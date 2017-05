Upcoming: Big Freedia, Cheetah Chrome, Colin Hay, K. Michelle, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Nas, Tripping Daisy, etc.

Ms Lauryn Hill and Nas perform September 27 at Smart Financial Centre. Photo by Marco Torres

12 Gauge Awakening: With 12 Gauge Awakening, Wolfeblitzer, Dunamis, Shy Foxx, Scarred Shadows, Offset, American Psychos, Blind Leads Blind. Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Acoustic Alchemy: Thu., June 8, 8:30 p.m., $98 to $138. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Adam Torres: Wed., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $12 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Against All Odds Tour: With Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo. Fri., July 28, 7 p.m., $49.50-$59.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Alice Wallace: Fri., June 23, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Amplified Heat: Sun., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., TBA. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Arsonists Get All the Girls: With I Set My Friends On Fire, Kingdom of Giants. Fri., July 21, 6 p.m., $12. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

The Art Sound Off/Chalk Edition: Sun., June 25, 6-9:30 p.m., Free. Lee and Joe Jamail Skatepark, 110 Sabine, Houston, 713-942-8500.

Artificial Aliens: With In Confidence. Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

August Alsina/Don't Matter Tour: Sat., July 29, 7 p.m., $29.50 to $55. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Austin John Winkler: With Black Light Interstate, Austin Vela, Red Bay, Outside Acoustics, Adventures of Remi, Black Kennedy, Bailey Rae, TJBAM. Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $15. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Bannon Hancock Band: Sat., June 3, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Beethoven's Eroica: Fri., June 23, 8:30 p.m., Free. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, Houston, 281-823-9103.

Belvoir: With Rex Hudson, Sioux & Fox, Havoc Wagon. Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Big Freedia: With N.O. Hustlers Band, DJ Jack Frost. Fri., July 7, 6 p.m., $4. Jones Plaza, 600 Louisiana, Houston, 713-237-1439.

Blood Splatter Saturday: With Aphotic Contrivance, People of the Sun, Suicide Pandemic, Insolvent, Dayeater, Black Kennedy. Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Bowden and Early Experience: Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Brahms' Symphony No. 4: Sat., July 1, 8:30 p.m., Free. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, Houston, 281-823-9103.

Dead Cross performs August 15 at Warehouse Live Photo courtesy of Dead Cross

The Broken Spokes: With Willie Bohem and his Harmonica, The Shanty Choir. Sat., June 17, 6-11 p.m., $10. Houston Liederkranz, 5100 Ella, Houston, 713-957-9004.

Brother Roy: Sat., June 3, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Brothers Gow: Sat., June 3, 9 p.m., $5 to $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

The Captain Legendary Band: Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Carson McHone: Tue., July 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Charlie & the Regrets: Thu., June 8, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Cheetah Chrome's Dead Boys: With The Toasters. Fri., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Colin Hay: Fri., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $42 to $58. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Cowboy Mouth: Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $20 to $25. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Cremator: With 609, The Kerouac Diary, Bag of Tricks, Akephalos. Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Crystal Garden: Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $14 to $17. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Danny Brooks: Fri., June 16, 8:30 p.m., $20. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Darcy Malone and the Tangle: Sat., June 24, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Dead Cross: Tue., Aug. 15, 9 p.m., $25 to $28. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Dead Rabbits: With Stonework, The Unconvicted, D. Kosmo. Fri., June 2, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Dead Radio: With Doc Holiday, Paper Sparrow. Wed., June 7, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Deathdodger: With Under Subsidence, Relive the Crisis. Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Def Leggend: With Let It Rock, Crue Fast for Love. Sat., July 8, 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Districts: With the spirit of the beehive. Mon., June 26, 7 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

DJ Big E: Sat., June 3, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Zomboy performs September 30 at Stereo Live. Photo by Amanda J. Cain

Draco Rosa: Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Drew Kennedy: Sat., June 24, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

The Eleventh Key: With Akephalos, Forager., Thu., June 15, 9 p.m., $5. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Elysia Crampton: With Rabit x House of Kenzo, Studded Left, B L A C K I E, Total Abuse, Rough Sleepers. Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Father's Day dinner: Sun., June 18, noon, $18 - $45. Sambuca, 909 Texas, Houston, 713-224-5299.

Float: With Ten Pixels Tall, Broken Satellite, Blip Boi, DJ ADSR. Fri., June 2, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Frankie Ballard: Thu., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $18. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Galveston Bay Songwriters Festival: With David Lee Murphy, Jerry Diaz. Sat., Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $35. Kemah City Parking Lot, 604 Bradford, Kemah. Thu., Sept. 28, 6-10 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 1, 4 p.m., $20 to $360. City of Kemah Parking Lot, 800 Harris, Kemah, 281-334-1611. With Drop Dead Gorgeous, Radney Foster. Sun., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $20 to $35. Kemah City Parking Lot, 604 Bradford, Kemah.

Grace Askew: Thu., June 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Grace Pettis: Sat., June 17, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785. Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

The Grahams: With Travis Linville. Wed., June 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Grand Old Grizzly: Sat., June 10, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

GravelTooth: Sat., June 10, 9 p.m., $8 to $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

The Guess Who: Sun., Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., $98 to $178. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Harbor Night: With The Houston Liederkranz House Band and Shanty Choir. Sat., June 3, 6-11 p.m., $10. Houston Liederkranz, 5100 Ella, Houston, 713-957-9004.

Hard Luck Revival: Fri., June 2, 7 p.m., TBA. Cottonwood, 3422 N. Shepherd, Houston, 713-802-0410.

Hawgstock Vol 1: With Downfall 2012, Twelve Years Driven, Max and the Waysiders, Rainchild, Ronnie Dean Tinsley. Sat., June 10, 6 p.m.-2 a.m., Free w/ Ticket. The Hawg Stop, 11335 Sheldon, Houston, 281-456-7867.

Idiginis: With Soulfiya, Heritage. Tue., June 6, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

J. McCabe: Sat., June 3, 6-10 p.m., Free. Texas Tradition, 5321 Hwy Blvd., Katy, 281-391-6113.

Jack Saunders: Sat., June 17, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

EXPAND Nicky Jam performs September 8 at the Toyota Center. Photo by Néstor Soto Maldonado via Flickr Commons

James Wilhite: Fri., June 16, 9:30 p.m., TBA. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

JB & The Moonshine Band: Fri., June 23, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Jenifer Gelineau: With Sam Gas Can, Ryan Kayhart. Thu., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Jesse Dayton: Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Johnny Orlando: Sat., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., $20. House of Blues-Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Jon Baumann: Fri., June 2, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Joseph Kingma: Sat., June 10, 7-9 p.m., Free. Shigeru Kawai Recital Hall, 5800 Richmond, Houston, 713-904-0001.

K. Michelle: With BJ the Chicago Kid. Sun., July 16, 8:30 p.m., $39.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Kenny Neal: Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Kenny White: Fri., June 2, 8:45 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Khalid/The American Teen Tour: Fri., July 28, 7 p.m., $25-$35. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

The Kickback: Sun., July 23, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. The Green Room/Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Larry Gatlin: Thu., July 20, 8:30 p.m., $78 to $118. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Laura Scarborough: Thu., June 22, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

LeadFeather: With Forever Miles, The Tyburn Jig., Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

LIMB: With Chin Xaou Ti Won, Secret Sands, Tearful Moon, Ak'chamel. Thu., June 22, 7 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Local Brews, Local Grooves: With Colonial Blue, Fox Parlor, Genesis Blu, Sobe Lash, Space Villains*, Zach Person, Sat., July 1, 3 p.m., $15-$95. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Madchild: Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $20 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Megalodon: With Midnight Tyrannosaurus., Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $5. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Mike Blakely: Fri., June 9, 8:45 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Cheetah Chrome's Dead Boys perform September 8 at White Oak Music Hall. Photo by Amy Hope Dermont via Flickr Commons

Mike Dean: Thu., June 1, 9 p.m., $8. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Mike Donnell: Thu., June 22, 8:30 p.m., $10. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Mike Stinson: Sat., June 24, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Mobley: With Mind Shrine. Fri., June 2, 6 p.m., Free. FM Kitchen and Bar, 1112 Shepherd, Houston, 832-804-6006.

Mousecop: With TV Favorites & Ian Quiet, Spacebear. Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Ms. Lauryn Hill & Nas: With Chronixx. Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land.

Music of a Genius - Prince: Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $10. Jefferson Theatre, 345 Fannin, Beaumont, 409-838-3435.

Nicky Jam: With Plan B. Fri., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $49 to $149. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

Nominee: With So Soon the Truth, Animal Flag, Outside at Night. Sat., June 3, 6 p.m., $8. HellCat Cafe, 306 72nd, Houston, 713-483-8275.

One Ok Rock: Wed., July 12, 6 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Only Beast: With Treehouse Project, Dead Leslies. Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Para Bellum: With Lies of An Alibi, Seldom., Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $10. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Peace, Love & Boobies: With K.C. Rodgers. Thu., June 22, 7-11 p.m., $10 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Penny & Sparrow: Sun., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $22 to $62. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Playing for Parkinson's Benefit: Sun., June 11, 2-7 p.m., Free. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Puddle of Mudd: Thu., Aug. 3, 7 p.m., Free. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Purp: With DJ Symil, DJ Candlestick., Thu., June 1, 10 p.m., Free. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Purple Bastard: Thu., June 8, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

Raa Raa: Sun., June 11, 8 p.m.-midnight, Free. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Rachel Laven: Fri., June 23, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

EXPAND K. Michelle performs July 16 at Arena Theatre. Photo by celebrityabc via Flickr Commons

Red Shahan: Fri., June 16, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Revolver: With Whiskey Hangover, Foo Fakers. Fri., June 16, 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Roger Creager: Fri., Aug. 4, 8:30 p.m., $28 to $42. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Roxy Roca: With Muddy Belle, If You Have To Ask. Thu., June 22, 7 p.m., $8 to $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Saturate: With Lies of an Alibi. Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $7. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Seth Walker: Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Shake Russell: Sat., June 10, 8:45 p.m., $20. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Shane Smith and The Saints: Sat., July 29, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Sierra Hull: Sun., June 11, 7 p.m., $25 to $30. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Smoke With Your Mask On: With Spayc3, Chain$moke, Spayc3 League, Tony $avage, Lil Spark, Taygr83ve, Double up Chuck. Sat., June 10, 8-11:45 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

The Spicolis: With Blonde Jovi. Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Concert Pub (North), 2470 FM 1960, Houston, 281-583-8111.

Star-Spangled Salute!: Tue., July 4, 8:30 p.m., Free. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, Houston, 281-823-9103.

Sunny Sweeney: Sat., June 17, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Tchaikovsky & Mendelssohn: Fri., June 30, 8:30 p.m., Free. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, Houston, 281-823-9103.

The Split Squad and Dressy Bessy: With India Tigers in Texas. Sun., June 4, 8 p.m., $8. VFW Post 880, 1014 24th, Galveston, 409-763-2257.

$tickly4ThaUnderground: With Creamatic, Fatboy Gaddi, Isis Ohui, Justin Ali Blacc, Neo Sohl, Jay Von, Tonythatrippa, Jbird, Gldni., Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $10. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Time Walk: With Skourge, Kept in Line, Seventh Realm, Erupt, Gutz., Thu., June 22, 8 p.m., $10. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Transfigurations: With Dylan Cameron, Pfaff, Yakul, Kona FM. Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., $10. The Waughford, 15 Waughford, Houston, 713-679-3558.

Transitory Sound and Movement Collective presents: "Aqueous Adventures a.k.a. The Slippery Slope to Swell Town": With Lynn Lane, Paul Connolly, Annie Arnault, Lillian Warren. Tue., June 6, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Rec Room, 100 Jackson St, Houston, 713-344-1291.

EXPAND LIMB performs June 22 at White Oak Music Hall. Still from video by Jeromy Barber via Youtube

The Travelin McCourys Grateful Ball: With Jeff Austin Band. Sat., July 1, 6 p.m., $17 to $50. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Tripping Daisy: With Motorcade, Frog Hair. Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $25 to $30. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

The Union Underground: With A Killer's Confession, The Hectic. Fri., June 30, 8 p.m., $16 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Vox Vocis: With Zzyzx, In The Low, Portal Flame., Sun., June 4, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Wade Andrew Smith: With Driftwood. Sat., June 3, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Xanadudes (Now We Are Here): Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $12. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Zach Person: Thu., June 1, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

Zendrome: With Joshua Cordova, Noey Lopez, Miguel Flaco. Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., Free. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Zomboy: Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.