Upcoming: 2 Chainz, Andrew W.K., Ben Folds, Chelsea Wolfe, Gov't Mule, Guns N' Roses, Julieta Venegas, Tom Jones, etc.

The Weeknd performs October 17 at the Toyota Center. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

100 Watt Horse: With The Washboard Abs, 100 Watt Horse. Wed., August 2, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

2 Chainz - Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Tour 2017: Fri., August 4, 7 p.m., $42.50-$59.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

777: Guruz: With Rodzilla Jones, Cal, O'shea Woodhouse. Fri., July 7, 11 p.m., $10 to $25. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

A Day To Remember: With Moose Blood, Wage War. Tue., October 3, 6:30 p.m., $34.50-$65. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Ain't Always Been Saved: Sat., June 24, 4-6 & 7:30-10 p.m., $25 to $40. The Deluxe Theater, 3303 Lyons, Houston.

Alan Haynes: Sat., June 24, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Allan Kingdom: Wed., July 19, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

American Aquarium: Sun., September 3, 8 p.m., $20 to $40. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

An Evening With Smokey Robinson: Thu., September 28, 7:30 p.m., $35-$125. Beaumont Civic Center, 701 Main, Beaumont, Beaumont, 409-838-3435.

Andrew Baker: With Cornish Game Hen, Evan Bartels, Fail Mary., Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $10. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Andrew Savage: With Alex Dupree. Thu., July 13, 7 p.m., TBA. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Andrew W.K.: Thu., October 5, 7 p.m., $20. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Ataris: Tue., October 10, 8 p.m., $15. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Ben Folds: Thu., September 14, 7 & 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Big Thief: Thu., September 28, 8 p.m., TBA. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Bob Schneider: Thu., July 13, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Boogarins: With AK'Chamel, Mojave Red. Thu., June 22, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Bookmobile!: With Ellis Redon., Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Bounce & Turn: Fri., June 30, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Free. Lilly & Bloom, 110 Main, Houston, 713-305-7991.

Brace Face: With 54 Reasons, WHPC, Finger Guns, Bad Stand-Up., Wed., August 2, 8 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Chelsea Wolfe performs October 7 at White Oak Music Hall Downstairs. Photo by Jack Gorman

Brad Absher and Brint Anderson: Sat., July 1, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Brandon Rhyder: Fri., July 7, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Brian McKnight and Lyfe Jennings: Sun., August 6, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Buddy Guy: Sat., September 2, 7 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Bunji Garlin: With T-Rock, Fay-Ann Lyons, DJ Puffy., Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $45 to $70. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Buxton: With Cave Singers. Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Carolyn Wonderland: Sat., August 26, 8:30 p.m., $18 to $28. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Casper Allen: With Will Csorba., Sat., July 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone Rd., Houston, 713-923-4277.

Catherine Denise: Fri., August 18, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

A. Chal: Sun., August 27, 9 p.m., $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Chelsea Wolfe: With Youth Code., Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., $18 to $20. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Chicano Batman: With Khruangbin., Sun., October 29, 8 p.m., $20 to $23. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Chris LaForge Memorial Show: Sat., August 26, 7 p.m., $15. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Chuck Mosley of Faith No More: With Devil Killing Moth, Stonework., Sun., August 13, 8 p.m., Free. Vollie Ray's Circus, 937 FM 1959, Houston, 832-230-1841.

Cody Canada: June 27-28, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

The Cribs: Fri., September 29, 10:30 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Cymbals Eat Guitars: With Palo Duro., Sun., July 23, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

David Grissom: Wed., June 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Under The Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-526-5282.

Dead to the World: With Feels Like Murder, Bottom of the Food Chain, DJ Mohawk Steve. Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $10. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Deer Tick: Fri., November 17, 8 p.m., TBA. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Guns & Roses performs November 10 at the Toyota Center Photo by Pete Vonder Haar

Dent May: With Frankie Rose, Splashh. Mon., September 18, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Destroying Texas Fest 13: With Impurity, Cianide, Black Witchery, Anialator, Funeral Nation, Nyogthaeblisz, Communion, Kill, Possession, Volahn, Khthoniik Cerviiks, Sacrificial Blood, Putrisect., Sat., July 1, 5 p.m., $20 to $110. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

De'Wayne Jackson: With DJ Donnie Houston., Tue., June 27, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Don Mclean: Sat., September 9, 8:30 p.m., $128 to $188. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Dope: With Hed PE., Mon., October 30, 7 p.m., $17.50 to $21. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Doug Stone: With David Joel., Sat., July 29, 7 p.m., $20. The Texas Tumbleweed, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-4468558.

Downtown Boys: Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

The Drums: With Hoops., Wed., December 6, 7 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

The Earth As We Know It and XTexas ChainsawX: With Bermuda, Armed for Apocalypse, Filth, In Prism. Sun., July 2, 6 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Ella Solis: With Static Dread. Sun., July 16, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Emmanuel & Mijares: Thu., August 31, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

The Epic Texan presents: With Broken Valor, Para Bellum, Calling Chase, Kross Patrick Drums, Black Market Tragedy, Aggressive Vibe., Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Escape: The Essential Journey Experience: Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Fab 5: Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $25 to $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

The Fixx: Mon., August 21, 7:30 p.m., $68 to $108. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Freddy Steady KRC: Sat., October 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Free Salamander Exhibit: With Laktating Yak., Fri., August 4, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Froggy Fresh: Wed., August 2, 8 p.m., $15 to $18. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Funtcase: Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue: Sat., July 1, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

2 Chainz performs August 4 at House of Blues. Photo by Marco Torres

A Gary Floyd Weekend: Fri., June 23, 6 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Gary P. Nunn & Bob Livingston: Tales of Texas Music: Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Gene Watson: Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $80 to $115. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Gold Cherry: With Toph Love, Occultist, The Glass, Rezrekt., Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Gov't Mule: Mon., October 2, 7 p.m., $29.50 to $59.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Great B.O.A.: With Born & Raised, Bad Blood, Low Man's Joe., Thu., July 6, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Grum: Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Guns N' Roses: Fri., November 10, 8 p.m., $59 to $250. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

Guy Forsyth: Fri., July 14, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Harry Styles & Kacey Musgraves: Thu., June 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

Heights Funk Collective: With Dem, Indaskies,The Weeds., Sat., June 24, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Henry & the Invisibles: Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Hippo Campus: With Remo Drive., Sat., November 4, 8 p.m., $18 to $20. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Holograms: With Xetas, Poizon, Criminal Itch., Wed., July 26, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Houston Independence Fest: With The Eleventh Key, Suicidal Impulse, The Unled, Khan, Tongue Punch., Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Hype Factory featuring Felmax: Thu., June 22, 9 p.m., Free to $5. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Ila Minori and My Twilight Pilot: Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $5. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Ile of Calle 13: Tue., November 7, 7:30 p.m., $26 to $30. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Iron & Wine: With John Moreland. Fri., November 3, 8 p.m., TBA. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Andrew WK performs October 5 at House of Blues. Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.

Jacob Banks: Fri., November 17, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

James McMurtry: Sat., August 19, 8:30 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Jason Cassidy: Fri., July 7, 7 p.m., $8. The Texas Tumbleweed, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-446-8558.

Jason Eady: Wed., July 5, 8 p.m., $15 to $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Jay Mazeo: Wed., July 26, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Joe King Carrasco: Thu., August 24, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Johnny Craig: With Hearts like Lions, Mariana., Fri., July 14, 6 p.m., $15 to $17. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Josh Thompson: With David Lee, John David Kent. Fri., July 14, 8:30 p.m., $22 to $28. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Julieta Venegas: Fri., September 1, 8:30 p.m., $29.50 to $89.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Kathryn Hallberg and V Blackburn: Wed., July 19, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Kix: Thu., September 28, 8 p.m., Free. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Larry Joe Taylor: Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

The Lilith Fund Benefit Show: With Giant Kitty, Lace, Ruiners, Clare. Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Low-Key As-Me: With Shrey Day aka PressPlay, Virgil Wolfe, Koala Khool, DJ Aubergine., Sun., July 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Marco Antonio Solis: Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

Marty Friedman: With Scale The Summit, The Fine Constant., Wed., August 16, 8 p.m., $17.50 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Max Frost: Sun., October 1, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

MDC: Fri., October 6, 8 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Mickey Gilley: June 22-23, 8 p.m., $75 to $175. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Mike Stinson: Fri., July 21, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

The Village People perform July 3 at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Photo by Stefano Petroni via Flickr Commons

Montu: Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Mutemath: Sat., October 7, 7 p.m., $22.50 to $42.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Odell Gray: Fri., July 7, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

OG Maco: With TJ Tha Kid. Mon., July 3, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Olivia Newton-John: Thu., September 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Rd., Stafford.

Pears: With Big Ups, Russian Girlfriends., Sun., October 1, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Pure Luck: With D. Kosmo., Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

QandA: Sat., September 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Radical Face: Sat., October 14, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Radney Foster: Thu., June 29, 8 p.m., $30 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Rhythm in the Heights at Fountain Park on 26th: Wed., June 28, 7-10 p.m., $20. Fountain Park on 26th, 939 W 26th, Houston, 713-452-1370.

Rich Homie Quan/Back to Basics Tour: With Pardison Fontaine. Wed., July 12, 9 p.m., $27 to $30. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Rock Baby Rock It: July 28-29, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

The Rocketboys: With The Whistles & the Bells., Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Rooney: With Run River North, Camera Cult. Sun., July 16, 7 p.m., $18 to $20. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Shakewell: With Germ, Ramirez. Tue., July 25, 8 p.m., $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Skrla Steel Trio: Thursdays, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Slaid Cleaves: Sat., July 15, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Slow Future: With Jeremiah Jackson, Brand New Hearts., Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Soulfly as Nailbomb: With Harm's Way, Noisem, Lody Kong. Fri., November 3, 7 p.m., $22 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Rich Homie Quan performs July 12 at the Studio @ Warehouse Live. Photo by CZR-E for The Come Up Show.

Sounds of Summer: With Play Stop Rewind, The Ramblin' Boys, Sky Orchid, NoiseBleedsSound, The Marvelous Outsiders, Roses In April, Steff Neff., Wed., July 26, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Spafford: Fri., November 3, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Splice Records 3rd Anniversary: With Arthur Yoria, Muddy Belle, Bayou City Funk, Dem., Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., $10 to $20. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Spoken Souls in Acoustic: With MiMi Spence, Toni Ann Semple, Astrid North., Thu., August 3, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Summer Slaughter Tour: With The Black Dahlia Murder, Dying Fetus, Oceano, Slaughter to Prevail, Origin, Rings of Saturn, Betraying the Martyrs, Lorna Shore, Decrepit Birth, Headband for the Highway, The Faceless., Mon., August 7, 2 p.m., $28. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Summer Soundwaves: With Kit Likwid, Daze One, Lucki Junglette, Dj Nuclear Assault, Mixtress BB, Kool Kat, Grenade MC, MC Blinc., Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Susan Gibson: With Abe Partridge., Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Suzanna Choffel: Thu., July 20, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Tejas Brothers: Sat., July 15, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $18. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Testify: Testify, And Justice, Kidd Six. Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Magpie Salute: Fri., October 20, 7 p.m., $25-$49.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Thief and The Architect: With Kingdom of Suicide, Cornish Game Hen, The Genzales. Fri., June 30, 9:30 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Thomas Wynn & the Believers: Wed., July 12, 7 p.m., $10. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

TM88: Thu., August 3, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Tom Jones: Tue., October 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Trapper Keeper: Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Trout Fishing In America: With Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds., Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Velveteen Echo: With Pearl Crush, Miears., Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $8. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Village People: Mon., July 3, 8:30 p.m., Free. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, Houston, 281-823-9103.

The Weeknd: Tue., October 17, 7:30 p.m., $39.75 to $150.75. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

Welcome to Hell Year II: With Fukthtx, Blair, Lil Hbk, Riven, Chris Nero, Lil Prada. Sat., July 15, 8 p.m., $10. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

White Denim: Tue., August 15, 8 p.m., $18 to $36. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Wolftyla: Tue., July 25, 7 p.m., $15 to $16. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Xylo: Fri., October 6, 9 p.m., $15 to $18. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.