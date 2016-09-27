Upcoming: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Susan Alcorn, Archie Bell, The 1975, Greg Ashley, Health, Jim James, Busdriver, Robert Ellis, Wild Nothing, Young Mammals

The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at the Toyota Center January 7. Photo by Groovehouse

"Intermezzo" Concert: Sat., October 8, 3-4:15 p.m.; Sun., October 9, 5:30-6:15 p.m., Free to $20. Lambert Hall, 1703 Heights, Houston, 713-861-5303.

The 1975: Sat., November 26, 7 & 8 p.m., $39.50 to $41.50. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Adam Torres: Wed., October 12, 5:30 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

The After Party: Sun., October 30, 3 p.m., Free. Brenner's on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, Houston, 713-868-4444.

AJR: Fri., November 4, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Al Staehely: Tue., November 1, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Annika Chambers: Sat., October 8, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Appetite For Distraction: With Sons of Blackwater., Sat., October 8, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Argentine Tango Show: Alejandro Ziegler Quartet: $25 to $55. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby, Houston, 713-315-2525.

The Atomic Nightingales: With The Dan Ryan., Fri., September 30, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Bad Brad & The Fat Cats: Sat., October 15, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Band of Heathens: Sun., November 27, 6 & 8:30 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Bellamy Brothers: Sat., October 1, 7 p.m., $25 to $35. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Benny Benassi: Sat., October 8, 9 p.m., $20 to $35. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Benny Brasket: Sun., October 2, 8 p.m., Free. Dean's Downtown, 316 Main, Houston.

Bingo Players: Sat., November 12, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Birthday Club listening party: Fri., September 30, 7 p.m., Free. Tomo Mags, 1206 Hawthorne, Houston, 713-679-3985.

Black Dog: With Subdivided., Sat., October 15, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Blue October: Fri., November 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Boudain: Thu., November 3, 8 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Brad Absher & Swamp Royale: Sat., October 8, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Archie Bell performs at the Burnout Houston Classic Car Show October 8 at Post HTX. Photo by Marc Brubaker

Burnout Houston Classic Car Show Featuring Texas Tornados: With Archie Bell, Sean Reefer & The Resin Valley Boys, Jolie & The Jackalopes, Los Skarnales., Sat., October 8, 10 a.m., $15. Post HTX, 401 Franklin, Houston, 713-572-7471.

Busdriver: With Metasota, Orlando Kennedy., Wed., October 12, 7 p.m., $10 to $12. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Cheers to Good Problems: With Full Service, Brothers Grymn., Sat., October 8, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Clay Melton Band: Sat., October 1, 1 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

A Concert for the Jubilee Year of Mercy: Sun., October 23, 2 p.m., Free. Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 11507 Huffmeister, Houston, 281-469-5533.

Cory Morrow: Tue., December 27, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Covina: With I See Land, Between Then and Now, Marila Voe, Aphelion, Frame The Artist, Imperial Affliction., Fri., November 11, 6 p.m., $5. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Crowbar: Sun., October 23, 7 p.m., $16 to $20. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Demoted to the Grave: With Etsai, Beyond Oblivion, The Earth As We Know It, In Exile, GODS., Thu., October 6, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Desorden Publico: With La Sien., Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., $30 to $80. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

The Dirty Seeds: With Old Skull, Hydrilla, Black Hole Caravan., Sat., October 8, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Doyle Bramhall II: With Brandy Zdan, Badhouse., Thu., November 10, 8 p.m., $26 to $30. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Dub Miller: With Johnny Burke., Thu., October 6, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Envy the Dead: With Ominous Necro, The Unlikely Heroes., Sun., October 9, 7 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Etched In The Eye: With Jon Lundbom & Big Five Chord., Sun., October 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Khon's Wine Darts Coffee Art, 2808 Milam, Houston, 713-523-7775.

Fal Skye: Sun., November 13, 3 p.m., Free. Brenner's on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, Houston, 713-868-4444.

Fantazzmo: With Rhymes With Orange, Blake Bidigare, From Me To You,, Carter., Thu., October 13, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

FCOAW Texas Chapter Festival: With Switchblade Jesus, Omotai, Black Hole Caravan, Weak Flesh, Pyreship, Faceless Lord, Sleeping Ancient, Forming the Void, The Dirty Seeds., Sat., November 19, noon, TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Fiddle Witch and the Demons of Doom: Fri., October 7, 8 p.m., TBA. House Of Blues — Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.

Fourth Assault of 2016: With Blaspherian, Sacrocurse, Avaris, Thundertank., Fri., September 30, 8 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Jim James performs December 16 at House of Blues. Photo by Jack Gorman

Frog Hair: Sat., October 15, 7 p.m., Free. Rockefeller Hall, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Fumigados: With La Equi, Suzy, Tearful Moon, Funboy, Dandruff., Sun., December 18, 3 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Golden Sombrero: With Missing Sibling, Cake Rangers., Sat., October 22, 9 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Good Charlotte: With The Story So Far., Tue., November 22, 7 p.m., $25 to $80. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

A Good Rogering: With Peace and Chaos, Stonework., Fri., October 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Goodbye June: With Devil Killing Moth., Tue., October 4, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Grand Old Grizzly: Sat., October 29, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Greg Ashley: Sat., October 1, 9 p.m., $8. 1509 Stuart, 1509 Stuart, Houston.

Greg Izor & The Box Kickers: Sat., October 22, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Guster: With Duncan Fellows., Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $26 to $29.50. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

GWO: With Clockpole, Kink Shame, Sonic Rabbit Hole., Tue., October 11, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Hadden Sayers: Wed., December 28, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Hard Luck Revival: Sat., October 1, 7 p.m., Free. Cottonwood, 3422 N. Shepherd, Houston, 713-802-0410.

Health: With Ho99o9., Mon., November 7, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

The Hellcats featuring Annette Metoyer: Fri., October 7, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Hellrawk Hallows Show: With Three:33, Tame Fury, Scorpion Blood, Xwansongs., Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Here/After: Wed., October 5, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

The High Rollers: Sun., October 2, 3 p.m., Free. Brenner's on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, Houston, 713-868-4444.

Hocus Pocus Pops: Fri., October 7, 7:30 p.m., Free to $20. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

The Holdup: Mon., November 28, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Susan Alcorn performs with David Dove September 30 at 14 Pews. Photo by Andy Newcombe via Flickr Commons

Jackie Venson: Wed., October 26, 5:30 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

James McMurtry: Sat., December 10, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Jaryd Lane: Thu., September 29, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

The Jayhawks: With Folk Uke., Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., $26 to $40. Rockefeller Hall, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Jazz Radio: With Carpet and the Drapes, Texture : Yellow, No Rehearsal., Thu., October 13, 8 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Jim James: With Twin Limb., Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., $28.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Joe Ely: Sat., October 22, 9 p.m., TBA. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

John Baumann: Wed., October 5, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Johnny Nicholas: Fri., October 21, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Josh Alan: Thu., December 1, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Kaos: Sun., October 16, 3 p.m., Free. Brenner's on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, Houston, 713-868-4444.

Kenny Cordray: With Ellen Rodgers., Sat., October 29, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Kyle Craft: Mon., November 21, 6 p.m., $10 to $13. Raven Tower, 310 N., Houston.

Lazybit Monthly II: With Heavy the Bluebird, Whale Bones, The March and The Hare, Ten Pixels Tall, Float., Fri., October 7, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Lisa Morales: Fri., November 25, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Little Terry & The Blues Birds: Fri., October 14, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Locash: With Ryan Follese., Wed., January 11, 7 & 8 p.m., $19.25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Luke Bell: Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Luke Sweeney: Mon., October 3, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Busdriver performs October 12 at the Nightingale Room. Photo by jypsygen via Flickr Commons

Marc E. Bassy: Sat., November 19, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $17. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Mat Zo: Fri., November 25, 9 p.m., $10 to $18. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Matt Cline: Sun., October 23, 3 p.m., Free. Brenner's on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, Houston, 713-868-4444.

Matthew Ryan: Thu., October 20, 7 p.m., $20. 1859 St. Joseph's Church, 2202 Ave. K, Galveston, 806-236-0715.

Max Flinn: Fri., October 14, 7 p.m., Free. Rockefeller Hall, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

The Mighty Orq: With The Unusuals., Fri., October 21, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Mike Stinson: Sat., October 15, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Mobley & Oxymorons: With Cure For Paranoia., Thu., October 27, 9 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

The Monolithic: With Zzyzx, Anchor North., Thu., October 13, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Odell Gray & The House Rules Band: Sat., October 1, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Party Favor: Fri., October 28, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

The Prettybads: With Geoffrey Noblitt, Page 9., Sun., October 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Rachel Yamagata: Tue., October 11, 5:30 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

RDGLDGRN: Fri., November 18, 6 p.m., $12 to $13. Raven Tower, 310 N., Houston.

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.

Rich Hopkins and hte Luminarios: Fri., November 4, 7 p.m., TBA. Cottonwood, 3422 N. Shepherd, Houston, 713-802-0410.

Richard Pinhas: With Illicit Relationship., Fri., October 21, 7 p.m., $22. 14 Pews, 800 Aurora, Houston, 281-888-9677.

Robert Ellis: Sat., November 12, 7 p.m., $20 to $25. The Orange Show, 2402 Munger, Houston, 713-926-6368.

Roxy Roca: With Sammie Relford., Sat., October 1, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Runaway Sun: Fri., October 14, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

The 1975 perform November 26 at Revention Music Center. Photo by Christi Vest

Russ: Fri., November 18, 8:30 p.m., $20 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Scattered Hamlet: With Vudu Munx, Squidhammer Metal, Tame Fury, Xxcessive Pleasure., Sun., November 6, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

The Schisms: With Only Beast, Scubadiver., Fri., October 7, 8 p.m., $8. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Shields: Sat., November 5, 8 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Shooter Jennings: With Two Tons of Steel., Fri., November 11, 9 p.m., $30 to $35. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Show Me The Body: With TAME, Mouthing, B L A C K I E., Sun., October 9, 9 p.m., Free. Matchbox Gallery, College Way/Loop, Sewall Hall, Houston, 713-348-4882.

Singing Duo Bubba & Greg: Fri., September 30, 7-10 p.m., Free. Mascalzone Ristorante Westheimer, 12126 Westheimer, Houston, 832-328-5151.

The Smokehouse Guitar Army: Fri., October 21, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Snit’s Dog & Pony Show: Fri., October 7, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

The Space Rockers: Sun., October 9, 3 p.m., Free. Brenner's on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, Houston, 713-868-4444.

Speedealer: With The Satanic Overlords Of Rock n Roll, HogLeg., Sat., November 12, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Step Onward Gala: With Patrice Pike Band, Driver., Sat., October 15, 7 p.m., $50 to $1500. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Stevie Tombstone: Sat., October 8, 8 p.m., Free. Rockefeller Hall, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Street Couch: With ZZYZX, Brainstorm for Tuesday., Thu., October 6, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Stryper: With Millennial Reign., Sat., October 8, 8 p.m., $29 to $31. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

A Sure Thing: Sun., November 6, 3 p.m., Free. Brenner's on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, Houston, 713-868-4444.

Susan Alcorn with David Dove: With David Dove., Fri., September 30, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. 14 Pews, 800 Aurora, Houston, 281-888-9677.

TG Sheppard: Fri., September 30, 7 p.m., $25 to $35. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

A Touch of Classical: Sun., October 23, 4-5:30 p.m., $5.50 online, $10 at the door. Holy Covenant Methodist Church, 22111 Morton Road, Katy, 281-460-4517.

Greg Ashley performs October 1 at 1509 Stuart. Photo courtesy of Birdman Records

Toys For Tots Drive: With Zak Perry, Douglas Greer, Dick LeMasters, Barbara Hickey., Sat., December 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Trapology: With Dj Ambition, Iso, Reddi, Chris Vipe, Saylus., Thu., October 6, 9 p.m., Free to $20. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

The Weight: Sat., November 5, 8 p.m., TBA. Rockefeller Hall, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Wild Nothing: With Small Black., Fri., November 4, 8 p.m., TBA. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

The Wombats: With Mona., Sat., October 8, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

The Wood Brothers: With Ben Sollee., Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Woostock: With Gio Chamba, Kick the Robot, Interrobang, Sons of Santos, Brad Basker Band., Sun., October 23, 3 p.m., Free. Wooster's Garden, 3315 Milam, Houston, 713-520-0015.

Yeesh: With Carl Sagan's Skate Shoes, The Dimaggios, Slow Future., Fri., November 11, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Young Mammals: With Buoyant Spirit, Milk Leg, Narrow Head., Sat., October 8, 8 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

