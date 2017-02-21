Upcoming: The B-52's, Chance the Rapper, Future, Jason Isbell, Leela James, Meat Puppets, PWR BTTM, The Sonics, etc.

Charlie XCX performs at FPSF 2017 at Eleanor Tinsley Park June 3 or 4. Photo by Jack Gorman

"The Composer is Dead!" Musical Performance for Children: Sat., April 1, 2 p.m., Free. Fort Bend County Libraries/George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview, Richmond, 281-342-4455.

A.I. Lack Master Series: Elizabeth Blumenstock Master Class: Wed., March 8, 7 p.m., Free. Moores School of Music Dudley Recital Hall, Room 132, Fine Arts Building, University of Houston Campus, Houston, 713-743-3388.

Andrew Rayel: Sat., May 13, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Arrington de Dionyso: With AK'Chamel. Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Arthur Yoria: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues/Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.

Austin Lounge Lizards: Tue., April 4, 7:30 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Awaken the Giant: Sat., February 25, 8 p.m., TBA. The 19th Hole Grill & Bar, 202 Sawdust, Spring, 281-363-2574.

The B-52's: Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $40. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Blaze X Black: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues/Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.

Bone Thugs N Harmony: With Chamillionaire. Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., $41 to $140. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Booze & Glory: Thu., June 1, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Borgeous: Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Bounce & Turn: With TroubleSum, Ami Miller, DJ Shante, DJ Havin Thangs. Sat., February 25, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $6. Wonky Power Live, 3534 Navigation, Houston, 832-830-5839.

Butch and Rory Hancock: Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Caddywhompus: With Deep Cuts, Moving Panoramas, Jack Toft. Fri., March 3, 8:30 p.m., Free. Valhalla, 6100 Main, Houston, 713-348-3258.

The Chamanas: Fri., March 24, 10 p.m., $12 to $15. The Green Room/Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Chance the Rapper: Sun., May 7, 8 p.m., $30 to $89.95. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

The Chocolate Orb: Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $20. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

Coin: With Joan., Mon., June 5, 8 p.m., $15.50 to $20.50. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Color Chemistry: With Rella, Shoreline, Blue Healer. Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Creatrix: Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Cryptopsy: With Decrepit Birth, Rivers Of Nihil, The Zenith Passage, Visceral Disgorge, Seeker, Gloom, Desecrate the Faith. Tue., May 30, 6 p.m., $22 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Da Camera presents the Brentano String Quartet: Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $37.50-$67.50. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.

Da Camera presents the Marquis Hill Blacktet: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $37.50-$67.50. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.

Darke Complex: With Sentenced to Burn, Charcoal Tongue, Rothschild. Sun., March 19, 6 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Descendents: Fri., September 22, 7 and 8 p.m., $30. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Digitour: Sun., April 30, 4 p.m., $25 to $27. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

The Dollyrots: With the Two Tens, Coattails. Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

The Doors Hotel: With The Zeppelin Project. Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Dread Mar I: Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $20 to $23. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Drip-Fed: With DSGNS, Matter of Trust, Sparse. Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Drop Dead KMSL: With Hope Flood, Boris Rillos Johnson, Darrel Bradford, Jeff Elliot, Cornelius White, DJ Hugg., Fri., March 3, 7:30 p.m.-1:45 a.m., $20 to $30. Yabbys Sport Bar and Grill, 16325 Beechnut, Houston, 832-230-4413.

Flynt Flossy And Turquoise Jeep: With Yip Deceiver, iLL Faded, Hiram. Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $13 to $15. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

FPSF: With Lorde, Flume, G-Eazy, Cage The Elephant, Solange, and The Shins, Tove Lo, Carnage, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Jon Bellion, Jauz, Grouplove, Milky Chance, DVBBS, Portugal. The Man, Big K.R.I.T., Charli XCX, The Strumbellas. Khruangbin, Rose Ette, Night Drive, Kay Weathers, MIEARS, Deep Cuts., June 3-4, 11 a.m., $148 to $799. Eleanor Tinsley Park, 500 Allen Pkwy., Houston, 713-247-3500.

Framing the Red: Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Future: Thu., June 22, 7 p.m., $39.50 to $99.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

The Glass: With Darkbird, Sun City Project. Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Golden Dawn Arkestra: With The Warplanes, Soul Creatures, Heights Funk Collective. Fri., February 24, 7 p.m., $12. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Grant Peeples: With Matt Harlan. Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Great Electric Quest: With Judith Priest, Stonework. Thu., March 16, 9 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Griffin House: Sat., April 8, 9:30 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

H-Town '90s Block Party: With Guy feat. Teddy Riley, Monica, Ginuwine, 112, Next. Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $39.50 to $89.50. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Hal Ketchum: Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $40 to $95. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Haunter: With Turbokrieg, Moths, Sleeping Ancient. Wed., March 8, 7 p.m., $6. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Hogleg: Thu., May 25, 7 p.m., Free. The Green Room/Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Holy Wave: With Mantra Love, Glaze, Brother Sports., Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Houston Brazilian Carnaval: With Raiz Pura. Sat., February 25, 9 p.m., $15 to $40. Ayva Center, 9371 Richmond, Houston, 832-236-0630.

Impractical Jokers "Santiago Sent Us" Tour Starring The Tenderloins: Sat., March 25, 5 p.m., $52.75. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Jason Eady: Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Jason Isbell: With Amanda Shires. Tue., July 18, 7 & 8 p.m., $39.50 to $59.50. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Jimmy Buffett: Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $46 to $136. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Joe Pug: Thu., March 2, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

John Conlee: Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., $60 to $150. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

John Mellencamp: Thu., June 22, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Juan Croucier of Ratt: With Killer Dwarfs. Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., $25 to $160. Concert Pub (North), 2470 FM 1960, Houston, 281-583-8111.

Judgement Day: A Tribute to Whitesnake: Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Kane Strang: With Cleen Teens, Since Always. Sun., March 12, 7 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

The B-52s perform May 20 at House of Blues. Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.

Kevin Abstract: Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $15. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Kick: The INXS Experience: Fri., June 2, 9 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

La Fiebre: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Leela James and Daley: Sat., April 22, 8:30 p.m., $29.50 to $39.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Lisa E. Harris/A Live Cinema Performance: Sat., March 4, 7:30 p.m., $10 (free for Aurora members). Aurora Picture Show, 2442 Bartlett, Houston, 713-868-2101.

Little Dragon: With Goldlink. Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., $35 to $37. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Marie Davidson: With Dylan Cameron, Maramuresh, Hedrick & Murland, Funeral Parlor., Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Marisela: Sat., March 25, 8:30 p.m., $39.50 to $75. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Mary Sarah: Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $20 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Max Stalling: Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Meat Puppets and Mike Watt: With The Jom & Terry Show., Thu., May 25, 7 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Metacrisis: With A Vow Unbroken. Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., TBA. The 19th Hole Grill & Bar, 202 Sawdust, Spring, 281-363-2574.

Metallica: With Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat. Sun., June 11, 6 & 7 p.m., $57.50 to $157.50. NRG Stadium, 1 NRG Park, Houston, 832-667-1400.

Michael Londra’s Celtic Fire: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., Free. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr., Houston, 281-823-9103.

Mike Stinson: Sat., March 11, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Mitski: With Helado Negro, Jesika. Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

The Molly Jones: Thu., March 2, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Mr. Carmack: Wed., April 5, 8 p.m., $10 to $20. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

My Education: With Levees, My Twilight Pilot, Thief & the Architect. Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Naked Naps: With Flower Politics., Mon., February 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Not a Part of It: With The Ancient Gods, Marla Strange, Bleach. Sun., February 26, 7 p.m., $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Chamillionaire performs April 27 at Scout Bar with Bone Thugs N Harmony. Photo by Marco Torres

The Octopus Project: Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

OneRepublic: With Fitz & The Tantrums, James Arthur. Tue., September 12, 7 p.m., $25 to $145. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Dr., 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Opening Day Picnic & Earth Day Celebration: Sat., April 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Evelyn Park, 4400 Bellaire, Bellaire, 281-946-9372.

The Phantom Royals: With The Phantomatics. Sun., March 5, 6 p.m., Free. Lei Low Bar, 6142 N. Main, Houston, 713-380-2968.

Pissed On: With DDA, Orchiectomy, Sparse, Active Shooter. Thu., February 23, 8 p.m., $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

PWR BTTM: Wed., June 7, 7 p.m., TBA. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Rik & the Pigs: With the Pose, Sexpill, No Come, Substance. Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $5. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Robert Kuhn: With Nicole Starch & Torpedoed Heart, Irrelephant. Sat., February 25, 8 p.m., $8. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Ruiners: With Furnsss, Sean Henry, Blast Dad. Mon., March 13, 7 p.m., $5. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Shake Russell: Sun., February 26, 6 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Shake Russell, Michael Hearne, Mike Roberts: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Sharks In the Deep End: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

The Show Ponies: Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

The Smashed Idols: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., TBA. The 19th Hole Grill & Bar, 202 Sawdust, Spring, 281-363-2574.

SNBRN: Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Something Like Seduction: With Washed Up, Sounds Behind the Shelves. Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

South Austin Moonlighters: Fri., March 10, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

St. Patrick's Day Extravaganza: Fri., March 17, 3 p.m.-2 a.m., Free. Howl at the Moon/Houston, 612 Hadley, Houston, 713-658-9700.

Stephen Lynch: Sun., May 7, 6:30 p.m., $30. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Sterling House Mic Night: Wednesdays, 8 p.m.-midnight, Free. Sterling House, 3015 Bagby, Houston, 917-309-2106.

The Meat Puppets perform with Mike Watt May 25 at White Oak Music Hall. Photo by Shawn Anderson via Flickr Commons

Straight No Chaser and Postmodern Jukebox: Wed., August 9, 7:30 p.m., $29.95 to $79.95. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

STS9: Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $30. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Sunset: With Camera Cult, Miears. Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Texas Johnny Boy: Thu., March 2, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

The Psychedelic Furs: With Robyn Hitchcock. Sun., April 2, 8 p.m., $30 to $50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Sonics: With The Woggles. Thu., April 6, 9 p.m., $28. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Through the Roots: With The High Mile. Tue., February 28, 8 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

TNT — A Tribute to AC/DC, Bon to Brian Years: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $15 to $18. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

TreynWrek: Thu., February 23, 8 p.m., TBA. The 19th Hole Grill & Bar, 202 Sawdust, Spring, 281-363-2574.

Ugly God & Nessly: Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $11 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Vice Ganda: Pusuan Mo Si Vice Ganda Sa Amerika: Sun., March 26, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Vita & the Woolf: Thu., March 30, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. The Green Room/Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Walk For the Woods Project: Sat., April 29, 9 a.m., Free. Neighborhood Centers, Inc, 4410 Navigation, Houston, 713-547-8282.

The Walters: With Summer Salt, El Lago. Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., $8. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Whit: With Vodi, Cleen Teens. Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. The Waughford, 15 Waughford, Houston, 713-679-3558.

Women's Chorus Festival Concert: Sat., March 25, 3 p.m., Free. St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 4900 Jackwood at Endicott, Houston, 713-666-3111.

W&W: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $20 to $30. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Xxcessive Pleasure: With Street Couch, Compass, American Psychos. Sun., February 26, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Zoo TV: Tue., May 23, 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.