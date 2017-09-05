Upcoming: !!!, Alt-J, Evanescence, Flying Lotus, FreshDark Fest, The Shins, Tricky, Tyler the Creator, The Used, Z-Ro, etc.

Tyler the Creator performs November 21 at Warehouse Live. Photo by Timothy Norris

!!!: With Algiers, Master Bedroom., Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., $18. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

12 Gauge Awakening: With When All Is Lost, Layden & the Lion, A Vow Unbroken., Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Aaron McDonnell: Wed., October 4, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Aaron West & The Roaring Twenties: With Allison Weiss, Steady Hands, Chase Huglin., Sun., November 26, 6 p.m., $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Allison Fisher: Fri., September 8, 9:30 p.m., TBA. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

alt-J: With Marian Hill. Fri., November 17, 7 p.m., $51.50 to $60. White Oak Music Hall Lawn, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Anchor Babies: With Panik Device, Gun Hill, 3Eighty3. Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Artifas with The Zealots: With Black Light, COA, Shadow Council. Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., TBA. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.

Band of Heathens: Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., $20. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Bill Carter: Tue., October 24, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Billy Joe Shaver: Thu., September 21, 8 p.m., $30 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

The Bishops: With King of Nothing, XAV-R. Fri., September 8, 9 p.m., $6 to $8. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Biz and Young Valley: Sat., September 2, 8 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Black Water Roll: Sat., September 23, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

Blacktop Mojo: Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Blind Uncle Charlie: Fri., September 8, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Bob Livingston: Thu., October 12, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Bob Log III: With The Cowboys. Thu., October 5, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

BoDeans: Stripped Down: Tue., September 26, 8 p.m., $40 to $75. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Brad Stivers Band: Sat., September 23, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Sturgill Simpson's concert has been postponed to October 14 at Smart Financial Centre. Photo by Jason Wolter

Brandon Rhyder: Fri., September 8, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Bret Michaels: Fri., October 6, 9 p.m., $10. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Freeway, Houston, 281-219-2006.

Brutal Fest: With Desecrate the Faith, Flesh Hoarder, I Am Destruction, Sculpting Atrocity, Brutally Mutilated,

Distartica, Black Standard, The Valley. Sat., September 9, 7 p.m., $15. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.

Buffalo Ruckus: Fri., October 13, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Bully: With Smut. Sat., December 9, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Campfire Soul: Tue., September 12, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Coast Modern: With Salt Cathedral. Mon., October 2, 7 p.m., $15 to $19. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Cody Canada: With Caleb & the Homegrown Tomatoes. Fri., October 20, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $364. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Cody Sparks Band: Fri., September 22, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Cool Freddie E and the Crew: Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Cousin Stizz: With Swoosh, Big Leano. Mon., November 6, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

The Cribs: With Paws. Fri., September 29, 10:30 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Cuco: Wed., October 25, 8 p.m., $12. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

CupcakKe: Sun., September 10, 8 p.m., $20 to $35. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Dave Kerly: Fri., September 22, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugarland, 281-240-3474.

Day Wave: Sat., October 14, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Dayshell: With Icarus The Owl, Belle Noire, And Then Suddenly, Four Letter Language, An Author, A Poet, Eros & Isles. Fri., September 22, 6:30 p.m., $10 to $13. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Dean Dillon: Sat., September 30, 9 p.m., $17 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Deep Cuts: With Plastic Picnic, Get a Life. Wed., September 20, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Deep Ella: With The Soapbox Revolution, Cheers To Good Problems, Hotmagandhi, Dark Spark Rays, Paco Estrada, Rogues Among Us, Golden Terra, Fumero. Sat., September 23, 7:30 p.m., $12 to $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Bob Log III performs October 5 at Walters Downtown. Photo by Dena Flows via Flickr Commons

Destroyer of Light: With Sludge Sickle. Thu., October 19, 10 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

DiNOLA with Smith DeVille and Joel James: Thu., October 12, 8 p.m.-midnight, $5. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Dokken: Thu., November 2, 8 p.m., Free to $20. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Donice Morace: Fri., September 8, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Doyle Bramhall II: Sat., December 30, 8 p.m., $26 to $30. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Drew Moreland and the Neon Hustle: Thu., September 28, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Drumma Boy: With X.O., Young Lyric. Sun., November 26, 3 p.m., $10 to $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Dustin Lynch: The Ride or Die Tour: Sun., November 12, 7 p.m., $35-$59.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Easy Star All-Stars: Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., $18 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Ekali: Fri., November 10, 9 p.m., $15 to $18. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Eric Church: Fri., April 27, 2018, 7:30 p.m., $35 to $129. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Eva Under Fire: With Seldom, Myliam. Thu., September 14, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Evanescence: Synthesis Live With Orchestra: Fri., October 20, 7 p.m., $48 to 237. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Family Sing-A-Long Concert: Fri., September 15, 11:30 a.m., Free with museum admission. The Woodlands Children's Museum, 4775 W. Panther Creek Drive #280, The Woodlands, 281-465-0955.

Ferry Corsten: Sat., November 4, 9 p.m., $15 to $25. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Flying Lotus in 3D: Mon., October 30, 7 & 8 p.m., $27 to $45. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

FreakFest: With F'NSU, Chain$moke, Red Bay, Paperwolf, Lip Service, American Psychos, Gen Why, All Gonna Die. Sat., October 28, 2 p.m., $7. Rito's Bar, 7036 Harrisburg, Houston.

FreshDark Music Festival 2017: With Jack Freeman, The Hue, Philippe Edison, Les Lockheart, DJ Nimbus, M3CCA, Soul Control, Edica, DJ GoodGrief, Lenora, Swatara, The Afroknotts, Jax Yohana + DJ IV + Alonzo Know, Big Brandon Willis, Eroda One, Flyger Woods, The Legacy, Soleil Soleil., Sat., September 23, 4 p.m., $30. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

The Front Bottoms: With Basement, Bad Bad Hats., Tue., November 14, 6:30 p.m., $24.50 to $38.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

EXPAND Tricky performs October 18 at White Oak Music Hall. Photo by cat_collector via Flickr Commons

Gary P. Nunn: Wed., September 13, 8 p.m., $20 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

The Genzales: With The Hormones, Generation:Landslide. Fri., September 22, 9:30 p.m., $5. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Giraffage: With Sweater Beats, Wingtip. Fri., December 8, 9 p.m., $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Green Jelly: With Puke Box, The Dead Rabbits, Black Kennedy, Shields. Sat., September 16, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Gringo the MC: With Town Destroyer, Dende ZX, Tooth & Nail, Olo Meulenberg,, Date & Destroy, Ghoularotti. Sun., October 8, 6 p.m., $10 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Guy Forsyth: Sat., October 14, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Hatebreed: Thu., October 26, 8 p.m., Free to $15. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Helstar: Thu., November 9, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Holy Money: With Expander, Hoarders. Sat., September 30, 7 p.m., Free. Vinal Edge, 239 W. 19th, Houston, 281-537-2575.

Hoodie Allen: Sat., November 4, 7 p.m., $30-$35. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Hot Club of Cowtown: Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Houston Forever (Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser): Sat., September 9, 2 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 N., Houston.

Houston Symphony: Hocus Pocus Pops: Fri., October 13, 7:30 p.m., Free to $20. The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion/Event Center, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-210-3800.

I Prevail: With We Came As Romans, The Word Alive, Escape The Fate. Tue., November 7, 6:45 p.m., $24.50 to $27. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

I The Mighty: With Hail The Sun, Good Tiger. Wed., November 15, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

The Icarus Account: With Cancer Kittens, Willows Field, Cameron Hamilton, Paperwolf, Mariana. Tue., September 19, 6:30 p.m., $8 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Improvised Music at Khon's: Sean Hamilton + RVD Trio: Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., $5. Khons, 2808 Milam, Houston, 713-523-7775.

Improvised Music: Cut Shutters + Kamins/Easely: Fri., September 8, 7 p.m., Free. Vinal Edge, 239 W. 19th, Houston, 281-537-2575.

In Prism: With In Exile, Atheris, XTexas ChainsawX, Await The Desolation, God hand. Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Isha Presents - A Classical Music Concert by Sandeep Narayan: Sun., October 1, 4:30 p.m., $25. Sri Meenakshi Devasthanam, 17130 McLean, Pearland, 281-489-0358.

Evanescence plays Friday, October 20 at Revention Music Center. Photo by Jody Perry

Jack Ingram: Sat., September 23, 8:30 p.m., $30 to $380. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Jaimee Harris: Fri., October 13, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

James McMurtry: Thu., September 14, 8 p.m., $25 to $50. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Jason Boland: Wed., October 4, 8 p.m., $30 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Jay Critch - "Talk Money" Tour: With Richie Wess, Yung Dred. Thu., October 5, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $23. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

John Acevedo: Sun., September 10, 5 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.

John Baumann: Thu., October 12, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

John Fullbright: Fri., October 6, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

John Papa Gros: With Roxy Roca, Bayou City Funk. Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., $15 to $18. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Johnny Lee: Thu., September 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Johnnyswim: Sat., October 28, 8 p.m., $28 to $32. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Kash Doll: With Kat St. John, Bake Boys. Sat., December 23, 9 p.m., $25 to $40. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Kenny & The Blues Men: Thu., September 7, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

King 810: Sun., October 29, 7 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Kix: Mon., October 2, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Konkerute CD release: With Heathen's Blood, Pyreship. Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

La India Yuridia: With El Gordoy El Otro. Sat., January 13, 8:30 p.m., $35 to $75. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Labor Day Rock Fest: With 12 Gauge Awakening, Serpent Sun, Scarred Shadows, Blind Leads Blind, Offset, Eternal Eden, American Psychos. Sat., September 9, 6 p.m., $12 to $15. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Larry Gatlin: Sat., October 14, 8:30 p.m., $50 to $85. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Lili Blessing: Tue., October 10, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

EXPAND Z-Ro performs with Slim Thug November 25 at Scout Bar. Photo by Marco Torres

Listener: With Levi The Poet, Comrades, Everett. Sun., October 29, 6:30 p.m., $13 to $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Lizzo: With Doja Cat., Thu., November 2, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Lloyd Hughes: Fri., September 8, 7 p.m., Free. Sun., September 24, 5 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.

Luicidal: With Confused., Wed., November 15, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Luke Combs: Don't Tempt Me With A Good Time Tour: Fri., November 3, 7 p.m., $15. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Maddox & Steele: Wed., October 11, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Marcia Ball: Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., $35 to $80. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Mark May and Eric Demmer: Sat., September 9, 9:30 p.m., TBA. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Mark Towns: Sun., October 1, 5 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood - Sugarland, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugarland, 281-240-3474.

Martini Blu Jazz Festival: CHANGED Fri., September 8, 7 p.m.-midnight; Sat., September 9, 7 p.m.-midnight, $50 to $90. Martini Blu Jazz & Supper Club, 5060 FM 1960, Houston, 832-965-5580.

Matchsticks: Sun., September 17, 5 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.

MattyB: CHANGED With The Haschak Sisters. Sun., February 11, 8 p.m., $25 to $90. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Miears: With Merci Raines, Tee Vee, John Allen Stephens. Sat., November 4, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Mike & the Moonpies: Fri., October 6, 8:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Mild High Club: Mon., November 13, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Mind Shrine, The Share Fire, India Tigers in Texas: Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., $8. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Misadventures: With Ex Millenia, Jay Bee Zay & The Nightcrawlers. Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Modern Mimes: With Paper Sparrow, Hugh Morrison. Thu., October 12, 9 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Moshtober Fest: With Separation by Laceration, Cripple The Empire, Aggressive Vibe, Scrollkeeper, Scarred Shadows. Sat., October 7, 6 p.m., TBA. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.

Motel Radio: Wed., October 11, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Alt-J performs November 17 at White Oak Music Hall Photo by Jim Bricker

Motionless in White: Wed., October 25, 6 p.m., $23. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Motograter: With Reason For Silence, Tera. Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

No Dry County: With The Powell Brothers. Sat., September 23, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

No Refund Band: Fri., September 15, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

NtheClouds: Thu., September 21, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

Odell Gray & The House Rules Band: Sat., September 30, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

One Music One Sound: With Flavour, Tekno. Fri., September 29, 8:30 p.m., $40 to $105. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Origami Ghosts: Sun., October 1, 9 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Outlaw Nation: Sat., October 21, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Paperwolf: With Passerbye, Dark Spark Rays. Fri., December 29, 8 p.m., $8. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Passerbye: With Phrolic, Tribe Hill. Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Pat Byrne: Thu., September 28, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Paul Thorn: Thu., September 7, 8 p.m., $30 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Peace and the Chaos: Thu., September 14, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

The Peacemakers: Sat., September 16, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Preston Smith: With Dean James. Thu., September 7, 7 p.m., $15. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Prophets of Addiction: With The Guillotines, Wednesday's Child. Thu., October 5, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Punk Rock Project Houston: With The Dead Chachis, The Prettybads, The Catastrophes. Sun., September 24, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Quinn XCII: With shallou. Thu., October 26, 7 p.m., $13. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

R&B Super Jam: With Tyrese, Joe, Faith Evans, Donell Jones, Jon B. Sat., October 21, 7:30 p.m., $59-$125. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Marcia Ball performs September 29 at Main Street Crossing. Photo by Jody Perry

Radney Foster: Fri., September 29, 7 p.m.; Sat., September 30, 7 p.m., $35 to $40. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Randy Pavlock: Sat., September 9, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Raven Summer Sessions: Buenos Diaz: Wed., September 13, 7:30 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 N., Houston.

Raven Summer Sessions: Nic And The Lonesome: Wed., September 20, 7:30 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 N., Houston.

Raven Summer Sessions: Will Van Horn Trio: Wed., October 4, 7:30 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 N., Houston.

Rear Naked Choke: With Paper Sparrow. Thu., October 5, 9 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk,

Houston, 713-880-2100.

Reik: Wed., November 22, 7 p.m., $59-$149. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Rescue the Mouse: With Svenny Baby, Zero Detail. Thu., September 28, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Revelator Duo: Fri., September 15, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.

Robert Hartye: Fri., September 29, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.

Roberto Pulido + Los Chamacos: Sun., September 24, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Robyn Ludwick: Fri., September 15, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Ron Pope: Fri., March 2, 8 p.m., $18 to $95. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

The Ruckus: With Separation By Laceration, Bear the Burden, Black Standard, Devil's Adversary, Straight On Til Morning, Ominous Necro, Sensitiser, Envy the Dead, Covenstead. Sat., September 30, 7 p.m., $10. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Scott Miller: Thu., October 19, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Secondhand Serenade: With He Is We, Ronnie Winter. Thu., November 16, 7:30 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Secret Surprise Party with Experimental Action: With Experimental Action, Clockpole. Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Sensitiser: With Omega Point, Shields, Dawn of Dissolution. Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Shana Falana: Tue., November 14, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Sheer Mag: With Mujeres Podridas, The Secret Prostitutes., Fri., October 13, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

EXPAND Flying Lotus performs October 30 at House of Blues. Photo by Mikel Galicia

Shreya Ghoshal: Wed., September 13, 8 p.m., $55-$250. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Slaterica: Fri., October 6, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Slaughter in September: With Seal The Abyss, Etsai, B.A.T.M.H. Thu., September 21, 8 p.m., $10 to $15.

Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Slow Magic: Fri., October 27, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

So You Think You Can Dance: Tue., November 7, 8 p.m., $45-$75. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Sonnier Brothers Band: Sat., September 30, 5 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.

Sonny Boy Terry: Fri., September 8, 9:30 p.m., Free. Thu., September 14, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Sonreal: Mon., December 4, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

The Sour Notes: With Jerk., Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., Free to $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Space Rhino: Thu., September 28, 9 p.m., $5. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Sparky Parker Band: Fri., September 29, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

The Spill Canvas: With Wild, Super Whatevr. Tue., December 5, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Stonework: With Hand from the Sky, Swamp Goat., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Sturgill Simpson: With Fantastic Negrito. Sat., October 14, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Sugar Candy Mountain: With Mojave Red, The Wiggins. Tue., September 26, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Syd: Mon., November 13, 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Tannahill Weavers: Thu., October 19, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Terravita: Thu., October 5, 9 p.m., $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Testify: With Hardwired to Kill 'em all, Lounge Fly, Kidd Six. Sat., September 23, 9 p.m., $8 tp $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute: Fri., February 2, 7 p.m., $18.50-$45. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

The Last Bandoleros: Wed., November 8, 7 p.m., $13. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Deep Cuts perform September 20 at Walters Downtown. Photo by Alyssa Dupree

The Nirvana Experience: Sat., September 9, 7 p.m., $15. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The White Buffalo: Sun., February 18, 7 p.m., $20. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Theory of a Deadman: Sun., October 29, 8 p.m., $25 to $45. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Three:33: With Ashbury Keys, Backdrop Violet, The Lesser Evil, Koby. Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Thunderado: Sat., September 9, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

To Whom It May: With Lies of an Alibi, Pulse Rate Zero, Homesick Alien. Sat., September 16, 9 p.m., $7. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Tow'rs: With Zach Winters., Sun., November 12, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Trace Bundy: Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Tricky: Wed., October 18, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Trippy Turtle: Fri., October 13, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Tweed Smith with Nick Michael Taylor: Thu., September 21, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Tyler, The Creator: Tue., November 21, 8:30 p.m., $29.50 to $33. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

The Used: With Glassjaw. Sat., November 18, 6:30 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Uss and Zo: With Carmen Rodgers. Sat., November 4, 8:30 p.m., $25 to $35. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

The Veer Union: Fri., November 24, 8 p.m., TBA. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.

Walker Lukens: Sat., September 23, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Warlung: Sat., September 9, 9 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Warrant: Thu., January 18, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

The Weight Band: Fri., November 10, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

White Reaper: Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

EXPAND Tyrese performs at the R&B Super Jam at the Smart Financial Center, October 21. Photo courtesy of Ticketmaster

Will Carter Band: Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Winter Weekender Last Call: With Patriot, DDC, The Cops, Disowned, Lost City Souls., Fri., November 10, 6 p.m., $25 to $35. With Sheer Terror, Smart Boys, The Industry, Concrete Elite, Hooligan 45, Assault and Battery,

Thug Boots., Sat., November 11, 6 p.m., $25 to $35. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

The Wood Brothers: With Sean McConnell. Sun., December 10, 7 p.m., $25. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Worm Suicide: With Poor Dumb Bastards, Screech of Death, The Bad Drugs. Sat., September 23, 9 p.m., $7. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Xanadudes, Now We Are Here: Fri., September 15, 10 p.m., $12. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Z-Ro & Slim Thug: With Boom & the Skywalkers, Cure for Paranoia., Sat., November 25, 9 p.m., $26 to $30. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

