly Bend, Spring, 936-447-2805.
Bestial Mouths: Sun., April 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.
Better Than Ezra: Sat., May 13, 8 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Billy Currington: Thu., April 20, 7:30 p.m., $35. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Black Pussy: With Hogleg, Pinche Gringos. Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Black Violin: Sun., April 9, 7:30 p.m., $15-$28. University of Houston-Clear Lake Bayou Theatre, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 281-283-2562.
Blake: Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $15 to $40. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
Blues Funeral: With The Scourge, Metalloyd. Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Boston: With Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Wed., June 28, 8 p.m., $35 to $105. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Bounce & Turn: With DJ Havin' Thangs, DJ Big Heavy Kenny, TAME, Retrokash. Sat., March 25, 8 p.m.-midnight, $5. Screwston Records, 2122 Center, Houston, 832-610-1318.
Brand Nubians: Fri., March 17, 5 p.m., Free. Alley Kat Bar & Lounge, 3718 Main, Houston.
Bryan Adams: Tue., September 12, 8 p.m., $39.95-$89.95. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Carla Morrison: Wed., April 5, 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
The Goo Goo Dolls perform September 7 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
Cary Morin: Sat., April 1, 8:45 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Citizen Cope: Fri., April 28, 7 p.m., $36.50 to $38.50. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
CJ Ramone: With Big Eyes. Wed., April 19, 8 p.m., $13 to $15. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Coast Modern: With Missio, 888, Sundara Karma. Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
The Cult: Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., $32.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
D. Savage: With Joey Fatts, Aston Matthews, Eddie Baker., Wed., April 12, 10 p.m., $20 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Da Camera Presents Llyr Williams: Tue., April 4, 7:30 p.m., $60. The Menil Collection, 1515 Sul Ross, Houston, 713-525-9400.
Dada Life: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $30-$35. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
The Dan Band: Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $20. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Dennis Quaid & the Sharks: Tue., May 16, 7:30 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Dirty Heads: With Soja, The Green, Rdgldgrn. Sat., July 22, 6 p.m., $35. White Oak Music Hall Lawn, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Dr Belt: With Snailmate, Ill Will. Thu., March 16, 7 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Dr Wiggins Sunday Matinee featuring Hearts of Animals: With K Campbell, DJ PRKL8R. Sun., March 19, 4 p.m., Free. Civic TV, 2010 Commerce, Unit B, Houston, 713-822-4692.
The EaDo Comedy Show: Thursdays, 8 p.m., $8. CSz Houston, 2201 Preston, Houston, 713-868-1444.
The Escatones: With Devil Killing Moth, Cornish Game Hen, Culte De Luxe. Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
An Exchange of Noiz: With Painful Vigil, Astrogenic Hallucinauting, Kai/Ros, The Packrat Show, Square Circle Square, In The Pouring Rain, The Rotation of an Object in Relation to Itself., Sun., April 23, 7:30 p.m., Free. Sound Exchange, 1846 Richmond, Houston, 713-666-5555.
February's Last Sundays at RockStar - March: With Dean James., Sun., March 26, 1-5 p.m., Free. RockStar Gallery, 5700 NW Central #160, Houston, 832-868-0242.
Fifth Harmony: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., TBA. NRG Stadium, 1 NRG Park, Houston, 832-667-1400.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on Broadway!: Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $65-$125. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Bestial Mouths performs April 2 at Arlo's Ballroom.
Free Salamander Exhibit: Fri., August 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue: Thu., April 13, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Getting Out of the Box: Sat., March 18, 3-7 p.m., Free. JoMar Vision Studios, 5247 Langfield, Houston, 832-474-3116.
Girlpool: Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Goo Goo Dolls: With Phillip Phillips. Thu., September 7, 7:30 p.m., $39.50 to $89.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.
The Good Heart: With Noble Age, Heapin' Helpin', No Rehearsal, Ambiovox. Thu., April 6, 9 p.m., $10. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
The Guillotines: With Scary Cherry & the Bang Bangs. Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Guy Forsyth: Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Hayes Carll Band: Fri., May 12, 8 p.m., $24 to $36. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Hillsong Young & Free: Wed., May 10, 7 p.m., $28.20-$33.20. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Houston Fajita Festival: Sat., July 22, 1-9 p.m., $10 to $100. Houston Toros Soccer Facility, 2202 Summer, Houston, 713-858-0088.
Improv! the Musical: First Friday of every month, 10:30 p.m., $14. CSz Houston, 2201 Preston, Houston, 713-868-1444.
In Search Of – UH AURA Contemporary Ensemble: Mon., April 24, 7:30 p.m., $7 to $12. University of Houston Moores Opera House, I-45 at Cullen, Houston, 713-743-3009.
J. Cole: Fri., August 18, 8 p.m., $29.50 to $125.50. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.
James Taylor: With Bonnie Raitt. Tue., August 1, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.
Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson: Tue., May 30, 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
JMSN: With Alcordo., Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $15. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Keeton Coffman: With Andrew James, Tim Qualls. Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
The Zombies perform May 4 at The Heights Theater.
King Lil G: Sun., May 14, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
La Santa Cecilia: Sat., May 13, 8 p.m., $18 to $28. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Lil Keke and Friends Birthday Bash: With Paul Wall. Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $25 to $30. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Lil Peep: Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Lita Ford: Thu., May 25, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Loudwire Presents: Pierce the Veil & Sum 41: We Will Detonate! Tour: With Emarosa, Chapel. Mon., May 22, 6 p.m., $35-$59.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Luke Bryan: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., TBA. NRG Stadium, 1 NRG Park, Houston, 832-667-1400.
Lvzbel: With Disturbio, Bajo Influencia. Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $25 to $35. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
MCG: With Sharks In The Deep End, The Chordinates, Let Me Remember. Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
MCTX Fest: With Blue Water Highway, Griffin House, Aaron Sinclair, Cari Q, Bourbon Street Band, Campfire Soul. Sat., April 8, 12-9 p.m., Free. Former HCC Sienna Branch Campus, 5855 Sienna Springs Way, Missouri City, 281-403-8500.
Melissa Etheridge: Tue., June 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Mercury Ensemble, Death and the Maiden: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $6- $12. University of Houston-Clear Lake Bayou Theatre, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 281-283-2562.
Mona: With Flagship., Wed., April 26, 7 p.m., $13. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Moores School of Music Choruses: Wed., April 26, 5 p.m., Free. University of Houston Moores Opera House, I-45 at Cullen, Houston, 713-743-3009.
Moores School of Music Concert Chorale, Women’s Chorus, Mancorps: Wed., April 26, 7:30 p.m., Free. University of Houston Moores Opera House, I-45 at Cullen, Houston, 713-743-3009.
Moores School of Music Symphonic Band and Winds, Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble: Sat., April 22, 2:30 p.m., $7 to $12. University of Houston Moores Opera House, I-45 at Cullen, Houston, 713-743-3009.
Moores School of Music Wind Ensemble Presents “Innovations”: Fri., April 28, 7:30 p.m., $7 to $12. University of Houston Moores Opera House, I-45 at Cullen, Houston, 713-743-3009.
Morgan James: With Andy Allo., Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $20 to $28. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Neon Dreams: With DJ Zahira Gutierrez, DJ Asli Omar, DJ Ryan Francisco, DJ Teresa Vicinanza. Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.
Lita Ford performs May 25 at Proof Rooftop Lounge.
Photo by Erin Williams/Courtesy of Dey Street Books
A Night in the shoes of Katy Burns-A Story of Transformation: With Ellen Dyer, Ophelia's Rope., Sat., March 25, 7 p.m., $15 to $25. Ovations, 2536 Times, Houston, 713-522-9801.
Open-Mike Night for Adults: Wed., April 5, 7 p.m., Free. Fort Bend County Libraries/George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview, Richmond, 281-342-4455.
Peelander-Z: Mon., April 24, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Phase One: Thu., June 1, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Project Grimm: Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Pueblo: Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Pusher: Thu., April 27, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
PWR BTTM: With Tancred, Nnamdi Ogbonnaya. Wed., June 7, 7 p.m., $12 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Quiet Company: With The Wheel Workers, Criminal Birds. Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Reverend Horton Heat: With Unknown Hinson, Goddamn Gallows, Birdcloud. Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
The Reverend Shawn Amos: Thu., May 18, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
The Revolution: Thu., June 15, 7 p.m., $20. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
ROCO Brass Quintet: Music From the Americas: Fri., April 7, 6:30 p.m.; Sun., April 9, 5 p.m., $25 general admission; $10 students. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.
ROCO In Concert, “Double Trouble”: Sat., April 1, 5 p.m., $35 general admission; $25 seniors; $15 students. The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks, Houston, 713-622-3600.
Ruthie Foster: Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Seether: With Letters From the Fire., Sun., August 20, 6:30 p.m., $29.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Shonen Knife: Wed., May 17, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Sisters Morales: Sat., April 22, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $35 to $38. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Slightly Stoopid: With Iration, J Boog, The Movement. Sun., July 30, 4 p.m., $33 to $38. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Shonen Knife performs May 17 at Walters Downtown.
Southern Avenue: Fri., April 7, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
St Patrick's Day Bash: With Blue Groove, Flashpoint, Sick Duck. Fri., March 17, 4 p.m., Free. Baker St. Pub & Grill/Cypress, 25618 Northwest Fwy., Cypress, 281-256-9753.
Stary Olsa: Music from the Heart of Europe: Wed., March 22, 8:30-10:30 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Stepbrothers: Starlito & Don Trip: With Trakksounds. Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $20 to $50. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
Stonerpop: With Kinky Karl, Ten Pixels Tall, Electric Vacation. Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Swarming Branch: Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
SWMRS: With White Reaper, No Parents., Sun., April 23, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Sylvan Esso: With Flock of Dimes., Thu., August 31, 8 p.m., $23. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Tearful Moon: With Encrypted, Natural Causes, Crawler., Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $7. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.
Texas Mod Crushers: With Empty Shells. Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
The Last Waltz 40 Tour: A Celebration of the 40th Anniversary: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $55-$125. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
The Piano Guys: Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
This Saxophone Kills Fascists: With Sandy Ewen, B L A C K I E, AK'Chamel, Tex Kerschen's Zone Control. Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $5. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Thomas Csorba: With Patric Johnson. Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Toney Rocks at SXSW Overflow Festival: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $8-$24. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Tripping Daisy: Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $25 to $30. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Troy Ave: Wed., April 5, 9 p.m., $20 to $50. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
Trust Me Daddy V. 3: With Kingdom, Santa Muerte, House of Kenzo, Flaco & Lopez. Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $15. The Space HTX, 2005 Commerce, Houston.
Venomous Maximus: With The Satanic Overlords Of Rock N Roll, Bayou Vimana., Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
James Taylor performs at the Toyota Center August 1.
Photo by Jack Gorman
Wale: Tue., May 9, 7 p.m., $30. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Wasted Theory: With ZED, Stonework, The Society of Bandits. Wed., May 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Will Csorba: With Eli Winter, Tom Carter. Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $7. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
The Wizard of Oz: Unscripted: starting March 18, and Saturdays, 10:30 p.m. Continues through April 29, $14. CSz Houston, 2201 Preston, Houston, 713-868-1444.
Yellow Claw: Sat., May 20, 9 p.m., $20 to $30. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Zeroheros: Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
The Zombies: Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., TBA. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
The Zoo: 3rd Annual Gala Concert and Silent Auction: Sat., April 8, 6:30 p.m., $35 to $100. Belin Chapel and Recital Hall, Houston Baptist University, 7502 Fondren, Houston, 281-649-3000.
-
-
-
-
