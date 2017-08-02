Upcoming: Antibalas, A$AP Mob, Beach Slang, Bonobo, Crystal Castles, Hayes Carll, JFA, Power Trip, Spoon, Tove Lo, etc.

EXPAND A$AP Mob performs October 19 at the White Oak Music Hall Lawn. Photo by Krists Luhaers via Flickr Commons

5th Annual Pearland International Festival 2017: Fri., September 15, 5-10 p.m.; Sat., September 16, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., $5 to $15. Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway, Pearland, 713-340-0704.

94.5 The Buzz Presents: Culture Wars, Deep Cuts, Charles Mxxn: Thu., August 24, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

A L T E R E D S T A T E S: With Proud/Father, Charlie Bryan, Cop Warmth Andrew Sainz. Wed., August 16, 8 p.m., $8. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

A$AP Mob: With A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Nast, A$AP Ant, Key!, Cozy Boys. Thu., October 19, 5:30 p.m., $39.50 to $50. White Oak Music Hall Lawn, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

AK'Chamel: With Unified Space, Body Fat., Sat., August 19, 8 p.m., $5. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Alesana: With Eyes Set To Kill, Lakeshore, Alteras, The Amatory Murder. Tue., August 15, 6:30 p.m., $16 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Amanda Pascali: With Mitchell Watson, Eli Winter., Sun., August 6, 8 & 9 p.m., $7. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith: Sun., December 3, 8 p.m., $65 to $125. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Antibalas: Thu., September 21, 8 p.m., $17 to $20. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Avey Tare: Wed., October 18, 8 p.m., $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

BadBadNotGood: Wed., October 4, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Bayou City Swing: Sat., August 12, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Beach Slang: With Dave Hause & The Mermaid, See Through Dresses. Tue., November 21, 7 p.m., $17 to $22. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Beetles, Brew and Barbecue: Sat., September 30, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Free. Tomball Railroad Depot, Plaza and Gazebo, 201 S. Elm, Tomball, 281-351-5484.

Black with Lady Killers: Sat., August 12, 9 p.m.-midnight, $5. Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 713-862-8707.

Blue October: Fri., November 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Blues Funeral: With Doomstress, Fiddle Witch. Fri., August 25, 7 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Bonobo: Thu., October 12, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

By No Remorse, Metallize, Bloodline, Armed and Dangerous: Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Cannibal Corpse: With Power Trip, Gatecreeper. Thu., November 9, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. White Oak Music

Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

EXPAND Tove Lo performs October 13 at House of Blues Photo by DeShaun Craddock via Flickr Commons

Carolyn Wonderland: Sat., September 16, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Cash Cash: Sat., October 14, 9 p.m., $20 to $25. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Cliffs and Caves: Tue., August 22, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Corey Hunt Band: Thu., August 17, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Crystal Bright with Hayden James: Tue., August 8, 8-11 p.m., $8. Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 713-862-8707.

Crystal Castles: Sat., October 14, 8 p.m., $25 to $32. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Dalton Domino: With Kody West, Jon Stork. Fri., November 24, 9 p.m., $12 to $15. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Danny Gokey and Mandisa: Sat., September 30, 7 p.m., $33-$50. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Derek Johnson: Thu., August 24, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Destroyer of Light: Thu., October 19, 10 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

The Dig: With KOLARS. Mon., October 2, 8 p.m., $12. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Dinner: Sun., October 22, 7 p.m., $10 to $11. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

DR Belt: With Knights of the Fire Kingdom, Warlung. Fri., August 25, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Dreadlocks 420: Thu., August 17, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

El Lago: With The Hermits, alexalone. Sat., August 5, 8 p.m., Free. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Emily Davis & The Murder Police: With Housing Crash, Escatones. Thu., August 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Ese: With Voice of Addiction, The Drafted, Johnwayneisdead. Sun., August 6, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Faceplant: With Brothers Grymn, Kyle Hubbard. Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Fatai: Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., $15 to $18. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Spoon performs October 15 at House of Blues Photo by Violeta Alvarez

Field of Bronze: With Kenny The Spider, Tribe. Sat., August 19, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston,

713-409-4750.

Five Eyes Wide: With Sons of Blackwater, Akadia, Process of Illumination. Sat., August 19, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Forever Miles: With Dillon Trimm, Gabe Bravo. Sat., August 19, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Fortunate Youth: Wed., September 6, 8 p.m., $16 to $19. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Frank McComb Living Room Edition: Thu., August 31, 8-11 p.m., Free. The Sugar Refinery, 2248 Texas Drive., Sugar Land, 281-212-3662.

Free Radicals: With Soul Creatures, Bayou City Funk. Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Galactic and North Mississippi Allstars: Thu., November 9, 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

A Giant Dog: With We Were Wolves. Sun., August 27, 7 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Glass Animals: Fri., October 13, 7 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Gondwana: With Fayuca, Onechot. Mon., October 16, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Hayes Carll: Wed., August 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Hiss Golden Messenger: Thu., November 16, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

HoneyBoy Nelson: Sat., August 19, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Jerkagram: With Black Lodge. Mon., August 28, 8 p.m., $5. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

JFA with Reagan Youth: With Loose Nukes, The Cops. Thu., October 19, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

The Journey Agents: With Paris Falls, The Voltage Drop, The Thief And The Architect. Sat., August 12, 8 p.m., $10. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Kash Doll: Fri., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $35 to $50. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Lady Parts: Tue., August 8, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Led by the Cult tour: With Lustravi, Led By Serpents, Suicide Pandemic, Atheris, B.A.M.H. Thu., August 10, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Leroy Sanchez: Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

JFA performs with Reagan Youth October 19 at Walters Downtown. Photo by Dead Man! via Flickr Commons

Little Screamin' Kenny & The Shining Things: Fri., August 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Los Angeles Azules: Sat., October 7, 8:30 p.m., $39.50 to $59.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Thu., October 5, 8 p.m., $39.50 to $99.50. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

MAGCON Tour: With Cameron Dallas. Sat., October 28, 12:30 p.m., $25-$199.50. With Cameron Dallas. Sun., October 29, 12:30 p.m., $25 to $199.50. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Manns World Family Tour: Sun., November 12, 6 p.m., $30. Julie Rogers Theatre, 765 Pearl, Beaumont.

Metacrisis: With The Aftervibe, Black Apple, A Good Rogering. Thu., August 3, 8 p.m., $5. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Metal Shop: Sat., September 9, 10 p.m., $10 to $12. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Midtown Mixer benefiting METdance: With DJ Sweft, Mocco Bonne, Phoenix Kardashion Paris, Ruben Moreno and Zydeco Re-Evolution., Sat., August 19, 6-9 p.m., $40. 2808 Caroline, 2808 Caroline, Houston.

Moon Taxi: Fri., September 22, 9 p.m., $20 to $22. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Nick Hakim: With Norvis Junior, Jon Bap., Thu., October 12, 8 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Old School Fridays featuring DJ Kool Emdee: Fridays, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Free. Club Fragrance, 5601 Laura Koppe Rd, Houston, 832-342-4027.

Open Mic Night: Wed., August 16, 6:30-11 p.m.; Wed., August 23, 6:30-11 p.m.; Wed., August 30, 6:30-11 p.m., Free. Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 713-862-8707.

Parasitic Ejaculation: With Anathemic, Hacked to Pieces, Putrid Womb, xTexas Chainsawx., Fri., August 18, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Parker McCollum: Fri., August 18, 9 p.m., $15 to $17. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Pigs on the Wall — a shining tribute to Pink Floyd: Sat., August 5, 9 p.m., $10-$15. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Poor Dumb Bastards: With Velostacks, Hell’s Engine. Fri., August 18, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Poppy: Sun., November 5, 7 p.m., $18. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Pryss: With Substance, Frisk. Thu., August 10, 8 p.m., $5. Rito's Bar, 7036 Harrisburg, Houston.

Quiet Company: With French Kids, Buttercup. Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Vanessa da Mata performs September 15 at Fitzgerald's Photo by ariel martini via Flickr Commons

Quiet Riot: Thu., October 19, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Rick Elliot and the Secondhand Smoke Band with The Jess Wilson Band: Wed., August 9, 8 p.m., $10. Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th, Houston, 713-862-8707.

Rock & Ride for Life featuring Great White Fire: With Hydrilla, Shaving Susie, Low Man's Joe, The Weeds, Silk Knives, Andy Cortez, Extraction Kings. Sun., August 20, 4 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Rogue Rendezvous: Thu., August 31, 7 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Ryan Adams: With Middle Kids. Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

SataDaze: With InDaSkies, Sol Antics, Stinky Gringos, Big Bad Lion. Sun., August 13, 7 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Share Fire: With Texture: Yellow, No Rehearsal. Free to $5. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Sherry: With Donna Hayward, Such Marvelous Monsters. Fri., August 11, 8 p.m., Free. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

The Shivas: Fri., September 1, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Songwriter Showcase #2: With Tina Fuller, Chris Olsen, Caleb Boles, Megan Frisbie. Fri., August 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Spain Colored Orange: Sat., August 19, 8 p.m., $10. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Spoon: With Parameters, Mondo Cozmo. Sun., October 15, 8 p.m., $37.50 to $65. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Super Creeps: With Synchronicity III. Fri., August 11, 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Tera Melos: With Speedy Ortiz., Sat., November 11, 7 p.m., TBA. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Texas Massacre: With Toxic Shock, Ese, Supergrave., Sat., August 12, 8 p.m., $6. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

The Ex-Optimists: With A Sundae Drive, Hearts Of Animals., Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., $5. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

The New Offenders: Fri., August 11, 7 p.m., $12. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Third Eye- a tribute to Tool & A Perfect Circle: With Revolver, a tribute to Rage Against The Machine. Sat., August 19, 9:45 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Thrice: With Circa Survive, Chon, Balance & Composure. Wed., November 8, 6:45 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Toad the Wet Sprocket: Mon., November 6, 8 p.m., $40 to $60. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Ryan Adams performs at Revention Music Center October 7. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

Tony Ramey: Fri., August 18, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Tove Lo: Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $25 to $39.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown: Fri., September 1, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Unemojional: With Roberta Paixao Cortes, Thomas Helton, Lindsey McGill, Seth Paynter. Thu., August 24, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Rec Room, 100 Jackson St, Houston, 713-344-1291.

The Union Underground: With Calling Chase, Ghost Relay, Bloodshot. Fri., August 11, 8 p.m., $16 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Vanessa Da Mata: With Luis Albez, Charlie Perez, DJ Cassio Duarte. Fri., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $45 to $155. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Vehement Burn: With Only Beast., Fri., August 11, 8 p.m., $8 to $11. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Vitamin R- a tribute to Chevelle: With Shallow Bay, a tribute to Breaking Benjamin, Bloody Yanks, a tribute to Royal Blood. Sat., August 12, 10 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Walrus: Tue., October 10, 8 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Yultron: Thu., October 12, 9 p.m., Free to $5. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.