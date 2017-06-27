Upcoming: AfriFest, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Dead Rider, Freddie Steady KRC, Goldlink, Kali Uchis, Lorde, Ringo Deathstarr, South Park Coalition 30 Year Anniversary, UNTHSC Benefit, the Warlocks, Washed Out, Zedd.
|
Lorde performs March 19 at the Toyota Center.
2017 Houston AfriFEST: Sat., September 9, 12-8 p.m., Free for kids, students and seniors, $5 adults. Houston Baptist University, 7502 Fondren, Houston, 281-649-3000.
713 FYHA night: With Dirty & Nasty, Purple Bastard, Frankie G, Dat Boy Poyo, The Outlaw Dave Show Broadcast., Thu., July 13, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
Aha Gazelle: With Silas, Starringo, Tony Ri'chard., Sat., July 8, 10 p.m., $15 to $20. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
All Time Low: Fri., June 30, 7 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Almost Endless Summer: Beach Boys Tribute: Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $15 to $18. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Ape Unit: With Ullatec., Thu., July 13, 8 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.
Bakermat: Fri., July 21, 10 p.m., $10. Cle', 2301 Main St., Houston, 713-955-2302.
Bayou City Brass: Sat., July 15, 6 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Bayou City Funk: Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.
Beyond the Pines Music Festival: With Ryan Bingham, Vintage Trouble, Anderson East, Jon Wolfe, Cody Chesnutt, Stevie Starlight, Polaroid Summer, Shotgun Rider, Madisons., Sat., August 5, 2 p.m., $38 to $150. Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 N. Sam Houston Parkway, Houston, 281-807-8700.
Black Standard: With Bloodline 713, The Terrorist, KTCM, My Place Was Taken, Sagedowne., Fri., July 14, 7 p.m., $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Bonnie Bishop: Thu., July 27, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $22 to $32. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Bri Bagwell: Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Campfire Soul: Thu., July 20, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
Cha Wa: Thu., July 27, 10 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Channel K: With Chris Valdes., Fri., July 14, 8:15 p.m., $10. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Charlie Robison: Wed., July 19, 8 p.m., $25 to $35. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Chris King: Wed., July 26, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
City Of Colour: Mon., August 28, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
|
Daryl Hall & John Oates perform September 24 at Smart Financial Centre.
Photo by Eric Sauseda
Clint Daniels: Tue., August 1, 8 p.m., $12 to $18. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Common Ground Band: With The Outlaw Dave Show Broadcast., Thu., August 10, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
The Contagious: Sat., July 22, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
Cool Moon: With Get A Life, Rose Ette, Hypoluxo, Jazz Radio DJ., Fri., June 30, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Da Combination Band: Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., Free. Emmit's Place, 4852 Benning Dr., Houston, 713-728-0012.
Daryl Hall & John Oates: Sun., September 24, 7:30 p.m., $59.75 to $199.75. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
David Allen Coe at Pub Galleria!: Thu., July 6, 8 p.m., TBA. Concert Pub — Galleria, 5636 Richmond, Houston, 713-278-7272.
Dead Rider: Wed., October 11, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Doktra: With The Flusters., Sun., August 13, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Dollie Barnes: Fri., July 7, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Don Gero: With Rust Promoter., Wed., July 19, 4 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Duke Dumont: Sun., July 2, 2-8 p.m., $20. Cle', 2301 Main, Houston, 713-955-2302.
El Desmadre: With Thundertank, Dagger Head, DDA vs Greedy Mouth., Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $5. La Playa, 2719 Alabama St, Houston.
Electric Vacation: With Family Mansion, The Mammoths, Thompson Springs., Tue., August 22, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Elysian: With The Southern Kill, Neurodyssey., Fri., August 4, 9 p.m., $7. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
The Emotions: Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Epi III: Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Espermachine: With Esoterik., Sun., September 17, 9 p.m., $5 to $10. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.
Fascinating: Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
FBSO July 4th Concert: Tue., July 4, 7-9 p.m., Free. Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Rd., Stafford.
|
K-Rino performs at the South Park Coalition 30 Year Anniversary July 29 at the Studio @ Warehouse Live
Photo by Marco Torres
Fellow American: With Poopy Lungstuffing., Mon., July 31, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
The Filthy Dead: With Soilborn, Edge of Misery., Sun., July 16, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Fissure: With Active Shooter, Ullatec., Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., TBA. La Playa, 2719 Alabama St, Houston.
Folk Family Revival: Wed., July 12, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Freddie Steady KRC: Sat., October 14, 8 p.m., $10. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Free Friday: With Idiginis, The C.I.T.Y., Metanoia., Fri., August 4, 8 p.m., Free. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
The Ghost Wolves: Sat., July 1, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Gideon: With Varials., Tue., August 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Girl's Club: With Whipflash, White House Party Crashers., Sat., August 5, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Goldlink: Thu., September 14, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Good Ol Days Jam: With Leonard "Lowdown" Brown., Thu., June 29, 8 p.m., Free. Emmit's Place, 4852 Benning Dr., Houston, 713-728-0012.
Hal Ketchum: Thu., July 6, 8 p.m., $40 to $95. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
He Is Legend: With Islander, To Speak of Wolves., Sun., July 23, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Houston Symphony: Wed., September 6, 8 p.m., TBA. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.
Illumiyachty: With DJ Mr. Bristle., Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., $7. Dan Electros Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 832-538-1635.
Issues - Headspace Tour: With Volumes., Wed., November 1, 6 p.m., $20. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
J Metro: Fri., July 28, 7-11 p.m., $10. Ovations, 2536 Times, Houston, 713-522-9801.
The Jeremy James Band: Sat., August 26, 8 p.m., $10. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.
|
Zedd performs October 24 at Revention Music Center
Photo by Marco Torres
Joe Ely: Thu., July 13, 8 p.m., $35 to $70. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431. Fri., July 28, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $30 to $35. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
John Egan: With The Outlaw Dave Show Broadcast., Thu., June 29, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
John Mulaney: Sat., October 14, 7 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Johnny Bush: Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Joshua Radin, Rachael Yamagata & Brandon Jenner: Mon., July 10, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
JR JR: Thu., October 26, 8 p.m., $16 to $20. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Kali Uchis: Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
KPFT Funk Raiser: With the Free Radicals, Heights Funk Collective., Sat., July 1, 2 p.m., $10. KPFT, 419 Lovett, Houston, 713-526-4000.
The Lacs: Thu., November 16, 8 p.m., $17 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Lil King: Sat., August 19, 9 p.m., $10. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Lord Huron: Tue., August 29, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Lorde: Mon., March 19, 7 p.m., $39.50 to $99.50. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.
Luis Fonsi: Sun., September 17, 7 p.m., $59.50 to $125. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Luke Bryan: With Brett Eldredge., Fri., September 22, 7 p.m., $28 to $76.75. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.
Make Them Suffer: With Enterprise Earth, Spite., Sat., August 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Manchester Orchestra: Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Maniakal Melodiez Entertainment presents Kinetic - August Edition: With EnSane, Mannequin On The Moon, Arsenio Arsenonwax Daniel, Joe Wolf Mungers, Clown The Villain., Fri., August 25, 7-10 p.m., Free. Starbucks 34th & Hwy 290, 5340 W 34th, Houston, 713-683-6376.
Mark Farina: Sat., August 5, 9 p.m., $16 to $19. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Matchbox 20: With Counting Crows., Sat., September 30, 6:45 p.m., $29.50 to $99.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.
|
Kali Uchis performs October 7 at the Studio @ Warehouse Live
Photo by Marco Torres
Matt Kimbrow Band: Fri., August 4, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Max: Sun., October 22, 7 p.m., $18. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St., Houston.
Max Flinn: Fri., June 30, 8 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.
Mousecop: With Fervent Roze, Jonah The Runner, Paulina Sjöberg., Thu., July 13, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Mr Eazi: Fri., July 21, 9 p.m., $30 to $35. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Mura Masa: Fri., October 6, 8 p.m., $17 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
A Night Of Live Looping: With Xandra Wong, Paper Sparrow., Tue., July 18, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
No Name No Slogan: With DJ Damon Allen, DJ Markos Grave, DJ Franki Franki, DJ Ethan White., Fri., July 7, 9 p.m., TBA. Rito's Bar, 7036 Harrisburg, Houston.
Nora en Pure: Sun., July 9, 2-8 p.m., $15. Cle', 2301 Main St., Houston, 713-955-2302.
Paul Mitchell World of Dance Tour: Sat., August 19, 3 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Peace and the Chaos: With Purapharm, The Contagious., Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.
Peppa Pig Live!: Sat., November 25, 5:15 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Plini: With David Maxim Micic, Nick Johnston., Fri., August 25, 7 p.m., $15 to $18. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Purple Bastard: Sat., July 1, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
Reckless Kelly: Fri., July 21, 6 p.m., $35 to $45. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Rhett Miller: Fri., August 18, 8:30 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
The Rich Hands: With Bad Kids, Fake Tides., Sun., July 23, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Ringo Deathstarr: With Frog Hair, Max Cherry, Bantam Foxes., Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., Free. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Ruff Ryders: With Fat Joe., Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., $59.50 to $99.50. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.
|
The Warlocks perform September 20 at White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
Sam Riggs: Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $12 to $18. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Sam Turner & The Cactus Cats: Sat., July 1, 1-2 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Sardonic Witchery: With Swine Genocide, Morgue Meat, Khringe, Ominous Hymn., Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.
Saving Abel: Thu., September 14, 8 p.m., Free. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Say Girl Say: Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Shaun Frank: Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., $10 to $18. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Sherita Perez: Thu., June 29, 7 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.
Silent Disco: Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $20. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Sleeptalk: With Moth Wings, Quiet Please., Mon., July 24, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Soulshine: Sat., July 8, 10 p.m., Free. Thu., July 27, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
South Park Coalition 30 Year Anniversary: With K-Rino, Point Blank, Klondike Kat, Ganxsta N.I.P., Sat., July 29, 10 p.m., $15 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Space Kiddettes: Thu., July 6, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
Staehely Brothers: With Evelyn Rubio., Tue., July 25, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Strap On Halo: With Adrian H and the Wounds., Thu., August 17, 10 p.m., $5 to $10. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.
A Sundae Drive: Sat., August 12, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Susan Gibson: With Abe Partridge., Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., $15. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Tera: With Inner Image, A Vow Unbroken, Shy Foxx., Thu., July 6, 8:30 p.m., $5. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Texas Toy Hearts: Thu., August 17, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Today is the Day: With Kayo Dot, Krvshr, Crimson Void., Thu., July 13, 7 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Touche Amore: With Single Mothers, Gouge Away., Wed., September 20, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
|
Dead Rider performs October 11 at Walters Downtown
Trolls On A Roll: Sat., August 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $12. Children's Museum of Houston, 1500 Binz, Houston, 713-522-1138.
Troyboi: Wed., November 22, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Two Tons of Steel: Sat., July 29, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Wade Andrew Smith & Driftwood: Sat., July 15, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.
The Warlocks: Wed., September 20, 7 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Washed Out: Fri., August 11, 8 p.m., $18.50 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Waterparks: Fri., June 30, 11 a.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
We Are The Asteroid: With Supergrave, the Smashed Idols., Sat., July 8, 9:45 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
White Oak Music Hall Benefit Show Series presents UNTHSC: With DJ Fredster, Another Run, The Beans, Nathan Quick, Fox Parlor, Get a Life, Jazz Radio, Miears, Nathan Quick, thelastplaceyoulook., Sat., July 15, 7 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Yelawolf: Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., $22. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Zach Coffey: Fri., July 21, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.
Zane Williams: Fri., July 14, 6 p.m., $10 to $20. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Zedd: Tue., October 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
|
Miears performs at the White Oak Music Hall Downstairs UNTHSC Benefit show, Saturday, July 15.
Photo by Jason McElweenie
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Khalid: The American Teen Tour
TicketsFri., Jul. 28, 7:00pm
-
Against All Odds Tour
TicketsFri., Jul. 28, 7:00pm
-
August Alsina - Don't Matter Tour
TicketsSat., Jul. 29, 7:00pm
-
K. Michelle and BJ the Chicago Kid
TicketsSun., Jul. 16, 8:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!