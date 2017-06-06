Upcoming: Bob Seger, Jacuzzi Boys, Junior Brown, Lil Keke, Lost '80s Live, Marc Anthony, Ringo Deathstarr, Unsane, etc.

EXPAND Berlin performs at Lost '80s Live at the Smart Financial Centre August 27. Photo by Sen Chang via Wiki Commons

Note: events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.

'90s Night: Fri., June 16, 5 p.m.-2 a.m., Free. Howl at the Moon/Houston, 612 Hadley, Houston, 713-658-9700.

99 Crimes: With Bayou Vimana, Underage, Crank Case., Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Abram Shook: Thu., June 22, 6 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Adakain: With Down For Days, Theory of Thieves, Aggressive Vibe, Kyle Cousins., Fri., June 23, 7 p.m., $13. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Allison Iraheta: Fri., July 7, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Amy Black: Thu., June 29, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Andre Lovett Band: Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $10. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Arthur Yoria: Fri., June 23, 7 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Asylum: With Sculpting Atrocity, Spectral Manifest, Putrid Womb., Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Atif Aslam: Fri., July 7, 9 p.m., $55-$150. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Back In Black: With Black Dog, Subdivided. Thu., July 13, 7 p.m., $12.50-$20. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Bayou Vimana: With Hell's Engine, Dead Stuff. Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., TBA. Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 713-862-8707.

Behold the Brave: With In the Whale., Thu., July 20, 7 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Bellamy Brothers: Fri., July 7, 7 p.m., $35 to $45. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Belvoir: With Rex Hudson, Sioux & Fox, Havoc Wagon. Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Beyond Oblivion: With Not My Master, Black Standard. Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Billy and the Regulators: Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Black Pussy: Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Blank Spell: With Haldol, Lace, Rough Sleepers. Sun., August 13, 8 p.m., $8. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band: Thu., October 19, 7:30 p.m., $45 to $125. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band perform October 19 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Photo by Eric Sauseda

Brandon Rhyder: Fri., September 1, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Brick + Mortar: Tue., August 15, 7 p.m., $12 to $16. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Broken Spokes: Wed., June 28, 6 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Bruce Cockburn: Sun., April 15, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Campfire Soul: Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Cane Island Summer of Fun and Music with RadioKaty: Sat., June 24, 7-9 p.m., Free. Cane Island Amenity Village, 2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy, 281-725-6555.

Carolyn Wonderland: Thu., June 15, 5:30 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Celeste'al Descent: With Roshii, Kenny The Spider, The Chordinates. Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Chris Lively & the Pines: Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Chris Ruest and Gene Taylor: Fri., June 23, 8:30 p.m., TBA. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Christina Cavazos: With Jane Ellen Bryant. Thu., July 6, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Coattails: With Ganesha, Vanilla Whale, Electric Vacation. Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $7 to $9. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Cody Joe Tillman: Wed., July 5, 7 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Cody Ray Henry: Thu., June 29, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Cory Morrow: Wed., June 28, 8 p.m., $20 to $35. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Count Vaseline: Wed., June 21, 5:30 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Crimson Vagabond Roadshow: Fri., September 8, 7-10 p.m.; Sat., September 9; Sun., September 10, $15 to $70. MATCH — Midtown Theater & Arts Center, 3400 Main, Houston, 713-249-3196.

Dan Johnson and the Salt Cedar Rebels: Fri., June 9, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Daniel D. and Kim Waters: Sat., June 17, 7:30 p.m., $30. Martini Blu Jazz & Supper Club, 5060 FM 1960, Houston, 832-965-5580.

Danny Kamins Trio: Thu., June 15, 8-11 p.m., Free. Rice University Moody Center for the Arts, 6100 Main, Houston, 713-348-4882.

Marc Anthony performs October 19 at the Toyota Center. Photo by Marco Torres

Dirty River Boys: Fri., July 21, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Don Pope and Friends: Tue., June 13, 7:30 p.m., Free. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.

Dr Grady Hallman Memorial Concert: With the Gulf Coast Concert Band. Sun., June 25, 4 p.m., Free. Riverside United Methodist Church, 4920 Cullen, Houston, 281-748-5730.

Electric Sleep: With Infinity Reservoir, Occultist, K. Dambra, Iff., Sat., June 17, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Khon's Wine Darts Coffee Art, 2808 Milam, Houston, 713-523-7775.

Escuela: With Cheap Disguise, Sparse, God Fearing Fuck, Daggerhead. Sun., July 16, 9 p.m., $5. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Flesh Parade: With PLF, BLK OPS, A Hanging. Sat., September 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Flow Tribe: Thu., June 8, 7 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Folk Family Revival: Thu., June 29, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Free Radicals: With Metanoia, If You Have To Ask., Fri., June 30, 8 p.m., $7. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.

G-Dragon: Wed., July 19, 8 p.m., $65.50 to $219. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

Gift from God: With Raindawg, Rogue Throat, Tracy Hamblin., Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Glen Templeton: Sat., June 24, 6 p.m., $15 to $20. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

God Module: With Mordacious, Finite Automata, Visions in Black. Thu., September 14, 8 p.m., $10. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Guy Forsyth: Sat., July 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Haksaw Man: With DR Belt, Another Pearl Harbor, Nakama., Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Helstar: With Omen, Sanctus Bellum., Sat., August 5, 7 p.m., $12. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Hold on Hollywood: With To Whom It May, Caliber Theory, Para Bellum, Underage. Sat., June 24, 7 p.m., $10. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

The Hostile Redemption: With Dreamkrusher, Spirit In the Room, Wednesday's Child. Sun., June 11, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Ikillya: With Product of Hate, Pulse Rate Zero. Wed., June 14, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult performs October 14 at Scout Bar. Photo by swimfinfan via Flickr Commons

Internal/External #4: With Christina Carter, Ayanna Jolivet McCloud, Ryan Edwards. Mon., June 12, 7:45 p.m., TBA. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.

The It's Just Rap Show: Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. The Green Room/Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

J-Letti: Mon., June 26, 10 p.m., $20 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Jacuzzi Boys: Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $10. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Jaime Lin Wilson: With Gabe Wooton. Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Jason Richardson: With Luke Holland, The Reign of Kindo, Stolas. Mon., September 11, 8 p.m., $13 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Joan Osborne: Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan: Sat., October 21, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

John Egan: Thu., June 22, 7 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Jon Wolfe: Fri., June 23, 4:30 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Judas X: With Maiden Killers, Deftunes. Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Julia Lucille: With Adam Bricks, Catherine Stroud., Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Junior Brown: Fri., June 30, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $30 to $35. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

The Killing Co.: With Witchcryer, Monte Luna, Baron Von Bomblast. Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

La Castaneda: Thu., June 15, 9 p.m., $20 to $25. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Lil Keke: With Bigyogy. Sat., August 12, 8 p.m., TBA. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.

The Lime Traders: Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $5. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.

Little Image: With Ciity, Moth Wings, Astragal, Willowsfield. Mon., August 14, 7 p.m., $10 to $12. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Lords of Acid: With Combichrist, Christian Death, En Esch. Tue., October 17, 7:30 p.m., $26 to $30. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Lost '80s Live: With Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet, Cutting Crew, Naked Eyes, Berlin, The Flirts, Clive Farrington of When In Rome, Gene Loves Jezebel, Tommy Tutone, Christopher Anton of Information Society. Sun., August 27, 7:30 p.m., $65 to $99. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Love Tempo: With Mauricio Menjivar, Samamtha Gibble, Kenny Evans, Miguel Flaco, Luz, Andy V. Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., Free. Grand Prize Bar, 1010 Banks, Houston, 713-526-4565.

Junior Brown performs June 30 at McGonigel's Mucky Duck. Photo by Brittanie Shey

Marc Anthony: Thu., October 19, 8 p.m., $55 to $175. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

Marina Rocks: Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Matt Mejia: Sat., August 5, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Memories In Broken Glass: With Just A Dream, Far From Home., Thu., June 15, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Metal Meltdown: With B.A.M.H., Calacas, Panaemonum, Suicide Pandemic. Sun., June 18, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Metal Shop: Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., Free. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333.

Mipso: Sun., June 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Missing Pages: With Cleen Teens., Thu., June 29, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Moving Components Vol. 1: With The Only Person Here, Electric Sleep, Secret Sands, Daed, PLXTX, George West, Pfaff, $quidlove., Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Muck & the Mires: With The Ugly Beats. Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Murder of Crows: With Justin Pena, Jay Bee Zay, AJ Santana, Tim Perez. Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., Free. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult: Sat., October 14, 8 p.m., $16 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Mystery Loves Company: Sat., September 2, 7 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

New Found Glory: Thu., November 30, 7 p.m., $21 to $26. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

The New Offenders: Tue., June 13, 8 p.m., Free. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333. Wed., June 28, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Olvido: With Medvedi, Get a Life, Mother Ghost. Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., $5. Christmas Island, 2211 Jean, Houston.

Omega Point: With Beyond Oblivion, Suspension 9, Kickmotor. Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Paradise Kitty: Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., Free. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333.

Patsy: With Sass, No Come, The Pose, Criminal Itch., Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., $6. Rito's Bar, 7036 Harrisburg, Houston.

Playboi Carti: Thu., July 27, 9 p.m., $20 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Poor Dumb Bastards: With Donkey Punch, Dolly Rockers. Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Unsane performs July 29 at the Secret Group. Photo by R. Amal Serena via Flickr Commons

Pre-DTF13: With Imprecation, Blaspherian, Sacrocurse, Blood Incantation, Qrixkuor, Church of Disgust, Hellfire Deathcult., Thu., June 29, 6 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Process of Illumination: With American Psychos, Via Linda. Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., $7 to $11. Rito's Bar, 7036 Harrisburg, Houston.

Quentin Miller: Wed., June 28, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $13. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Raine: Wed., June 28, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Rat Ranch: Wed., June 14, 8 p.m., Free. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333.

Ray Johnston Band: With Jon Stork. Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Ray Wylie Hubbard: Fri., June 30, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $30. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

The Rest of the Guys: With Well Well, Phrolic. Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Ringo Deathstarr: Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

The Rippingtons: Sat., June 24, 8:30 p.m., $108 to $168. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Sauce Walka: Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $42 to $73. The Silo, 4601 Clinton Dr., Houston, 832-423-1005.

Scorpio Rising: Sat., November 11, 7 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Scott H. Biram: Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Seth Walker: Thu., July 6, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Sexual Jeremy: With Jesus Chris + The Beetles, AK'chamel. Fri., June 9, 7 p.m., Free. Vinal Edge, 239 W. 19th, Houston, 281-537-2575.

Slow Future: Tue., August 1, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Soilborn: Sat., August 19, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Southern Disposition with Ronnie Corbin and Debbie Glenn: Fri., June 9, 9 p.m., $5. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.

Steve Gilbert Band: Thu., June 15, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625. Fri., June 16, 7 p.m., Free. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837. Sun., June 25, 11 a.m., Free. Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen, 4611 Montrose, Houston, 713-807-8883. Fri., June 30, 7 p.m., Free. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Summer Ashly: With Hannah Kay-Country., Sat., June 10, 9 p.m., $7. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.

Helstar performs August 5 at White Oak Music Hall downstairs. Photo courtesy of Helstar

Supergrave: With Some Kind of Nightmare, Bayou Vimana., Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Union Tavern, 435 El Dorado, Webster, 281-486-6644.

Suspension 9: With The Leader The Legend, Cutthroat Conspiracy, Forget Conformity, Aedra, Awake At The End., Thu., June 22, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Terri Hendrix: Sat., July 8, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Tim Perez: With Ryan Kennedy Crum, The Spinning Game, Steve Brooks. Sun., June 25, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

To Tame a Land: With No Remorse, The Four Mechanix, People of the Sun. Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Today is the Day: With Kayo Dot. Thu., July 13, 7 p.m., $12 to $15. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Tom Gilliam and the Kosmic Messengers: Fri., June 9, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Two Tons of Steel: Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Unsane: With Fashion Week., Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Vagabon: With Nnamdi Ogbonnaya., Fri., October 6, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Venom, Inc: With Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust, The Convalescence., Mon., September 25, 6 p.m., $20 to $24. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Wade Hayes: Sat., July 8, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $24. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Walking Misery: With Rare Magic, Narrow Head, Petty Thief, Daze. Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Rito's Bar, 7036 Harrisburg, Houston.

Walt Wilkins & the Mystiqueros: Fri., July 7, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $18. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

White Label Analog: With Low Horizon, Field of Bronze., Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Whitney Rose: Fri., June 23, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Wizzerd: With HogLeg, Dirty Seeds., Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Zach Aaron and Kayla Ray: Sun., July 2, 7:30 p.m., $10. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

