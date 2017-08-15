Upcoming: Actress, Blanck Mass, Cherubs, Insane Clown Posse, Mayhem, Philip Glass, ZiegenBock Festival, etc.

EXPAND Philip Glass performs September 9 at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Photo by Javier Armas via Flickr Commons

An Acoustic Evening With The Trashcan Sinatras: Fri., October 27, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Actress: With Telefon Tel Aviv. Sat., December 2, 8 p.m., $15. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Aliens vs HOUmans: With Den Mother, Metanoia. Sat., September 9, 7 p.m., $5 to $10. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Alligator Chomp Chomp: With Stewart Anderson. Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Amelia Presley Band: Fri., November 3, 8 p.m., $5. Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 832-538-1635.

Ancient Cat Society: Thu., August 31, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

An Angolan Adventure with Vivalda Dula: Fri., September 8, 8 p.m.; Sat., September 9, 9-10 p.m., $10. MATCH - Midtown Theater & Arts Center, 3400 Main, Houston, 713-249-3196.

Annabelle Chairlegs: Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Barb Wire Dolls: With The Svetlanas, 57., Thu., November 16, 8 p.m., TBA. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Bear Grillz: Fri., November 17, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Blaggards: With 1916., Tue., September 26, 9 p.m., $8 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Blanck Mass: With Egyptrixx. Sun., November 12, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

The Brando Kingz: Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., $5. HellCat Cafe, 306 72nd, Houston, 713-483-8275.

The Broken Spokes: Wed., Aug. 30, 6 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

The Bronx: With Plague Vendor, '68. Thu., September 28, 7 p.m., $18 to $20. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Caamp: Mon., October 30, 7 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Cafe Tacvba: Sun., September 24, 7 p.m., $40 to $80. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

CBDB: Sun., September 3, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Charlie Mars: Sat., September 9, 9:30 p.m., $25 to $28. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Insane Clown Pose performs October 11 at Warehouse Live. Photo by Jack Gorman

Cherubs: With Frog Hair, Poizon, Dead Time. Fri., October 20, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Cinematic Manipulation: With Vertigo Blue TM, The Radio Broadcast. Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Citizen: Wed., November 8, 8 p.m., $17 to $20. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Clay Melton: Sat., September 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Cousin Stizz: Mon., November 6, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Crywolf: Thu., November 9, 9 p.m., $15 to $65. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Dada: With Brian Whelan. Sun., September 24, 7 p.m., $15 to $20. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

The Darts: Thu., November 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Dave Alvin and The Guilty Ones: Thu., November 30, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Deja Vu: With Forever Miles, Rex Hudson, Mousecop, The Only Person Here, Sik Mule. Fri., September 1, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Dezorah: With Kemo For Emo. Thu., August 17, 9:30 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Drezo: Sat., November 11, 9 p.m., $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Far From Home: With Kathryn Ramirez., Thu., August 31, 9 p.m., $5 to $8. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Feo y Loco: Fri., August 25, 8-11 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Fiddle Witch and the Demons of Doom: With Jerkagram, Black Lodge. Mon., August 28, 8 p.m., $5. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Flatland Cavalry: Wed., August 23, 8 p.m., $12. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

The Frights: With Hockey Dad, Vundabar., Fri., November 10, 7 p.m., $13 to $16. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Frog Hair: Wed., August 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Under The Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-526-5282.

Giraffage: Fri., December 8, 9 p.m., $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Giuda: With Genzales, Bayou Vimana, Liberty and Justice. Thu., October 5, 8 p.m., $12 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Wizkid performs September 16 at Smart Financial Centre. Photo courtesy of Ticketmaster

Glen Templeton: Thu., August 17, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

H-Town Metal Mayhem Festival: Sat., August 19, 4 p.m.-12:15 a.m., $20. Legacy Event Complex, 8627 E. Mount Houston, Houston, 713-540-3534.

Honest Men: Sat., September 16, 8 p.m., $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Hot August Night with Disco Expressions: Fri., August 25, 10 p.m., $15. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

The Human Experiment: With Ashes of Apathy, Ivory Cast, Ghoularotti, Sleeperdrone, Ghost Relay. Fri., October 27, 8 p.m., $8 to $13. Rito's Bar, 7036 Harrisburg, Houston.

Ian Moore: Fri., August 18, 8 p.m., $20 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Insane Clown Posse "The Great Milenko" 20 Year Tour: Wed., October 11, 8 p.m., $27 to $30. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Iris Dement: Sat., November 11, 8 p.m., $24 to $38. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Jax Jones: Thu., September 28, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Joe Ely: Sat., September 16, 9 p.m., $20 to $30. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

John Egan: Thu., August 24, 7-10 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band: Sat., January 13, 8 p.m., $24 to $36. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Juan Gabriel Tribute with Chappy Moon of The Suffers: Sun., August 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge: Fri., October 13, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

K-Ci and Jojo: With Total., Sat., September 30, 8:30 p.m., $39.50 to $49.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Last King of Poland: With Breathing Problem, Ak'chamel, Kai/Ros, Electric Sleep, Al Eckstue. Fri., December 1, 8 p.m., $7. Donkey Paw, 2102 Commerce, Houston.

Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires: Thu., September 21, 8 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Lil Peep: Sun., November 12, 7 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Los Vertigos: Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Love Tempo with Parra Bros.: With Andy V., Miguel Flaco, Luz, Kenny Evans. Sat., August 19, 9 p.m., Free.

Grand Prize Bar, 1010 Banks, Houston, 713-526-4565.

EXPAND Psychic Ills perform September 22 at Walters Downtown. Photo by Incubate Tilburg

The Lovetones: Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone Rd., Houston, 713-923-4277.

Mayhem: With Immolation, Black Anvil. Wed., November 22, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Mike Stinson: Fri., September 15, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

The Milligan Vaughan Project: Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Misadventures: With Satin Hooks, Solstice. Thu., September 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Missouri City - Cultural Festival and Health Fair: With Conrad Johnson Orchestra, Karen Briggs, Wayne Toups., Sun., October 8, 12-6 p.m., Free. Missouri City Community Center, 1522 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, 281-261-4290.

Moodie Black: With Yakul, Kai/Ros, Jonathan Brown. Wed., September 20, 8 p.m., $7. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Mousecop: With Take Back Pluto, Austin Vela. Sat., August 19, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Neck Deep: Wed., January 24, 7 p.m., $23 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

The Neighbourhood: With Health, Field Medic. Fri., December 8, 8 p.m., $40 to $42. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Only Beast: With The Wheel Workers, A Sundae Drive, FLCON FCKER., Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Otonana Trio: Fri., September 22, 8-11:45 p.m., $5. Senpai's, 513 B 25th Street Galveston, Texas 77550, Galveston, 409-663-7740. Sat., September 23, 8-11 p.m., $5. Senpai's, 4419 Navigation Houston, TX 77011, Houston, 832-661-7752.

Pantheon: Sat., September 9, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

Philip Glass: Aguas da Amazonia - North American Premiere: Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., $30 to $60. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby, Houston, 713-315-2525.

The Playlist: With J. Haynes, Gloria Prince, Imani Scott, Mia Stokes, Kat St. John. Thu., August 31, 8 p.m., $10. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Poptone: Fri., December 8, 8 p.m., $27.50 to $30. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

The Powell Brothers: Fri., September 15, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Praia Urbana: With Alex Clavijo, Steven Towers, Bobby Blyss. Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., $15 to $1200. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Psychic Ills: Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Ramblin' Jack Elliott: Fri., November 17, 8:30 p.m., $25. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Tightn' Up releases their debut album August 18 at Notsuoh. Photo by Jesse Sendejas, Jr.

R.C. & The Gritz: Tue., August 22, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Rosetta: With North. Fri., October 27, 8 p.m., $17 to $20. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Sammy J: With Tenelle, Inna Vision, Iya Terra. Thu., September 28, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Sawdust Road Band: Sat., August 19, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Seldom: With Hounds of Jezebel, LOAA, Ashford Lights. Sat., September 2, 8 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Sergio Trevino: With Jacob Metcalf. Thu., August 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Sextile: With Lace, Temple of Angels. Thu., August 24, 8 p.m., $10. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Shake Russell and Michael Hearne: Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., $25. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Shenandoah: With Hannah Kay, William Ward. Fri., November 17, 8 p.m., TBA. The Texas Tumbleweed, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-4468558.

Sherita Perez: With Adam Bricks, Omar Lisandro. Fri., September 1, 8 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

The Sour Notes: With Jerk., Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., Free. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

The Space Kiddettes: With Bling St. Thu., September 7, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

Sun Seeker: Wed., September 20, 7:30 p.m., $8 to $10. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

The Ataris: With The Queers., Tue., October 10, 8 p.m., $15. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

The Tightn' Up! Debut Album Release Party: Fri., August 18, 9:30 p.m., Free to $10. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Timeflies: With Dawin, Loote. Sat., November 18, 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Tomball Texas Music Festival: With Two Tons of Steel, Mike and the Moonpies, Bayou Roux,, Darbi Shaun. Sat., August 26, 11:30 a.m., Free. Tomball Historic Railroad Depot, 401 Market, Tomball, 281-351-5484.

Toubab Krewe: Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Trinidad Cardona: Thu., August 31, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $18. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Trivium and Arch Enemy: With Fit For An Autopsy., Wed., December 6, 7:30 p.m., $25 to $28. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

EXPAND Actress performs with Telefon Tel Aviv December 2 at Walters Downtown. Photo by SHARE Conference via Flickr Commons

Vintage Trouble: With Desi Valentine., Sat., November 4, 8 p.m., TBA. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Waterparks: With As It Is, Chapel, Sleep On It. Thu., December 7, 5:30 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Wiggins: With Middle Child, Mother Harvey., Thu., October 19, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Will Hoge: With Dan Layus., Fri., October 27, 8 p.m., $20 to $40. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

WizKid: Sat., September 16, 8 p.m., $59 to $199. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Zendrome featuring Seven Davis Jr: With Noey Lopez, Miguel Flaco., Fri., September 8, 10 p.m., TBA. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

ZiegenBock Festival: With Alex Williams, Josh Abbott Band, Aaron Lewis, Blackberry Smoke, Whiskey Myers, Shooter Jennings, Jamestown Revival, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Uncle Lucius, Kimberly Dunn, Ray Johnson., Sat., October 14, 11:30 a.m., $29.50 to $125. Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 N. Sam Houston Parkway W., Houston, 281-807-8700.