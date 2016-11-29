Upcoming: Terry Allen, Anvil, The Avett Brothers, Bun B, Nobunny, Reverend Horton Heat, Slim Thug, Uncle Lucius, etc.

Anvil performs March 23 at White Oak Music Hall. Photo by Eric Sauseda

Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.

Abbey Road and Satisfaction: Fri., December 2, 8:30 p.m., $68 to $108. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Agnes Obel: Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $18 to $38. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Alex Weeden: Thu., January 5, 8:30 p.m., $10. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Altered States: With Smokey Emery, Future Blondes, Collin Hedrick, Rough Sleepers, AK'Chamel., Sun., December 4, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Amos Lee: Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., $30-$65. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Anvil: With Night Demon, Graveshadow. Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Architects: With Stray From The Path, Make Them Suffer. Thu., March 23, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Arctic Lights: With Jonas Bridges, Simon Britton, Justin Blake, Sam Collins, Jackson Krecioch, New District., Fri., December 23, 8 p.m., $89. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Asleep at the Wheel: Sat., December 31, 9 p.m., $98 to $158. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

An Author, A Poet: With So Soon, The Truth, Blood Between Us, Project Icarus. Fri., December 30, 9 p.m., $7. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

The Avett Brothers: Fri., March 31, 7:30 & 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Ayanna Jolivet McCloud: Fri., December 2, 6 p.m., Free. Art League Houston, 1953 Montrose, Houston, 713-523-9530.

Barfield: Thu., December 22, 10 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Bearlios: With Jonah the Runner., Thu., January 5, 8 p.m., $5. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Bounce & Turn: With Quinn, Big Heavy Kenny, DJ Havin' Thangs., Sat., December 10, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $6. Wonky Power Live, 3534 Navigation, Houston, 832-830-5839.

Brandon Williams: With Eli Hopeful. Thu., December 8, 7 p.m., $6 to $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Bruce and Kelly: Thu., December 8, 9:30 p.m., $35. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Bun B: Sat., December 10, 7 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Butch Hancock and Jimmie Dale Gilmore: Sat., February 18, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Bun B performs December 10 at Discovery Green. Photo by Marco Torres

Carolyn Wonderland and Guy Forsyth: Thu., December 22, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Central Station and Flight 1701: With DJ Sun, DJ Melodic., Fridays, 10 p.m., Free. The Flat, 1701 Commonwealth, Houston, 713-360-7228.

Chiemeri and Slim Thug: Fri., February 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Grooves, 2300 Pierce, Houston, 713-759-9700.

Common Kings: With Mayday!, Thu., February 9, 7 p.m., $16. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Consider the Source: With Thank You Scientist. Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Cory Morrow: With Threadbare Jesters., Sat., December 3, 9 p.m., $20 to $25. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Dark Blue: With Lace., Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

DATSIK: Fri., February 17, 9 p.m., $15. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Diosa: With Terra Band, Russ Driver Band, Extent, As Dusk Falls, Far From Home. Sun., December 4, 7:30 p.m., $6 to $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Dru Hill and Jagged Edge: Sat., January 14, 8:30 p.m., $39.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

EDX: Sat., December 10, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Eighth Day Band: With Underage, Dunamis. Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Concert Pub (North), 2470 FM 1960, Houston, 281-583-8111.

El Lago: Sat., December 3, 7 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Electric Vacation: With SoBE Lash. Thu., December 8, 9 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Eric Demmer Band: Fri., December 16, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Euth: With Reproacher, Sleeping Ancient. Wed., January 11, noon, TBA. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Fat Tony: Fri., December 2, 5 p.m., Free. Houston Skyline Studio, 1111 Hutchins, Houston, 713-226-8988.

FLCON FCKER: With Bang Bangz., Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Frank White: With MVILRT Micki., Thu., December 15, 8 p.m., $15 to $25. The Green Room/Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

The Avett Brothers perform March 31 at Smart Financial Centre. Photos by Jason Wolter

Frog Hair and Young Mammals: Sat., December 3, 7 p.m., Free. Vinal Edge, 239 W. 19th, Houston, 281-537-2575.

Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue: Fri., February 10, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Hipwaiders: With Bert Wills., Thu., December 8, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Horace Grigsby and Bob Henschen: Sat., December 17, 9 p.m., $10. Cezanne Jazz Club, 4100 Montrose, Houston, 713-522-9621.

Houston Viols Presents Fetes Galantes: Sat., December 3, 7-9:30 p.m., Free. First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1311 Holman, Houston, 713-529-3589.

Inamorata: With 40% Dolomite, Ivory Cast, Up Dog. Fri., January 27, 7 p.m., $8. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Jack Ingram: Fri., December 23, 8:30 p.m., $68 to $108. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

James Hand: Fri., January 13, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Jason Eady: Thu., December 22, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch: Sat., December 17, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Jeff Black: Fri., December 9, 8 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Jeffrey Foucault: Thu., February 2, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Jimmie Vaughn and The Tilt-A-Whirl Band: With Lou Ann Barton, The Mighty Orq. Fri., December 2, 8:30 p.m., $23 to $26. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Jimmy LaFave: Sat., December 31, 7 p.m., $95 to $100. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Johnny Cash Tribute: With Doug Allen Nash, Penny Gilley. Sat., December 17, 8 p.m., $35 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Jonn Del Toro Richardson: Sat., December 3, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Joseph: With Kelsey Kopecky. Sun., February 26, 8 p.m., $20 to $40. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Karen Tennison: Sat., December 10, 9 p.m., $10. Cezanne Jazz Club, 4100 Montrose, Houston, 713-522-9621.

Kelly Willis: Tue., February 14, 7 p.m., $95 to $100. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Kevin Garrett: Wed., February 22, 8 p.m., $13 to $15. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

AK'Chamel joins the Altered States lineup of freaks in snakeskin December 4 at Walters. Photo courtesy of AK'Chamel

Kids From Nowhere: With Adam Bricks., Fri., January 6, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Las Posados Celebration: Sat., December 17, 2-4 p.m., Free. Fort Bend County Libraries/Missouri City Branch, 1530 Texas Pkwy., Missouri City, 281-238-2100.

Lazybit Monthly: With Star Fighter Dreams, Himsy Pimsy, Broken Satellite, Ten Pixels Tall, Float, Parker Luis Can't Lose., Fri., December 2, 8 p.m. Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Levees: With The Wheel Workers, Funeral Horse. Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

The Linus Pauling Quartet: Sat., January 28, 9 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Little Outfit: Fri., December 9, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Loumuzik: Sun., December 11, 8:30 p.m., $15. House of Blues-Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt: Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., $45-$85. Jefferson Theatre, 345 Fannin, Beaumont, 409-838-3435.

Maluma/World Tour 2017: Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $39.50-$125.50. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Market Junction: Thu., December 22, 7:30 p.m., Free. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Matt the Electrician and John Elliott: Thu., January 5, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Max Stalling, Heather Stalling, Terri Hendrix, Lloyd Maines: Fri., January 13, 8 p.m., $20 to $28. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

The Menzingers: With Jeff Rosenstock, Rozwell Kid. Tue., March 7, 8 p.m., $16 to $19. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Metal Shop: Sat., March 11, 10 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Mike Milligan and Texiana Bluez: Sat., December 24, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Miles Presley: With Emmanuel Paris. Fri., December 2, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Mystery Loves Company Live Recording: Sun., December 4, 4-8 p.m., $10 to $90. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Night Birds: With Drakulas, Turnaways, Black Coffee., Sun., February 12, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

No More Fakes: With Mind Shrine, Texture: Yellow, No Rehearsal, Tipsy Kitten. Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., $10. The Green Room/Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

EXPAND Agnes Obel performs March 15 at The Heights Theater. Photo by Kmeron via Flickr Commons

No Refund Band: Fri., December 9, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

No Sleep Fest: With An Author, A Poet, Blood Between Us, Genesis Company, Town Destroyer, Imperial Affliction, Way Under, Distance, Here, Between Parallels, The Above Average Joes, Overture, Along the Lines Of, Kloanoa, Frame The Artist, I See Land, MURDERBOSS DEATHKING, Den Mother., Fri., December 16, 5 p.m., $10 to $15. With Talk In Theory, Numb Generation, Salt TX, Phantompains, A Tragedy At Hand, A Sounding Sea, harbor, Kalico, Commons, Street Couch, Bleach, Four Letter Language, Knife Club, Miscon, Tooth & Nail, Ammo For My Arsenal. Sat., December 17, 5 p.m., $10 to $15. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Nobunny: With Sailor Poon, The Cops, The Wiggins, The Cowboys. Thu., December 1, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Ordinary Elephant: Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Ozz: With Whiskey Hangover, Crew Fast For Love. Sat., December 17, 9 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Ozz: With Alyson Chayns, Whiskey Hangover. Sat., January 28, 7 p.m., $15. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Patrice Pike: Sat., December 10, 8 p.m., $20. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Poor Dumb Bastards: With The Ghost Wolves. Sat., December 17, 9 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Restless Heart: Fri., December 30, 8:30 p.m., $88 to $128. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Reverend Horton Heat: Sat., January 14, 8 p.m., $25 to $32. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Rich O'Toole: Fri., December 23, 8 p.m., $10. Rockefeller's, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Robocatpat: With Channel K, Madmartigan, Kalico, Kemo For Emo, Long After Midnight. Thu., December 1, 7:30 p.m., $6 to $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Rocksteady Mondays: With DJ Rolle. Mondays, Fridays, 10 p.m., Free. The Flat, 1701 Commonwealth, Houston, 713-360-7228.

Sammy Kershaw: Fri., January 6, 8:30 p.m., $98 to $138. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Sara Hickman: Sat., February 11, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Sarah Jarosz: Sun., April 23, 8 p.m., $24 to $36. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Sevyn Streeter/The Girl Disrupted Tour: Sat., January 28, 7 p.m., $20. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Shake Russell and Michael Hearne: Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., $25 to $35. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

The Smashed Idols: With Black Kennedy, Cerveza Road. Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

The Solid Senders: Sat., December 31, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

The Reverend Horton Heat performs January 14 at Main Street Crossing. Photo by Lauren Cohen

Sonny Boy Terry: Fri., December 2, 9:30 p.m., Free. Thu., December 15, 9:30 p.m., Free. Thu., December 22, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

South Austin Moonlighters: Sat., February 11, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Sparky Parker Band: Thu., December 1, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Steve Helms: Thu., December 8, 7:30 p.m., Free. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Steve Krase Band: Sat., December 10, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Stoney Larue: Wed., December 21, 8 p.m., $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Susan Gibson: Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Terry Allen album release: Sat., January 21, 8 p.m., $20 to $32. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Three Women and the Truth: Thu., February 9, 7 p.m., $32 to $35. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Tish Hinojosa: Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., $15. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Tommy Dardar: Fri., December 30, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Tony Vega Band: Fri., December 23, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Tracy Lawrence: Fri., December 9, 9 p.m., $25. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Fwy, Houston, 281-219-2006.

Traveler: Sat., December 17, 8 p.m., $5. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Trish and Darin Holiday Show: Tue., December 13, 7 p.m., $70 to $75. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Trixter: Thu., January 12, 8 p.m., $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Uncle Lucius: Sat., February 4, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Us the Duo/Just Love Tour: Fri., February 24, 7:30 p.m., $23. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

White Ghost Shivers: Fri., February 10, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Witt, Mikel, and Reza: With Woody Witt, Richard Mikel, Memo Reza. Fri., December 9, 9 p.m., $10. Cezanne Jazz Club, 4100 Montrose, Houston, 713-522-9621.

Wonky Power Love: With Bang Bangz, Vodi, Mantra Love, Gio Chamba. Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Wonky Power Live, 3534 Navigation, Houston, 832-830-5839.

You Blew It: Fri., February 3, 8 p.m., $12 to $17. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.