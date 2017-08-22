Upcoming: Carly Rae Jepsen, GWAR, Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie, Lizzo, Macklemore, Shania Twain, etc.

EXPAND Shania Twain performs June 9 at the Toyota Center. Photo by Michael Hogan via Flickr Commons

57 State: Thu., August 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Daisy Dukes, 5002 Washington, Houston.

6Lack: With Sabrina Claudio. Fri., October 20, 9 p.m., $27.50 to $29.50. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Alan Haynes: Sat., August 26, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Alice Glass: Sun., October 15, 7 p.m., $17. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

All Access Art Show 1 Year Anniversary: Fri., September 15, 7-11:45 p.m., $20. Talento Bilingue De Houston, 333 S. Jensen Dr., Houston, 713-222-1213.

ANT & EOT: With GUD4U Collective., Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

An Atomic Whirl: Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Austin Allsup: Fri., September 1, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The

Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Back to the '80s Roller Skating Birthday: Sun., October 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dairy Ashford Roller Rink, 1820 S. Dairy Ashford, Houston, 281-493-5651.

Belvoir: With Quintessential Octopus, Newport American Dream. Sat., September 30, 8:30 p.m., $7 to $10. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Bon Bon Vivant: With Josh Terry, Minor Poet. Thu., September 14, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Brightwire: With Chris Milam. Sat., October 28, 7 p.m., TBA. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277.

Byron Bank: Fri., October 20, 8:30 p.m., $10. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Canned Acoustica feat. 30footFALL: With Stephanie Rice, Say Girl Say, Mind Shrine, Dead to the World. Sun., November 12, 5 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Canned Acoustica feat. Folk Family Revival: With Another Run, Deep Cuts, Guilla, Boomtown Brass Band., Sun., October 1, 5 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Canned Acoustica feat. Los Skarnales: With Gio Chamba, -Us, Genesis Blu, Romina Von Mohr., Sun., September 10, 5 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Category 9: With Sioux & Fox, Cheers to Good Problems. Sat., September 2, 8 p.m., $8. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277.

Ceramic Animal: With Astragal, Daze. Sun., September 24, 8 p.m., $5. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Charlie Robison: With Charlie and the Regrets. Thu., September 7, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Cody Bryan Band: With Sarah Hobbs, Hunter Rea Band. Fri., September 1, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Kid Cudi performs October 19 at Revention Music Center Photo by Larami Serrano

Comeback Kid: With Burn, Jesus Piece, Omerta. Sun., October 15, 7 p.m., $14 to $16. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Daley: Mon., October 30, 7 p.m., $25 to $32. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Death Valley Girls: With Ruiners, Imposterboys. Sat., August 26, 8 p.m., $8/10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Director’s Faculty Artist Series: Samuel Barber Tribute: Fri., September 15, 7:30 p.m., $7 to $12. University of Houston Moores Opera House, I-45 at Cullen, Houston, 713-743-3009.

Downtown Boys: With Giant Kitty, Sin Fe. Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Dryjacket: With Sundressed. Thu., September 21, 7 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Eighteen Visions: With Norma Jean, Light the Fire. Sun., October 8, 7 p.m., $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Eli Winter: Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277.

Ezra Charles: Sat., September 2, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $20. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Fall Shindig 2017: With Let Me Remember, Gwen Doll, Heather Bishop, Ken Jones and Friends. Sat., September 2, 7 p.m.-midnight, $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Fat Tony: With Flaco. Tue., October 3, 8 p.m., $10. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Folk Family Revival: With Caleb & the Homegrown Tomatoes. Thu., August 31, 9 p.m., $12 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Fun Abuse: Wed., September 13, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Grace Vanderwaal: Mon., February 12, 7 p.m., $22.50 to $24. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

GWAR: Thu., November 30, 7 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Haniwa: With Low Horizon, Sea Shaman, Hugh Morrison. Sat., September 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Hannah Kay: Tue., August 29, 7:30 p.m., $10. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Have Mercy: With Boston Manor, Can't Swim, A Will Away. Mon., October 16, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Hemlock: With Downfall 2012, Straight On Til Morning. Thu., August 31, 8 p.m., $9 to $13. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Hotbed: With Paperwolf., Sat., September 16, 8 p.m., $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie perform November 16 at Smart Financial Centre. Photo by Jim Bricker

Houston Early Music "Myths and Allegories" Concert: Fri., November 3, 7:30 p.m., Free to $40. Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4930 W. Bellfort Ave, Houston, 713-723-3509.

James Wilhite: Fri., August 25, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Japandroids and Cloud Nothings: Wed., November 15, 8 p.m., $25 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Jason Eady & Courtney Patton: With Jamie Wilson., Sun., August 27, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Jess & Gabriel Conte: Another Day, Another Tour: Sat., November 11, 1 p.m., $20. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

The Jesus & Mary Chain: Wed., November 8, 7 p.m., $30 to $37. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Jeweled Snakes: Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-a-Whirl Band: Fri., October 6, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Johnny Hootrock: With The Nelsons, The Schisms., Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Judah & The Lion: Sun., October 29, 7 p.m., $22 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Justin Michael Bell: Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Kaleb Mcintire: Thu., September 7, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Katy Perry: With Carly Rae Jepsen. Sun., January 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

Kelela: Tue., November 21, 7 p.m., $16 to $20. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Kid Cudi: Thu., October 19, 7 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Kyle Hubbard: With Jody & The Whirls, Big Piph, DJ Discipline. Sat., September 16, 9 p.m., $10. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Lecrae - All Things Work Together Tour: Thu., October 12, 6 p.m., $28.20-$33.20. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Leukemia Texas Inaugural Concert For a Cure: Thu., October 19, 7-10 p.m., $75. Irish Cowboy, 2300 Louisiana, Houston, 713-900-2500.

Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie: Thu., November 16, 8 p.m., $69.50 to $125. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Little River Band: Sun., September 10, 7:30 p.m., $128 to $158. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Carly Rae Jepsen performs with Katy Perry January 7 at the Toyota Center. Photo by Jack Gorman

Lizzo: Thu., November 2, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Locust Grove: With Emperors and Elephants, Dimphonic. Sun., September 10, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Los Texmaniacs: With Amanda Cevallos and the High Hands Band. Thu., September 14, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Louis The Child: With LAUV., Thu., October 12, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Lydia Can't Breathe: With Donella Drive, Ashford Lights., Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Macklemore - The Gemini Tour: Wed., October 18, 7 p.m., $36-$66. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Manilla Road: Fri., October 13, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Marc Broussard: Wed., August 30, 8 p.m., $78 to $118. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Mary Sarah & Coffey Anderson: Fri., September 8, 8:30 p.m., $27.50 to $37.50. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Mitch Gray & the Music Militia: With The ReDeads. Sat., August 26, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Moses Rangel: Sat., September 2, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Naomi Punk: With Blue Dolphin. Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Nick Klein: With Enrique. Thu., August 24, 7 p.m., Free to $7. Vinal Edge, 239 W. 19th, Houston, 281-537-2575.

One Eyed Doll: With Doll Skin, Dash Cooper, The Soapbox Revolution, The Other LA, Vanilla Sugar, Star Flight., Sat., October 28, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $13. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Party on the Plaza with Ben Kweller: With Wild Child. Wed., October 18, 6 p.m., Free. Avenida Houston, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston.

Party on the Plaza with Bob Schneider and The Tontons: Wed., October 25, 6 p.m., Free. Avenida Houston, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston.

Party on the Plaza with Robert Ellis: With The Texas Gentlemen. Wed., October 4, 6 p.m., Free. Avenida Houston, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston.

Party on the Plaza with The Molly Ringwalds and Roxy Roca: Wed., November 1, 6 p.m., Free. Avenida Houston, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston.

Party on the Plaza with The Old 97s and The Seratones: Wed., November 8, 6 p.m., Free. Avenida Houston, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston.

Lizzo performs November 2 at the White Oak Music Hall Downstairs. Photo courtesy of Lizzo

Party on the Plaza with The Reverend Horton Heat and Jesse Dayton: Wed., November 15, 6 p.m., Free. Avenida Houston, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston.

The Patient Zeros: With Sam Turner and the Cactus Cats, The Swimwear Department. Fri., September 29, 9:30 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Paul Wall: With Genesis Blu. Thu., September 28, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Peterson Brothers and Charley Crockett: Thu., September 21, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Pillbox: With The Adequate, The Dead Sets, Carter, Pretty Dreadful. Sun., August 27, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Project Icarus: With Apothica, The Ansible, Eros & Isles, Emanate. Sat., September 2, 8 p.m., $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Rainchild: With Sleep Juliet, Para Bellum, Omega Point. Fri., September 1, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Red Iris: Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277.

Red Tiger: With Via Linda, Heist, Bodhi. Sat., September 23, 9 p.m., $8 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Reverend Wiggins Matinee: With The Wiggins, Erika Thrasher, Luvver Girl, DJ PRKL8R. Sun., September 10, 2 p.m., Free. Civic TV, 2108 Freeman, Houston, 713-822-4692.

Rich Chigga: Sat., October 21, 9 p.m., $22 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Rittz: With Sam Lachow, Eric Biddines., Sun., November 19, 8 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Sergio Trevino: With David Dondero, McCullough Ferguson. Mon., September 11, 8 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Sevyn Streeter, Lloyd & Guordan Banks: Sat., September 9, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Shania Twain: Sat., June 9, 7 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

Slim Thug & Z-Ro: Sun., September 17, 5:30 p.m., TBA. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

So Pitted: With Kenny The Spider, Field of Bronze., Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Spyro Gyra: Thu., September 7, 8:30 p.m., $98 to $158. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Steve Gilbert: Fri., August 25, 6 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700. Sun., August 27, 11 a.m., Free. Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen, 4611 Montrose, Houston, 713-807-8883. Thu., August 31, 6 p.m., Free. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Sugar Candy Mountain: Tue., September 26, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

EXPAND Alice Glass performs October 15 at The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Photo courtesy of Ticketmaster

Suicideboys: Tue., November 21, 8 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Surf Curse: Sat., October 21, 8 p.m., $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Susto & Esme Patterson: Fri., December 1, 8:30 p.m., $12 to $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Tab Benoit: Thu., August 31, 8:30 p.m., $78 to $118. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Tee Vee: Fri., September 15, 7 p.m., Free. Vinal Edge, 239 W. 19th, Houston, 281-537-2575.

Texas Hippie Coalition: Sun., December 10, 7:30 p.m., $16 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Texas Sundown Band: Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Daisy Dukes, 5002 Washington, Houston.

Time: With Parker Luis Can’t Lose, I Love You Alex Rogan, Digital Intergalactic Network, Floating Pixels. Sun., August 27, 9 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Tora Tora: Sat., September 16, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $20. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Thu., December 21, 3:30 & 8:30 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

Ty Herndon: With The Band Hennessy. Thu., October 5, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

UH Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Winds, Symphonic Band present “In the Grove”: Sat., September 30, 6 p.m., Free. University of Houston Arts District - The Grove, 4173 Elgin, Houston, 832-842-4722.

Wade Andrew Smith & Driftwood: Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

What’s Opera, Duck?: Tue., September 19, 7:30 p.m., $20/22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Yuri Y Pandora: Sun., October 8, 7 p.m., $59-$129. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Zeke: With Antiseen, Against The Grain. Wed., October 18, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.