Upcoming: Alice Bag, Chris Stapleton, Imagine Dragons, Jello Biafra, Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle, etc.

Katy Perry performs January 7, 2018 at the Toyota Center.
Photo by Marc Brubaker
16x20 Expressions: Sat., May 20, 3-7 p.m., Free. JoMar Vision Studios, 5247 Langfield, Houston, 832-474-3116.
94.5 Buzz Bud Light Weenie Roast: With Chevelle, Blue October, 10 Years, Missio, Dinosaur Pile-Up. Sat., July 22, 4:30 p.m., $9.45 to $65. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.
Against Me!: With Bleached, Dirty Nil. Sun., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $20 to $24. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Albert and Gage: Sat., June 3, 8:45 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Alice Bag: With Fea, Screech of Death, Mydolls. Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
All Them Witches: Fri., May 19, 5 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Annika Chambers: With Richard Cagle and the Voodoo Choir. Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $15. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.
Bad Samaritans: With Werefoot, Cake Rangers, Dead Radio. Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
4th Annual Bayou Jamboree and Crawfish Boil: With Rebirth Brass Band, The Journey Agents. Sat., May 20, 3 p.m., Free. Market Square Park, 300 Travis, Houston, 713-224-6133.
Big Business: Tue., July 11, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Bloomfest 2: With Tim Woods, DJ Mr. Rogers, Wulfie, Noey J., OG Bobby Billiions, OG Chess. Tue., June 13, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Bobby Whitlock and Coco Carmel: Sat., July 1, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Boyfriend: Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Breathe Carolina: Sat., June 3, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Bronco: Sat., June 10, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.
Buenos Diaz: Sat., July 22, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Buster Whilaby & The Gimp: Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $5. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Camera Cult: With Hardcastle, Whale Bones. Wed., July 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Carmina Burana: Sun., May 21, 2 p.m., $5 to $15. Stafford Civic Center, 1415 Stafford Pkwy., Stafford, 281-499-5763.
Charley Crockett: Fri., July 28, 8:30 p.m., $18 to $36. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Cheap Disguise: With Sparse, Daggerhead, Screech of Death, God Fearing Fuck. Sun., July 16, 8 p.m., $5. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.
Lil Yachty performs August 12 at Warehouse Live
Chris Stapleton: With Marty Stuart, Brent Cobb. Fri., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $50.75 to $70.75. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.
Civil Youth: With Clay Melton, Vox Vocis, Vanilla Sugar. Mon., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Cool Moon: With Get a Life, Hypoluxo, Jazz Radio DJ. Fri., June 30, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Crankdat x Dirty Audio: Fri., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Curved Light: With Secret Sands., Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., TBA. Rito's Bar, 7036 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston.
Cybergasm: With Kinky Karl, Anal Princess, N8, Slowflood, Ten Pixels Tall, Gin Martini. Sun., June 11, 8:30 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Dada: Sun., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $15 to $20. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Danny Worsnop: Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., $20 to $50. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Darden Smith: Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Dash Berlin: Sat., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $30 to $40. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Deep Cuts: With Roky Moon and Bolt, Young Girls. Thu., June 29, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Dixon: With Bronson Wisconsin, Ryan Nave. Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
DJ Taboo: Fri., May 26, 5-8 p.m., Free. GreenStreet, 1201 Fannin, Houston, 713-524-0661.
Everclear: So Much For The Afterglow 20th Anniversary Tour: Sat., June 24, 7 p.m., $31-$50.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Eyeagainst: With Will to Live, Die Young, The Tie That Binds, Khobretti, Reserving Dirtnaps. Sat., July 1, 7 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Finger Guns: With The Daphne Blue, Since Always, Newport American Dream., Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Fit For An Autopsy: With Tombs, Moon Tooth, Desecrate the Faith, An Oath of Misdirection, Kozilek. Sat., June 24, 6 p.m., $15 to $18. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Ganesha: Fri., July 21, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Generation Idol, The Billy Idol Tribute: Sat., July 29, 9:30 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
gig, draft: With Dave Dove, Anisa Boukhlif, Gabriel Martinez., Fri., June 16, 6-8 p.m., TBA. Houston Center for Photography, 1441 W. Alabama, Houston, 713-529-4755.
Chris Stapleton performs October 27 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Photo by Marco Torres
Giulia Millanta: Sat., June 17, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Gouge Away: With History Repeats, Shallow, Daze. Tue., June 6, 8 p.m., $8. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.
Grateful Ball: With The Travelin' McCourys, Jeff Austin Band. Sat., July 1, 6 p.m., $17 to $50. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Hard Luck Revival: With Texas Mod Crushers, Mean .44s, Thrill, Johnny Rioux and the Seven One 3. Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $8. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington Ave., Houston, 713-869-3344.
Hayden Jones: Fri., May 19, 8:45 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Heights Funk Collective: Sat., June 24, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
The Here and Now: Thu., June 8, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Illenium: Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., TBA. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Imagine Dragons: With K. Flay. Sun., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.
In Her Own Words: With Northbound. Sun., June 18, 6:30 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Jaimee Harris: Fri., June 9, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
James McMurtry: Sat., June 3, 9:30 p.m., $20. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Jay Hardway: Thu., June 8, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Jello Biafra's Incredibly Strange Dance Party: Tue., May 23, 9 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Joe Ely and Libby Koch: Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $30. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
John Curry: Thu., May 18, 5-8 p.m., Free. GreenStreet, 1201 Fannin St., Houston, 713-524-0661.
Kaleo Express Tour - Fall 2017: With ZZ Ward. Mon., Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., $30-$65. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Katy Perry: Sun., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.
Kay Jay: With New Trill., Mon., June 5, 8 p.m., $5. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Kimberly Dunn: With Dillon Myers. Fri., May 19, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Against Me! performs September 24 at White Oak Music Hall Downstairs.
Photo by David Ensminger
Kip Winger: Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., Free. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.
La Luna: With Mouthing, Narrow Head. Tue., May 23, 8 p.m., $5. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Lil Yachty: Sat., Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., $29.50 to $35. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Los Amigos Invisibles: Fri., June 16, 8:30 p.m., $25 to $55. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.
Los Aztex: Sat., July 29, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Los Lonely Boys: Sat., Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Lucky Peterson Blues Band: Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Luna Lunacy: Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Lyle Lovett: Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $42.50-$92.50. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby, Houston, 713-315-2525.
Maniakal Melodiez Entertainment Presents... Kinetic May 26th: With EnSane, Joe Wolf Mungers, Arsonist, Dreams and Demons., Fri., May 26, 7-10 p.m., Free. Starbucks 34th & Hwy 290, 5340 W 34th, Houston, 713-683-6376.
Margarita La Diosa De La Cumbia: Sat., July 15, 7 p.m., $40-$85. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Matt the Electrician: Thu., June 22, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Meek Mill and Yo Gotti: Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Melissa Greener: Fri., June 16, 8:45 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Menil Collection 30th Anniversary: With Boomtown Brass Band, KoumanKe’le African Dance and Drum Ensemble., Sat., June 3, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. The Menil Collection, 1515 Sul Ross, Houston, 713-525-9400.
Metal Shop: Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., TBA. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333.
Michelle Branch: Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., $118. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Mix Master Mike: With Cure for Paranoia. Sun., June 11, 9 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Mt Eddy: Wed., July 12, 8 p.m., $8 to $11. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
A Musical Tribute to My Brother Johnny Cash: May 20, 4-7 p.m., $30. The Liberty Opry, 1816 Sam Houston, Liberty.
Nakia and the Blues Grifters: Thu., June 8, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Natalia Lafourcade: Thu., Sept. 28, 7 & 8 p.m., $40. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
No One Gets Out Alive: With In Death, Repaid In Blood, Bury The Rod, Casket Robbery, In Prism., Tue., June 27, 7 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Noche Azul: Los Panchos: Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $7. Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, 922 San Pedro, San Antonio, 210-228-0201.
Ones to Watch Presents: THE LANY TOUR: PART 2: Tue., Sept. 26, 7 p.m., $25-$39.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Ozuna: Thu., June 29, 8 p.m., $54-$144. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land.
Pauline Oliveros Celebration: With Joe McPhee, Nameless Ensemble. Sat., May 27, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. Meca, 1900 Kane, Houston, 713-802-9370.
Perturbator: Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., TBA. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Pulse Rate Zero: With The Violet Hour, Chaotic Justice, Shaving Susie. Sat., May 27, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Raf Rivera: Thu., May 25, 5-8 p.m., Free. GreenStreet, 1201 Fannin, Houston, 713-524-0661.
Rev Peyton's Big Damn Band: Fri., June 9, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Ricardo Arjona: Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $56.50 to $181.50. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 866-446-8849.
Rikkis: Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., TBA. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333.
Royal Teeth: Fri., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $12 to $16. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Sean Rowe: Fri., June 23, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Secret Sisters: Thu., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Shaed: With George West., Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $15. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Shane Barnhill: Fri., May 26, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Sonido presents Carl Craig: Fri., Sept. 8, 10 p.m., $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Steve Earle & the Dukes: Mon., July 3, 7 p.m., $30-$45. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Steve Gilbert: Fri., May 19, 7 p.m., Free. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Imagine Dragons perform November 12 at the Toyota Center
Photo by Jack Gorman
Strangelove, The Depeche Mode Experience: Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $16. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Stray Birds: Thu., June 1, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Stu Larsen: Mon., Aug. 28, 7 p.m., $12 to $16. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Sundays in the Park: With Mantra Love., Sun., June 18, 2 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.
The Supersuckers: With Los Skarnales. Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Tab Benoit: Sat., July 15, 2 p.m., $30. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Taylor Phelan: With Well Well, Let Me Remember. Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Thanks, Bob 2017: With Charles Bryant, Fahl & Folk, Funky Larry White, Jimmy Pizzitola, Jordi Barzan, Lone Star Hippie, Marina Rocks, Opie Hendrix, Starr Jernigan, Sweet Mama Cotton, Atomic Space Patrol, Tom Turner. Sun., May 21, 3-9 p.m., $15. Bubba's Sports Bar & Grill, 6225 Washington, Houston, 281-888-4215.
They, Who Sound: With Dave Rempis, Ingebrigt Håker Flaten. Mon., May 22, 8 p.m., $5 to $10. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.
Tuesday Tunes: With Sydney Bryant. Tue., May 23, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Free. With JJ Essen., Tue., May 30, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Free. GreenStreet, 1201 Fannin, Houston, 713-524-0661.
USO Military Charity 5K: Sun., June 4, 7:30-11 a.m., $10 to $35. Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, Houston, 713-686-9494.
Velcro Pygmies: Sun., May 21, 8 p.m., TBA. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333.
Vulva Essers: With LxDxT, Mindboil. Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., TBA. La Playa, 2719 Alabama, Houston.
Waxahatchee: With Palehound, Outer Spaces. Sun., Aug. 6, 7 p.m., $15 to $19. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Western Swing: Thu., May 25, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Young Mammals: With Clare, Milk Leg. Fri., May 19, 8:30 p.m., Free. D&W Lounge, 911 Milby, Houston, 713-226-7039.
Zinorbita: With Vagabundo., Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., 420. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
ZZ Top: Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land.
