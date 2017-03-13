Upcoming: The Cult, The Guillotines, J. Cole, James Taylor, Lil Keke, Lita Ford, The Revolution, Shonen Knife, The Zombies

Fifth Harmony performs at the Houston Rodeo Friday March 17. Photo by ebronsard (Own work) via Wiki Commons.

Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.

26th Annual KTRU Outdoor Show: With Jamila Woods, Saba, Bayonne, Free Radicals, Rose Ette, Steve Cox's Beard, MC David Morgan, MC Charles Moon. Sat., April 22, 2-10 p.m., Free. Rice University/Central Quad, 6100 Main, Houston, 713-348-0000.

Ace of Base lead singer Jenny Berggren: Thu., April 6, 8-11 p.m., $45. George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, 713-853-8000.

Adam and Chris Carroll: Fri., August 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Antichrist: With Oath of Cruelty, Peasant, God Fearing Fuck. Tue., June 27, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Ape Machine: With Dirty Seeds, Mr. Plow. Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Babyboy: Sat., July 29, 8:30 p.m., $15. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Bantam Foxes: With We Are Wolves, Otis the Destroyer. Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $7. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Barefoot Bands in the Park: With Rick Trevino, The Jesse Stratton Band. Sat., April 8, 12-4 p.m., Free. The Thicket recreation center, 3811 Everly Bend, Spring, 936-447-2805.

Bestial Mouths: Sun., April 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.

Better Than Ezra: Sat., May 13, 8 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Billy Currington: Thu., April 20, 7:30 p.m., $35. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Black Pussy: With Hogleg, Pinche Gringos. Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Black Violin: Sun., April 9, 7:30 p.m., $15-$28. University of Houston-Clear Lake Bayou Theatre, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 281-283-2562.

Blake: Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $15 to $40. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Blues Funeral: With The Scourge, Metalloyd. Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Boston: With Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Wed., June 28, 8 p.m., $35 to $105. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Bounce & Turn: With DJ Havin' Thangs, DJ Big Heavy Kenny, TAME, Retrokash. Sat., March 25, 8 p.m.-midnight, $5. Screwston Records, 2122 Center, Houston, 832-610-1318.

Brand Nubians: Fri., March 17, 5 p.m., Free. Alley Kat Bar & Lounge, 3718 Main, Houston.

Bryan Adams: Tue., September 12, 8 p.m., $39.95-$89.95. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Carla Morrison: Wed., April 5, 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Goo Goo Dolls perform September 7 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Photo by Nicole Abalde via Flickr Commons

Cary Morin: Sat., April 1, 8:45 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Citizen Cope: Fri., April 28, 7 p.m., $36.50 to $38.50. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

CJ Ramone: With Big Eyes. Wed., April 19, 8 p.m., $13 to $15. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Coast Modern: With Missio, 888, Sundara Karma. Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Cult: Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., $32.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

D. Savage: With Joey Fatts, Aston Matthews, Eddie Baker., Wed., April 12, 10 p.m., $20 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Da Camera Presents Llyr Williams: Tue., April 4, 7:30 p.m., $60. The Menil Collection, 1515 Sul Ross, Houston, 713-525-9400.

Dada Life: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $30-$35. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

The Dan Band: Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $20. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Dennis Quaid & the Sharks: Tue., May 16, 7:30 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Dirty Heads: With Soja, The Green, Rdgldgrn. Sat., July 22, 6 p.m., $35. White Oak Music Hall Lawn, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Dr Belt: With Snailmate, Ill Will. Thu., March 16, 7 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Dr Wiggins Sunday Matinee featuring Hearts of Animals: With K Campbell, DJ PRKL8R. Sun., March 19, 4 p.m., Free. Civic TV, 2010 Commerce, Unit B, Houston, 713-822-4692.

The EaDo Comedy Show: Thursdays, 8 p.m., $8. CSz Houston, 2201 Preston, Houston, 713-868-1444.

The Escatones: With Devil Killing Moth, Cornish Game Hen, Culte De Luxe. Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

An Exchange of Noiz: With Painful Vigil, Astrogenic Hallucinauting, Kai/Ros, The Packrat Show, Square Circle Square, In The Pouring Rain, The Rotation of an Object in Relation to Itself., Sun., April 23, 7:30 p.m., Free. Sound Exchange, 1846 Richmond, Houston, 713-666-5555.

February's Last Sundays at RockStar - March: With Dean James., Sun., March 26, 1-5 p.m., Free. RockStar Gallery, 5700 NW Central #160, Houston, 832-868-0242.

Fifth Harmony: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., TBA. NRG Stadium, 1 NRG Park, Houston, 832-667-1400.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on Broadway!: Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $65-$125. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Free Salamander Exhibit: Fri., August 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue: Thu., April 13, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Getting Out of the Box: Sat., March 18, 3-7 p.m., Free. JoMar Vision Studios, 5247 Langfield, Houston, 832-474-3116.

Girlpool: Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Goo Goo Dolls: With Phillip Phillips. Thu., September 7, 7:30 p.m., $39.50 to $89.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

The Good Heart: With Noble Age, Heapin' Helpin', No Rehearsal, Ambiovox. Thu., April 6, 9 p.m., $10. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

The Guillotines: With Scary Cherry & the Bang Bangs. Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Guy Forsyth: Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Hayes Carll Band: Fri., May 12, 8 p.m., $24 to $36. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Hillsong Young & Free: Wed., May 10, 7 p.m., $28.20-$33.20. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Houston Fajita Festival: Sat., July 22, 1-9 p.m., $10 to $100. Houston Toros Soccer Facility, 2202 Summer, Houston, 713-858-0088.

Improv! the Musical: First Friday of every month, 10:30 p.m., $14. CSz Houston, 2201 Preston, Houston, 713-868-1444.

In Search Of – UH AURA Contemporary Ensemble: Mon., April 24, 7:30 p.m., $7 to $12. University of Houston Moores Opera House, I-45 at Cullen, Houston, 713-743-3009.

J. Cole: Fri., August 18, 8 p.m., $29.50 to $125.50. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

James Taylor: With Bonnie Raitt. Tue., August 1, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson: Tue., May 30, 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

JMSN: With Alcordo., Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $15. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Keeton Coffman: With Andrew James, Tim Qualls. Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

EXPAND The Zombies perform May 4 at The Heights Theater. Photo by Shane Hirschman via Flickr Commons.

King Lil G: Sun., May 14, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

La Santa Cecilia: Sat., May 13, 8 p.m., $18 to $28. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Lil Keke and Friends Birthday Bash: With Paul Wall. Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $25 to $30. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Lil Peep: Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Lita Ford: Thu., May 25, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Loudwire Presents: Pierce the Veil & Sum 41: We Will Detonate! Tour: With Emarosa, Chapel. Mon., May 22, 6 p.m., $35-$59.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Luke Bryan: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., TBA. NRG Stadium, 1 NRG Park, Houston, 832-667-1400.

Lvzbel: With Disturbio, Bajo Influencia. Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $25 to $35. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

MCG: With Sharks In The Deep End, The Chordinates, Let Me Remember. Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

MCTX Fest: With Blue Water Highway, Griffin House, Aaron Sinclair, Cari Q, Bourbon Street Band, Campfire Soul. Sat., April 8, 12-9 p.m., Free. Former HCC Sienna Branch Campus, 5855 Sienna Springs Way, Missouri City, 281-403-8500.

Melissa Etheridge: Tue., June 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Mercury Ensemble, Death and the Maiden: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $6- $12. University of Houston-Clear Lake Bayou Theatre, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 281-283-2562.

Mona: With Flagship., Wed., April 26, 7 p.m., $13. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Moores School of Music Choruses: Wed., April 26, 5 p.m., Free. University of Houston Moores Opera House, I-45 at Cullen, Houston, 713-743-3009.

Moores School of Music Concert Chorale, Women’s Chorus, Mancorps: Wed., April 26, 7:30 p.m., Free. University of Houston Moores Opera House, I-45 at Cullen, Houston, 713-743-3009.

Moores School of Music Symphonic Band and Winds, Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble: Sat., April 22, 2:30 p.m., $7 to $12. University of Houston Moores Opera House, I-45 at Cullen, Houston, 713-743-3009.

Moores School of Music Wind Ensemble Presents “Innovations”: Fri., April 28, 7:30 p.m., $7 to $12. University of Houston Moores Opera House, I-45 at Cullen, Houston, 713-743-3009.

Morgan James: With Andy Allo., Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $20 to $28. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Neon Dreams: With DJ Zahira Gutierrez, DJ Asli Omar, DJ Ryan Francisco, DJ Teresa Vicinanza. Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.

Lita Ford performs May 25 at Proof Rooftop Lounge. Photo by Erin Williams/Courtesy of Dey Street Books

A Night in the shoes of Katy Burns-A Story of Transformation: With Ellen Dyer, Ophelia's Rope., Sat., March 25, 7 p.m., $15 to $25. Ovations, 2536 Times, Houston, 713-522-9801.

Open-Mike Night for Adults: Wed., April 5, 7 p.m., Free. Fort Bend County Libraries/George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview, Richmond, 281-342-4455.

Peelander-Z: Mon., April 24, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Phase One: Thu., June 1, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Project Grimm: Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Pueblo: Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Pusher: Thu., April 27, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

PWR BTTM: With Tancred, Nnamdi Ogbonnaya. Wed., June 7, 7 p.m., $12 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Quiet Company: With The Wheel Workers, Criminal Birds. Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Reverend Horton Heat: With Unknown Hinson, Goddamn Gallows, Birdcloud. Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

The Reverend Shawn Amos: Thu., May 18, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

The Revolution: Thu., June 15, 7 p.m., $20. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

ROCO Brass Quintet: Music From the Americas: Fri., April 7, 6:30 p.m.; Sun., April 9, 5 p.m., $25 general admission; $10 students. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

ROCO In Concert, “Double Trouble”: Sat., April 1, 5 p.m., $35 general admission; $25 seniors; $15 students. The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks, Houston, 713-622-3600.

Ruthie Foster: Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Seether: With Letters From the Fire., Sun., August 20, 6:30 p.m., $29.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Shonen Knife: Wed., May 17, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Sisters Morales: Sat., April 22, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $35 to $38. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Slightly Stoopid: With Iration, J Boog, The Movement. Sun., July 30, 4 p.m., $33 to $38. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

EXPAND Shonen Knife performs May 17 at Walters Downtown. Photo by Greg Scranton via Flickr Commons

Southern Avenue: Fri., April 7, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

St Patrick's Day Bash: With Blue Groove, Flashpoint, Sick Duck. Fri., March 17, 4 p.m., Free. Baker St. Pub & Grill/Cypress, 25618 Northwest Fwy., Cypress, 281-256-9753.

Stary Olsa: Music from the Heart of Europe: Wed., March 22, 8:30-10:30 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Stepbrothers: Starlito & Don Trip: With Trakksounds. Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $20 to $50. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Stonerpop: With Kinky Karl, Ten Pixels Tall, Electric Vacation. Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Swarming Branch: Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

SWMRS: With White Reaper, No Parents., Sun., April 23, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Sylvan Esso: With Flock of Dimes., Thu., August 31, 8 p.m., $23. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Tearful Moon: With Encrypted, Natural Causes, Crawler., Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $7. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Texas Mod Crushers: With Empty Shells. Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

The Last Waltz 40 Tour: A Celebration of the 40th Anniversary: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $55-$125. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

The Piano Guys: Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

This Saxophone Kills Fascists: With Sandy Ewen, B L A C K I E, AK'Chamel, Tex Kerschen's Zone Control. Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $5. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Thomas Csorba: With Patric Johnson. Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Toney Rocks at SXSW Overflow Festival: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $8-$24. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Tripping Daisy: Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $25 to $30. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Troy Ave: Wed., April 5, 9 p.m., $20 to $50. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Trust Me Daddy V. 3: With Kingdom, Santa Muerte, House of Kenzo, Flaco & Lopez. Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $15. The Space HTX, 2005 Commerce, Houston.

Venomous Maximus: With The Satanic Overlords Of Rock N Roll, Bayou Vimana., Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

James Taylor performs at the Toyota Center August 1. Photo by Jack Gorman

Wale: Tue., May 9, 7 p.m., $30. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Wasted Theory: With ZED, Stonework, The Society of Bandits. Wed., May 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Will Csorba: With Eli Winter, Tom Carter. Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $7. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

The Wizard of Oz: Unscripted: starting March 18, and Saturdays, 10:30 p.m. Continues through April 29, $14. CSz Houston, 2201 Preston, Houston, 713-868-1444.

Yellow Claw: Sat., May 20, 9 p.m., $20 to $30. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Zeroheros: Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

The Zombies: Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., TBA. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

The Zoo: 3rd Annual Gala Concert and Silent Auction: Sat., April 8, 6:30 p.m., $35 to $100. Belin Chapel and Recital Hall, Houston Baptist University, 7502 Fondren, Houston, 281-649-3000.

