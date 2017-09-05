Upcoming: !!!, Alt-J, Evanescence, Flying Lotus, FreshDark Fest, The Shins, Tricky, Tyler the Creator, The Used, Z-Ro, etc.
|
Tyler the Creator performs November 21 at Warehouse Live.
Photo by Timothy Norris
!!!: With Algiers, Master Bedroom., Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., $18. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
12 Gauge Awakening: With When All Is Lost, Layden & the Lion, A Vow Unbroken., Fri., September 15, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Aaron McDonnell: Wed., October 4, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Aaron West & The Roaring Twenties: With Allison Weiss, Steady Hands, Chase Huglin., Sun., November 26, 6 p.m., $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Upcoming Events
-
The Robert Cray Band Live In Concert
TicketsSun., Oct. 15, 7:00pm
-
Alice Glass
TicketsSun., Oct. 15, 7:00pm
-
Macklemore - The Gemini Tour
TicketsWed., Oct. 18, 7:00pm
-
CMT On Tour Presents Jon Pardi's Lucky Tonight Tour
TicketsThu., Oct. 19, 7:00pm
-
Alabama
TicketsThu., Oct. 19, 8:00pm
Allison Fisher: Fri., September 8, 9:30 p.m., TBA. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
alt-J: With Marian Hill. Fri., November 17, 7 p.m., $51.50 to $60. White Oak Music Hall Lawn, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Anchor Babies: With Panik Device, Gun Hill, 3Eighty3. Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Artifas with The Zealots: With Black Light, COA, Shadow Council. Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., TBA. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.
Band of Heathens: Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., $20. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Bill Carter: Tue., October 24, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Billy Joe Shaver: Thu., September 21, 8 p.m., $30 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
The Bishops: With King of Nothing, XAV-R. Fri., September 8, 9 p.m., $6 to $8. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Biz and Young Valley: Sat., September 2, 8 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.
Black Water Roll: Sat., September 23, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
Blacktop Mojo: Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Blind Uncle Charlie: Fri., September 8, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Bob Livingston: Thu., October 12, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Bob Log III: With The Cowboys. Thu., October 5, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
BoDeans: Stripped Down: Tue., September 26, 8 p.m., $40 to $75. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Brad Stivers Band: Sat., September 23, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
|
Sturgill Simpson's concert has been postponed to October 14 at Smart Financial Centre.
Photo by Jason Wolter
Brandon Rhyder: Fri., September 8, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Bret Michaels: Fri., October 6, 9 p.m., $10. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Freeway, Houston, 281-219-2006.
Brutal Fest: With Desecrate the Faith, Flesh Hoarder, I Am Destruction, Sculpting Atrocity, Brutally Mutilated,
Distartica, Black Standard, The Valley. Sat., September 9, 7 p.m., $15. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.
Buffalo Ruckus: Fri., October 13, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Bully: With Smut. Sat., December 9, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Campfire Soul: Tue., September 12, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Coast Modern: With Salt Cathedral. Mon., October 2, 7 p.m., $15 to $19. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Cody Canada: With Caleb & the Homegrown Tomatoes. Fri., October 20, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $364. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Cody Sparks Band: Fri., September 22, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.
Cool Freddie E and the Crew: Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Cousin Stizz: With Swoosh, Big Leano. Mon., November 6, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
The Cribs: With Paws. Fri., September 29, 10:30 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Cuco: Wed., October 25, 8 p.m., $12. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
CupcakKe: Sun., September 10, 8 p.m., $20 to $35. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Dave Kerly: Fri., September 22, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugarland, 281-240-3474.
Day Wave: Sat., October 14, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Dayshell: With Icarus The Owl, Belle Noire, And Then Suddenly, Four Letter Language, An Author, A Poet, Eros & Isles. Fri., September 22, 6:30 p.m., $10 to $13. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Dean Dillon: Sat., September 30, 9 p.m., $17 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.
Deep Cuts: With Plastic Picnic, Get a Life. Wed., September 20, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Deep Ella: With The Soapbox Revolution, Cheers To Good Problems, Hotmagandhi, Dark Spark Rays, Paco Estrada, Rogues Among Us, Golden Terra, Fumero. Sat., September 23, 7:30 p.m., $12 to $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Destroyer of Light: With Sludge Sickle. Thu., October 19, 10 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
DiNOLA with Smith DeVille and Joel James: Thu., October 12, 8 p.m.-midnight, $5. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.
Dokken: Thu., November 2, 8 p.m., Free to $20. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Donice Morace: Fri., September 8, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Doyle Bramhall II: Sat., December 30, 8 p.m., $26 to $30. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Drew Moreland and the Neon Hustle: Thu., September 28, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.
Drumma Boy: With X.O., Young Lyric. Sun., November 26, 3 p.m., $10 to $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Dustin Lynch: The Ride or Die Tour: Sun., November 12, 7 p.m., $35-$59.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Easy Star All-Stars: Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., $18 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Ekali: Fri., November 10, 9 p.m., $15 to $18. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Eric Church: Fri., April 27, 2018, 7:30 p.m., $35 to $129. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.
Eva Under Fire: With Seldom, Myliam. Thu., September 14, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Evanescence: Synthesis Live With Orchestra: Fri., October 20, 7 p.m., $48 to 237. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Family Sing-A-Long Concert: Fri., September 15, 11:30 a.m., Free with museum admission. The Woodlands Children's Museum, 4775 W. Panther Creek Drive #280, The Woodlands, 281-465-0955.
Ferry Corsten: Sat., November 4, 9 p.m., $15 to $25. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Flying Lotus in 3D: Mon., October 30, 7 & 8 p.m., $27 to $45. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
FreakFest: With F'NSU, Chain$moke, Red Bay, Paperwolf, Lip Service, American Psychos, Gen Why, All Gonna Die. Sat., October 28, 2 p.m., $7. Rito's Bar, 7036 Harrisburg, Houston.
FreshDark Music Festival 2017: With Jack Freeman, The Hue, Philippe Edison, Les Lockheart, DJ Nimbus, M3CCA, Soul Control, Edica, DJ GoodGrief, Lenora, Swatara, The Afroknotts, Jax Yohana + DJ IV + Alonzo Know, Big Brandon Willis, Eroda One, Flyger Woods, The Legacy, Soleil Soleil., Sat., September 23, 4 p.m., $30. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
The Front Bottoms: With Basement, Bad Bad Hats., Tue., November 14, 6:30 p.m., $24.50 to $38.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
|
Tricky performs October 18 at White Oak Music Hall.
Gary P. Nunn: Wed., September 13, 8 p.m., $20 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
The Genzales: With The Hormones, Generation:Landslide. Fri., September 22, 9:30 p.m., $5. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Giraffage: With Sweater Beats, Wingtip. Fri., December 8, 9 p.m., $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Green Jelly: With Puke Box, The Dead Rabbits, Black Kennedy, Shields. Sat., September 16, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Gringo the MC: With Town Destroyer, Dende ZX, Tooth & Nail, Olo Meulenberg,, Date & Destroy, Ghoularotti. Sun., October 8, 6 p.m., $10 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Guy Forsyth: Sat., October 14, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Hatebreed: Thu., October 26, 8 p.m., Free to $15. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Helstar: Thu., November 9, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Holy Money: With Expander, Hoarders. Sat., September 30, 7 p.m., Free. Vinal Edge, 239 W. 19th, Houston, 281-537-2575.
Hoodie Allen: Sat., November 4, 7 p.m., $30-$35. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Hot Club of Cowtown: Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Houston Forever (Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser): Sat., September 9, 2 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 N., Houston.
Houston Symphony: Hocus Pocus Pops: Fri., October 13, 7:30 p.m., Free to $20. The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion/Event Center, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-210-3800.
I Prevail: With We Came As Romans, The Word Alive, Escape The Fate. Tue., November 7, 6:45 p.m., $24.50 to $27. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
I The Mighty: With Hail The Sun, Good Tiger. Wed., November 15, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
The Icarus Account: With Cancer Kittens, Willows Field, Cameron Hamilton, Paperwolf, Mariana. Tue., September 19, 6:30 p.m., $8 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Improvised Music at Khon's: Sean Hamilton + RVD Trio: Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., $5. Khons, 2808 Milam, Houston, 713-523-7775.
Improvised Music: Cut Shutters + Kamins/Easely: Fri., September 8, 7 p.m., Free. Vinal Edge, 239 W. 19th, Houston, 281-537-2575.
In Prism: With In Exile, Atheris, XTexas ChainsawX, Await The Desolation, God hand. Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Isha Presents - A Classical Music Concert by Sandeep Narayan: Sun., October 1, 4:30 p.m., $25. Sri Meenakshi Devasthanam, 17130 McLean, Pearland, 281-489-0358.
|
Evanescence plays Friday, October 20 at Revention Music Center.
Photo by Jody Perry
Jack Ingram: Sat., September 23, 8:30 p.m., $30 to $380. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Jaimee Harris: Fri., October 13, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
James McMurtry: Thu., September 14, 8 p.m., $25 to $50. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Jason Boland: Wed., October 4, 8 p.m., $30 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Jay Critch - "Talk Money" Tour: With Richie Wess, Yung Dred. Thu., October 5, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $23. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
John Acevedo: Sun., September 10, 5 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.
John Baumann: Thu., October 12, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
John Fullbright: Fri., October 6, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
John Papa Gros: With Roxy Roca, Bayou City Funk. Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., $15 to $18. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Johnny Lee: Thu., September 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Johnnyswim: Sat., October 28, 8 p.m., $28 to $32. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Kash Doll: With Kat St. John, Bake Boys. Sat., December 23, 9 p.m., $25 to $40. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Kenny & The Blues Men: Thu., September 7, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
King 810: Sun., October 29, 7 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Kix: Mon., October 2, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Konkerute CD release: With Heathen's Blood, Pyreship. Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
La India Yuridia: With El Gordoy El Otro. Sat., January 13, 8:30 p.m., $35 to $75. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.
Labor Day Rock Fest: With 12 Gauge Awakening, Serpent Sun, Scarred Shadows, Blind Leads Blind, Offset, Eternal Eden, American Psychos. Sat., September 9, 6 p.m., $12 to $15. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Larry Gatlin: Sat., October 14, 8:30 p.m., $50 to $85. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Lili Blessing: Tue., October 10, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
|
Z-Ro performs with Slim Thug November 25 at Scout Bar.
Photo by Marco Torres
Listener: With Levi The Poet, Comrades, Everett. Sun., October 29, 6:30 p.m., $13 to $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Lizzo: With Doja Cat., Thu., November 2, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Lloyd Hughes: Fri., September 8, 7 p.m., Free. Sun., September 24, 5 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.
Luicidal: With Confused., Wed., November 15, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Luke Combs: Don't Tempt Me With A Good Time Tour: Fri., November 3, 7 p.m., $15. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Maddox & Steele: Wed., October 11, 7:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Marcia Ball: Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., $35 to $80. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Mark May and Eric Demmer: Sat., September 9, 9:30 p.m., TBA. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Mark Towns: Sun., October 1, 5 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood - Sugarland, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugarland, 281-240-3474.
Martini Blu Jazz Festival: CHANGED Fri., September 8, 7 p.m.-midnight; Sat., September 9, 7 p.m.-midnight, $50 to $90. Martini Blu Jazz & Supper Club, 5060 FM 1960, Houston, 832-965-5580.
Matchsticks: Sun., September 17, 5 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.
MattyB: CHANGED With The Haschak Sisters. Sun., February 11, 8 p.m., $25 to $90. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Miears: With Merci Raines, Tee Vee, John Allen Stephens. Sat., November 4, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Mike & the Moonpies: Fri., October 6, 8:30 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Mild High Club: Mon., November 13, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Mind Shrine, The Share Fire, India Tigers in Texas: Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., $8. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Misadventures: With Ex Millenia, Jay Bee Zay & The Nightcrawlers. Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Modern Mimes: With Paper Sparrow, Hugh Morrison. Thu., October 12, 9 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Moshtober Fest: With Separation by Laceration, Cripple The Empire, Aggressive Vibe, Scrollkeeper, Scarred Shadows. Sat., October 7, 6 p.m., TBA. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.
Motel Radio: Wed., October 11, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
|
Alt-J performs November 17 at White Oak Music Hall
Photo by Jim Bricker
Motionless in White: Wed., October 25, 6 p.m., $23. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Motograter: With Reason For Silence, Tera. Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
No Dry County: With The Powell Brothers. Sat., September 23, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.
No Refund Band: Fri., September 15, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
NtheClouds: Thu., September 21, 9 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
Odell Gray & The House Rules Band: Sat., September 30, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
One Music One Sound: With Flavour, Tekno. Fri., September 29, 8:30 p.m., $40 to $105. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.
Origami Ghosts: Sun., October 1, 9 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Outlaw Nation: Sat., October 21, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Paperwolf: With Passerbye, Dark Spark Rays. Fri., December 29, 8 p.m., $8. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Passerbye: With Phrolic, Tribe Hill. Fri., September 29, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Pat Byrne: Thu., September 28, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Paul Thorn: Thu., September 7, 8 p.m., $30 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Peace and the Chaos: Thu., September 14, 10 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
The Peacemakers: Sat., September 16, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Preston Smith: With Dean James. Thu., September 7, 7 p.m., $15. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Prophets of Addiction: With The Guillotines, Wednesday's Child. Thu., October 5, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Punk Rock Project Houston: With The Dead Chachis, The Prettybads, The Catastrophes. Sun., September 24, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Quinn XCII: With shallou. Thu., October 26, 7 p.m., $13. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
R&B Super Jam: With Tyrese, Joe, Faith Evans, Donell Jones, Jon B. Sat., October 21, 7:30 p.m., $59-$125. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
|
Marcia Ball performs September 29 at Main Street Crossing.
Photo by Jody Perry
Radney Foster: Fri., September 29, 7 p.m.; Sat., September 30, 7 p.m., $35 to $40. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Randy Pavlock: Sat., September 9, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Raven Summer Sessions: Buenos Diaz: Wed., September 13, 7:30 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 N., Houston.
Raven Summer Sessions: Nic And The Lonesome: Wed., September 20, 7:30 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 N., Houston.
Raven Summer Sessions: Will Van Horn Trio: Wed., October 4, 7:30 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 N., Houston.
Rear Naked Choke: With Paper Sparrow. Thu., October 5, 9 p.m., $7. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk,
Houston, 713-880-2100.
Reik: Wed., November 22, 7 p.m., $59-$149. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Rescue the Mouse: With Svenny Baby, Zero Detail. Thu., September 28, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Revelator Duo: Fri., September 15, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.
Robert Hartye: Fri., September 29, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood/Sugar Land, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, 281-240-3474.
Roberto Pulido + Los Chamacos: Sun., September 24, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
Robyn Ludwick: Fri., September 15, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Ron Pope: Fri., March 2, 8 p.m., $18 to $95. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
The Ruckus: With Separation By Laceration, Bear the Burden, Black Standard, Devil's Adversary, Straight On Til Morning, Ominous Necro, Sensitiser, Envy the Dead, Covenstead. Sat., September 30, 7 p.m., $10. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Scott Miller: Thu., October 19, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Secondhand Serenade: With He Is We, Ronnie Winter. Thu., November 16, 7:30 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Secret Surprise Party with Experimental Action: With Experimental Action, Clockpole. Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Sensitiser: With Omega Point, Shields, Dawn of Dissolution. Sat., September 23, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Shana Falana: Tue., November 14, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Sheer Mag: With Mujeres Podridas, The Secret Prostitutes., Fri., October 13, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
|
Flying Lotus performs October 30 at House of Blues.
Photo by Mikel Galicia
Shreya Ghoshal: Wed., September 13, 8 p.m., $55-$250. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Slaterica: Fri., October 6, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Slaughter in September: With Seal The Abyss, Etsai, B.A.T.M.H. Thu., September 21, 8 p.m., $10 to $15.
Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Slow Magic: Fri., October 27, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
So You Think You Can Dance: Tue., November 7, 8 p.m., $45-$75. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Sonnier Brothers Band: Sat., September 30, 5 p.m., Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-650-1006.
Sonny Boy Terry: Fri., September 8, 9:30 p.m., Free. Thu., September 14, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Sonreal: Mon., December 4, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
The Sour Notes: With Jerk., Sat., September 30, 8 p.m., Free to $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Space Rhino: Thu., September 28, 9 p.m., $5. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Sparky Parker Band: Fri., September 29, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
The Spill Canvas: With Wild, Super Whatevr. Tue., December 5, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. Walter's Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Stonework: With Hand from the Sky, Swamp Goat., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Sturgill Simpson: With Fantastic Negrito. Sat., October 14, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Sugar Candy Mountain: With Mojave Red, The Wiggins. Tue., September 26, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Syd: Mon., November 13, 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Tannahill Weavers: Thu., October 19, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Terravita: Thu., October 5, 9 p.m., $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Testify: With Hardwired to Kill 'em all, Lounge Fly, Kidd Six. Sat., September 23, 9 p.m., $8 tp $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute: Fri., February 2, 7 p.m., $18.50-$45. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
The Last Bandoleros: Wed., November 8, 7 p.m., $13. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
|
Deep Cuts perform September 20 at Walters Downtown.
Photo by Alyssa Dupree
The Nirvana Experience: Sat., September 9, 7 p.m., $15. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
The White Buffalo: Sun., February 18, 7 p.m., $20. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.
Theory of a Deadman: Sun., October 29, 8 p.m., $25 to $45. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Three:33: With Ashbury Keys, Backdrop Violet, The Lesser Evil, Koby. Fri., September 22, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
Thunderado: Sat., September 9, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
To Whom It May: With Lies of an Alibi, Pulse Rate Zero, Homesick Alien. Sat., September 16, 9 p.m., $7. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Tow'rs: With Zach Winters., Sun., November 12, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Trace Bundy: Fri., September 8, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Tricky: Wed., October 18, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Trippy Turtle: Fri., October 13, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Tweed Smith with Nick Michael Taylor: Thu., September 21, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Tyler, The Creator: Tue., November 21, 8:30 p.m., $29.50 to $33. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
The Used: With Glassjaw. Sat., November 18, 6:30 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Uss and Zo: With Carmen Rodgers. Sat., November 4, 8:30 p.m., $25 to $35. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
The Veer Union: Fri., November 24, 8 p.m., TBA. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.
Walker Lukens: Sat., September 23, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Warlung: Sat., September 9, 9 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Warrant: Thu., January 18, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
The Weight Band: Fri., November 10, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
White Reaper: Sat., October 7, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
|
Tyrese performs at the R&B Super Jam at the Smart Financial Center, October 21.
Photo courtesy of Ticketmaster
Will Carter Band: Sat., September 9, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.
Winter Weekender Last Call: With Patriot, DDC, The Cops, Disowned, Lost City Souls., Fri., November 10, 6 p.m., $25 to $35. With Sheer Terror, Smart Boys, The Industry, Concrete Elite, Hooligan 45, Assault and Battery,
Thug Boots., Sat., November 11, 6 p.m., $25 to $35. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
The Wood Brothers: With Sean McConnell. Sun., December 10, 7 p.m., $25. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Worm Suicide: With Poor Dumb Bastards, Screech of Death, The Bad Drugs. Sat., September 23, 9 p.m., $7. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Xanadudes, Now We Are Here: Fri., September 15, 10 p.m., $12. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Z-Ro & Slim Thug: With Boom & the Skywalkers, Cure for Paranoia., Sat., November 25, 9 p.m., $26 to $30. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Yuri Y Pandora
TicketsSun., Oct. 8, 7:00pm
-
Lecrae - All Things Work Together Tour
TicketsThu., Oct. 12, 6:00pm
-
Sturgill Simpson
TicketsSat., Oct. 14, 8:00pm
-
Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Winner
TicketsThu., Sep. 28, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!