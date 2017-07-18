Upcoming: BeatKing, The Church, Dan Penn, Death Grips, Genitorturers, Institute, Loretta Lynn, Protomartyr, Ritualz, etc.
|
Death Grips perform with Ministry November 10 at the White Oak Music Hall Lawn.
'90s Pop Tour: With JNS, Aleks Syntek, FEY, OV7, Litzy, The Sacados, Caló. Fri., November 17, 8:30 p.m., $60 to $255. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land.
A L T E R E D S T A T E S: With Proud/Father, Andrew Sainz. Wed., August 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Allie X: Fri., August 18, 7 p.m., TBA. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Andy Mineo Friends & Family Tour: With Social Club Misfits, Wordsplayed. Sun., October 8, 7 p.m., $28 to $35. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Aniya Gary: Sat., August 5, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
Annie Moses: Fri., August 4, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $30. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Archaic 3: With Unlikely Hero, Astral Alchemy, Wednesday's Child, Jeremy Carswell. Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., $6. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Arthur Yoria: With Buck Yeager. Thu., August 24, 8 p.m., Free. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.
Aska: With Elder Gods, Distartica, Wolfe Blitzer. Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
ATX vs HOU 2: With The Prettybads, Patterns, Bottom of the Food Chain, Dead to the World, Worm Suicide and the Devil Club, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, All Opposed. Sat., August 12, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Barely Alive: With Virtual Riot. Thu., September 7, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
BeatKing: Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., $20. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Beer by the Bay Music Festival featuring Pat Green and Tracy Byrd: Fri., July 28, 5:30-11 p.m.; Sat., July 29, 5:30-11 p.m., $89. Horseshoe Bay Resort, 200 Hi Cir N, Horseshoe Bay, 830-598-3988.
Bert Willis with John Inman and Debbie Glenn: Sat., July 29, 9 p.m., $20. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.
Blackout featuring Jeremy Avalon and Xavier Blk: Fri., July 21, 10 p.m., Free to $5. Boondocks, 1417 Westheimer, Houston, 713-522-8500.
The Blasters: Sat., August 12, 9:30 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Boyfriend: With Giant Kitty. Thu., August 17, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Brockhampton: With Kevin Abstract. Tue., September 19, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Bruce Robison: Thu., August 31, 7 p.m., $25 to $28. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Buck Yeager: Thu., July 20, 9 p.m.; Thu., July 27, 9 p.m., Free. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.
|
Loretta Lynn performs at the Arena Theatre January 19, 2018.
Photo by Jody Perry
Charlie Lucas with John Waits: Fri., July 21, 9 p.m., $10. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.
The Church: With Helio Sequence. Wed., September 20, 8 p.m., $26 to $99. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Cody Canada with Mike McClure: Wed., August 2, 8 p.m., $20 to $24. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 Fm 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.
Craig Kinsey: Fri., August 11, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Cy Jackson: Tue., August 1, 9 p.m., Free. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Dan Penn: Sat., September 23, 7 p.m., $45 to $50. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
DeAnna Wendolyn: Fri., July 28, 9 p.m., $5. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.
The Deer: Sat., September 9, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Drew Fish Band: Sat., September 2, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Texas Gallery, 2012 Peden, Houston, 713-524-1593.
Drip-Fed: With The Stuff, Sparse, Active Shooter. Fri., August 11, 9 p.m., $8. La Playa, 2719 Alabama, Houston.
Emily Davis: Thu., August 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Forq: Thu., August 10, 8 p.m., $14 to $17. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
Freaky Freaky Fiday: With Dream Krusher, Wednesday's Child, Piss Poor, Sensitiser, Koppur Thief. Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.
Fred McIntosh with Charles Phil Peters: Mon., July 24, 7:30 p.m.; Mon., July 31, 7:30 p.m.; Mon., August 7, 7:30 p.m.; Mon., August 14, 7:30 p.m.; Mon., August 21, 7:30 p.m.; Mon., August 28, 7:30 p.m., Free. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.
Fuel: Thu., August 10, 8 p.m., Free. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Gareth Emery: Fri., October 20, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Genitorturers: Sat., November 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.
Get the Led Out: The American Led Zeppelin: Thu., October 19, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Grieves: Sat., September 16, 7 p.m., TBA. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Hamilton Loomis: With Kelly Doyle. Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.
|
Protomartyr performs October 22 at The Secret Group.
Protomartyr photo courtesy of Pitchperfect PR
Hen and the Cocks: Thu., August 31, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
The Here and Now: Thu., August 24, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Him, Bang & Whimper 2017: Thu., November 2, 6 p.m., $45 to $59.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
The Hunger: With Broken Valor, Black Market Tragedy. Sun., September 3, 9 p.m., Free. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Insolvent: With Kozilek, Athanatos, Yig, Hacked To Pieces. Fri., September 1, 8 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.
Institute: With Blue Dolphin, Little Fish, Criminal Itch. Fri., August 4, 8 p.m., $5. Rito's Bar, 7036 Harrisburg, Houston.
J Balvin: Thu., September 28, 8 p.m., $131.07. Escapade, 11903 Eastex Freeway, Houston, 281-372-1100.
JD Souther: Sat., October 28, 8 p.m., $26 to $38. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
John Egan: Thu., August 3, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
Johnny Riley: Sun., July 23, 11:30 a.m., Free. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.
Karbach Charity Pub Crawl: With The Suffers, The Josh Garrett Band, Luther and the Healers, Annika Chambers, Zach Person, Mark May Band, Jonn Del Toro Richardson. Sat., October 7, 2-7 p.m., $27 to $58. Lucky's Pub, 801 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-522-2010.
Keller Williams featuring Jeff Austin, Jay Starling, Darton Bollder: With Wood & Wire. Fri., October 27, 9 p.m., $20 to $23. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Kristin Diable: Sat., September 16, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
La Fiebre: Thu., August 31, 8 p.m., Free. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Lamb to the Slaughter: With The Tenebrian Machine, Russ Harmon. Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.
The Lifestyle Industry Showcase and Bash: With Young Lyric, X.O., Sat., July 29, 3 p.m., $10 to $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Lilly Hiatt: Tue., September 26, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Loka: With Harass Hole, Mannequin on the Moon, Soli. Thu., July 20, 9 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Loretta Lynn: Fri., January 19, 8:30 p.m., $45.50 to $99. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.
Lori McKenna and Robbie Fulks: Thu., October 19, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
|
BeatKing performs September 28 at Warehouse Live.
Photo by Marco Torres
Los Lonely Boys: With Jackie Venson. Sat., August 19, 7:30 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Love Tempo featuring Kona FM: With Andy V, Kenny Evans, Miguel Flaco. Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., Free. Grand Prize Bar, 1010 Banks, Houston, 713-526-4565.
Mandi Powell: With Tommy Lewis., Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., $8. The Red Brick Tavern, 119 Simonton, Conroe, 281-413-0721.
Martini Blu Jazz Festival: Fri., August 25, 7 p.m.-midnight; Sat., August 26, 7 p.m.-midnight, $50 per night and $90 for a weekend package. Martini Blu Jazz & Supper Club, 5060 FM 1960, Houston, 832-965-5580.
Mary Black: Thu., August 3, 7:30 p.m., $45. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.
Matisyahu: With Common Kings, Orphan. Sat., November 4, 9 p.m., $32.50 to $36. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Mechanize: With Numerals, Sausage Fingers. Sun., July 30, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Metro Station: Tue., September 12, 6 p.m., $18 to $20. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Metz: Sat., December 16, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
Mia Borders: Tue., August 29, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
The Mighty Orq: Sat., August 5, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
MInistry and Death Grips: Fri., November 10, 7 p.m., $35 to $44. White Oak Music Hall Lawn, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Mission G: With Lost in Lies., Tue., August 15, 8 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.
Mojave Red record release: With Summer Ales, Texture Yellow. Sat., August 12, 9 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Morning In May: With Diamond Aces, The Idle Kind, Lip Service, Brainstorm for Tuesday. Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Ms Monkey’s Emporium with Lana Blake, Matthew Wallace, and special guest Kiki Maroon: Sat., July 29, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
Myliam: With Hounds of Jezebel, North Til Dawn, Tera. Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Nic Armstrong and the Thieves: Thu., August 24, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Nina Diaz: With Thee Commons. Wed., September 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Noah Gundersen: With Phoebe Bridges., Thu., November 2, 8 p.m., TBA. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
|
Metz performs December 16 at the Studio @ Warehouse Live
Oshwa: With Two Star Symphony, Astragal. Sun., July 23, 8 p.m., Free to $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Papadosio: With Phutureprimitive., Wed., October 4, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Pecos Hank Music Video Premiere: Thu., July 20, 7 p.m., Free. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Pints & Puppies: Sun., August 13, 1-4 p.m., $10 to $20. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.
Plini: With David Maxim Micic, Nick Johnston., Fri., August 25, 7 p.m., $15 to $18. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
The Powell Brothers: Thu., August 3, 8:30 p.m., $12. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 Fm 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.
Protomartyr: With Flasher. Sun., October 22, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Putridity: With Delusional Parasitosis, Desecrate the Faith, Sculpting Atrocity. Sun., August 6, 9 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Raa-Raa Zydeco: Fri., August 4, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Retro Rumble: Sun., July 23, 12-6 p.m., Free. RR/HR Customs Coffee & Supply, 5906 Canal, Houston.
Ritualz: With P.L.X.T.X., Ak'chamel, DJ Delphine Coma. Sun., August 13, 8 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Sailor Poon with The Cops: With Imposter Boys. Tue., August 1, 8 p.m., $7. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Silver Sunshine: Thu., August 10, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Silverlight: Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Shisha Express and Deli, 7511 Westheimer, Houston, 713-954-9511. Sat., August 5, 7 p.m., TBA. Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Post office, Galveston, 409-765-5659.
Sinema: With Castaway Radio, Forager, Kollective Mindz., Sun., July 23, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Sister Gypsies: Sat., August 12, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
Slaughter: Thu., October 12, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Slaves: With Secrets. Sun., September 3, 6 p.m., $15 to $18. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Sledge: With Torture, Seventh Realm, Lesser Degree, Shellshock, Eyes Sewn Shut. Sat., August 12, 8 p.m., TBA. Rito's Bar, 7036 Harrisburg, Houston.
|
The Church perform September 20 at The Heights Theater.
Photo courtesy The Church
South Austin Moonlighters: Fri., September 22, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Space City Performing Arts presents: Liminal Space: Wed., July 26, 7:30-9 p.m., $15. Rec Room, 100 Jackson, Houston, 713-344-1291.
The Stars at Night: Sun., September 3, 7 p.m., $25. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.
Summer Rocks Music 7 Car Showoff 2017: Sat., July 22, 11 a.m., $10 to $15. Legacy Event Complex, 8627 E. Mount Houston, Houston, 713-540-3534.
Sunday Drum Jam at Levy Park: Sun., August 13, 3 p.m., Free. Levy Park, 3801 Eastside, Houston, 832-395-7000.
Texas Flood: a Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan: Sat., August 19, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $20 to $25. Crescent Moon Wine Bar, 440 Rayford, Ste. 115, Spring, 281-364-9463.
Tom Russell: Thu., September 21, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $35 to $38. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Tony Furtado: Thu., September 14, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Travis Linville: Thu., August 17, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Wall of Soul: With Shy Foxx, Project Rogue, Power Rage. Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Wanderers: With Reign, Imperial Affliction, Emanate, Messengrs. Thu., August 10, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $12. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Weedeater: With Telekinetic Yeti, Pyreship, Yeti., Mon., August 14, 8 p.m., $12 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Whit Smith and Bruce Forman - A Swing Guitar Summit: Sat., August 5, 7-9 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
White Ghost Shivers: Fri., September 22, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
White Linen Night: With The Tontons, The Jimmy Pizzitola Band. Sat., August 5, 7 p.m., Free. Southern Goods, 632 W. 19th, Houston, 346-980-8152.
Whitney Rose: Fri., September 1, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Yawn: With Bernie Pink, Mockingbird Brother., Fri., August 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Zoogma: Sun., October 1, 7 p.m., $12 to $15. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
|
Genitorturers perform at Numbers November 4.
Photo by Robert Easley
