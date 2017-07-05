Upcoming: !!!, Cattle Decapitation, Endon, Gary Numan, KISS, Krewella, Screaming Females, Shakira, etc.
Shakira performs at the Toyota Center January 26, 2018.
Photo by Daniel Kramer
!!!: With Algiers. Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., $18. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
2Dope Yogis Presents: Trap Yoga & Tacos: Thu., July 27, 7:30-8:30 p.m., pay what you want. The Space HTX, 2005 Commerce, Houston.
31st Annual Watermelon Dance and Summer Social: With Potroast, The Share Fire, Heapin' Helpin', Hellinabucket, Sol y Motion, Campfire Soul, Little Screamin' Kenny and the Shining Things, Atomic Nightingales, Jimmy Lee's Junkyard, Mohammed Horo, Tom Turner. Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Adam Bricks: With Growl. Sat., July 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Argentino: With Miguel Mateos, Enanos Verdes, Los Covertores. Fri., September 1, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Asleep at the Wheel: Fri., August 25, 8:30 p.m., $88 to $148. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Austin Winkler: Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Aventurra: Sun., September 10, 8:30 p.m., $75 to $150. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.
The Bad Samaritans: Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Barkerpalooza: With Hotmaghandi, Another Run, Cheers to Good Problems. Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Bart Crow: Fri., August 25, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Between the Buried and Me: With The Contortionist, Polyphia, Toothgrinder. Fri., October 13, 7 p.m., $25 to $28. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Big Al & The Heavyweights: Sat., July 8, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Blue Water Highway Band: Fri., September 22, 9 p.m., $12 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Bourbon Street: Fri., July 14, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Brain Tentacles: With Canyon of the Skull. Mon., August 28, 8 p.m., $10. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Brandy Zdan: Sat., September 2, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Bruce Robison: Fri., July 28, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $22. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Caamp: Mon., October 30, 7 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
The Calderon Bros: Thu., July 20, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Cattle Decapitation: With Revocation, Full of Hell, Artificial Brain. Tue., November 14, 8 p.m., $20 to $24. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Charley Crockett: With Nikki Hill, Anthony da Costa, Adam Levy. Fri., July 28, 8:30 p.m., $18 to $36. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Gary Numan performs December 15 at the Studio @ Warehouse Live.
Photo by Violeta Alvarez
Cheap Champagne: Thu., August 17, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
Como: With Dead Recipe, Kimi Kent, Tyler Lucas. Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
The Core Trio w/ Steve Swell: Sat., July 15, 8-11 p.m., $5 to $10. Ovations, 2536 Times, Houston, 713-522-9801.
Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley/Stony Hill Fall Tour: Sun., September 17, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Danielle Nicole: Thu., July 20, 10 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Dark Spark Rays: With Bernie Pink, Such Marvelous Monsters, Howard and the Nosebleeds. Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $5 to $12. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
David Ramirez: Thu., September 28, 8 p.m., $16 to $22. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Doug Dicharry: Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Drip-Fed: With The Stuff, Sparse, Active Shooter. Fri., August 11, 9 p.m., $8. La Playa, 2719 Alabama, Houston.
Dylan Bishop: Sat., July 22, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Endon: Sat., November 11, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
The Fabulous Hellcats: Fri., July 21, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Fair City Fire: With Torpedoed Heart. Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Firefall: Sat., July 29, 8:30 p.m., $88 to $128. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Folk Family Revival: With Rod Melancon. Sat., July 29, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Full Moon Celebration: Chaz and the Plastik Flask, Sun., July 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Funkatron and Metanoia: Sat., July 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Future Islands: With Busdriver., Tue., September 12, 7 p.m., $22 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Gary Numan: With Me Not You. Fri., December 15, 8 p.m., $23 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Great White: Thu., November 16, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Endon performs November 11 at Walters Downtown.
Harliss Sweetwater: Fri., July 7, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Holly Tucker: With John Bauman, Grady Spencer. Thu., July 6, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Ilan Bluestone: Fri., September 22, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Illegal Wrestling Federation Presents "Hell Bound": With Old Skull, All Is Taken, Shaving Susie, The Puke Box. Sat., August 5, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Issues/Headspace Tour: With Volumes. Wed., November 1, 6 p.m., $20. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
James & The Classix: Thu., July 13, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Jason Eady and Courtney Patton: Sun., July 30, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Jesse Dayton: Fri., September 1, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
JJ Thames: Thu., July 27, 7-9 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
John Conlee: Sun., July 23, 8:30 p.m., $88 to $148. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Jonn Del Toro Richardson: Sat., July 29, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Josh Garrett Band: Fri., July 28, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Josiah Gabriel: Fri., July 28, 8:45 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.
KISS: Tue., September 26, 8 p.m., $99.50 to $250. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Kody West: Wed., July 26, 8 p.m., $5. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Konkerute: With Frankenchrist, Offset., Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Krewella: Sat., September 23, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Kristin Diable: Sat., September 16, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
La Sombra: Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., TBA. The Texas Tumbleweed, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-4468558.
La Tropa F: With Negami. Sat., July 15, 8 p.m., TBA. The Texas Tumbleweed, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-4468558.
Krewella performs September 23 at Stereo Live.
Photo by Julian Bajsel
Lazybit Monthly XI: With Heavy the Bluebird, Pajama Sam, N-8., Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Leon Chavis and the Zydeco Flames: Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., TBA. The Texas Tumbleweed, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-4468558.
Little Screamin Kenny and The Groove Orient: Thu., July 13, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Luis Fonsi Love + Dance World Tour: Sun., September 17, 7 p.m., $59.50-$125. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Luke Pell: Sat., July 22, 8:30 p.m., $18 to $40. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
MadeinTYO: With K Swisha. Thu., October 19, 8 p.m., $20 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Matt Wertz: Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., TBA. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Max: Sun., October 22, 7 p.m., $18. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Metacrisis: With Let Me Remember. Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Micky and the Motorcars: Fri., September 29, 9 p.m., $12. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Molotov: With Diamante Eléctrico. Sun., December 3, 7:30 p.m., $41. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Moses Sumney: Tue., October 17, 8 p.m., $16 to $20. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Mr Plow: With Vermilion Whiskey, The Dirty Seeds. Fri., August 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Parabelle: Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., TBA. The Texas Tumbleweed, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-4468558.
Pinegrove: With Florist, Lomelda., Thu., September 28, 7 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
PJ Morton: Sun., August 20, 7 p.m., $20. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Poor Dumb Bastards: With Hickoids, High Mass. Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Quicksand: Sat., September 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
R5: With Hailey Knox. Mon., July 10, 7 p.m., $25 to $32. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Red Iris: Sat., August 19, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
Screaming Females performs October 27 at White Oak Music Hall.
Redpalms: With MNKR, Samus David, Jr., Let Me Remember. Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Rockin' Gal-Ahhh: With Patrice Pike, Driver. Sat., September 16, 7:30 p.m., $150 to $5,000. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Sam Baker: Fri., September 8, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Screaming Females: With Street Eaters. Fri., October 27, 8 p.m., $11 to $15. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Secret Sisters: Thu., September 7, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Shakira: Fri., January 26, 7:30 p.m., $50.50 to $185.50. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.
Shinyribs: Fri., July 21, 8:30 p.m., $28. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Shreya Ghoshal: Fri., September 1, 9 p.m., $55-$250. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
The Solid Senders: Sat., July 15, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Sonder: Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., $15 to $50. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Stephen Kellogg: Thu., September 14, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Stephen Pearcy of Ratt: With The Bulletboys. Fri., August 18, 8 p.m., TBA. The Texas Tumbleweed, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-4468558.
Still Holdin': With Retro Rew, Break It Down OC, Jaipe, A+ Styles. Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Summer Fest: Fri., July 28, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., Free. Howl at the Moon, 612 Hadley, Houston, 713-658-9700.
Tei Shi: Wed., September 13, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
The Texas Players Ball: With Paul Wall, DJ Michael Watts, Kyle Lee. Sat., December 16, 9 p.m., $20. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Third Eye: With Testify, Budhi. Sat., September 23, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Together Pangea: With Tall Juan, Daddy Issues. Thu., September 21, 7 p.m., $12 to $16. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
True Indigo: Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.
!!! performs September 23 at White Oak Music Hall Downstairs.
Turnover: With Elvis Depressedly, Emma Ruth Rundle. Fri., October 20, 8 p.m., $17 to $22. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Venomous Maximus: Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Warrant: Thu., October 5, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Weedeater: With Telekinetic Yeti. Mon., August 14, 8 p.m., $12 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Will Van Horn Trio: With DJ Fredster., Sat., July 15, 7:45 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.
