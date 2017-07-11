Upcoming: Bone Thugs N Harmony, Japanese Breakfast, Jay-Z, John Evans, Libby Koch, SZA, Willie Nelson, etc.

Jay-Z performs November 8 at the Toyota Center. Photo by Marco Torres

1 Music 1 Sound presents Tekno: Fri., September 29, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Aaron McDonnell: Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Accept: Thu., September 28, 8 p.m., $22 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Acoustic Soul & Wine with Anitra Jay: Fri., July 14, 7-10 p.m., Free. WineStyles The Vintage, 10300 Louetta, #150, Houston, 281-257-9463.

Amanda Miguel Y Diego Verdaguer: Sun., November 12, 6 p.m., $49.50-$113.50. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Amelia Presley: Thu., July 20, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Anchor, the Mammoth: With Daze. Thu., August 17, 8 p.m., Free. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Anitra Jay: Sat., July 15, 6-9 p.m., Free. Sat., July 22, 6-9 p.m., Free. DUO Winery & Cider Co., 2150 Dickinson, Dickinson, 832-738-1325.

Bastille Day: With Deborah Boily. Fri., July 14, 6:30 p.m., $55. Le Bistro at the Culinary Institute LeNôtre, 7070 Allensby St, Houston, 713-358-5079.

The Boleys: With Nathan's Stupid Drama. Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Marquee Moon Lounge, 7419 Navigation, Houston, 346-276-6557.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: Fri., August 18, 7 p.m., $29.50-$44.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Born of Osiris: With Betraying the Martyrs. Mon., August 7, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Bourgeois Mystics: With T Cecil., Wed., August 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Boys Don't Cry: A Tribute to The Cure: Sat., August 5, 10 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Brainstorm: With Brainstorm, Desanti, In the Low, Nihilist Riot, Roshambo, Sundream. Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

The Broken Spokes: Wed., July 26, 6 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Burly Q Lounge: Houston Burlesque Varie-TEASE Show: Sat., July 15, 7-10:30 p.m., $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Caddywhompus: With Young Mammals. Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Callahan Divide: With Jeff Jacobs Band., Sat., July 29, 9 p.m., $12 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Chad Cooke Band: Wed., August 2, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Chris LaForge Hangover Show & Goodbye: With Whorehound, The Velostacks, Zeroheros. Sun., August 27, 3-7 p.m., Free. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Christian Youth Day: With I Am They. Fri., July 21, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (free with park admission). Wet'n'Wild SplashTown, 21300 I-45, Spring, 281-355-3300.

Christopher Shayne: Fri., July 21, 9 p.m., $10 to $20. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.

Color Chemistry: With Shoreline, Await the Desolation, Rella. Fri., August 4, 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Corey Feldman and the Angels: With Atarimatt. Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., $20. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Cory Morrow: With Kyle Hutton. Fri., August 25, 7:30 p.m., $24 to $36. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

The Ctrl Tour SZA: With Smino, Ravyn Lenae., Tue., October 3, 8:30 p.m., $25 to $30. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Cults: Mon., November 13, 7 p.m., $19 to $23. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Culture Wars: Thu., August 24, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Days N Daze tour kickoff: With Giant Kitty, DDA, Crawler. Sat., July 22, 7 p.m., $7. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Desorden Publico: Fri., July 21, 10:30 p.m., $35 to $45. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

DevilDriver: With 36 Crazy Fists, Cane Hill, Uncured, Tetrarch. Wed., September 20, 6:30 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Drab Majesty: With Spit Mask, SRSQ., Wed. September 13, 8 p.m., $13.65. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

An Exchange of Noiz: With Illicit Relationship, Astrogenic Hallucinauting, Grey Cell, The Packrat Show, Muzak, Cyclops Joint. Thu., July 20, 7:30 p.m., Free. Sound Exchange, 1846 Richmond, Houston, 713-666-5555.

Farruko: Sun., August 27, 8:30 p.m., $59.50 to $125. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Feral Conservatives: With Fair City Fire, Londale. Thu., August 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Galactic Empire: With Dangerkids. Mon., July 24, 6 p.m., $16 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Gente D' Zona: Sat., August 19, 8:30 p.m., $49.50 to $100. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

The Genzales: With Generation Landslide, Super Evil Master Plan. Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

The Highway Women: Tue., July 18, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Hikes: With Sunrise and Ammunition, Tomes., Fri., August 4, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

I See Stars: Thu., August 24, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Illenium: With William Black, Prismo. Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., TBA. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Improvised Music at Vinal Edge featuring Joe Hertenstein: With Danny Kamins, Victor Hernandez., Fri., July 14, 7 p.m., Free. Vinal Edge, 239 W. 19th, Houston, 281-537-2575.

Japanese Breakfast: With Mannequin Pussy, The Spirit of the Beehive., Thu., September 14, 8 p.m., $12 to $14. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Jason James: Sat., August 12, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Jay-Z: Wed., November 8, 8 p.m., $39.50 to $199.50. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

John Egan: Thu., July 27, 7 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

John Evans: Sat., September 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Junior Gordon: Wed., August 23, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Kinky Karl: With TIQR, Offisir God, TV Favorites, Bad Stand-Up., Sat., August 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

L. T. and The Zydeco Mob: Sun., July 16, 8 p.m., TBA. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Latin Fest: With Orquestra Mi Rumba. Sun., August 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Free with park admission. Wet'n'Wild SplashTown, 21300 I-45, Spring, 281-355-3300.

Lee Fields & The Expressions: With Mia Borders. Sun., September 24, 8 p.m., $20 to $26. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

The Light Rock Express: Fri., July 21, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Lisa Morales: Sat., August 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Little Terry Rogers: Fri., July 14, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Local H: Fri., November 3, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Los Dientes: Fri., August 4, 8-11 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Mark McKinney: Fri., July 28, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Matthew Sweet: Sun., July 23, 5 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Michael Martin Murphey: Sat., August 19, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $300. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Mickey Gilley: With Gary P. Nunn. Fri., August 18, 8 p.m., $35 to $440. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Molly Burch: Wed., August 23, 7 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Omen: With Overture, Torture, Crawler. Wed., July 26, 7 p.m., TBA. Rito's Bar, 7036 Harrisburg, Houston.

Overcoats: Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., $10. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Patrick Murphy at Armadillo Palace: Sat., July 15, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Pearl & the Polka Dots: Wed., August 9, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Pecos Hank Schyma: Thu., July 13, 7 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Periphery: With Animals As Leaders, Astronoid. $25 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Perturbator: With Venomous Maximus, Atarimatt. Thu., September 21, 8 p.m., $20. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

The Pharmacy Music Fest 2017: Sun., July 30, 2 p.m., Free. The Pharmacy Studios, 8520 Sweetwater Lane, Houston, 832-207-9376.

Photon Mechanics: With Lagmind, Shapes., Thu., July 20, 8-11:45 p.m., $8. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277.

Princess Nokia - Unity Women's Music & Art Show: With Aphasia, Tomyriiz, Isis Ohui. Thu., August 24, 7 p.m., $45. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Public Access T.V.: With Will Breeding. Wed., October 25, 7 p.m., $12. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Quix: Thu., August 10, 9 p.m., Free to $5. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

RacePace Grand Opening Party: Sat., July 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Free. The Silos at Sawyer Yards, 1502 Sawyer, Houston, 713-417-1477.

Raven Summer Sessions: Adam Bricks: Wed., July 26, 7:30 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Raven Summer Sessions: Buenos Diaz: Wed., August 9, 7:30 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Raven Summer Sessions: Nic and the Lonesome: Wed., July 19, 7:30 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Raven Summer Sessions: Will Van Horn Trio: Wed., August 2, 7:30 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Regal People: Fri., July 21, 8:30 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Reverend's Daughter: Fri., August 4, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Robert Kuhn: Sun., July 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199. Sat., July 15, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Rose & Ben: Wed., August 30, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Rosie Flores: Fri., July 21, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Ryan Caraveo: Thu., August 10, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Sailor Poon with The Cops: With Imposter Boys. Tue., August 1, 8 p.m., $7. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Sales: Thu., October 5, 8 p.m., $13. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Sam Riggs: Fri., August 18, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Sara Van Buskirk: Tue., July 25, 6 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Sarah Jarosz: Sun., November 5, 8 p.m., TBA. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Sean Lucy: Thu., September 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Shawn Allen: Fri., July 21, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Sherlock's Pub 40th Anniversary: Sat., July 29, 7 p.m.-1:45 a.m., Free. Sherlock's Baker Street Pub, 10001 Westheimer, Houston, 713-977-1857.

Shinyribs: With Bayou City Brass. Sat., August 26, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $260. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Singer-Songwriter Night: With Cale Tyson, Fort Defiance, Brianna Musco, Anna P, Saving Dreams, From Here on Out, Bad Stand-up, Jay Bee Zay. Sat., July 29, 7 p.m., $7 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Social Repose: With Hotel Books, The Funeral Portrait., Sat., October 21, 6 p.m., $15 to $20. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Summer Music Festival featuring Libby Koch: Fri., July 21, 7-10 p.m., Free. Four Seasons Hotel, 1300 Lamar, Houston, 713-650-1300.

Suzy Bogguss: With Jason Eady., Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

The Sweet Lillies: Sun., August 27, 6 p.m., $8 to $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Tab Benoit: With The Buddy Whittington Band, Jeff Plankenhorn, The Milligan Vaughan Project. Sat., July 15, 2 p.m., $30. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Texas Taco Music Fest: With Mind Shrine, El 43, Passion de Luna, Jimencio. Sat., September 16, 12-9 p.m., $12 to $90. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Through the Roots: Sun., August 27, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $18. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Tightn' Up! and Zigtebra: Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

TJ Nelson: Thu., August 10, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Tony MacAlpine: With Felix Martin, Karim K. Sun., October 1, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Tresa Jerell album release: With Kristal Cherelle. Sat., August 12, 8:15 p.m., $12 to $17. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Triumphs: Sat., August 5, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $240. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Twiztid: With Blaze Ya Dead Homie, Whitney Peyton. Sun., October 1, 7 p.m., $30. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

TWRK and Fight Club: Thu., August 31, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Uché's ‘My Generation’ EP release party: Sat., July 15, 8:30 p.m., Free. Studio D, 8369 Almeda, Houston, 120-681-8524.

Vanessa De Mata: With Luis Albez, Charlie Perez, DJ Cassio Duarte., Fri., September 15, 9 p.m., $45 to $155. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Vesperteen: With Above it All, Savestate Corrupted, The Drive. Wed., July 26, 6 p.m., $12 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Vhorb: With Dark Ashley, Deejay Rock the Boat., Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., TBA. La Playa, 2719 Alabama, Houston.

Warehouse - A Dave Matthews Tribute Band: With La Raza Connection. Sat., July 22, 7:30 p.m., $12. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Warlocks: With Flower Graves. Wed., September 20, 7 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Welcome to the Land 2: With Young Samm, DJ Indurance, OG Ron C, Michael Watts. Wed., July 26, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Willie Nelson: Tue., November 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

World Famous Gospel Brunch: Sun., September 10, 1:30 p.m., $42. Sun., October 8, 1:30 p.m., $42. Sun., November 12, 1:30 p.m., $42. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Wylde Meade: Sat., July 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Free. EQ Heights, 1030 Heights, Houston.

Young Saints: With The Good Heart, Sea Shaman., Sat., July 15, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.