Upcoming: The Black Angels, Desiigner, Fat Tony, John Legend, Jucifer, Morrissey, Rickie Lee Jones, Sturgill Simpson, etc.

Fat Tony performs with The Garden April 25 at Walters Downtown. Photo by Jay Tovar

Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.

A-Borg: With Parker Clark. Thu., February 16, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Aaron Lewis: Thu., May 4, 9 p.m., $25. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Fwy., Houston, 281-219-2006.

Akwaaba Dance and Drum Festival: Thu., February 23, 6:15-9:30 p.m.; Fri., February 24, 6:30-9:45 p.m.; Sat., February 25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. & 8-10 p.m., Classes: $15 Concert:$15, general admission, $10 with student ID. HCC Spring Branch Performing Arts Center, 1010 W. Sam Houston Parkway N., Houston, 713-718-5700.

Al Staehely: Tue., March 28, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Amelia Presley: Thu., July 20, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Andy Hull, Dustin Kensrue, and Robert McDowell: Thu., March 30, 7 p.m., $20 to $24. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Arkangela: With Silence The Witness. Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Arthur Yoria: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues/Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.

Astoryia: With Sleep Signals, The Scars Heal In Time, Straight On Til Morning. Sun., March 5, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Avatar: Thu., May 18, 7 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Band of Heathens: Fri., February 24, 5:30 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $32 to $46. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

The Big Squeeze Accordion Contest: Sat., February 18, 2 p.m., Free. Cafe 4212, 4212 Almeda, Houston, 713-522-4212.

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters: Sun., April 16, 7:30 p.m., $45 to $280. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Bison Machine: With Funeral Horse, Satanic Overlords of Rock & Roll. Thu., February 16, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

The Black Angels: With A Place To Bury Strangers. Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., $20 to $24. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Blaze X Black: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues/Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.

Boondox - The Murder 2017 Tour: With Blaze Ya Dead Homie, Lex The Hex Master, S.E.J., The White Noize., Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., $15 to $18. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Cameran Nelson: Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Casting Crowns: With Danny Gokey, Unspoken. Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $21 to $78.75. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

EXPAND Morrissey is scheduled to perform at White Oak Music Hall April 14. Photo by Kathryn Parson Photography via Flickr Commons

Cellular Chaos: Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Chris Brown of Trapt: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $18. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Chris Gardner: With Third Ear Caravan., Sat., February 25, 9 p.m., $5. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Cody Canada: Sat., March 18, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Colonial Blue: With The Cover Letter, New Offenders, Sik Mule. Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Common Sense: With Acid Jeep, Secret Sands, Distant Worker, Funeral Parlor, An Oblique Offering, DJ Guyot, DJ Milo Tech. Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., $7. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.

Curse of Cassandra: Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Dawn and Hawkes: Sat., April 8, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Dealer: With Cop Warmth. Thu., April 6, 9 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Desiigner: Wed., April 19, 8 p.m., $23 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Devil's Adversary: With It Is Written, Orr, Myliam. Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Devin The Dude: With K.O. aka Mr. U Can't Handle Me., Sat., May 20, 9 p.m., $20 to $24. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Dirty & Nasty: Thu., March 23, 8 p.m. Free. Leon's Lounge, 1006 McGowen, Houston, 713-659-5366.

Distant Worker: With TIME, Pfaff, Deus Lee. Wed., March 8, 9 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Electric Circus: Fri., February 17, 7 p.m.-midnight, Free with RSVP. Hotel Sorella/CityCentre, 800 W. Sam Houston Parkway N. Building 9, Houston.

Elevate featuring Mobley: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., TBA. House of Blues/Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.

Elevate featuring Pecos Hank: Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., TBA. House of Blues/Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.

Elli Perry: Tue., February 21, 8 p.m., Free. Ladybird's, 5519 Allen, Houston, 713-393-7647.

Emily Bell & The Talkbacks: Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., TBA. House Of Blues — Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 832-667-7794.

Sturgill Simpson performs September 7 at Smart Financial Centre. Photo by Jason Wolter

The Escatones: Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Eureka California: With Feather Trade, Astragal, Since Always., Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $8. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Extra Regular: With Virgil Wolfe, Grid Squid Entertainment, Mark Drew, Beonk, Eddie Conner. Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Fun While You Wait: With We're Ghosts Now, Condor & Jaybird. Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

The Garden: With Fat Tony. Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., $13. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Gary P. Nunn: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Generationals: With Raindeer., Thu., April 6, 9 p.m., $12 to $14. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Golden Dawn Arkestra: With The Warplanes, Soul Creatures, Heights Funk Collective. Fri., February 24, 7 p.m., $12. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Grupo Fantasma: Sat., February 25, 6 p.m., Free. Levy Park, 3801 Eastside, Houston, 832-395-7000.

Hank Schyma: Tue., February 21, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Haunter: With Turbokrieg, Moths, Sleeping Ancient., Wed., March 8, 7 p.m., $6. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Hold On Hollywood: With Epic, Theory of Thieves, Hello Planet, The Steve Satchel Band, Omega Point, All Roads To Rome, Black Kennedy, Calling Chase, Awake At The End, Wednesday's Child, Jessie Avila. Fri., March 31, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $12. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Horse the Band: With Infinity Shred, Graf Orlock. Wed., March 29, 7 p.m., $12 to $14. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Houston Blues Museum Fundraiser: With Rebecca Laird, Tommie Lee Bradley, Ally Venable. Sun., March 19, 3 p.m., $20 to $200. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Hudson Moore: Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $10 to $12. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

It's Texas, Y'all!: Sun., March 5, 4-5:30 p.m., $5.50 to $10. Holy Covenant Methodist Church, 22111 Morton, Katy, 281-460-4517.

Jake Bush Band: With Stephen Marshall. Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

John Legend: Sun., May 21, 7:30 p.m., $42.50 to $102.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Johnny Lee: Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., $60 to $75. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Jucifer: With Cave of Swimmers, Wills Dissolve, Paisley Nightmare. Tue., March 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Kane Strang: With Cleen Teens, Since Always. Sun., March 12, 7 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

John Legend performs at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion May 21. Photo by Best Way via Flickr Commons

Kutski: With Arson, Guilty Spark, Yetti, Miko Marie., Sat., March 25, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $20. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Lisa Morales: Sat., March 11, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Llamas on the Loose: Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Logan Mize: Thu., March 2, 7 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Los Dientes: Fri., February 17, 7 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Los Vertigos: Sat., February 18, noon, TBA. Lucky's Pub, 801 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-522-2010.

Machinedrum: With DJ Sun, Amanda Robinson., Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $22. Museum of Fine Arts Houston, 1001 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-639-7300.

Mangata: With Boxing Dei Dei, Brumes. Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Marc Broussard: Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $38. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Mariner: With Mockingbird Brother, Astragal, BlastDad. Thu., February 16, 8 p.m., $7. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Marsha Ambrosius: With Eric Benet. Wed., April 12, 7 p.m., $30-$65. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Max Flinn: Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Message to the Masses: With A Tragedy at Hand, Altered Perceptions., Sun., February 26, 7 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Miguel Flaco: Mon., February 20, 10 p.m., Free. Poison Girl, 1641 Westheimer, Houston, 713-527-9929.

The Molly Jones: Thu., March 2, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Moneyman: Sun., February 26, 10 p.m., $30 to $50. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

EXPAND Desiigner performs April 19 at Warehouse Live. Photo by Marco Torres

Morrissey: Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $49.50 to $58. White Oak Music Hall Lawn, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Mulligan Brothers: Thu., April 6, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Nails: With Criminal Instinct, Human Garbage. Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Nakia and the Blues Grifters: Fri., April 28, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Not My Presidents Day: With Sister Sister, Sidonie, Mydolls, Girls In The Nose, Kegels For Hegel. Mon., February 20, 9 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

The Nude Party: With Vockah Redu. Thu., February 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Oddisee & Good Company: With Olivier St. Louis. Wed., April 26, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Only Beast: Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Ozz: With Judas X, The Contagious., Sat., March 4, 7 p.m., $10 to $12. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Pegboard Nerds: Thu., May 11, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Phil Vassar: Sat., February 25, 8 p.m., $65 to $150. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Polaroid Summer: With Passerbye, Hello Planet. Fri., March 3, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $12. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Puddle of Mudd: Thu., April 6, 7 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $12 to $13. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Rickie Lee Jones: Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $32 to $48. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Rock & Worship Roadshow: With Steven Curtis Chapman, Francesca Battistelli, Rend Collective, Passion, Family Force 5, Jordan Feliz, Derek Minor, Urban Rescue. Sat., March 25, 7 p.m., $10 to $95. BBVA Compass Stadium, 2200 Texas, Houston.

ROCO Connections, “Roots, Reeds, & Rhapsody”: Thu., March 23, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $25. Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore, Ste. 205, Houston, 713-496-9901.

ROCO In Concert, “Double Trouble”: Fri., March 31, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $35. The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands, Spring, 281-297-5900.

ROCO Unchambered, “Schubert Octet”: Sun., March 5, 5 p.m., $15 to $25. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

EXPAND Rickie Lee Jones performs April 1 at the Heights Theater. Photo by Goggins World via Flickr Commons

Rusted Cage: With Whiskey Hangover. Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Ruthie Foster: Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $38 to $50. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Sad13: With Stef Chura, T-Rextasy, Pearl Crush. Mon., March 13, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Sam Riggs: Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Shaed: Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $15. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Sharks In the Deep End: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., TBA. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Sinkane: Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $12 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Skin In The Game: With Tim Woods, DJIV, Flyger Woods, Nikhoo + PLXTX, XLO, DJ Jaycee, That Purple Bastard. Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., $5. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Slaid Cleaves: Tue., April 25, 7:30 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Soul to Soul: Yiddish and African-American Music Meet: With Lisa Fishman, Magda Fishman, Elmore James, Tony Perry. Sat., February 18, 8:15 p.m., $16 to $30. Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center, 5601 S. Braeswood, Houston, 713-729-3200.

Sturgill Simpson: Thu., September 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Subtronik featuring Eliminate: Thu., February 23, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Sundressed: Sun., April 9, 7 p.m., TBA. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Sur Fest V: With Los Guerreros de la Musica, La Sien, Elyze, Espantapajaros, Monoceja, Bomba Chica, Kronika, Elefante Blanco, Let Me Remember, Locos Ajenos, Nico Diaz, Enrique Infante, Gonzalo Andre, Victorio Menghi, El Chaman del Freeway, No Te Mueras En Mi Casa, Vagabundos. Sat., February 25, 2 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $15. Alley Kat Bar & Lounge, 3718 Main, Houston.

Susan Gibson: With Shane Walker. Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Take This Fest And Shove It: With Buck Biloxi and His Fucks, Talk Sick Brats, Daggerhead, Total Nightmare, Trampoline Team, Trouble Boys, The Cops, Black ABBA, Mydolls, Hiss. Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

The Tall Boys: Thu., July 13, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

EXPAND Sinkane perform April 28 at White Oak Music Hall. Photo by Alan Childs via Flickr Commons

Tearful Moon: With Encrypted, Secret Sands, Natural Causes, Crawler. Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $7. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

The Temptations and The Four Tops: Sat., Nov. 11, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Texas New Music Ensemble: Sat., August 12, 7 p.m., TBA. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

The Laybacks with Ruzz Evans: Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., Free. Fatty's, 1717 2nd Street, Seabrook, 832-340-5789.

Thunder From Down Under: Tue., April 25, 7 p.m., $22.50-$37.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Thursday: With Basement, Touche Amore, Wax Idols. Fri., April 7, 6:30 p.m., $25 to $39.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Tish Hinojosa: Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Toni Romiti: Fri., March 17, 7:30 p.m., $13. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Uncle Lucius: Thu., March 16, 7:30 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Valentines Edition: KiKi Maroon’s Burly Q Lounge: Fri., February 17, 7-10:30 p.m., $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Virus Vodka Presents Wayland: With Voodoo Munx, XXcessive Pleasure, D'Pine, Unknown Brothers, Under Age, The Weeds. Fri., March 24, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $13. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Vitamin R: With Revolver. Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Warlung: With Funeral Horse. Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., $5. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Wendy Colonna: Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Whit: With Vodi, Cleen Teens. Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. The Waughford, 15 Waughford, Houston, 713-679-3558.

Will Hoge: Fri., April 14, 9:30 p.m., $30 to $33. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Will Van Horn: Tue., February 21, 6 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Yngwie Malmsteen: Sat., June 10, 7 p.m., $25. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Zoning Out Over a Bowl of Ice Cream Benefit Show #2: With The Wiggins, Pitter Patter, Ak'Chamel. Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.