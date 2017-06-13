Upcoming: Banks, Benjamin Booker, Chris LaForge Memorial, IndustraFest, Paulina Rubio, Richard Marx, Sheer Mag, etc.

Prophets of Rage perform at Houston Open Air 2017, October 14 and 15 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

99 Crimes: With Bayou Vimana, Underage, Crank Case. Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Aaron Cohen: With Doeman. Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Already Gone: With Nightbird, The Damn Torpedoes. Sat., August 26, 7 p.m., $13. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Alvvays: With Nap Eyes. Mon., October 16, 7 p.m., $15 to $20. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

American Gypsy Band: Sat., July 8, 9 p.m., $7 to $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Apocalyptic Noise Syndicate: With Sparse, Krvshr, Active Shooter. Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Astragal: With Donna Hayward, Rose Ette, Alexalone. Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Asylum: With Sculpting Atrocity, Spectral Manifest, Putrid Womb. Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Bad Suns: Tue., November 7, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Banks: Wed., September 20, 8 p.m., $25 to $28. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Benjamin Booker: Wed., October 4, 7 p.m., TBA. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Blood Between Us: With Blood Between Us, Bungler, Numb Generation, Lifelink, Vessels NW, Town Destroyer, All Smiles. Sun., August 27, 7 p.m., $10. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Bobaflex: Thu., September 7, 8 p.m., Free. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Boomtown Brass Band: Thu., July 6, 7 p.m., Free; suggested donation $10. The Rothko Chapel, 3900 Yupon, Houston, 713-524-9839.

Bourbon Street: Fri., June 16, 6 p.m., $15. Moody Gardens, 1 Hope, Galveston Island, Galveston, 800-582-4673.

Brian Pounds: With Jake Black., Fri., June 16, 9 p.m., $10. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.

Broken Valor: With Para Bellum, Calling Chase, Kross Patrick Drums, Black Market Tragedy, Aggressive Vibe., Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Bryson Tiller: Tue., August 8, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$49.50. Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, One NRG Park, Houston, 832-667-1000.

Carnivora: With Dawn of Dissolution, Never Buried. Thu., June 29, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Casey Daniels Band: Thu., June 29, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Chris LaForge Memorial: with Tsunami Bomb, Eye Against, Taste of Garlic, Nick Gaitan, Patterns, Junkie's Runnin' Dry, Latch Key Kids, Commie Hilfiger, Skeleton Dick, Supergrave, Khobretti, Hell's Engine, Baron Von Bomblast, Tread, Trukstop Assassins, Feels Like Murder. Fri., August 25, 6 p.m., $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Chris Nero featuring Dave the Wizard: With Rich Brooke Dudez., Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Chubby Knuckle Choir: With Brother Nothing. Fri., June 30, 7 p.m., $12 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Clay Melton Band: Fri., August 18, 7 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Clayton Gardner: Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $7. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.

The Cosmic Cats: Fri., July 7, 7 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Dalton Domino: Wed., July 12, 8 p.m., $15. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Damn Good Fridays with 10,000 Chiefs Under the Sea and Castaway Radio: Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., Free. Darwin's Pub, 33 Waugh, Houston, 713-992-0396.

Damn Good Fridays with Jay Bee Zay and the Nightcrawlers and Ken Ballard: Fri., July 7, 9 p.m., Free. Darwin's Pub, 33 Waugh, Houston, 713-992-0396.

Damn Good Fridays with Tightn' Up! and texture:Yellow: Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., Free. Darwin's Pub, 33 Waugh, Houston, 713-992-0396.

Darkbird: With Only Beast, Slow Future., Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Dawn and Hawkes: Sat., August 12, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Delbert McClinton: Fri., September 1, 8 p.m., $44 to $64. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Demetri Martin/Let's Get Awkward Tour: Fri., June 16, 8:30 p.m., $54. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Eric Tessmer: Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., $8 - $75. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Ese: With Hydrilla., Fri., June 16, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Ezra Charles The Story of Boogie Woogie: Sat., August 26, 8 p.m., $20-$35. Jefferson Theatre, 345 Fannin, Beaumont, 409-838-3435.

Flesh Parade: With PLF, BLK OPS, A Hanging., Sat., September 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Friends at the Falls: With King Finn, Jonah the Runner, Sound of Curves. Thu., July 27, 5:30 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Paulina Rubio performs September 15 at the Arena Theatre. Photo by Keneth Cruz via Flickr Commons

Golden Oriole: With Carl, Major Miller. Thu., June 22, 8 p.m., $5. Dan Electros Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 832-538-1635.

The Guillotines: With Scary Cherry & the Bang Bangs, Demonic Hen, Xxcessive Pleasure. Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Handsomebeast: Thu., August 31, 7 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Hattrick: Fri., June 23, 6 p.m., $15. Moody Gardens, 1 Hope, Galveston Island, Galveston, 800-582-4673.

High Spirits: With Bible Of The Devil, The Satanic Overlords Of Rock N Roll., Wed., July 19, 8 p.m., $10 to $11. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Honey Boy Nelson: Thu., June 29, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Houston Open Air: With Five Finger Death Punch, Prophets of Rage, Marilyn Manson, Stone Sour, Halestorm, Mastodon, Gojira, Suicidal Tendencies, In This Moment, Of Mice and Men, Steel Panther, Zakk Sabbath, Starset, August Burns Red, Beartooth, Avatar, Power Trip, Radkey, Code Orange, New Years Day, While She Sleeps, Ded, Palisades. October 14-15, 12-10 p.m., $69 to $250. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Hyborian: With Godmaker, Greenbeard, Billy King and the Bad Bad Bad. Mon., July 17, 7 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

ImposterBoys: With Vicious Dreams, The Genzales. Tue., July 18, 9:30 p.m., $5. Marquee Moon Lounge, 7419 Navigation, Houston, 346-276-6557.

INDUSTRAFEST: With Front 242, Severed Heads, Laether Strip., Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., $40. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

Intocable: Sat., November 18, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Jacob Banks: Fri., November 17, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Jacqui Sutton with the Frontier Jazz Orchestra: Thu., July 20, 7 p.m., Free to $10. The Rothko Chapel, 3900 Yupon, Houston, 713-524-9839.

Jai Malano: Sat., July 15, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Johnny Falstaff: Sun., June 25, 11:30 a.m., Free. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.

Jon Bellion: Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Jon Pittman: With Justin Guy, Austin Bash, Hollie Frye. Sun., July 2, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Judas X: With Maiden Killers, Deftunes. Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Judgement Day: With Mofo. Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

EXPAND Sheer Mag perform October 13 at Walters Downtown. Photo by Jay Roc via Flickr Commons

Kalico: With Cake Rangers. Fri., August 18, 7 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Katzonphyre: Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Keeton Coffman: Thu., July 13, 8:30 p.m., $8 to $12. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

KiKi Maroon’s Burly Q Lounge/The Houston Burlesque Varie-TEASE Show: Sat., June 17, 7-10:30 p.m., $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Kristin Coyle and the Black Swans: Thu., August 10, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Laidback Luke: Fri., August 11, 9 p.m., $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Lanre Kayode., Sat., June 24, 6:30-9 p.m., Free. Wilcrest Baptist Church, 10800 Sharpview, Houston, 281-498-1370.

Lean, Bleak: With Justin Jones, Gabe Martinez, Ronnie Yates, Parham Daghighi, Joe Wozny, Andrew Durham, Megan Easley, Ryan Edwards, Ruth Langston, Rebecca Novak. Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $5. Alabama Song, 2521 Oakdale, Houston.

Lightnin' Malcolm: Fri., July 7, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

The Lime Traders: Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $5. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.

The Line Up: Sat., June 17, 6 p.m., $15. Moody Gardens, 1 Hope, Galveston Island, Galveston, 800-582-4673.

Lisa Morales: Fri., August 11, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Los Texmaniacs featuring Flaco Jimenez: With Nick Gaitan and the Umbrella Man. Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $28 to $42. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Lucero: With Matthew Logan Vasquez., Mon., September 11, 7 p.m., $22 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Mallcops: Sun., July 2, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Max Stalling: Sat., August 19, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Meagan Allen: Sun., July 9, 7:30 p.m., $10. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Metal Meltdown: With B.A.M.H., Calacas, Panaemonum, Suicide Pandemic. Sun., June 18, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Delbert McClinton performs September 1 at the Heights Theater Photo courtesy of New West Records

Midtown Select featuring Tightn' Up: Thu., July 6, 9 p.m., Free. Belle Station, 207 Gray, Houston, 346-204-4792.

Midtown Select: Mind Shrine: Thu., June 29, 9 p.m., Free. Belle Station, 207 Gray, Houston, 346-204-4792.

Mike Love Band: Thu., July 6, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Mike Stinson: Sat., August 26, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Miller Lite Conciertos Originales- Calibre 50: Fri., June 16, 7 p.m., Free. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Missing Pages: With Cleen Teens, Winter, Tee Vee. Thu., June 29, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

The Molly Jones Beatles Happy Hour: Fri., June 23, 7-9 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Motel Radio: With Londale., Fri., June 23, 10 p.m., $12. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Muddy Belle: Fri., August 11, 7 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Nakia & The Blues Grifters: Fri., July 21, 7 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Naughty Professor: With Handsomebeast., Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Night Drive: With Camera Cult, Us. Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

The Nightowls: Thu., July 13, 10 p.m., $12. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Omega Point: With Beyond Oblivion, Suspension 9, Kickmotor., Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Oshwa: With Two Star Symphony, Dream Attics. Sun., July 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Paul House: Sat., August 26, 8:30 p.m., TBA. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Paul Wall & Baby Bash: With T2 the Ghetto Hippie, iLL LiaD, Gringo, Kay Jay, Worstnightmare. Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $20 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Paulina Rubio: Fri., September 15, 8:30 p.m., $45 to $100. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Peterson Brothers: Sat., August 26, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Front 242 performs at IndustraFest September 23 at Numbers. Photo by Jack Gorman

Phantompains: With Welcome Home, The Weekend Classic, Hold Close, Inamorata, 40% Dolomite, Town Destroyer, I See Land, Paperwolf, Eli Hopeful. Fri., June 23, 6 p.m., $15. HellCat Cafe, 306 72nd, Houston, 713-483-8275.

Phora: Wed., August 2, 8 p.m., $15 to $110. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: Sat., October 28, 8 p.m., $14 to $18. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Positive Chaos: With Neckpiece Htown, Anonymous Henchmen, Secret Silent. Fri., June 30, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Post Animal: With Evening Attraction, Get a Life, Jazz Radio., Mon., July 17, 7 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Pvris: With Lights, Party Nails. Sun., October 1, 7:30 p.m., $25 to $60. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Quentin Miller: Wed., June 28, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $13. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

RavenEye: Thu., July 27, 7 p.m., $10 to $11. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx: Fri., October 6, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Rob Baird: Thu., August 10, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Roselit Bone: Thu., July 6, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Ruiners: With Evak, Kink Shame., Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $8. VFW Post 880, 1014 24th, Galveston, 409-763-2257.

Saint Motel: Fri., November 3, 8 p.m., TBA. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Shake Russell and Michael Hearne: Sat., August 5, 7:30 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Sheer Mag: With Tony Molina. Fri., October 13, 8 p.m., $10. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Silver Sunshine: Thu., June 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Sleeptalk: With Moth Wings, Quiet Please. Mon., July 24, 7 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Steel Country: Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., Free. The Pub Fountains, 12720 SW Freeway , TX 77477, Stafford, 281-277-9333.

Summer Rocks and Car Show Off: Sat., June 24, 12:15 p.m., $10 with flyer, $15 without. Legacy Event Complex, 8627 E. Mount Houston, Houston, 713-540-3534.

Summer Slaughter Tour: With The Black Dahlia Murder, Dying Fetus, Oceano, Slaughter to Prevail, Origin, Rings of Saturn, Betraying the Martyrs, Lorna Shore, Decrepit Birth, Headband for the Highway, The Faceless. Mon., August 7, 2 p.m., $28. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

EXPAND Bad Suns perform November 7 at White Oak Music Hall Downstairs. Photo by Danielle Ellis via Flickr Commons

Supergrave: With Some Kind of Nightmare, Bayou Vimana. Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Union Tavern, 435 El Dorado, Webster, 281-486-6644.

Sur: Fri., August 25, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Suspension 9: With The Leader The Legend, Cutthroat Conspiracy, Forget Conformity, Aedra, Awake at the End., Thu., June 22, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Tall Boys: Thu., July 13, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Techno Prisoners featuring Jean Pierre: Thu., June 15, 9 p.m., Free to $5. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Tee Grizzley and King David: Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., $40 to $65. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

The Magpie Salute: Fri., October 20, 7 p.m., $25-$49.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Thee Commons: Wed., September 27, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Thomas Wynn & the Believers: Wed., July 12, 7 p.m., $10. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Threadbare Jesters: With Zack Walther Band., Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Tim Perez: With Ryan Kennedy Crum, The Spinning Game, Steve Brooks. Sun., June 25, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Trapped Under Ice: With Gag, Firewalker, The Real Cost., Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., $18. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Two Friends: Fri., June 16, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Ultimate Mega Fest (UMF): Mon., July 3, 7 p.m., $30 to $50. Hobby Event Center, 9906 Gulf Freeway, Houston.

VNV Nation: With iVardensphere., Sat., August 26, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Warren Hood: Fri., August 25, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

We Tryan Live: With Trey Curtis, Mr. Verde, Emma Center., Fri., August 11, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

West Coast Jam Smooth Jazz Show: With Norman Brown, Richard Elliot, Rick Braun. Sun., June 18, 5-8 p.m., $55-$80.50. Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston, 713-237-1439.

Whiskey Myers: Fri., August 18, 9 p.m., $10. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Freeway, Houston, 281-219-2006.

Whiskey Shivers: Thu., July 20, 7 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.