Upcoming: Billy Joe Shaver, Deerhoof, Kenny Rogers, Modest Mouse, Ozomatli, Run the Jewels, Soulfly, Tigerlily, etc.

Kenny Rogers performs what could be his last Houston-area concert August 11 at Redneck Country Club
Photo by Eric Sauseda
3Lau: Fri., August 25, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
8 Track Sessions with The Phantom Royals: Fri., July 28, 7 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.
8 Track Sessions with Kay Weathers: Fri., August 4, 7 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.
8th Wonder Roof Deck Crack Open Covers Series with Bad Boyfriend: Wed., August 9, 6:30 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
8th Wonder Roof Deck Crack Open Covers Series with DJ Ramalama & Nervous Rex: Wed., Aug. 2, 6:30 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
9Electric: With Quor. Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Alan Haynes: Sat., July 29, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Amine: With Towkio. Sun., November 5, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
The Band Nostalgia: Sat., Aug. 26, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
Bayou Vimana: With Party Wizard, The Society of Bandits. Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Billy Joe Shaver: Sat., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $20 to $30. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Black Heritage Music and Arts Festival: With Eric Benet, Young Lyric. Sat., September 30, 4-10 p.m., TBA. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.
Black Lodge: With Druidian Pink, Pony Kicks. Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Black Sabbitch - The All Female Black Sabbath: Sat., September 2, 9 p.m., $11 to $15. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Bleu Edmondson: Fri., September 1, 8:30 p.m., Free to $40. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Bounce & Turn ft. DJ XO: Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., Free. Red Shores Tattoo, 2909 Baldwin, Houston, 281-888-7110.
Breakdancing Ronald Reagan: With Clark Nova, TEF, Mephedrone. Wed., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., TBA. La Playa, 2719 Alabama St, Houston.
The Brian Setzer Orchestra's 14th Annual Christmas Rocks Tour: Sun., December 10, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.
Buster Whilaby & The Gimp with PukeBox, Punk Rock Project: With 2 Cold, Malibu Ru. Fri., July 28, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. The 19th Hole Grill & Bar, 202 Sawdust, Spring, 281-363-2574.
Candlebox: With American Fangs, To Whom It May. Sun., Aug. 27, 5 p.m., $17 to $45. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Deerhoof performs at Walters Downtown September 27.
Caribbean Hits Midtown: Caribbean Pajama Jam: With DJ Dreamz, DJ Norro, Levelz Sound, MC Fire Kyle. Sat., July 29, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $20. The House, 4115 Washington, Houston, 713-426-3617.
Carl: With Sonia Flores, Damon Choice. Mon., July 31, 8 p.m., TBA. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.
Chris Tomlin with Matt Maher: Sat., October 28, 7 p.m., $36.75 to $78.75. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.
Coast Modern: Mon., October 2, 7 p.m., $15 to $19. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Cody Canada with Mike McClure: Wed., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $20 to $24. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Comedy Show! Sketch City Houston Episode 7: With D-Fi Logic, DJ Nando 1. Sat., Aug. 5, 6-8 p.m., $10 to $12. Station Theater, 1230 Houston, Houston.
Cookie Monsta: Fri., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
CupcakKe: Fri., September 1, 8 p.m., $20 to $35. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Danny Gokey and Mandisa: Sat., September 30, 7 p.m., $33-$50. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Death Valley Girls: Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $10 to $11. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Deerhoof: With Thor & Friends, Christina Schneider's Genius Grant, Rose Ette. Wed., September 27, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Dome Dwellers: With Mockingbird Brother, Astragal. Mon., Aug. 7, 7 p.m., Free to $5. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Drezo: Sat., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Drumma Boy: With X.O., Young Lyric., Sat., September 2, 3 p.m., $10 to $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Dwight Yoakam: Thu., October 12, 8 p.m., $49 to $180. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Eidola: With The Ongoing Concept, Save Us From the Archon, Vox Vocis, Rogues Among Us, Golden Terra. Thu., September 7, 6 p.m., $10 to $13. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
ElectroLuv 2017: With Golden Dawn Arkestra, Greyhounds, Pot Roast, Bayou City Funk. Sat., Aug. 26, 6 p.m., $15 to $20. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
The Fab 5 Sgt Pepper 50th Anniversary Concert: Sat., Aug. 12, 8:30 p.m., Free. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr., Houston, 281-823-9103.
The Floozies: With The Widdler, Cloudchord. Thu., November 16, 8 p.m., $15.50 to $18. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Friends at the Falls: With King Finn, Jonah the Runner. Thu., July 27, 10 p.m., Free to $5. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Run the Jewels perform at Revention Music Center, October 5.
Photo by Derrek Barlow
Giuda: Thu., October 5, 8 p.m., $12 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Hank & Cupcakes: Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Hard Luck Revival: With The Wagoneers. Sat., July 29, 7 p.m., Free. Cottonwood, 3422 N. Shepherd, Houston, 713-802-0410.
Hayden Jones: Fri., September 29, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Hayes Carll: Fri., August 11, 8:30 p.m., $28 to $38. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Houston International Jazz Festival: Showdown Throwdown Texas vs Louisiana: With Hot 8 Brass Band, Bayou City Brass Band, To Be Continued Brass Band. Sat., August 5, 8 p.m., $30 to $55. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Houston Marchman: Fri., October 6, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Index Fest Houston 2017: Sat., September 16, 4 p.m., $20 to $130. Post HTX, 401 Franklin, Houston, 713-572-7471.
Jacob Ray: With Justin Cellum, Carthy. Thu., August 3, 8 p.m., $5. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Jason Boland & The Stragglers: With Robert Hartye. Fri., September 8, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $364. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Jeannie Burns and Andrew Hardin: Sat., September 30, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
John Mark McMillan: With The Brilliance, LaPeer., Thu., November 9, 8 p.m., $22 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Julien Baker: With Half Waif., Tue., December 19, 8 p.m., $16 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Kenny Rogers: With Linda Davis. Fri., August 11, 6 p.m., $125 to $4000. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
LÉON: With Wrabel. Mon., October 2, 7:30 p.m., $18. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Livingston Taylor: Sat., August 12, 8:30 p.m., $68 to $108. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
The Lonely Biscuits: Sat., August 26, 8 p.m., $12 to $16. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Los Chicos del 512—-A Tribute to Selena: Thu., August 10, 8:30 p.m., Free. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000
Hermann Park Dr., Houston, 281-823-9103.
Los Skarnales: Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Concert Pub (North), 2470 FM 1960, Houston, 281-583-8111.
Mannheim Steamroller: Fri., December 29, 8 p.m., $55 to $85. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Modest Mouse performs at Revention Music Center September 12.
Photo by Jim Bricker
MIEARS: With Such Marvelous Monsters, Shark Jackson, Black Kite. Thu., August 31, $10. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Mockingbird Brother: With Elephant Jake, Whine Moms, Finger Guns., $5. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Modest Mouse: Tue., September 12, 8 p.m., $40 to $60. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
The Mojo Faction: Mon., July 31, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
The Movielife: With The Early November, Heart Attack Man. Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., $25. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Ms. Monkey’s Emporium: Thu., August 24, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
Naomi Punk: Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Nathan Bonnes: With Jake Ward., Sat., August 26, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-
526-9700.
Official Flaming Lips After Party: Fri., September 29, 11:59 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Oh Weatherly: With Beneath the Waves, Home for Now, Saving Dreams, Paper Sparrow, Eli Hopeful. Tue., August 15, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Open Mike Eagle: With Sammus., Sat., September 16, 8 p.m., $12 to $14. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Opus 4's Second Annual Mozart Mania Concerts August 17 and 19: Thu., August 17, 7-8:30 p.m., Free. Bridge Point Bible Church, 13277 Katy Freeway, Houston, 832-448-1330. [edit secondary] Sat., August 19, 7-8:30 p.m., Free. St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 15415 N. Eldridge Parkway, Cypress, 281-370-8000.
Ozomatli: Fri., August 11, 8:30 p.m., Free. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr., Houston, 281-823-9103.
Peter Hook & The Light: Thu., May 31, 8 p.m., $25 to $27. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Phineus Reb Band: Sat., August 5, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Pure Prairie League: Sat., August 19, 8:30 p.m., $78 to $118. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Rebecca Folsom: Sat., October 7, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Red City Radio: Wed., October 18, 8 p.m., $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Rhett Miller: With Charlie Sexton. Fri., August 18, 8:30 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Rich O'Toole: Thu., August 31, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Dwight Yoakam performs October 12 at Smart Financial Centre.
Photo by Jay Lee
Riot Ten: Thu., September 14, 9 p.m., Free to $5. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
The Rocketboys: With The Whistles & The Bells, Jealous Creatures., Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.
Run the Jewels: Thu., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Sextile: Thu., August 24, 8 p.m., $10. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
She Wants Revenge: Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Shitstormtrooper: With Active Shooter, Saint Crusher., Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., TBA. La Playa, 2719 Alabama St, Houston.
Skold: Tue., September 19, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $14. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Soulfly As Nailbomb: With dead horse, Harm's Way, Noisem, Lody Kong. Fri., November 3, 7 p.m., $22 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Such Marvelous Monsters: With Junior Birdman., Sat., July 29, 9 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Sudden Denouement presents a night of post-punk, shoegaze, and literature: With My Twilight Pilot, The Thief and The Architect, Super-Robot-Party, Uffizi, Housing Crash, Dustin Pickering, Patrick Reynolds, Jasper
Kerkau, Matthew V. Jackson., Sat., August 19, 8 p.m., TBA. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.
Summer Salt: With Mantra Love., Sat., September 2, 10 p.m., $8 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Swimming With Bears: With Mourning Bliss, Anchor, The Mammoth. Sun., August 20, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines: September 22-23, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
The Purple Hulls: Wed., August 23, 7:30 p.m., $10. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Thrasher's Paradise: With Virulent, Railgun, Brain Dead, Thundertank. Mon., August 14, 8 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.
Thrill: Fri., August 11, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Tigerlily: Fri., September 15, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Tish Hinojosa and Bob Livingston: Fri., August 25, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007
Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
TJ Nelson: Thu., August 10, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.
Toro Y Moi Night: With George West., Sat., September 9, 10 p.m., Free to $5. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
The Hot 8 Brass Band performs at Houston International Jazz Festival August 5 at Warehouse Live.
Transitory Sound and Movement Collective: Fri., September 8, 7:30 p.m., $5 to $10. Lone Star College/University Park Campus, 20515 State Hwy 249 - West Dining Conference Ctr, Houston, 832-813-6500.
Troublemaker: Sat., August 12, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Ty Dillon: Wed., September 6, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Wallflower presents Talkies: Fri., August 25, 9 p.m., TBA. Shoeshine Charley's Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main St, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Weezhur: Fri., July 28, 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Wheeler Walker Jr.: Fri., October 20, 7:30 p.m., $18. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
White Gregg: With Trillblazers. Fri., August 18, 8 p.m., $8. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
White Linen Night: With Wrestlers, Khris Royal, ishi. Sat., August 5, 6-10 p.m., Free. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Winter's End: With Eastgate, A Vow Unbroken, TJBAM. Fri., August 4, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Wolves In The Throne Room: With Pillorian. Thu., October 5, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Woolly: With OffSet, Pig Pretty, ColourNoise. Thu., August 3, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Yacht Rock Revue: Thu., September 7, 8:30 p.m., $16 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Zinorbita: With Mauro More, Gonzalo Valdivia., Sat., August 26, 10 p.m., $20 to $25. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Soulfly performs November 3 at Warehouse Live.
Photo by Kristy Loye
