Upcoming: Alphaville, Christian Kidd Benefit Week, End Hip End It, GBH, Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble, Tab Benoit, etc.

Mary J. Blige performs August 25 at Smart Financial Centre Photo by Amanda J. Cain

Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.

311: With New Politics. Sat., August 5, 7:30 p.m., $37 to $138. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

8 Track Sessions/Whiskey Shivers: Thu., July 20, 7-10 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

After 7 and Stokley Williams: Fri., July 28, 8:30 p.m., $49.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

All Hail the Yeti: With Invidia, Omerta. Sun., May 28, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Alphaville: Fri., August 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Aly & Fila: Sat., June 10, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Andrew Duhon: Thu., October 5, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Arn Mait'n: With Distartica, Stonework. Thu., June 1, 9 p.m., $8 to $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Bad Apples: Thu., June 29, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Baron Von Bomblast: With Hell's Engine, LDV, Feels Like Murder., Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Benefit For Reuben Foster: With Electric Love Temple, Five Eyes Wide, Russ Driver Band, Apocalyptic, The Kendall Mason Band, Low Man's Joe, Silk Knives, Neurodyssey, Rogue Gallery. Sat., May 27, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Bert Wills and John Inmon: Thu., August 3, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Black Lillies: Wed., June 21, 8 p.m., $15 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

The Blasters: August 11-12, 9:30 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Blaze X Black: Sat., July 8, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

B.O.B.: With London Jae, Jaque Beatz. Sat., July 15, 10 p.m., $25 to $99. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Boogarins: Thu., June 22, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Brad Stivers Band: Sat., June 17, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

The Broken Spokes: Sat., June 10, 1 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Camera Cult: With Hardcastle, Whale Bones. Wed., July 26, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Dead Meadow performs at End Hip End It October 21 at Old Town Spring. Photo by UT Connewitz Photo Crew via Flickr Commons

Champagne, Cigars & Live Music | Father's Day Weekend: Sat., June 17, 7-11 p.m., $50. Buy the Glass Wine Bar & Lounge, 19620 Kuykendahl Ste. 140, Spring, 832-608-4446.

Christian Kidd Benefit Week: With Los Skarnales, The Flamin' Hellcats, Tax the Wolf, A Sundae Drive., Tue., June 13, 8 p.m., $15. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899. With Dollie Barnes, Bang Bangz, Arthur Yoria, Chase Hamblin, Adam Bricks., Wed., June 14, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521. With Another Run, Mydolls, Talking Forever, Birthday Club, The Daphne Blue, Sergio Trevino., Thu., June 15, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679. With Trillblazers, Black Kite, Guilla, Tee Vee, Kyle Hubbard, Pitter Patter., Fri., June 16, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $13. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston. With The Satanic Overlords Of Rock N Roll, The Cops, Ruiners, Funeral Horse, Frog Hair, Turnaways, The Prettybads., Sat., June 17, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $13. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344. With B L A C K I E, Moths., Sun., June 18, 7:30 p.m., Pay what you can. Big Star Bar, 1005 W. 19th, Houston, 281-501-9560.

Cigarettes After Sex: Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., $16 to $20. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Claude Von Stroke: Sat., July 29, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Cody Joe Hodges: Thu., June 15, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Cycles: With Heapin Helpin, Locate. Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Cymbals Eat Guitars: Sun., July 23, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Damon Choice and Friends: Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., Free. Station Museum of Contemporary Art, 1502 Alabama, Houston, 713-529-6900.

David Lee Garza y Los Musicales: Thu., June 29, 8 p.m., Free. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Dead Man's Hand: With Azrael's Bane, Love and War. Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Dead Radio: With Shadowgraphs, The Hams, Such Marvelous Monsters., Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $5. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Eminence Ensemble: Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

End Hip End It: With Dead Meadow, Acid King, The Bright Light Social Hour, Elder, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Mothership, Bayonne, King Buffalo, The Deer, John Evans Band, Greenbeard, American Sharks, Eagle Claw, Ancient Cat Society, Flower Graves, Funeral Horse, Switchblade Jesus, The Cuckoos, The Mammoths, Vanilla Whale, Warlung, Jody Seabody & the Whirls, Howard & The Nosebleeds., Sat., October 21, 12:30 p.m., $25 to $40. Old Town Spring, 403 Main, Spring, 281-353-9310. With The Well, Doomstress, Josefus, Amplified Heat, Otis The Destroyer, Space Villains*, White Dog, Crypt Trip, Stone Machine Electric, Only Beast, Concrete Heat, Daze, Shallow., Sun., October 22, 12:30 p.m., $14.99 to $40. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Eric Church: Fri., September 8, 7:30 p.m., $35 to $129. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Evelyn Rubio: Fri., June 30, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

EXPAND Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble performs at Walters Downtown August 14. Photo by Dirk Haun via Flickr Commons

Fate's Warning: With Infinite Spectrum. Wed., August 9, 7:30 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

The Flag Company: With Wonderland Syndrome, Zzyzzx, The Earth As We Know It. Mon., July 24, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Flux Pavilion: With Spag Heddy. Fri., June 9, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

GBH: With The Casualties., Fri., September 1, 8 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Gen & Friends: With Lu Luciago, Tachi Akaveli, Fendi Worldwide, Nate DaVinci, King of Nothing. Wed., May 31, 9 p.m., $5 to $10. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Griffin House: Sat., September 30, 9:30 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Harlis Sweetwater: Sat., July 8, 9:30 p.m., TBA. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Hayes Carll: Fri., October 20, 8 p.m., $20 to $24. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Hearing is Believing: Thu., June 1, 7-8:30 p.m., $11. 14 Pews, 800 Aurora, Houston, 281-888-9677.

Hello Planet: With Kyle Cousins. Sat., July 29, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Hescher: With Rex Hudson. Thu., June 1, 7 p.m., $10. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Holland K Smith: Sat., June 10, 9:30 p.m., TBA. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Horse Thieves Zine Release and Group Show: Sat., May 27, 6-9 p.m., Free. East End Barber Shop/ Wired Up Records, 1318 Telephone, Houston, 713-808-9801.

The Hot Attacks: Fri., June 2, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

HotBed: Tue., June 6, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Jackie Venson: Sat., October 21, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Jeff the Brotherhood: With Far Out. Wed., June 7, 9 p.m., $12. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Jidenna: Sun., August 13, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

JJ Grey: With Mofro. Sat., September 30, 7 p.m., $25 to $35. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Joan Shelley: With Sam Baker. Fri., July 21, 8:30 p.m., $18. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Jonny Lang: Fri., September 15, 7 p.m., $30 to $90. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Bun B performs at Saint Arnold's 23rd Anniversary June 10 at Saint Arnold Brewery. Photo by Marco Torres

Kap G + J.R. Donato: Thu., August 17, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

The Kerouac Diary: With Empty Shells, AKA Faceless, Zach Person. Wed., June 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Khalid: Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

KiKi Maroon’s Burly Q Lounge: Sat., May 27, 7-10:30 p.m., $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

King Finn: With Devil Killing Moth, The Glass. Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., Free. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.

Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble: Mon., August 14, 8 p.m., $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Leonard “Low Down” Brown: Thu., June 1, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Lions and Tigers: With Southpaw Sonata, Gold Steps, Four Letter Language, Kemo for Emo. Mon., June 5, 5 p.m., $8 to $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Little Hurricane: Sun., June 11, 7 p.m., $17. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Logic: With Joey Bada$$, Big Lenbo., Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., $49.50. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Marcia Ball: Sun., August 6, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $32. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Mark Chesnutt: Fri., June 16, 6 p.m., $50 to $320. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Mark May Band: With Eric Demmer. Sat., June 24, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Mary J Blige: With Lalah Hathaway. Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., $39.50 to $125. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Matt Caldwell: Thu., June 22, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Morgan After Ten: With Jay Bee Zay & The Nightcrawlers, Carthy, Jake Decker. Sat., May 27, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Morgan Page: Sat., June 24, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Motion Hotel: With The Greatest View, Two Thirds, Anchor North, Motion Hotel. Thu., July 6, 8 p.m., Free to $5. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

No Refund Band: Sat., June 3, 9:30 p.m., TBA. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Odell Gray & The House Rules Band: Sat., June 3, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Many of Houston's bands come together to support Christian Kidd at various venues from June 13 through June 18 Photo by Alexis Kidd

Outer Spaces: Tue., August 1, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Paramore: With Best Coast. Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., $38.50 to $65. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Pigs on the Wall: Sat., June 17, 6 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Polaroid Summer: With Hello Planet, Zach Person & The Reissue, El Deluxe, Positive Disturbance. Fri., June 9, 7 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Punk Rock Project Houston: With The Recasts, Spastic Dramatics, Pretty Dreadful. Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

R5: Mon., July 10, 7 p.m., $25 to $32. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Rebecca Loebe: Thu., September 28, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Rebekah: Sat., June 17, 9:30 p.m., $10 to $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Round Top Music Festival - Chamber Music Series: starting June 10, and Saturdays, 3:30-5 & 7:30-9:30 p.m. Continues through July 15, $10 to $40. Round Top Festival Institute, 248 Jaster, Round Top, 979-249-3129.

Ruiners: Sat., June 17, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Saint Arnold's 23rd Anniversary: With Bun B, The Tontons, 30footFALL, Buxton, John Evans, Say Girl Say, Ancient Cat Society, The Mighty Orq, Arthur Yoria, Genesis Blu, We Were Wolves. Sat., June 10, 4-10 p.m., $10 to $35. Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, Houston, 713-686-9494.

Saliva: Thu., July 13, 7 p.m., Free. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Sam Turner & The Cactus Cats: Fri., June 9, 8 p.m.-midnight, $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Sgt Pepper's 50-Year Anniversary: Sat., June 17, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Shannon Labrie: Thu., October 5, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Shardaysa Birthday Bash: With Lebra Joile, 9th Ward Judy. Sun., June 18, 10:30 p.m., $10 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Shell Shock: With A Vow Unbroken, Kilter, Vicious Cycle. Fri., June 2, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Sid Mashburn Hosts WILDSAM’S Taylor Bruce and Legendary Writer Joe Nick Patoski: Thu., May 25, 6-8 p.m., Free. Sid Mashburn, 2515 River Oaks, Houston, 713-936-9502.

Sidewalk Chalk: With Sam Trump., Thu., June 29, 7 p.m., $5. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Simply Three: Fri., October 27, 7 p.m., $25 to $28. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

GBH performs September 1 at the Scout Bar. Photo by Christi Vest

Smoke House Guitar Army: Fri., June 16, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Sonny Boy Terry: Fri., June 2, 9:30 p.m., TBA. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Sponge: Thu., August 10, 7 p.m., Free. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Steve Krase's Birthday Party: Sat., August 5, 9:30 p.m., TBA. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Tab Benoit: With The Buddy Whittington Band, Jeff Plankenhorn. Sat., July 15, 2 p.m., $30. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Terror Universal: Fri., July 7, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $13. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Texas Johnny Boy: Fri., June 9, 9:30 p.m., TBA. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999. Fri., June 23, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

The 44’s: Sat., June 10, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

The Fourth Ritual of 2017: With Behexen, Mentors, Bahimiron from Hell, Morbus 666. Sat., June 3, 7 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

ThunderSOUL Orchestra: Thu., May 25, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Timeflies: Sat., November 18, 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Tony Ramey: Fri., August 18, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Tony Vega Band: Fri., June 9, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Trap Karaoke: Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $20 to $30. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Tristen: With Jenny O, Sunseeker. Sun., September 10, 7 p.m., $12 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Uncle Lucius: Fri., August 4, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Undergang: With Necrot, Dawn Patrol, God Fearing Fuck. Thu., July 6, 9 p.m., $15. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Vanilla Sugar: With Hello Planet, Sift Through The Ashes, The Contagious, The Radio Broadcast, The Joshua Project. Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Whitey Johnson: Sat., September 2, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Yngwie Malmsteen: With David Rivera., Sat., June 10, 7 p.m., $25. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Zydeco Dots: Sun., June 4, 8 p.m., TBA. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

