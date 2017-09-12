Upcoming: Azealia Banks, The Beach Boys, D.D.A., Jimmy Webb, Joyce Manor, Psychic Ills, Trudy Lynn, Whitechapel, etc.

EXPAND Bun B performs September 16 at Karbach Brewing Co. Photo by Marco Torres

10 Year Sauce: Thu., October 5, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Actress: With Telefon Tel Aviv, Joshua Cordova. Sat., December 2, 8 p.m., $15. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Albert and Gage: Fri., October 13, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Albert Zamora: With Los Garcia Brothers. Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., $10. Tumbleweeds, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-4468558.

Annabelle Chairlegs: With Astragal, Clare. Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Art Tigerina: With Sunny Sauceda. Sat., October 21, 8 p.m., $10. Tumbleweeds, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-4468558.

Azealia Banks: Wed., October 18, 8 p.m., $25 to $28. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Backup Planet: Thu., October 12, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

The Beach Boys: Sun., October 15, 3 & 7 p.m., TBA. The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice,

Galveston, 409-765-1894.

Boys Noize: Sat., December 2, 9 p.m., $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Burly Q Lounge: Houston Burlesque Varie-TEASE Show: Fri., September 15, 7-10:30 p.m., $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Caramelos De Cianuro: Wed., October 18, 7 p.m., $50 to $55. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Cash'd Out — a tribute to Johnny Cash: Thu., October 19, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

CEPROSound Orchestra: Mon., September 18, 8 p.m., $13. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

CEPROSound Small Ensembles: Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., $13. Meca, 1900 Kane, Houston, 713-802-9370.

Chance Anderson: Thu., October 19, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Chris LaForge Memorial: CHANGED With Eye Against, Taste of Garlic, Nick Gaitan, Patterns, Junkie's Runnin' Dry, Latch Key Kids, Commie Hilfiger, Skeleton Dick, Supergrave, Khobretti, Hell's Engine,

Baron Von Bomblast, Tread, Trukstop Assassins, Feels Like Murder, Fri., September 29, 6 p.m., $15.

Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Chris Lively: Sat., October 28, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Chris Moneteverde: Thu., September 14, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Consider the Source: Thu., October 19, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

EXPAND Geneva Jacuzzi performs with Poptone December 8 at Warehouse Live. Photo by David Kenedy via Flickr Commons

Corb Lund: Fri., October 20, 9:30 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Cory Morrow: 20 Years of Life and Songs: Sat., October 7, 8:30 p.m., $24 to $36. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Crystal Gayle: Fri., October 20, 8:30 p.m., $98 to $158. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

D.D.A. "Yuppicide" tape release: With Apocalyptic Noise Syndicate, Electric Sleep, Slaughter Squad, Saint Crusher, Ullatec. Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., TBA. La Playa, 2719 Alabama, Houston.

Dalton Domino with Kody West: Fri., November 24, 9 p.m., TBA. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Danneurysm: Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., $20. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Delbert McClinton: Fri., December 15, 8 p.m., $32 to $64. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Deltaphonic with Matt Mejia: Thu., September 21, 10 p.m., $5. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

The Devil Wears Prada: With Veil of Maya, Thousand Below. Sat., October 21, 6 p.m., $20 to $23. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Drew Fish Band: With Sarah Hobbs. Fri., November 17, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Dryjacket: With Sundressed, Far From Home, Burn Out Brighter, Jonah the Runner. Thu., September 21, 7 p.m., $12 to $15. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Eden Macadam-Somer: Thu., October 26, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

The English Beat: Sun., October 29, 8 p.m., $18 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

An Exchange of Noiz: With Scott Ayers, Ether Research, Grey Cell, Postule, Pfaff. Thu., September 21, 7:30 p.m., Free. Sound Exchange, 1846 Richmond, Houston, 713-666-5555.

Fit For a King: With In Hearts Wake, Like Moths to Flames, Phinehas. Fri., December 1, 6 p.m., $18 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Frank McComb Living Room Performance: Thu., September 28, 8-11 p.m., Free. The Sugar Refinery, 2248 Texas Drive, Sugar Land, 281-212-3662.

Frederick the Younger: Sat., October 28, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Gary Hobbs: With BajoZero. Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., $10. Tumbleweeds, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-4468558.

Gary Kyle: Fri., September 22, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Geno Delafose and French Rockin' Boogie: Fri., October 6, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

The Genzales: With Poison Boys., Tue., November 28, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Georgette Jones: Fri., October 27, 8:30 p.m., $78 to $118. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Good Times: With Rex Hudson, Mousecop, Forever Miles, Sik Mule, Gold Cherry. Sat., October 7, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Great Good Fine Ok: Wed., November 15, 7 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Hear the Revolution: With The Ensamble Ceprosound. Sat., September 16, 3 p.m., $13. Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, 1001 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-639-7300.

The Hometown Boys: With Grupo Vital., Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., $10. Tumbleweeds, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-4468558.

Houston Food Bank Benefit: With The Velostacks, Texas Mod Crushers, Revels, GFN's Acoustic Sins., Sun., September 24, 3 p.m., $5. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Houston Press presents Cocktails & Covers: With No Remorse, Metallize, Armed and Dangerous, Bloodline., Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Hundredth: With Spotlights, Tennis System, Gleemer., Wed., December 20, 7 p.m., $14 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Id M Theft Able: Wed., September 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Civic TV, 2108 Freeman, Houston, 713-822-4692.

Improv! the Musical: $10. Rec Room, 100 Jackson, Houston, 713-344-1291.

James Vincent McMorrow: Sun., October 8, 8 p.m., $20 to $40. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz: Sat., October 14, 8 p.m., $10. Tumbleweeds, 13101 Kuykendahl, Spring, 832-4468558.

Jimmy Webb: The Glen Campbell Years: Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., TBA. The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice, Galveston, 409-765-1894.

Joshua Bell: Sun., October 22, 3 p.m., TBA. The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice, Galveston, 409-765-1894.

Joyce Manor: With Wavves, French Vanilla. Sun., October 29, 7 p.m., $20 to $27. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

Karbachtoberfest with Blaze X Black: Sat., October 7, 6 p.m., Free. Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, Houston.

Karbachtoberfest with Bun B & Trae the Truth: Sat., September 16, 6 p.m., Free. Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, Houston.

Karbachtoberfest with Flowtribe: Fri., October 6, 6 p.m., Free. Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, Houston.

Karbachtoberfest with Grupo Fantasma: With Los Skarnales, Pachuco Boogie Sound System. Fri., September 22, 6 p.m., Free. Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, Houston.

Gladys Knight performs at Majic 102.1 Under the Stars at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, October 21. Photo courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Karbachtoberfest with Ishi: With Wrestlers. Fri., September 29, 6 p.m., Free. Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, Houston.

Karbachtoberfest with Otis the Destroyer: Thu., October 5, 6 p.m., Free. Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, Houston.

Karbachtoberfest with The Bright Light Social Hour: With Gio Chamba. Sat., September 23, 6 p.m., Free. Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, Houston.

Karbachtoberfest with The Suspects: Fri., September 15, 6 p.m., Free. Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, Houston.

Karbachtoberfest with The Tontons: Sat., September 30, 6 p.m., Free. Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, Houston.

LA Guns + Enuff Z'nuff: Thu., December 14, 7 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

The Light Rock Express: Sat., September 16, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

The Lime Traders: With Phineus Reb. Sat., September 16, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Majic 102.1 Under the Stars: With Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers featuring Ron Isley, The O'Jays, S.O.S. Band., Sat., October 21, 6 p.m., $55 to $125. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Mama K and the Shades: Sat., October 7, 10 p.m., $12. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Mas Pulpo: Thu., September 14, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Matt Harlan & Jamie Lin Wilson: Sat., October 14, 8:45 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Max Stalling: With The Broken Spokes. Fri., November 17, 9 p.m., $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Metal Shop: Sat., November 11, 10 p.m., $10 to $12. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Mike Stinson: Thu., October 26, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-

528-5999.

Mike Zito & the Wheel: Fri., September 15, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $24. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Moving Units: Wed., November 1, 7 p.m., $13 to $15. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Mushroomhead: With Ventana, Unsaid Fate, Hindsight, Covenstead. Wed., October 11, 7:30 p.m., $18.50 to $22. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Musicians Relief Benefit: With Ganesha, King Baby, Sol y Motion, Roots From the Clay,, Paperwolf, Campfire Soul, Soul Creatures. Fri., September 15, 7 p.m., $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

The Next/SA Creepers: With Pat Todd and the Rank Outsiders, The Genzales., Sun., October 8, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

The Beach Boys perform October 15 at The Grand 1894 Opera House. Photo by Jim Bricker

Nic Armstrong and the Thieves: Thu., October 5, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

The Nth Power: With Ghost Note. Tue., October 31, 8 p.m., $15 to $18. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Origin: With Archspire, Defeated Sanity, Dyscarnate, Visceral Disgorge. Fri., November 3, 6 p.m., $20 to $25. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Ozz: With Mob Rules. Sat., September 23, 9:30 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Poptone: With Geneva Jacuzzi. Fri., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $27.50 to $30. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Psychic Ills: With Studded Left, Jeweled Snakes, Fantasy 1 dj. Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Radio Birds: Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Raquel Cepeda: Jazz and Bossa Series: Fri., September 22, 7-10 p.m.; Fri., October 27, 7-10 p.m.; Fri., November 10, 7-10 p.m.; Fri., December 8, 7-10 p.m.; Fri., December 22, 7-10 p.m., $5. Emporio Brazilian Grill, 12288 Westheimer, Houston, 281-293-7442.

Ray Scott: Fri., October 6, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Roadkill Ghost Choir: Tue., November 7, 7 p.m., $12 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Robert Cray: Tue., October 17, 7:30 p.m., $98 to $158. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers: Sat., October 14, 8 p.m., $25 to $27. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Roots Reggae Houston Music Festival: Sun., October 8, 12-7:15 p.m., $10. Hobby Event Center, 9906 Gulf Freeway, Houston.

Saint Christopher Webster: With Johnwayneisdead, Pillbox. Wed., September 20, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Selwyn Birchwood: Thu., October 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Silver Sunshine: Thu., November 2, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Snails: Thu., November 30, 9 p.m., $22 to $30. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Snow tha Product - Vibehigher Tour: Fri., November 10, 8:30 p.m., $21 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Songwriters for Hurricane Harvey: With Rich O'Toole, Micah Cheatham, Jake Ward, Julia Cole. Sun., September 17, 1 p.m., TBA. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Staehely Brothers: Tue., October 17, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Jeweled Snakes perform September 22 with Psychic Ills at Walters Downtown. Photo courtesy of Jeweled Snakes

Steve Gilbert: Sat., September 16, 8 p.m., Free. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837. Sun., September 24, 11 a.m., Free. Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen, 4611 Montrose, Houston, 713-807-8883.

Strangelove,The Depeche Mode Experience: With T-4-2, Christopher Anton and the Joneses. Sat., November 18, 8 p.m., $15 to $25. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

That Carolina Sound: Fri., October 27, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $25 to $28. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Tomar and the FCs: Sat., November 4, 9 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Trudy Lynn and Her Band: Sat., October 14, 10 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Trust Me Daddy V4: With Venus X, Santa Muerte, Ledef, B.Ames., Sat., September 23, 10 p.m., $15 to $20. The Confidant, 215 Grove, Houston.

Uncle Lucius: Thu., October 12, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $24. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Unijamz Texas Strong Relief Benefit: Sat., September 30, 1 p.m., $20. Xcelsior Sports Complex, 14503 Fondren, Missouri City, 281-713-4747.

Vivaldi, Bach & Handel: Sun., September 17, 7:30 p.m., Free. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr., Houston, 281-823-9103.

Walter "Wolfman" Washington: With Paul Ramirez Band. Thu., September 14, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

War and Treaty: Tue., October 31, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Wesley Jensen & The Penny Arcade: With Mojave Red. Fri., October 13, 8 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Whitechapel: With Carnifex, Rings of Saturn, Entheos, So This Is Suffering. Thu., December 14, 6 p.m., $22 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Wild Adriatic: Fri., October 27, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

XEB: Thu., September 14, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $28. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

YOUniverSOUL Fest: Music-Yoga-Arts Festival: Sat., October 14, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., $33 to $55. Midtown Park, 2811 Travis, Houston, 713-526-7577.