Upcoming: BeatKing, The Church, Dan Penn, Death Grips, Genitorturers, Institute, Loretta Lynn, Protomartyr, Ritualz, etc.

EXPAND Death Grips perform with Ministry November 10 at the White Oak Music Hall Lawn. Photo by Antonio Pagano via Flickr Commons

'90s Pop Tour: With JNS, Aleks Syntek, FEY, OV7, Litzy, The Sacados, Caló. Fri., November 17, 8:30 p.m., $60 to $255. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land.

A L T E R E D S T A T E S: With Proud/Father, Andrew Sainz. Wed., August 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Allie X: Fri., August 18, 7 p.m., TBA. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Andy Mineo Friends & Family Tour: With Social Club Misfits, Wordsplayed. Sun., October 8, 7 p.m., $28 to $35. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Aniya Gary: Sat., August 5, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

Annie Moses: Fri., August 4, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $30. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Archaic 3: With Unlikely Hero, Astral Alchemy, Wednesday's Child, Jeremy Carswell. Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., $6. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Arthur Yoria: With Buck Yeager. Thu., August 24, 8 p.m., Free. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.

Aska: With Elder Gods, Distartica, Wolfe Blitzer. Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

ATX vs HOU 2: With The Prettybads, Patterns, Bottom of the Food Chain, Dead to the World, Worm Suicide and the Devil Club, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, All Opposed. Sat., August 12, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Barely Alive: With Virtual Riot. Thu., September 7, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

BeatKing: Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., $20. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Beer by the Bay Music Festival featuring Pat Green and Tracy Byrd: Fri., July 28, 5:30-11 p.m.; Sat., July 29, 5:30-11 p.m., $89. Horseshoe Bay Resort, 200 Hi Cir N, Horseshoe Bay, 830-598-3988.

Bert Willis with John Inman and Debbie Glenn: Sat., July 29, 9 p.m., $20. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.

Blackout featuring Jeremy Avalon and Xavier Blk: Fri., July 21, 10 p.m., Free to $5. Boondocks, 1417 Westheimer, Houston, 713-522-8500.

The Blasters: Sat., August 12, 9:30 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Boyfriend: With Giant Kitty. Thu., August 17, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Brockhampton: With Kevin Abstract. Tue., September 19, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Bruce Robison: Thu., August 31, 7 p.m., $25 to $28. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Buck Yeager: Thu., July 20, 9 p.m.; Thu., July 27, 9 p.m., Free. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.

Loretta Lynn performs at the Arena Theatre January 19, 2018. Photo by Jody Perry

Charlie Lucas with John Waits: Fri., July 21, 9 p.m., $10. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.

The Church: With Helio Sequence. Wed., September 20, 8 p.m., $26 to $99. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Cody Canada with Mike McClure: Wed., August 2, 8 p.m., $20 to $24. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 Fm 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.

Craig Kinsey: Fri., August 11, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Cy Jackson: Tue., August 1, 9 p.m., Free. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Dan Penn: Sat., September 23, 7 p.m., $45 to $50. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

DeAnna Wendolyn: Fri., July 28, 9 p.m., $5. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.

The Deer: Sat., September 9, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Drew Fish Band: Sat., September 2, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Texas Gallery, 2012 Peden, Houston, 713-524-1593.

Drip-Fed: With The Stuff, Sparse, Active Shooter. Fri., August 11, 9 p.m., $8. La Playa, 2719 Alabama, Houston.

Emily Davis: Thu., August 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Forq: Thu., August 10, 8 p.m., $14 to $17. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Freaky Freaky Fiday: With Dream Krusher, Wednesday's Child, Piss Poor, Sensitiser, Koppur Thief. Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Fred McIntosh with Charles Phil Peters: Mon., July 24, 7:30 p.m.; Mon., July 31, 7:30 p.m.; Mon., August 7, 7:30 p.m.; Mon., August 14, 7:30 p.m.; Mon., August 21, 7:30 p.m.; Mon., August 28, 7:30 p.m., Free. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.

Fuel: Thu., August 10, 8 p.m., Free. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Gareth Emery: Fri., October 20, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Genitorturers: Sat., November 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

Get the Led Out: The American Led Zeppelin: Thu., October 19, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Grieves: Sat., September 16, 7 p.m., TBA. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Hamilton Loomis: With Kelly Doyle. Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

EXPAND Protomartyr performs October 22 at The Secret Group. Protomartyr photo courtesy of Pitchperfect PR

Hen and the Cocks: Thu., August 31, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

The Here and Now: Thu., August 24, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Him, Bang & Whimper 2017: Thu., November 2, 6 p.m., $45 to $59.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Hunger: With Broken Valor, Black Market Tragedy. Sun., September 3, 9 p.m., Free. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Insolvent: With Kozilek, Athanatos, Yig, Hacked To Pieces. Fri., September 1, 8 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Institute: With Blue Dolphin, Little Fish, Criminal Itch. Fri., August 4, 8 p.m., $5. Rito's Bar, 7036 Harrisburg, Houston.

J Balvin: Thu., September 28, 8 p.m., $131.07. Escapade, 11903 Eastex Freeway, Houston, 281-372-1100.

JD Souther: Sat., October 28, 8 p.m., $26 to $38. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

John Egan: Thu., August 3, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

Johnny Riley: Sun., July 23, 11:30 a.m., Free. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.

Karbach Charity Pub Crawl: With The Suffers, The Josh Garrett Band, Luther and the Healers, Annika Chambers, Zach Person, Mark May Band, Jonn Del Toro Richardson. Sat., October 7, 2-7 p.m., $27 to $58. Lucky's Pub, 801 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-522-2010.

Keller Williams featuring Jeff Austin, Jay Starling, Darton Bollder: With Wood & Wire. Fri., October 27, 9 p.m., $20 to $23. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Kristin Diable: Sat., September 16, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

La Fiebre: Thu., August 31, 8 p.m., Free. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Lamb to the Slaughter: With The Tenebrian Machine, Russ Harmon. Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Lifestyle Industry Showcase and Bash: With Young Lyric, X.O., Sat., July 29, 3 p.m., $10 to $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Lilly Hiatt: Tue., September 26, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Loka: With Harass Hole, Mannequin on the Moon, Soli. Thu., July 20, 9 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Loretta Lynn: Fri., January 19, 8:30 p.m., $45.50 to $99. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Lori McKenna and Robbie Fulks: Thu., October 19, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

BeatKing performs September 28 at Warehouse Live. Photo by Marco Torres

Los Lonely Boys: With Jackie Venson. Sat., August 19, 7:30 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Love Tempo featuring Kona FM: With Andy V, Kenny Evans, Miguel Flaco. Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., Free. Grand Prize Bar, 1010 Banks, Houston, 713-526-4565.

Mandi Powell: With Tommy Lewis., Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., $8. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.

Martini Blu Jazz Festival: Fri., August 25, 7 p.m.-midnight; Sat., August 26, 7 p.m.-midnight, $50 per night and $90 for a weekend package. Martini Blu Jazz & Supper Club, 5060 FM 1960, Houston, 832-965-5580.

Mary Black: Thu., August 3, 7:30 p.m., $45. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

Matisyahu: With Common Kings, Orphan. Sat., November 4, 9 p.m., $32.50 to $36. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Mechanize: With Numerals, Sausage Fingers. Sun., July 30, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Metro Station: Tue., September 12, 6 p.m., $18 to $20. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Metz: Sat., December 16, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Mia Borders: Tue., August 29, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

The Mighty Orq: Sat., August 5, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

MInistry and Death Grips: Fri., November 10, 7 p.m., $35 to $44. White Oak Music Hall Lawn, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Mission G: With Lost in Lies., Tue., August 15, 8 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Mojave Red record release: With Summer Ales, Texture Yellow. Sat., August 12, 9 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Morning In May: With Diamond Aces, The Idle Kind, Lip Service, Brainstorm for Tuesday. Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Ms Monkey’s Emporium with Lana Blake, Matthew Wallace, and special guest Kiki Maroon: Sat., July 29, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

Myliam: With Hounds of Jezebel, North Til Dawn, Tera. Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Nic Armstrong and the Thieves: Thu., August 24, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Nina Diaz: With Thee Commons. Wed., September 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Noah Gundersen: With Phoebe Bridges., Thu., November 2, 8 p.m., TBA. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

EXPAND Metz performs December 16 at the Studio @ Warehouse Live Photo by Lou LE GUILLOUX via Flickr Commons

Oshwa: With Two Star Symphony, Astragal. Sun., July 23, 8 p.m., Free to $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Papadosio: With Phutureprimitive., Wed., October 4, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Pecos Hank Music Video Premiere: Thu., July 20, 7 p.m., Free. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Pints & Puppies: Sun., August 13, 1-4 p.m., $10 to $20. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Plini: With David Maxim Micic, Nick Johnston., Fri., August 25, 7 p.m., $15 to $18. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

The Powell Brothers: Thu., August 3, 8:30 p.m., $12. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 Fm 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.

Protomartyr: With Flasher. Sun., October 22, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Putridity: With Delusional Parasitosis, Desecrate the Faith, Sculpting Atrocity. Sun., August 6, 9 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Raa-Raa Zydeco: Fri., August 4, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Retro Rumble: Sun., July 23, 12-6 p.m., Free. RR/HR Customs Coffee & Supply, 5906 Canal, Houston.

Ritualz: With P.L.X.T.X., Ak'chamel, DJ Delphine Coma. Sun., August 13, 8 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Sailor Poon with The Cops: With Imposter Boys. Tue., August 1, 8 p.m., $7. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Silver Sunshine: Thu., August 10, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Silverlight: Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Shisha Express and Deli, 7511 Westheimer, Houston, 713-954-9511. Sat., August 5, 7 p.m., TBA. Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Post office, Galveston, 409-765-5659.

Sinema: With Castaway Radio, Forager, Kollective Mindz., Sun., July 23, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Sister Gypsies: Sat., August 12, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

Slaughter: Thu., October 12, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Slaves: With Secrets. Sun., September 3, 6 p.m., $15 to $18. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Sledge: With Torture, Seventh Realm, Lesser Degree, Shellshock, Eyes Sewn Shut. Sat., August 12, 8 p.m., TBA. Rito's Bar, 7036 Harrisburg, Houston.

The Church perform September 20 at The Heights Theater. Photo courtesy The Church

South Austin Moonlighters: Fri., September 22, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Space City Performing Arts presents: Liminal Space: Wed., July 26, 7:30-9 p.m., $15. Rec Room, 100 Jackson, Houston, 713-344-1291.

The Stars at Night: Sun., September 3, 7 p.m., $25. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.

Summer Rocks Music 7 Car Showoff 2017: Sat., July 22, 11 a.m., $10 to $15. Legacy Event Complex, 8627 E. Mount Houston, Houston, 713-540-3534.

Sunday Drum Jam at Levy Park: Sun., August 13, 3 p.m., Free. Levy Park, 3801 Eastside, Houston, 832-395-7000.

Texas Flood: a Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan: Sat., August 19, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $20 to $25. Crescent Moon Wine Bar, 440 Rayford, Ste. 115, Spring, 281-364-9463.

Tom Russell: Thu., September 21, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $35 to $38. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Tony Furtado: Thu., September 14, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Travis Linville: Thu., August 17, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Wall of Soul: With Shy Foxx, Project Rogue, Power Rage. Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Wanderers: With Reign, Imperial Affliction, Emanate, Messengrs. Thu., August 10, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $12. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Weedeater: With Telekinetic Yeti, Pyreship, Yeti., Mon., August 14, 8 p.m., $12 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Whit Smith and Bruce Forman - A Swing Guitar Summit: Sat., August 5, 7-9 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

White Ghost Shivers: Fri., September 22, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

White Linen Night: With The Tontons, The Jimmy Pizzitola Band. Sat., August 5, 7 p.m., Free. Southern Goods, 632 W. 19th, Houston, 346-980-8152.

Whitney Rose: Fri., September 1, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Yawn: With Bernie Pink, Mockingbird Brother., Fri., August 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Zoogma: Sun., October 1, 7 p.m., $12 to $15. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.