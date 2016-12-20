Upcoming: Mariah Carey/Lionel Richie, Dick Dale, MyDolls, Sondre Lerche, Sleep, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, etc.
|
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion April 29, 2017.
Photo by Jim Bricker
Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.
The 131ers: With Cake Rangers, Missing Sibling, A More Perfect Union. Tue., January 31, 8 p.m., $5 to $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Alyson Chayns: With The Four Mechanics, Def Tunes. Fri., January 13, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.
American Aquarium: Mon., January 16, 8 p.m., $20 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Antwon: With Coolside, The Surge, Dress Code, United Races. Tue., January 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Audien: Sat., January 28, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Band of Heathens: With The Quebe Sisters. Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Beer and Brass: Thu., January 5, 6 p.m., $35 including concert, finger foods, unlimited beer and root beer. Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, Houston, 713-686-9494.
Bellamy Brothers: Sat., January 14, 8:30 p.m., $78 to $138. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Bernie Pink: With Dadsmom, Lagmind. Sun., January 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Black Kennedy: With Peace and The Chaos, Broken String Theory, 3Eighty3, Ryan Rooster Lee. Thu., December 22, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
The Blackfoot Gypsies: Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., $5 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Blaze X Black: With DJade, T-Doe. Fri., December 23, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
The Blue Grooves: With Noble Age, Electric Astronaut. Thu., December 29, 8 p.m., Free. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Blue Water Highway: Sat., January 21, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Born Sick: With Death Card, Torture, Endgame. Fri., January 20, 7 p.m., $10. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.
Boy Harsher: With Tearful Moon., Thu., February 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Bri Bagwell: Sat., February 11, 7 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Bruce Robison: Fri., April 28, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Bungler: With Rothschild, Sabella, Kaonashi, Torture. Sat., January 14, 7 p.m., $8. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.
Candlebox: Thu., March 2, 8:30 p.m., $24 to $32. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
|
Mariah Carey performs with Lionel Richie May 13 at the Toyota Center.
Photo by Marco Torres
Casting Crowns: Sat., May 6, 7 p.m., $275 to $279. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.
Cave of Swimmers: With Funeral Horse. Tue., March 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Chain of Flowers: With Operator Music Band. Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Chicano Batman: With Sad Girl, The Shacks. Sun., March 19, 8 p.m., $14 to $16. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
Christopher Cross: Fri., June 2, 8:30 p.m., $108 to $178. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Chronixx: With Federation Sound, Mr. Williamz. Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $23 to $26. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah: Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $18 to $20. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Clay Melton Band: Tue., January 3, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Cody Cannon: Tue., January 10, 8 p.m., $25 to $35. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Colonel Peters Pig: Thu., January 5, 10 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Connie Smith: Fri., January 20, 8:30 p.m., $88 to $148. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Darkest Hour: With Ringworm, Tombs. Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Dean Dillon: Thu., January 19, 8:30 p.m., $68 to $108. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Dean Ween Group: Thu., February 2, 8 p.m., $20 to $24. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Delayed Therapy: With CELIC., Wed., December 28, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Derailers: Thu., January 19, 8 p.m., $18 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Dick Dale: Sun., April 9, 7:30 p.m., $40. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Dillon Trimm: With Gabe Bravo. Tue., December 27, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Dimitri’s Rail: Fri., December 30, 8:30 p.m., $18. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 Fm 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.
Dirty River Boys: Wed., January 18, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors: Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $70. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Drug Control: With Soul Power, Hired Gun, Erupt, Matter of Trust., Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., $5. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Dub Miller: Thu., December 22, 7 p.m., $15 to $40. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Dumb Vision: Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Eisley: Thu., February 16, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Electric Six: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., Free to $7. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Escape from the Zoo: With The Real McCoys, Radioflyer, Tarolas De Hueso. Thu., January 5, 8 p.m., $5 to $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Falling In Reverse: With Issues, Motionless In White|Dangerkids|Dead Girls Academy. Wed., January 18, 6:30 p.m., $27.50 to $32. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
FEA: With MyDolls, Only Beast. Wed., February 8, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Forever Miles: With Paper Bison, Since Always. Fri., January 13, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Fortunate Youth: With Cas Haley, Iya Terra., Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $16 to $31. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Fox Parlor: Thu., December 22, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Franco De Vita: Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $72.25-$202.25. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Gabe Wootton: Thu., January 5, 7 p.m., Free. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Game of Thrones live: With Ramin Djawadi. Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.
Gary Allan: Fri., January 20, 11 p.m., $30. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Fwy., Houston, 281-219-2006.
Gay Cum Daddies: Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Giant Kitty: Mon., December 26, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Handsomebeast: With Passerbye, FLCON FCKER, Relics. Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Hayes Carll: Fri., January 13, 8:30 p.m., $26 to $30. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Homesafe: With Life Lessons, Chase Huglin. Wed., January 25, 6 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
|
Chronixx performs April 7 at Warehouse Live.
The Inators: With Slow Future, Tame Tame & Quiet., Sat., January 14, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Jacob Latimore: Wed., January 25, 7 p.m., $15 to $20. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Jamie Richards: Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.
Jason Breedlove: Fri., January 6, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.
John 5 & The Creatures: With The Steve Satchel Band, Russ Driver Band., Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $16 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Kai/Ros: With Electric Sleep, Ak'Chamel, Illicit Relationship, Astrogenic Hallucinauting. Sat., January 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Civic TV, 2010 Commerce, Unit B, Houston, 713-822-4692.
Kehlani: With Ella Mai, Jahkoy, Noodles., Sun., May 21, 8:30 p.m., $25 to $30. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Knights of the Fire Kingdom: With We Were Wolves. Fri., December 30, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Krullur: With Cryptic Void, ANS, Terminal Force, Saint Crusher. Sat., January 14, 8 p.m., $8. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Landlady: Mon., February 27, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
The Learned Ladies: With Ryan Francisco, Asli Omar, Zahira Gutierrez, Teresa Vicinanza. Thu., December 29, 9 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.
Libby Koch: Fri., January 6, 7 p.m., $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey: Sat., May 13, 8 p.m., $39.95 to $500. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.
Love Tempo: With Andy V, Luz, Miguel Flaco. Sat., December 24, 8 p.m., Free. Grand Prize Bar, 1010 Banks, Houston, 713-526-4565.
Mannequin Mishap: With Devil Killing Moth, Color Chemistry, Along The Lines Of. Fri., January 6, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Mark Jones: Wed., January 4, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Market Junction: Wed., January 4, 8 p.m., Free. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Marty Haggard: Fri., January 13, 8 p.m., $30 to $80. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Mary Sarah: Sat., January 7, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $28. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Matthew Logan Vasquez: With Dollie Barnes. Sat., January 14, 8 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
|
Dick Dale performs April 9 at Continental Club.
Photo by Jason Wolter
Max & Iggor Calavera: With Immolation, Full of Hell, Orr., Sun., February 12, 6:30 p.m., $23.50 to $27. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
The Mighty Orq: Thu., December 29, 8:30 p.m., $10. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 FM 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.
Mike Dean: Sat., January 7, 7 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Moe Bandy: Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., $55 to $125. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Muddy Magnolias: Thu., January 26, 7 p.m., $12 to $15. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Mustard Plug: With The Suspects. Sun., January 22, 7 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Nathan Hamilton: Sat., January 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
New Madrid: Thu., January 26, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.
New Year's Bonfire Bash: With Another Run, King Finn. Sat., December 31, 8 p.m., $10 to $20. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
The Nightowls: Fri., February 10, 10 p.m., $12. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Nots: Thu., February 2, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Pat Byrne: Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.
Pigs on a Wall: Sat., January 14, 7 p.m., $15 to $30. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Pik N Pak Reunion Show: With ComaToast, D. Kosmos, E Philip Vallejo, Poor Dumb Bastards, Piss Poor. Tue., December 27, 7 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Pik-N-Pak Reunion: With The Awful Truth, December's Child, UYUS, Robert Estep,, Shawn Michael Rogers. Fri., December 23, 8 p.m., TBA. With Manhole, Screech of Death, Texas Massacre, Feared Alien Voodoo., Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Pissed On: Thu., February 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Positive Disturbance: With Metanoia, Heights Funk Collective. Thu., December 22, 8 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Pure Disgust: With ONE, United Races, Hired Gun. Sun., January 8, 8 p.m., $8. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Ro James: Wed., February 15, 8 p.m., $24 to $75. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.
|
Mydolls perform with Fea February 8 at Fitzgerald's.
Photo by David Ensminger
Roxy Roca: With Soul Creatures. Fri., January 6, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Russian Old New Year Celebration: Sat., January 14, 8 p.m.-Midnight, $15. House of Dereon, 2204 Crawford, Houston, 713-772-5175.
Screeching Weasel: With Mr T Experience, Nobodys., Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., $25 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Shields: With Ominous Necro. Sat., December 31, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Shinyribs: With Madeline Edwards. Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Sleep: Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $25 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Sofi Tukker: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $10 to $11. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Something Else: With Jeremy Carswell. Sun., January 1, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Sondre Lerche: Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $20 to $22. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Spafford: Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Splendid Emblem: With 22, AK'Chamel, Tearful Moon, Chin Xaou Ti Won. Thu., December 29, 8 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
State Champs: With Against the Current, WithConfidence, Don Broco., Sun., April 30, 7 p.m., $19.99 to $24. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Steve Gilbert Band: Sat., January 7, 7 p.m., Free. Sun., January 22, 6 p.m., Free. House of Blues/Crossroads Stage, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Still Tippin' HTX: With OG Ron C, ESG, Katlynn Simone, Imaj. $5. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.
Straight On Til Morning: With The Impulsive, Omega Point. Thu., January 5, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Sumo Gang: With Lew, Abstract The God, Billie Dollars, Rxck The GXd, J.R. Fri., December 30, 10 p.m., $15 to $22. The Green Room/Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Surfer Blood: Mon., January 30, 8 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Survival Guide: With Lungs and Limbs, Such Marvelous Monsters., Mon., February 27, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Syrrup: With Sha Davis & the 1990s. Mon., January 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
The Grievous Angels: Thu., December 29, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.
|
The Dean Ween Group performs February 2 at Walters Downtown.
Tift Merritt: Thu., February 23, 8:30 p.m., $24. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 FM 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.
Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers: With Joe Walsh. Sat., April 29, 7 p.m., $39.50 to $150. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.
Tony Bennett: With Antonia Bennett. Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $79 to $125. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Treehouse Project: Wed., January 4, 7 & 9 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Tribute to Soda Stereo: With Vagabundos. Fri., January 13, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Trippy Thursdays: With Gracie Chavez. Thu., December 22, 9 p.m., $5. Wonky Power Live, 3534 Navigation, Houston, 832-830-5839.
The Ugly Beats: Sat., January 28, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Unamused Dave: With Must Build Jacuzzi, Solitude Endeavor. Fri., January 6, 8 p.m., TBA. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.
A Very Wonky Christmas: With George West, -Us., Squincy Jones, M.Grave, Camera Cult, DJ Gio Chamba. Fri., December 23, 8 p.m., Free with toy or canned food donation; $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Vince King: Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin Tribute show: Thu., January 12, 8 p.m., $15 to $22. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Vodi: With Dollie Barnes. Thu., December 29, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Warren Hood: With Kym Warner. Thu., February 16, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Wasi Townsend: Tue., December 27, 6 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.
Waterparks: Fri., February 10, 7 p.m., $12 to $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Whale Bones: With St. Evie, Passerbye. Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
The Whiskey Brothers 8th Annual Christmas Ball: With the Jeremy James Band. Thu., December 22, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.
The Wild Reeds: With Blank Range., Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., $10 to $13. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.
Wonky Love: With Tax the Wolf, Young Girls, Deep Cuts, Vodi, Gio Chamba DJ set. Sat., January 7, 7 p.m., $8. Wonky Power Live, 3534 Navigation, Houston, 832-830-5839.
World Bass: Thu., December 22, 9 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.
