Upcoming: Carly Rae Jepsen, GWAR, Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie, Lizzo, Macklemore, Shania Twain, etc.
|
Shania Twain performs June 9 at the Toyota Center.
57 State: Thu., August 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Daisy Dukes, 5002 Washington, Houston.
6Lack: With Sabrina Claudio. Fri., October 20, 9 p.m., $27.50 to $29.50. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Alan Haynes: Sat., August 26, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Alice Glass: Sun., October 15, 7 p.m., $17. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Upcoming Events
-
Alison Wonderland
TicketsFri., Sep. 29, 7:00pm
-
Big Church Night Out
TicketsSat., Sep. 30, 7:00pm
-
Danny Gokey And Mandisa
TicketsSat., Sep. 30, 7:00pm
-
Kansas - 40th Anniversary Leftoverture Tour
TicketsSat., Sep. 30, 8:00pm
-
An Evening With Justin Furstenfeld Of Blue October
TicketsSat., Sep. 30, 8:00pm
All Access Art Show 1 Year Anniversary: Fri., September 15, 7-11:45 p.m., $20. Talento Bilingue De Houston, 333 S. Jensen Dr., Houston, 713-222-1213.
ANT & EOT: With GUD4U Collective., Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
An Atomic Whirl: Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Austin Allsup: Fri., September 1, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The
Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Back to the '80s Roller Skating Birthday: Sun., October 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dairy Ashford Roller Rink, 1820 S. Dairy Ashford, Houston, 281-493-5651.
Belvoir: With Quintessential Octopus, Newport American Dream. Sat., September 30, 8:30 p.m., $7 to $10. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Bon Bon Vivant: With Josh Terry, Minor Poet. Thu., September 14, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Brightwire: With Chris Milam. Sat., October 28, 7 p.m., TBA. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277.
Byron Bank: Fri., October 20, 8:30 p.m., $10. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Canned Acoustica feat. 30footFALL: With Stephanie Rice, Say Girl Say, Mind Shrine, Dead to the World. Sun., November 12, 5 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.
Canned Acoustica feat. Folk Family Revival: With Another Run, Deep Cuts, Guilla, Boomtown Brass Band., Sun., October 1, 5 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.
Canned Acoustica feat. Los Skarnales: With Gio Chamba, -Us, Genesis Blu, Romina Von Mohr., Sun., September 10, 5 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.
Category 9: With Sioux & Fox, Cheers to Good Problems. Sat., September 2, 8 p.m., $8. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277.
Ceramic Animal: With Astragal, Daze. Sun., September 24, 8 p.m., $5. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Charlie Robison: With Charlie and the Regrets. Thu., September 7, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.
Cody Bryan Band: With Sarah Hobbs, Hunter Rea Band. Fri., September 1, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.
|
Kid Cudi performs October 19 at Revention Music Center
Photo by Larami Serrano
Comeback Kid: With Burn, Jesus Piece, Omerta. Sun., October 15, 7 p.m., $14 to $16. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Daley: Mon., October 30, 7 p.m., $25 to $32. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Death Valley Girls: With Ruiners, Imposterboys. Sat., August 26, 8 p.m., $8/10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Director’s Faculty Artist Series: Samuel Barber Tribute: Fri., September 15, 7:30 p.m., $7 to $12. University of Houston Moores Opera House, I-45 at Cullen, Houston, 713-743-3009.
Downtown Boys: With Giant Kitty, Sin Fe. Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Dryjacket: With Sundressed. Thu., September 21, 7 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Eighteen Visions: With Norma Jean, Light the Fire. Sun., October 8, 7 p.m., $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Eli Winter: Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277.
Ezra Charles: Sat., September 2, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $20. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Fall Shindig 2017: With Let Me Remember, Gwen Doll, Heather Bishop, Ken Jones and Friends. Sat., September 2, 7 p.m.-midnight, $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Fat Tony: With Flaco. Tue., October 3, 8 p.m., $10. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Folk Family Revival: With Caleb & the Homegrown Tomatoes. Thu., August 31, 9 p.m., $12 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.
Fun Abuse: Wed., September 13, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Grace Vanderwaal: Mon., February 12, 7 p.m., $22.50 to $24. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
GWAR: Thu., November 30, 7 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Haniwa: With Low Horizon, Sea Shaman, Hugh Morrison. Sat., September 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Hannah Kay: Tue., August 29, 7:30 p.m., $10. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Have Mercy: With Boston Manor, Can't Swim, A Will Away. Mon., October 16, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Hemlock: With Downfall 2012, Straight On Til Morning. Thu., August 31, 8 p.m., $9 to $13. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Hotbed: With Paperwolf., Sat., September 16, 8 p.m., $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
|
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie perform November 16 at Smart Financial Centre.
Photo by Jim Bricker
Houston Early Music "Myths and Allegories" Concert: Fri., November 3, 7:30 p.m., Free to $40. Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4930 W. Bellfort Ave, Houston, 713-723-3509.
James Wilhite: Fri., August 25, 9:30 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Japandroids and Cloud Nothings: Wed., November 15, 8 p.m., $25 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Jason Eady & Courtney Patton: With Jamie Wilson., Sun., August 27, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Jess & Gabriel Conte: Another Day, Another Tour: Sat., November 11, 1 p.m., $20. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
The Jesus & Mary Chain: Wed., November 8, 7 p.m., $30 to $37. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Jeweled Snakes: Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-a-Whirl Band: Fri., October 6, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Johnny Hootrock: With The Nelsons, The Schisms., Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Judah & The Lion: Sun., October 29, 7 p.m., $22 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Justin Michael Bell: Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.
Kaleb Mcintire: Thu., September 7, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.
Katy Perry: With Carly Rae Jepsen. Sun., January 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.
Kelela: Tue., November 21, 7 p.m., $16 to $20. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Kid Cudi: Thu., October 19, 7 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Kyle Hubbard: With Jody & The Whirls, Big Piph, DJ Discipline. Sat., September 16, 9 p.m., $10. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Lecrae - All Things Work Together Tour: Thu., October 12, 6 p.m., $28.20-$33.20. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Leukemia Texas Inaugural Concert For a Cure: Thu., October 19, 7-10 p.m., $75. Irish Cowboy, 2300 Louisiana, Houston, 713-900-2500.
Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie: Thu., November 16, 8 p.m., $69.50 to $125. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Little River Band: Sun., September 10, 7:30 p.m., $128 to $158. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
|
Carly Rae Jepsen performs with Katy Perry January 7 at the Toyota Center.
Photo by Jack Gorman
Lizzo: Thu., November 2, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Locust Grove: With Emperors and Elephants, Dimphonic. Sun., September 10, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Los Texmaniacs: With Amanda Cevallos and the High Hands Band. Thu., September 14, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.
Louis The Child: With LAUV., Thu., October 12, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Lydia Can't Breathe: With Donella Drive, Ashford Lights., Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Macklemore - The Gemini Tour: Wed., October 18, 7 p.m., $36-$66. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Manilla Road: Fri., October 13, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Marc Broussard: Wed., August 30, 8 p.m., $78 to $118. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Mary Sarah & Coffey Anderson: Fri., September 8, 8:30 p.m., $27.50 to $37.50. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Mitch Gray & the Music Militia: With The ReDeads. Sat., August 26, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Moses Rangel: Sat., September 2, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.
Naomi Punk: With Blue Dolphin. Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Nick Klein: With Enrique. Thu., August 24, 7 p.m., Free to $7. Vinal Edge, 239 W. 19th, Houston, 281-537-2575.
One Eyed Doll: With Doll Skin, Dash Cooper, The Soapbox Revolution, The Other LA, Vanilla Sugar, Star Flight., Sat., October 28, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $13. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Party on the Plaza with Ben Kweller: With Wild Child. Wed., October 18, 6 p.m., Free. Avenida Houston, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston.
Party on the Plaza with Bob Schneider and The Tontons: Wed., October 25, 6 p.m., Free. Avenida Houston, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston.
Party on the Plaza with Robert Ellis: With The Texas Gentlemen. Wed., October 4, 6 p.m., Free. Avenida Houston, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston.
Party on the Plaza with The Molly Ringwalds and Roxy Roca: Wed., November 1, 6 p.m., Free. Avenida Houston, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston.
Party on the Plaza with The Old 97s and The Seratones: Wed., November 8, 6 p.m., Free. Avenida Houston, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston.
|
Lizzo performs November 2 at the White Oak Music Hall Downstairs.
Photo courtesy of Lizzo
Party on the Plaza with The Reverend Horton Heat and Jesse Dayton: Wed., November 15, 6 p.m., Free. Avenida Houston, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston.
The Patient Zeros: With Sam Turner and the Cactus Cats, The Swimwear Department. Fri., September 29, 9:30 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Paul Wall: With Genesis Blu. Thu., September 28, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.
Peterson Brothers and Charley Crockett: Thu., September 21, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.
Pillbox: With The Adequate, The Dead Sets, Carter, Pretty Dreadful. Sun., August 27, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Project Icarus: With Apothica, The Ansible, Eros & Isles, Emanate. Sat., September 2, 8 p.m., $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Rainchild: With Sleep Juliet, Para Bellum, Omega Point. Fri., September 1, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Red Iris: Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277.
Red Tiger: With Via Linda, Heist, Bodhi. Sat., September 23, 9 p.m., $8 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Reverend Wiggins Matinee: With The Wiggins, Erika Thrasher, Luvver Girl, DJ PRKL8R. Sun., September 10, 2 p.m., Free. Civic TV, 2108 Freeman, Houston, 713-822-4692.
Rich Chigga: Sat., October 21, 9 p.m., $22 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Rittz: With Sam Lachow, Eric Biddines., Sun., November 19, 8 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Sergio Trevino: With David Dondero, McCullough Ferguson. Mon., September 11, 8 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Sevyn Streeter, Lloyd & Guordan Banks: Sat., September 9, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.
Shania Twain: Sat., June 9, 7 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.
Slim Thug & Z-Ro: Sun., September 17, 5:30 p.m., TBA. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
So Pitted: With Kenny The Spider, Field of Bronze., Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Spyro Gyra: Thu., September 7, 8:30 p.m., $98 to $158. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Steve Gilbert: Fri., August 25, 6 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700. Sun., August 27, 11 a.m., Free. Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen, 4611 Montrose, Houston, 713-807-8883. Thu., August 31, 6 p.m., Free. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Sugar Candy Mountain: Tue., September 26, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
|
Alice Glass performs October 15 at The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
Photo courtesy of Ticketmaster
Suicideboys: Tue., November 21, 8 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Surf Curse: Sat., October 21, 8 p.m., $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Susto & Esme Patterson: Fri., December 1, 8:30 p.m., $12 to $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Tab Benoit: Thu., August 31, 8:30 p.m., $78 to $118. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Tee Vee: Fri., September 15, 7 p.m., Free. Vinal Edge, 239 W. 19th, Houston, 281-537-2575.
Texas Hippie Coalition: Sun., December 10, 7:30 p.m., $16 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Texas Sundown Band: Fri., August 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Daisy Dukes, 5002 Washington, Houston.
Time: With Parker Luis Can’t Lose, I Love You Alex Rogan, Digital Intergalactic Network, Floating Pixels. Sun., August 27, 9 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Tora Tora: Sat., September 16, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $20. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Thu., December 21, 3:30 & 8:30 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.
Ty Herndon: With The Band Hennessy. Thu., October 5, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.
UH Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Winds, Symphonic Band present “In the Grove”: Sat., September 30, 6 p.m., Free. University of Houston Arts District - The Grove, 4173 Elgin, Houston, 832-842-4722.
Wade Andrew Smith & Driftwood: Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.
What’s Opera, Duck?: Tue., September 19, 7:30 p.m., $20/22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Yuri Y Pandora: Sun., October 8, 7 p.m., $59-$129. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Zeke: With Antiseen, Against The Grain. Wed., October 18, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
|
GWAR performs November 30 at House of Blues.
Photo by Jack Gorman
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Café Tacvba
TicketsMon., Sep. 25, 7:00pm
-
Ones to Watch Presents - THE LANY TOUR: PART 2
TicketsTue., Sep. 26, 7:00pm
-
An Evening With Smokey Robinson
TicketsThu., Sep. 28, 7:30pm
-
Pearland International Festival
TicketsFri., Sep. 15, 5:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!