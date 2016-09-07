Upcoming: The Bluebonnets, Everclear, Kellie Pickler, Layzie Bone, Paul Thorn, Stevie Nicks, Trudy Lynn, Ugly Beats, etc.

Stevie Nicks performs October 29 at the Toyota Center with The Pretenders. Photo by Jay Lee

Allison Fisher: Sat., September 10, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Amorphis: With Swallow the Sun. Sun., April 16, 7:30 p.m., $23 to $60. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Another Run: With Colonial Blue. Thu., September 15, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Audiotopsy: With Theory of Thieves, ORR, The George Street Rebels, Blacktop Mo. Fri., September 16, 7 p.m., $12. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.

Beka White: Sat., September 24, 7:30 p.m., $10. The Green Room/Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Bellringer: With Alien Knife Fight, Chasca. Fri., September 9, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Beyond Beautiful: With Ahgi, Donumbass, Jacob Andrew, Mercury, Moses, Nessaja, Normul, Oxigenate. Sat., November 12, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Birds in Row: With Meraki/Toska, Second Haven, Outside at Night, Locket, Phantompains. Fri., September 30, 6 p.m., $10. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Black Magic featuring Urulu: With Henry Chow, Noey Lopez., Sat., September 24, 9 p.m., TBA. The Flat, 1701 Commonwealth, Houston, 713-360-7228.

The Bluebonnets: Wed., September 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Under The Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-526-5282. With Jane Lee Hooker., Fri., October 7, 9 p.m., $12. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Blunderbuss: With Charles Bryant, The Texas Devils, Richard The Drifter., Sat., October 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Booty Tripp Trinity "An Htown booty night": With Floods, Duro Spliff, Tyler Tripp, DJ PSSH Play + MC Hold Mic. Fri., September 23, 9 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.

Skate It Up Bowl Jam: With Talk Sick Brats, The Ballistics., Fri., September 30, 6 p.m., TBA. Spring Skatepark, 12351 Kuykendahl, Houston.

Buddha Deerhead: Mon., October 31, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

The Burnin': starting September 9, and Fridays, Saturdays, 7-9 p.m.; Sundays, 3-5 p.m. Continues through September 18, $15 to $20. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

Butch Hancock and Jimmie Dale Gilmore: Fri., October 7, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $25 to $28. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

The Captain Legendary Band: Sat., September 24, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Carl Anderson: With Schuyler Fisk, Sam Wilson., Thu., September 29, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Carolyn Wonderland: With John Egan., Sat., November 26, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Carsie Blanton: Fri., September 16, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Suicidal Tendencies perform October 26 at Scout Bar. Photo by Groovehouse

The Casualties: With Lower Class Brats, Slapshot, Thug Boots, Flatfoot 56, The Potato Pirates, Johnny Rioux and the 713. Fri., September 30, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 McKee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

Charlie Harrison: Wed., September 21, 6 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Chase Hamblin: With Ben Stalets, The Beyonders. Fri., September 16, 8 p.m., $10. The Waughford, 15 Waughford, Houston, 713-679-3558.

Chicha Summit 2: With Money Chicha, Dos Santos Anti Beat Orquesta. Sun., October 23, 7 p.m., $12. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Christian Alexander: With XLO., Thu., September 8, 9 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.

Crown the Empire: With Bless the Fall, New Years Day, Too Close to Touch, Light Up The Sky., Fri., December 2, 5:30 p.m., $20 to $22. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

David Bromberg: Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., $20 to $32. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Deep Cuts: With Far Out, Lisa's Sons, John Zambrano. Fri., September 16, 7 p.m., $5. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.

Devin the Dude: Fri., September 23, 9 p.m., $20. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.

Diat: With Vacant Life, Maramuresh, Lace, Ullatec, Lace, MAAB. Tue., September 13, 8 p.m., $8. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

DVA: With The Traveling Murphys, Poopy Lungstuffing, Sonoran Blue, Diamondback. Sun., October 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

El Grito: Fri., September 16, 8 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Everclear: With Hindsight, Emerge, Hello Planet, Shotdead Sunday, Mozelle. Sat., September 17, 7 p.m., $30. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.

Filth: With Bury The Rod, Demoted to the Grave, Reign, Imperial Affliction. Tue., October 25, 7:30 p.m., $10. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

The Footnotes: Sat., October 29, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Freddie Jackson: With Montell Jordan. Fri., October 14, 8:30 p.m., $39.50 to $49.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

The Garden: Sun., October 30, 8 p.m., $12 to $14. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Goodbye June: Tue., October 4, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Here Lies the Hero: With On The Shoulders of Atlas. Thu., September 8, 8 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Houston Black Heritage Music and Arts Festival: With Monica, Blushhh Music, Brian Jack, H.I.S.D., De'dre, Endurance, Pastor Terrance Johnson, Jazz Anderson. Sat., September 17, 4 p.m., Free to $75. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

Trudy Lynn and Her Band perform October 1 at the Continental Club. Photo by Marco Torres

Hunny: With Sports., Mon., November 7, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Hyperhouse x FK A Genre: With Anna Lunoe b2b Mija, RickyXSan b2b Wuki, Ducky b2b Uniiqu3. Fri., November 18, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Ike Stubblefield Trio: With Eric Struthers. Fri., September 16, 6 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Island Boy: With Jumpcuts, DJ Mishka., Tue., October 25, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Islands and Tigers: With Satin Hooks, Markell Gibson Band. Fri., September 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Jackie Greene: With Cordovas., Thu., November 10, 8 p.m., $15 to $19. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Jai Wolf: With Jerry Folk, Chet Porter. Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., $18 to $65. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

JD McPherson: Sun., October 16, 7 p.m., $18. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

John Conlee: With The Bellamy Brothers. Fri., October 28, 9 p.m., $25. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Fwy., Houston, 281-219-2006.

Johnwayneisdead: With Something Fierce, Beerdo. Sat., October 1, 8 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Jonny Craig & Hawthorne Heights: With Kyle Lucas, Assuming We Survive, 7 Minutes In Heaven, Myke Terry, Williams Blake, Whitney Peyton, In Her Own Words, ColdFront. Fri., October 21, 3 p.m., $20 to $25. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Josh Garrels: Fri., December 9, 8 p.m., $29 to $48. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Kellie Pickler: Thu., October 13, 8 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Kevin Welch and Dustin Welch: Fri., September 23, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Khruangbin: Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Kitty In a Casket: With Just Another Monster, The Beat Dolls, Rebel Flesh., Fri., October 7, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

Lacey Sturm: With Calling Chase, Sagedowne, Lostt, Carmeci, Astoryia. Sat., September 10, 8 p.m., $18. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.

Lance Canales: Thu., November 10, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Lauren Holmes: Sat., September 24, 8:45 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

Layzie Bone: Tue., September 27, 8:30 p.m., $18 to $21. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Youth Code performs November 4 at Raven Tower. Photo by David Ensminger

Lisa Morales: Sat., September 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Local Songwriter Showcase: With Matt Harlan, Sergio Trevino, Nathan Quick, Sara Van Buskirk. Fri., November 4, 8 p.m., $15. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Love Star: Thu., November 10, 7 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Maniakal Melodiez Entertainment & Starbucks 34th Hwy 290 Presents... Kinetic: EnSane & The Asylum, Markell Gibson Band, Guero, Southern Fried Flamenco, DJ Jason JayCee Colunga, The Underground Collective. Sat., October 15, 7-10 p.m., Free. Starbucks 34th & Hwy. 290, 5340 W 34th, Houston, 713-683-6376.

Mari Black: Tue., November 8, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Mario Bautista: Sun., December 11, 7 p.m., $42 to $126. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Mars and the Massacre: With Paper Sparrow, Empty Shells., Thu., October 27, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Martina McBride: Thu., September 15, 8 p.m., $68 to $205. Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash, Stafford.

Matt Mejia & The Deltaphonic: Fri., September 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Matt Stanberry and the Romance: Thu., October 20, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Max Stalling: Fri., September 30, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700. Fri., December 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Metal Shop: Sat., November 12, 8 p.m., $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Mike Stinson: Thu., October 20, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Music for two violins and viola by Dvorak and Kodaly: With Eric Halen, Tong Yan, Ivo-Jan Van Der Werff. Sun., November 20, 8 p.m., $25 to $35. Magnolia Ballroom, 715 Franklin, Houston, 713-223-8508.

Musica Tra Amici: Sonata and songs by Gershwin and Copland: With Eric Halen, Scott Holshouser, Sean Holshouser, Brittany Halen. Sun., October 23, 8 p.m., $25 to $35. Magnolia Ballroom, 715 Franklin, Houston, 713-223-8508.

Napalm Death & The Black Dahlia Murder: With Power Trip, Abnormality. Sat., November 19, 6:30 p.m., $20 to $24. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

Nathan Payne & The Wild Bores: Fri., October 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Nick Hook: With Fat Tony DJ., Mon., October 10, 8 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.

The Nightmare on Polk Street: With Rothschild, Deity, Erebus, In One Breath, Scavenger, Mind Kill, Sawed-Off. Sun., October 30, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Nina Diaz: Fri., September 23, 8 p.m., $10 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Napalm Death performs November 19 at Numbers. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

Niykee Heaton: Wed., December 14, 8:30 p.m., $25 to $30. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Octobrists: With The Escatones., Wed., October 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Ottmar Liebert: Thu., November 17, 8 p.m., $20-$45. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Our Last Night: With Hands Like Houses, The Color Morale, Out Came The Wolves. Wed., November 9, 5 p.m., $17 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Overkill: With Nile, Dawn of Dissolution. Wed., March 1, 7 p.m., $27 to $30. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Paper Route: With Halfnoise., Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Paul Thorn: With Jonah Smith. Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $24 to $38. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Raelyn Nelson: Thu., October 6, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Reckless Kelly: Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., $28 to $46. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

The Revelers: Fri., October 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Richard Cagle and The Voodoo Choir: With Under the Sun, Clay Melton. Sat., September 10, 10 p.m., $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Rob Baird: Sat., October 15, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Robert Turman: With Breathing Problem, kai::ros, Gerritt Wittmer, Mephedrone. Sun., October 23, 8 p.m., $7. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Ruben Moreno: Sun., September 11, 8 p.m., Free. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Sam Massey: Fri., September 9, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Sander Van Doorn: Fri., September 30, 10 p.m., $10 to $20. Cle', 2301 Main, Houston, 713-955-2302.

Satan's God: With Coker, V1lla1n, KA, Dybbuk. Fri., September 9, 11 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Screech of Death: With Zeroheros. Fri., October 7, 7 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Snit's Dog n Pony Show: Sat., September 17, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Soda Stereo: Sat., October 8, 8 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

EXPAND Antwon performs November 11 at White Oak Music Hall. Photo by brandon andersen via Flickr Commons

Sphynx: With Whale Bones, George West. Fri., September 9, 8 p.m., TBA. The Springbok, 711 Main, Houston, 818-201-6979.

Steve Reno and Scalp Shifters: Fri., September 30, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Stevie Nicks: With The Pretenders. Sat., October 29, 8 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.

Suicidal Tendencies: With Havok., Wed., October 26, 8 p.m., $26 to $30. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Superna: With The Glass, Chaotic Justice, Worhol. Fri., September 9, 8 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Taft: With WellWell., Tue., October 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Tauk: With Naughty Professor. Fri., November 11, 9 p.m., $10 to $15. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Texas Flood: Sat., October 1, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Texas Johnny Boy: Thu., September 8, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

The Escatones: With Modfag, Daggers. Tue., September 13, 8 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Thunderado: With The Palisades. Fri., September 16, 7 p.m., Free. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.

Tish Hinojosa: Fri., September 16, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Tourist: With Wrestlers. Thu., September 29, 8 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Trapdoor Social: Mon., September 12, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Trash Talk: With Antwon. Fri., November 11, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 North Main, Houston.

Treehouse Project: Fri., September 23, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Trudy Lynn and Her Band: Sat., October 1, 6-9 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

The Ugly Beats: Sat., October 8, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

White Mystery perform September 28 at Walters Downtown. Photo by Bekah Cope via Flickr Commons

Vicky Tafoya and the Big Beat: Fri., October 7, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Vodi: With Cleen Teens, Chef Fresh Hesh. Sat., September 17, 8 p.m., $5. VFW Post 880, 1014 24th, Galveston, 409-763-2257.

White Mystery: With Talk Sick Brats, The Lories, Black Lodge. Wed., September 28, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

The Wiggins: With Distant Worker. Sat., November 5, 7 p.m., Free. Vinal Edge, 239 W. 19th, Houston, 281-537-2575.

Yandel: With Plan B, DJ Lobo, Gadiel., Fri., October 21, 6:30 & 7:30 p.m., $47.50 to $60. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Yes, Indeed Music Fest: With Ringo Deathstarr, FEA, The Wheel Workers, Night Drive, Young Girls, La Sien, All People, PuraPharm, Jody Seabody and the Whirls, dUNETX, Only Beast, Muddy Belle, Jon Black, Jealous Creatures, Arthur Yoria, Whit, Bernie Pink, JVS REEL, DASHR, A Tribute to the Sun, Islands & Tigers, Birthday Club, Nicole Starch & Torpedoed Heart, Chew, Mockingbird Brother., Sat., September 17, noon, $10 to $20. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Youth Code: Fri., November 4, 7 p.m., $12 to $13. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.