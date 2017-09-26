Upcoming: Asleep at the Wheel, Clutch, Day For Night, Ed Sheeran, Margo Price, Nik Turner's Hawkwind, OMD, Xscape, etc.

EXPAND Nine Inch Nails performs at Day For Night at Post HTX the weekend of December 15-17. Photo by Jash Grafstein via Flickr Commons

Abbi Walker: Thu., November 30, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Asleep at the Wheel with Dale Watson: Fri., October 27, 8:30 p.m., $17.50 to $624. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Bebe & Bassy Tour: With Bebe Rexha, Marc E Bassy. Thu., October 26, 8 p.m., $26.50 to $32.50. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Belphegor: With Cryptopsy, Hate, Suicide Pandemic, Pandaemonum. Tue., November 14, 7 p.m., $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Benefit for Victims of Harvey: With Mountain Time, football etc, Cool Moon, Astragal. Sat., October 7, 7 p.m., $10. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Bermuda: With Denihilist, The Terrorists. Tue., November 14, 6:30 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Big Church Night Out: With Newsboys, Sidewalk Prophets, Blanca, 7eventh Time Down, Derek Minor, Jamison Strain, Adam Agee., Sat., September 30, 7 p.m., $25. Ford Park, 5115 Ih-10 South, Beaumont.

BlackStar Republic: With Sleep Juliet, Sensitiser, Omega Point, Tera. Sat., October 14, 8 p.m., $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Boombox: Fri., November 17, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Bounce & Turn: Texas Takeover: With The Outfit, TYE, DeadEnd Redd, OG Shyne, DJ Big Heavy Kenny, DJ Havin' Thangs. Sat., October 14, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Brian Puspos: With Andrew Garcia, August Rigo, J. Rabon., Fri., November 3, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Campfire Soul: Sat., October 7, 7 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

Candlebox & American Fangs: Sun., December 3, 5 p.m., $20 to $65. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Casey Golden: With V. Echo., Sun., October 29, 7 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Charlie Robison featuring Randall King: With Randall King., Fri., November 3, 8 p.m., $17 to $20. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Chevelle: With 10 Years, Aeges. Sat., December 2, 6:30 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Clutch — Psychic Warfare World Tour 2017: With the Devin Townsend Project, The Obsessed. Sun., December 10, 7 p.m., $27.50-$49.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Coin: Sat., March 3, 8 p.m., $22.50 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Colonel Peter's Pig: With Murder the Stout, Hotmagandhi, Ryan Holley. Sat., October 14, 7 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Cory Morrow: With Josh Fuller. Fri., November 24, 8:30 p.m., $30 to $476. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Xscape perform December 27 at Toyota Center. Photo by Tamika Scott. Tamika Scott Instagram, public domain via Creative Commons

Da Camera Presents Robert Glasper Experiment: Fri., October 6, 8 p.m., $42.50. Cullen Performance Hall, 4800 Calhoun, Houston, 713-743-5186.

Day For Night: With Chelsea Manning, Solange, Thom Yorke, Nine Inch Nails, St. Vincent, Earl Sweatshirt, and many more. Fri., December 15, 7 p.m.; Sat., December 16, 12-10 p.m.; Sun., December 17, 12-10 p.m., $205 to $750. Post HTX, 401 Franklin, Houston, 713-572-7471.

Dead Rider: With Rosewood Thievz. Wed., October 11, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

The Dead Sets: With Washed Up, Sol Antics, Roots from the Clay Band, The Philosophers., Thu., October 12, 8 p.m., $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Dead to the World: With eyeagainst, Texas Massacre., Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., $6. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Devil's Night: With Vetem, Atheris, K.T.C.M., Yig, Flesh Hoarder, Desecrated Remains, In Prism, Envy The Dead., Fri., October 27, 7 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Dick Deluxe: Thu., October 19, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

The Earth As We Know It: With Desecrated Remains, Eternal Eden, Blind Leads Blind. Sun., October 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Echosmith: Sat., May 5, 8 p.m., $25 to $29. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Ed Sheeran: Fri., November 3, 7 p.m., TBA. Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford, Houston, 713-259-8000.

Eli Young Band: Sat., December 30, 7 p.m., $35-$65. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Enloom: With Esc, Tree Machines. Sun., October 29, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston,

713-880-2100.

Ferbus: With Weak Knees. Wed., October 25, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Flow Tribe: Thu., October 5, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Folk Family Revival: Sat., November 4, 8:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Fox Parlor: With Nathan Quick, The Bayou Saints. Thu., November 9, 8 p.m., Free to $5. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Fury: With Forced Order, Lock, Glory. Sat., November 4, 7 p.m., $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

German in Spanish: With Tim Kaiser, Ulrich Ellison and Tribe. Fri., November 3, 8 p.m., $8. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Gram Parsons Tribute: Sat., November 4, 9 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

EXPAND Bebe Rexha performs with Marc E Bassy October 26 at Warehouse Live. Photo by Drew de F Fawkes via Flickr Commons

Granger Smith: Wed., November 22, 9 p.m., $20. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Freeway, Houston, 281-219-2006.

Heist: With Socially Awkward, Motorbud. Fri., October 6, 6 p.m., $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Hipwaiders Flying Circus: Thu., October 5, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

The Hot Attacks: Sat., October 14, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Hype factory featuring Cray: Sat., October 7, 9 p.m., $5. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Hype Factory featuring Skellism: Fri., September 29, 9 p.m., Free to $5. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Igor and Red Elvises: Thu., November 2, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

The Its Just Rap Show: With Military Minded G, Mann J. Fri., October 6, 8 p.m.-midnight, $10-$25. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

James & the Classix: Fri., October 6, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Jamie O'Neal: Fri., October 13, 8 p.m., $22 to $55. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

John Clifton Blues Band: Sat., October 7, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Jonathan Byrd: Thu., November 9, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Jordi Baizan: Tue., November 7, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

The Joshua Project: With Eastgate, Dread Pixels, Erasethevirus. Fri., October 6, 7 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Judith Priest: With Arn Mait'n., Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Kevin Fowler: With Roger Creager. Fri., November 17, 9 p.m., $25. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Freeway, Houston, 281-219-2006.

Khobretti: With Broke Off, Bottom of Food Chain, Sorted Scoundrels. Sat., November 18, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Kinda Super Disco featuring Richie Hawtin, Harvey Relief Party: Fri., October 6, 10 p.m., $16 to $27. Rich's, 2401 San Jacinto, Houston, 281-846-6685.

KINETIC presents: Duos, Dances & Divertimenti: Sun., October 15, 5-7 p.m., $10 to $20. MATCH - Midtown Theater & Arts Center, 3400 Main, Houston, 713-249-3196.

Kirk Franklin & Ledisi: The Rebel, The Soul & The Saint Tour: With Ledisi, PJ Morton. Wed., November 15, 6:30 p.m., $40-$65. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Ed Sheeran performs November 3 at Minute Maid Park. Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox

Lesli Sanders & Glenn Gilbert: With Austin Bash, Ryan Nave, Justin Guy, The Feather Brothers. Wed., October 11, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Lorrie Morgan: Wed., October 18, 8 p.m., $68 to $150. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Los de Verdad: With Broke off, All Gonna Die, Hooligan Justice. Sat., January 6, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

MadSons: With Sons of Blackwater, SeViin, Aggressive Vibe, Distartica. Fri., October 13, 8 p.m., $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Marco Antonio Solis: CHANGED Fri., April 13, 8 p.m., $59.50 to $229.50. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.

Margo Price: Wed., January 31, 8 p.m., $24 to $38. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

The Marshall Tucker Band: Fri., November 17, 8:30 p.m., $35 to $672. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Mary Sarah: Thu., November 9, 7 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Matt Hammon: Sat., October 28, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Max Stalling with The Broken Spokes: Fri., November 17, 9 p.m., $15 to $17. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Mayday: Wed., November 15, 8 p.m., $68 to $248. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult: With The Hunger, The Joshua Project, Provision, DJ Illusion. Sat., October 14, 8 p.m., $16 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Narcotic Wasteland: Tue., October 24, 8 p.m., $12. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Niall Horan: With Maren Morris. Wed., July 18, 7 p.m., $29.50 to $107. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

A Night at Market Square: With Shinyribs, DJ Jean-Paul Tiblier, Sat., October 14, 6 p.m., Free. Market Square Park, Historic District in Downtown Houston, 301 Milam, Houston, 713-650-3022.

Nik Turner's Hawkwind: With Hedersleben. Thu., November 2, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Noah Guthrie: Thu., October 12, 8 p.m., $15 to $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Nora Jane Struthers: Sat., November 4, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

OMD: Sat., April 7, 7 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Pale Waves: Fri., December 8, 8 p.m., $12 to $16. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

OMD perform April 7, 2018 at House of Blues. Photo courtesy of Ticketmaster

Parker Millsap: Mon., October 9, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Pilfers: With Joystick, Fuska, Metanoia. Thu., October 19, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Powerman 5000: With Black Market Tragedy, Seldom. Sat., November 4, 7:30 p.m., $16 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band: Sat., December 9, 8 p.m., $28 to $56. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Psychic Privates: With Black Lodge., Thu., October 5, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Punksgiving!: With Information Overdose, Noogy, Spike Polite & Sewage, Escape From the Zoo. Thu., November 23, 8 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Quiet Riot: Thu., October 19, 8 p.m., Free to $15. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Raa Raa & The Zydeco Allstarz: Fri., October 13, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

REK's Fam-O-Lee Back to the Country Jamboree: With Robert Earl Keen. Tue., December 26, 8:30 p.m., TBA. House Of Blues — Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.

Rhonda Vincent: Sat., October 21, 8 p.m., $68 to $160. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Roy Book Binder: Thu., November 2, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

SahBabii - Sandas Tour: With Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Lil Xan, T3, 4orever. Wed., November 1, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Seventy One: With High Mass, Hamburguesa., Sat., November 11, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Shake Russell: Sat., October 7, 7 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Shalva: With Zzyzx, Anchor North., Sun., October 8, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Shinyribs: With Bayou City Brass. Sat., November 18, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $260. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Shoreline: With Monkeysoop, Poor Dumb Bastards, Chainsmoke., Thu., December 21, 7 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Skinny Lister: Fri., March 16, 8 p.m., $15 to $18. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Slander: Fri., October 6, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Sonnier Brothers Band: Sat., October 14, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006. Fri., November 3, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Margo Price performs January 31 at The Heights Theater. Photo by Clint Hale

Sonny Boy Terry: Thu., October 12, 9:30 p.m.; Thu., October 26, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Southern Avenue: Sat., November 4, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Spoonfed Tribe: Fri., October 13, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Steve Krase and Trudy Lynn: Thu., October 19, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Sunny Sweeney: Fri., October 6, 9-11:45 p.m., $13 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Surf Curse: With Young Mammals, Bask., Sat., October 21, 8 p.m., $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Survival Guide: With Lungs And Limbs, Such Marvelous Monsters., Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., TBA. The Springbok, 711 Main, Houston, 818-201-6979.

TAUK with The Share Fire: Sat., October 21, 9:30 p.m., $12 to $15. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Texas Dance Hall Tour: With Ray Benson, Asleep at the Wheel. Thu., October 26, 6-10 p.m., $43.30 to $1,776.60. Texas Dance Hall Tour, P.O. Box 463, Austin, 512-444-9885.

The Soap Boxers: Fri., September 29, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

The Tie That Binds: With The Medicine Years, Fast Tom Fury, Goodnight Gallows. Thu., October 12, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Troyboi: With Slumberjack. Sat., November 25, 9 p.m., $15. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Turnpike Troubadours: Fri., December 15, 7 p.m., TBA. House Of Blues — Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.

UH Symphony Orchestra and Choruses: Before and After the Russian Revolution: Fri., September 29, 7:30 p.m., $12 to $17. Moores Opera House, 3333 Cullen, Room 120, Houston, 713-743-3313.

Wanderers: With Messengrs, Ambitions, Project Icarus, Mirror Lake. Thu., December 28, 5:30 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Wayne Hancock: Fri., November 3, 8 p.m., $15 to $18. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Wesley Jensen & The Penny Arcade: With Mojave Red. Fri., October 13, 7 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston, 713-597-8800.

The Wheel Workers: With Human Circuit, Pinact. Fri., October 27, 8 p.m., $6 to $8. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Xscape: With Monica, Tamar Braxton. Wed., December 27, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.