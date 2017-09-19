Upcoming: Action Bronson, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Cop Warmth, John Hiatt, Mastodon, Roger McGuinn, etc.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club performs January 20, 2018 at House of Blues. Photo by Kmeron via Flickr Commons

2nd Weekend of Oktoberfest 2017: Sat., September 23, 6-11 p.m., Free to $12. Houston Liederkranz, 5100 Ella, Houston, 713-957-9004.

30footFALL: With Good Riddance, Big Wig, Zeroheroes. Fri., October 20, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

An acoustic evening with Dispatch: Wed., December 6, 8 p.m., TBA. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Action Bronson: Fri., October 6, 8 p.m., $35 to $40. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Agnostic Front: With Take Offense. Sun., December 17, 7 p.m., $15. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Airpark: With Sludge Revival., Wed., September 27, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Alan Haynes: Sat., September 30, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Archaic 3: With Feels Like Murder, Brewtality Inc, Velostacks. Sat., December 2, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Atomic Nightingales: Sat., October 28, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

Bayou Vimana: With LDV., Sat., October 14, 9 p.m., TBA. Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 713-862-8707.

Beer & Chips Art Festival: Sun., October 22, 12-7 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Benefit Concert - Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston: Sat., October 7, 7:30-9 p.m., $20. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: Sat., January 20, 7 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Bless the Dead: With The Devil in California. Mon., October 9, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Bone, Thugs N Harmony Hurricane Harvey Benefit: With Trae Tha Truth, Boom & the Skywalkers. Wed., October 4, 9 p.m., $30. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Botnek: Thu., October 19, 9 p.m., Free to $5. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Brad Absher: Fri., September 29, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Brownout: With Money Chicha. Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., $12 to $17. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Bruised: With Cop Warmth, Frisk. Thu., September 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Bryan Anthony and The Gentleman's Club: Fri., September 22, 8-11 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Bumblefoot, formerly of Guns N' Roses: With Azrael's Bane, TJ Bam. Fri., December 22, 8 p.m., $12. Tumbleweeds, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-4468558.

Wadada Leo Smith's Golden Quartet performs October 13 at The MATCH. Photo courtesy of Nameless Sound

Celebration Seabrook: With Jake Worthington, Zydeco Dots, The Robert Hartye Band, Mango Punch, Kelly McGuire. Sat., November 11, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., $10 to $35. Rex L. Meador Park, 2400 Hammer, Seabrook.

Cheap Trick or Treat: With The High Roller, The Damn Torpedoes. Fri., October 27, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Children of the Sea: With The Four Mechanix. Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. HellCat Cafe, 306 72nd, Houston, 713-483-8275.

Clay Melton: With Devil Killing Moth, Paul Ramirez Band. Sat., October 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Craft Social on Third Thursdays: Experimental Sound: Thu., September 21, 6-8 p.m., Free. Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, 4848 Main, Houston, 713-529-4848.

Cults: With She-Devils, Deep Cuts. Mon., November 13, 7 p.m., $19 to $23. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Dadbodz: With Revels, Archaic 3. Wed., October 4, 7 p.m., Free to $5. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Daley: With Tiffany Gouché., Mon., October 30, 7 p.m., $25 to $32. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Darude: Sat., October 21, 9 p.m., Free to $5. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Dead Seas: Tue., September 26, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

DeadHorse: With Sons of Blackwater, Sift Through the Ashes, Omega Point, Blind Leads Blind, Bear the Burden. Fri., December 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Tumbleweeds, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-446-8558.

Deorro: Thu., November 16, 8 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Desdimona: Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 713-862-8707.

Doc Mojoe: Sat., September 30, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

Dua Lipa: Sat., February 3, 8 p.m., $25 to $35. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Dude Man Hey: Sat., November 4, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

El Lago and Vodi album releases: With Tee Vee. Fri., November 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic

Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Emo Forever Emo Night: With Play Stop Rewind, Riot On The Radio. Thu., September 21, 8:30 p.m., $5. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull: CHANGED Thu., November 16, 7:30 p.m., $39.95 to $149.95. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer perform November 26 at the Heights Theater. Photo by Jason Wolter

Erick Morillo: Sun., October 1, 2-8 p.m., $15 to $20. Cle, 2301 Main St, Houston, 312-622-1899.

Fox Motel: Sat., October 21, 8 p.m., $5. HellCat Cafe, 306 72nd, Houston, 713-483-8275.

Friday the 13th: With Broke Off, Gen Why, Feels Like Murder, All Gonna Die, T.V. Casualties. Fri., October 13, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Ghostemane: With Wavy Jones. Fri., December 1, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Great Good Fine Ok: With Camera Cult. Wed., November 15, 7 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Greg Cote & The Real Life Friends: With Greg Rekus, Total Nightmare. Tue., October 17, 7:30 p.m., $8. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

GTA: Thu., September 21, 10 p.m., $16.82. Spire Nightclub, 1720 Main, Houston, 713-518-2132.

HammerFall: With Flotsam And Jetsam. Wed., June 20, 7:30 p.m., $31 to $35. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Happy Abandon: With The ReDeads. Sat., October 14, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Harbors Over Highways: Fri., October 6, 8:30 p.m., $10. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Harvey Relief Benefit Concert featuring Jake Worthington: Fri., September 22, 6-10 p.m., Free. ACU of Texas Headquarters, 1095 League City Parkway, League City, 512-656-5296.

Hogan and Moss: Sat., October 21, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Homewrecker: With Die Young, Greg Bennick, Strengthen What Remains, No Restraint, Wristmeetrazor,

Substance. Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Houston Turkish Festival: Sat., November 4, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., November 5, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Free to $10. Jones Plaza, 600 Louisiana, Houston, 713-237-1439.

Insomniac Folkore: With Jeff Crosby, Zac Young. Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Jackopierce: Sun., December 10, 7 p.m., $78 to $118. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Janet Gardner of Vixen: Sat., December 9, 8 p.m., $12. Tumbleweeds, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-4468558.

Jawad: Thu., September 21, 7-10 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Jen Kirkman: With Betty Soo. Fri., October 20, 8 p.m., $20 to $28. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

John Baumann: Fri., December 29, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Maxo Kream performs October 22 at the Studio @ Warehouse Live. Photo by Greg Noire/Courtesy of Audible Treats

John Egan: Thu., October 12, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

John Evans: Sat., October 28, 8:30 p.m., $20. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

John Hiatt & The Goners: With Sonny Landreth. Thu., January 18, 7 p.m., $35 to $55. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Jonn Richardson: Sat., September 23, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

José Luis de la Paz — Flamenco Ensemble: Sat., November 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $32 to $37. MATCH - Midtown Theater & Arts Center, 3400 Main, Houston, 713-249-3196.

Kalico: Thu., October 5, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

La Sien: With Femina X. Sat., September 30, 7 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Libby Koch: Tue., October 3, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Lindsey Stirling: Mon., November 27, 7 & 8 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: With Molly Hatchet. Thu., October 5, 8 p.m., $39.50 to $99.50. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington., Sugar Land.

Mac Demarco DJ set: Fri., September 29, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Barbarella Houston, 2404 San Jacinto, Houston.

Manilla Road: With Ullatec, Scrollkeeper. Fri., October 13, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Marilyn Manson: With New Years Day. October 14-15, 8 p.m., $59.50 to $100. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Mark Hummel, Mike Keller, Anson Funderburgh Blues Review: Tue., October 31, 8 p.m., $20. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Mastodon with KMFDM: With Ohgr, Lord of the Lost. Sun., October 15, 7 p.m., $25 to $30. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Maxo Kream and Trill Sammy: Sun., October 22, 9 p.m., Free. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Mercury: Mendelssohn's 5th and Brahms' 2nd: Fri., October 6, 8-9:45 p.m., $13 to $25. Rice University/Stude Concert Hall, 6100 Main, Houston, 713-432-1744.

Metanoia: With Indaskies, Tightn Up, Jumbotron. Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., $7. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Michael Salgado: Sat., October 28, 8 p.m., $10. Tumbleweeds, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-4468558.

Mid-Life Crisis & the Hot Flashes: Sun., October 1, 7 p.m., $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

EXPAND Roger McGuinn performs November 3 at The MATCH. Photo by planetadelcangrejo via Flickr Commons

Mid-week Mayhem: With Photon Mechanics, Nikkhoo, New Fame, Low-Key As-Me, Franki the Jew, DJ IV. Wed., September 27, 8:30 p.m., $6 to $10. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Mobros: With Steve Fiore. Sat., October 21, 9 p.m., TBA. Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 713-862-8707.

Moores School Concert Chorale: Sat., October 28, 3-4:30 p.m., $10 to $25. Festival Concert Hall, 248 Jaster Road, Round Top, 979-249-3129.

Moses Rangel: Thu., October 12, 9 p.m., $5 to $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Oceans Ate Alaska: Sun., November 5, 7 p.m., $13 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Pachangeuar con Bombon: With Bombon DJS, DJ Ill-Set, All Day Ray, Mexican Blackbird. Sat., October 7, 10 p.m., Free to $10. Fox Hollow, 4617 Nett, Houston, 713-869-2117.

Pam Tillis: Fri., December 22, 8:30 p.m., $88 to $128. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Pathos Pathos: With T Cecil, Well Well., Thu., September 21, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Richard Dobson: Sat., October 28, 8:45 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Robert Cline Jr: With Douglas Greer, Dick Lemasters. Sat., October 21, 8:30 p.m., $10. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

The Rocketboys: Sat., October 14, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

ROCO in Concert “To The Beat of a Different Drummer”: Fri., September 22, 8-10:30 p.m., Free. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, Houston, 281-823-9103. Sat., September 23, 5-8 p.m., $35. The Church of St.

John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks, Houston, 713-622-3600.

Roger McGuinn: Fri., November 3, 7:30 p.m., $40 to $45. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

Schism, a tribute to Tool: Sat., January 13, 9 p.m., $11.50 to $15. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Shadow Ensemble: Fri., October 6, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Shelby Lynn & Allison Moorer: Sun., November 26, 8 p.m., $28 to $46. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Skinny Kravitz: Wed., September 27, 6 p.m., TBA. House Of Blues — Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.

Soil: With Flaw., Sat., November 25, 8 p.m., $18. Tumbleweeds, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-4468558.

Sparky Parker: Fri., September 22, 4-8 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Spite: With Bodysnatcher, I Am, Unity., Tue., November 7, 7 p.m., $13 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Steve James: Fri., October 27, 9 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Mastodon performs October 15 at White Oak Music Hall Downstairs. Photo by Marco Torres

Stone Sour: With Steel Panther, The Cherry Bombs. Sun., October 15, 6 & 7 p.m., $39 to $65. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

The Story So Far: With Turnstile, Drug Church. Sun., November 12, 8 p.m., $23 to $25. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Strike Up the Band: Sun., October 15, 4-5:30 p.m., $6. Holy Covenant Methodist Church, 22111 Morton, Katy, 281-460-4517.

Texxas Heat: Thu., September 28, 6 p.m., TBA. House Of Blues — Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.

The Halloweening 666: With Shevo, Velvette Underground, Think Again, Patsy Cline Inch Nails. Fri., October 27, 7 p.m., TBA. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Thugs and the Women Who Love 'Em: With Ray J, K. Michelle, Jamal Woolard, Amina Buddafly, Boosie Badazz, Lyfe Jennings, Karlie Redd. Sat., November 4, 8 p.m.; Sun., November 5, 8 p.m., $45 to $125. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Ty Curtis Trio: Sat., November 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 713-862-8707.

Valley Queen: Sun., October 22, 9 p.m., TBA. Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 713-862-8707.

Venom, Inc: With Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust, The Convalescence, Venomous Maximus. Mon., September 25, 6 p.m., $20 to $24. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Vodi and El Lago: Sat., November 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Von Noir: With Viola Wild. Thu., September 28, 8 p.m., $5. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Wadada Leo Smith's Golden Quartet: With RedKoral String Quartet., Fri., October 13, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

Wade Andrew Smith & Driftwood: Thu., October 26, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

The Whiffs: With The Cops, The Rubs. Tue., October 10, 8 p.m., Free. Marquee Moon Lounge, 7419 Navigation, Houston, 346-276-6557.

Whole And a Half: With Atlas Mason, 54 Reasons, The Daphne Blue, Eli Hopeful,, High Side B. Sat., October 14, 7 p.m., TBA. HellCat Cafe, 306 72nd, Houston, 713-483-8275.

Whole Lotta Led: With Epic Blaze. Sat., October 28, 8 p.m., $10. HellCat Cafe, 306 72nd, Houston, 713-483-8275.

Whorehound: Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., TBA. Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 713-862-8707.

Wintertime: Thu., October 5, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Wolfgang Gartner: Fri., October 27, 10 p.m., $10 to $15. Cle, 2301 Main, Houston, 312-622-1899.

Zombii: With Punk Rock Project, the Catastrophes. Sun., October 8, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.