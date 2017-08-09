Upcoming: Big Moe Birthday Block Party, Archie Bell, The Black Angels, Nikki Lane, Pete Yorn, Primus, Something Wicked, etc.

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 perform September 26 at Rockefellers Photo by Marco Torres

1st Annual Big Moe Birthday Block Party: With DJ XO, Propain, GT Garza, T-Wayne, Delorean, Killa Kyleon., Sun., August 20, 2-10 p.m., Free with RSVP. Screwston Records, 2122 Center, Houston, 832-610-1318.

4th Annual Seersucker & White Linen Day Party: With DJ B Love., Sat., August 12, 3-8 p.m., $25. Spire Nightclub, 1720 Main, Houston, 713-518-2132.

8 Track Sessions/Blaze X Black: Fri., August 25, 7-10 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Al Staehely: Fri., August 18, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Alabama: Thu., October 19, 8 p.m., $59.50 to $125. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Alison Wonderland: Fri., September 29, 7 p.m., $20. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Alive By Sunrise: With Portal Frame, Spacebear, Doug Westcott. Thu., August 24, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Allen Oldies Band: Fri., August 18, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

America Psychos: Sat., September 2, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

Amplified Heat: Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Ancient Cat Society: Thu., August 31, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston,

713-528-5999.

Andres Cepeda: Fri., September 8, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Archie Bell & the Drells: Sat., September 2, 9 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

The Artisanals: Wed., August 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

As Earth Shatters: Fri., August 18, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Atlas Genius: With Magic Giant, Half The Animal. Sat., October 21, 7 p.m., $23. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Bayou Psych-Out!: With ST-37, The Wheel Workers, Golden Cities. Fri., September 1, 8 p.m., $10 to $20. With Pong, Poon, All Monsters Attack, Unified Space. Sat., September 2, 8 p.m., $10 to $20. With Jonas Reinhardt, Thousand Foot Whale Claw, Freed, Slippers and Fog, Charlie Naked, Yesferatu. Sun., September 3, 8 p.m., $10 to $20. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Benefit for Marina Rocks: Sat., August 19, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Bill Kirchen: Thu., August 24, 9:30 p.m., $25 to $27.50. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Blac Youngsta: Sat., August 19, 9 p.m., TBA. Ayva Center, 9371 Richmond, Houston, 832-236-0630.

The Black Angels: With Car Seat Headrest. Sun., October 8, 7 p.m., $25 to $90. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Blaggards: With 1916. Tue., September 26, 9 p.m., $8 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Bo Phillips: Sat., September 16, 8:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Bonnie X Clyde: Sat., August 19, 9 p.m., $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

The Brando Kingz: Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., $5. HellCat Cafe, 306 72nd, Houston, 713-483-8275.

Brave Combo: Fri., April 27, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $13 to $25. University of Houston - Clear Lake Bayou Theatre, 2700 Bay Area, Houston, 281-283-2562.

Brickhaven: With Ominous Necro, Dawn of Dissolution. Sun., August 20, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Bully: Sat., December 9, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Bumper Jacksons: Thu., January 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $13 to $25. University of Houston - Clear Lake Bayou Theatre, 2700 Bay Area, Houston, 281-283-2562.

Cake Rangers: Fri., September 15, 10 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Cameran Nelson: With Brandon McDermott Band. Fri., August 11, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby,

Houston, 713-526-9700.

Cancer Below The Belt Presents: Rendering: A CD Release Concert with Kellye Gray: Thu., September 28, 6-9 p.m., $125 to $175. Off the Wall Gallery, 5015 Westheimer, Houston, 713-871-0940.

Candyrat Guitar Night: With Antoine Dufour, Ian Ethan Case, Jake McGuire. Sat., September 16, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Carry the Storm: With Protest, The Scourge. Sat., September 16, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

CBDB: Sun., September 3, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Charlie Mars: Sat., September 9, 9:30 p.m., $25 to $28. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune: Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., TBA. The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice, Galveston, 409-765-1894.

Chris Knight: Thu., August 17, 8:30 p.m., $22 to $28. Dosey Doe/The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

City Of Colour: With Marlon Williams. Mon., August 28, 8 p.m., $34 to $87. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Convictions: With Darkness Divided, Earth Groans. Wed., October 4, 7 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Primus performs October 21 at the White Oak Music Hall Lawn Photo by Jason Wolter

Dailey and Vincent: Wed., February 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $13 to $30. University of Houston - Clear Lake Bayou Theatre, 2700 Bay Area, Houston, 281-283-2562.

Dalek: With Street Sects., Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Daniel and the Crackers: With Jeremy Bursich, Leslie Doak Band, Teawiggs. Fri., September 1, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Day of Reckoning: With Six Minute Century, Luna Lunacy. Sat., August 26, 9 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Dezorah: With Kemo For Emo. Thu., August 17, 9:30 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

The Dirty River Boys: With Ruckus. Fri., September 29, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $196. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Dr. Joe: Sat., August 19, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Electric Paint: With Surain. Sat., August 26, 9 p.m., Free to $5. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

End of Summer Fling '50s/'60s Dance Party: Fri., September 1, 10 p.m., $8. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Erin Jaimes Band: Sat., August 12, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

An Evening With Primus: Sat., October 21, 7 p.m., $38 to $42. White Oak Music Hall Lawn, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Ezra Charles: Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., $22 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Fantastic Tales, Unlikely Heroes: With the Houston Civic Symphony., Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., Free. Morris Cultural Arts Center - Houston Baptist University, 7502 Fondren, Houston, 281-649-3000.

Foster the People: Tue., October 10, 7 p.m., $35 to $260. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

From Harlem to Havana: Harlem Quartet: Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., $37.50. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.

Gene Watson: With Robert Hartye. Sat., September 9, 8:30 p.m., $35 to $560. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Ghost of Paul Revere: Thu., October 26, 7 p.m., $10 to $11. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Greg Izor & The Box Kickers: Sat., August 26, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Gryffin: Thu., November 2, 8 p.m., $20 to $24. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Archie Bell and the Drells perform September 2 at the Continental Club. Photo by Marco Torres

H-Town Arts House Concert Series Presents Mingus Ah Um: Sun., August 13, 6-9 p.m., $25. Sparrow and the Nest, 1020 Studewood, Houston, 713-869-6378.

Honest Men: Sat., September 16, 8 p.m., $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Hot Clubbing at the Big Top with Bayou City Swing!: Sat., August 12, 10 p.m., $5. Shoeshine Charley's Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main St, Houston, 713-529-9899.

HSC 45th Anniversary Party Featuring Kimberly Dunn: Sat., October 14, 6-10 p.m., $75. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Jaryd Lane: Thu., September 21, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Jason Eady: Fri., October 13, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch: Fri., August 25, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Jon Pardi: With Midland, Runaway June. Thu., October 19, 7 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Jonwayne: With Danny Watts, DJ EMV. Fri., November 17, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Jose Francois & The Road Home Band: With Fri., August 11, 6 p.m.-2 a.m., Free. Wildcatter 2 Sports Bar, 12337 Bissonnet, Houston, 281-933-9700.

The Joshua Project: With Eastgate, Erasethevirus. Fri., October 6, 7 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Kap Slap: Thu., September 21, 9 p.m., Free. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Knuckle Puck: With Movements, With Confidence, Homesafe. Sat., October 28, 6 p.m., $17 to $20. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Ladyfang: With Mystery Loves Company, The Breton Sound. Sat., August 19, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Lake Street Dive: With Cuddle Magic. Wed., September 6, 7 p.m., $28 to $30. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Light's On Mic's On: With Sotrael, China Boss Doll, Dev Castro, 30k-Smoove, Turquoise Janise, Trilly Polk, Taylor Blake, Keeezzykee, Zulu God, Gochillz. Sun., October 15, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Lil Peep: Sun., November 12, 7 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Little Terry & The Blues Birds: Fri., August 11, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

The Lovetones: Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277.

Make America Rock Again: With Scott Stapp, Drowning Pool, Sick Puppies, Trapt, Adelitas Way., Wed., September 20, 5 p.m., $38 to $75. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Freeway, Stafford, 281-277-9333.

EXPAND Alison Wonderland performs September 29 at House of Blues Photo by swimfinfan via Flickr Commons

Martin Hörger: With Notic, DJ Koss, Vortex, JH Nickel, Choppa, Jiba Jaba. Fri., September 1, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

The Max Tribe with Passerbye: Mon., August 21, 8 p.m., $5. Dan Electros Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 832-538-1635.

Mercury: Bach and Piazzolla: Thu., August 31, 8-9:45 p.m., $13 to $25. University of Houston - Clear Lake Bayou Theatre, 2700 Bay Area, Houston, 281-283-2562.

Mercury: Mendelssohn's 5th and Brahms' 2nd: Fri., October 6, 8-9:45 p.m., $13 to $25. University of Houston - Clear Lake Bayou Theatre, 2700 Bay Area, Houston, 281-283-2562.

Mercury: Splendors of Italian Baroque: Fri., April 13, 8-9:45 p.m., $13 to $25. University of Houston - Clear Lake Bayou Theatre, 2700 Bay Area, Houston, 281-283-2562.

Mercury: Vivaldi's Four Seasons: Sun., May 13, 2-4 p.m., $13 to $25. University of Houston - Clear Lake Bayou Theatre, 2700 Bay Area, Houston, 281-283-2562.

Michael Miller: Wed., September 13, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Michele Brangwen Dance Ensemble & Boomtown Brass Band: Wed., August 16, 8-9:30 p.m., $15 to $20. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

Miears: With The Disfunction, BLSHS., Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Mike Jones featuring HOU'S Next: With Doeman, Genesis Blu., Sat., August 12, 7 p.m. $15. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Mike Stinson: Fri., September 15, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Missouri City - Cultural Festival and Health Fair: With Conrad Johnson Orchestra, Karen Briggs, Wayne Toups. Sun., October 8, 12-6 p.m., Free. Missouri City Community Center, 1522 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, 281-261-4290.

The Mojo Faction: Thu., August 31, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

Molly Burch: With Dollie Barnes. Wed., August 23, 7 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Mura Masa: With Joey Purp. Fri., October 6, 8 p.m., $17 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. 713-237-0370.

Mushroomhead: With Ventana, Unsaid Fate. Wed., October 11, 7:30 p.m., $18.50 to $22. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Native Harrow: Wed., August 23, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Nikki Lane: With JD McPherson. Sat., October 21, 9 p.m., $25. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

One-Eyed Doll: With Doll Skin, Dash Cooper, The Soapbox Revolution, The Other LA, Vanilla Sugar. Sat., October 28, 7 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Otonana Trio: With Ganesha, Murderboss Deathking, Kairos Theos, Deliv Boy. Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Dalek performs with Street Sects October 7 at Walters Downtown. Photo by Nomo michael hoefner via Creative Commons

Paa Kow: Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., $10. Dan Electros Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 832-538-1635.

Party On the Patio with Callahan Divide: Sat., September 2, 8:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Pecos Hank and Craig Kinsey: Fri., August 11, 10 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Pete Yorn: Tue., October 10, 8 p.m., $130 to $280. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Peyote Coyote: With Daze, Howard and the Nosebleeds. Wed., August 16, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Praia Urbana: With Alex Clavijo, Steven Towers, Bobby Blyss. Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., $15 to $1200. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Pulse Rate Zero: With Mezzanine, The Kendall Mason Band, Calling Chase. Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Quebe Sisters: Wed., February 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10 to $20. University of Houston - Clear Lake Bayou Theatre, 2700 Bay Area, Houston, 281-283-2562.

Ray Wylie Hubbard: Fri., January 12, 8 p.m., TBA. Sat., January 13, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Reno Divorce: With DJ Big E. Fri., September 8, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Richie Lee: Fri., August 11, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Riyaaz Qawwali: Fri., November 3, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10 to $20. University of Houston - Clear Lake Bayou Theatre, 2700 Bay Area, Houston, 281-283-2562.

The Robert Kuhns: Sat., September 2, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Royal Knaves: With Shadow of Whales, Stereosynthesis. Mon., August 21, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Rudyard's Anniversary Show with Broken Spokes: With D. Kosmo, Hard Luck Revival. Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., Free. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Rudyard's Anniversary Show with Dollie Barnes: With Flower Graves, Empty Shells. Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., Free. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Sacred Music Sacred Dance for World Healing: Sat., August 12, 7 p.m., $25 to $35. Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore, Ste. 205, Houston, 713-496-9901.

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80: Tue., September 26, 8 p.m., $17 to $20. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Shane Barnhill: Wed., September 27, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Showtek: Sat., November 18, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Something Wicked: With Alan Walker, Aly & Fila, Borgeous, Cid, Claude VonStroke, Cosmic Gate, Elephante, Ganja White Night, Graves, Hippie Sabotage, K?D, Malaa, Nghtmre, Party Favor, Rezz, San Halo, Space Jesus, Tchami, Tritonal, Vini Vici, Atliens, Bleep Bloop, Buku, Dillon Nathaniel, Liquid Todd,, Quix, RickyxSan, Solarstone, Spencer Brown, Warez, Win + Woo, Zaxx, RL Grime, Zedd's Dead. October 28-29, 3 p.m., $129.95. Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 N. Sam Houston Parkway W., Houston, 281-807-8700.

The Black Angels perform with Car Seat Headrest October 8 at House of Blues. Photo by Nicholas Zalud

Sonny Wolf: Fri., August 18, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Southern Slang: With Black Water Roll. Sat., September 16, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Spain Colored Orange: With The Last Place You Look, Jealous Creatures, Trick Baby. Sat., August 19, 8 p.m., $10. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

The Stone Foxes: Sat., September 30, 9 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Suburban Collapse: With Slowflood, Ten Pixels Tall, Kinky Karl, Shut Up Sidney. Sun., August 13, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

A Sundae Drive: Sat., August 12, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

T E X X X A S 1: With Santa Muerte, Ledef, Majía. Sat., August 19, 8 p.m., $10. 809 Pierce, 809 Pierce, Houston.

The TC5: With Tontine., Sat., August 26, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Tekno Concert: Sat., August 26, 7-9 p.m., $75-$125. Indigo Lounge, 2117 Chenevert, Houston.

Texas Johnny Boy: Sat., August 19, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Texas New Music Ensemble: Sat., October 21, 7:30-9:15 p.m., $10 to $20. University of Houston - Clear Lake Bayou Theatre, 2700 Bay Area, Houston, 281-283-2562.

Timeflies: With Dawin, Loote., Sat., November 18, 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Toadies: Fri., December 29, 7 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Tomball Texas Music Festival: With Two Tons of Steel, Mike and the Moonpies, Bayou Roux,, Darbi Shaun. Sat., August 26, 11:30 a.m., Free. Tomball Historic Railroad Depot, 401 Market, Tomball, 281-351-5484.

Tommy Dardar Memorial: Sun., August 13, 2 p.m., Free. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Toubab Krewe: Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Tracy Byrd: Fri., September 15, 8:30 p.m., $30 to $448. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

The Transitory Sound and Movement Collective presents: "Hi-Fi? Lo-Fi? Don't Ask Why!": Tue., August 15, 7:30 p.m., $15. Rec Room, 100 Jackson St, Houston, 713-344-1291.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: With The Record Company. Tue., September 19, 7 p.m., $35 to $59.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Underachievers Renaissance Tour: Thu., November 9, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Waterparks: With As It Is, Chapel, Sleep On It. Thu., December 7, 5:30 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Wayne Garner Band: Fri., August 18, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Free. The Wildcatter Saloon, 26913 Katy Freeway, Katy, 281-392-2337.

Will Hoge: Fri., October 27, $20 to $40. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Witt Lowry: With Ro Ransom., Tue., October 17, 7 p.m., $13. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.