Upcoming: U2, Alicia Keys, Boy Harsher, Foreigner, NAS, Reba McEntire, Robb Banks, Suicidal Tendencies, Terry Allen, The Tontons, The XX, Wanda Jackson, ZZ Top

U2 performs The Joshua Tree at NRG Arena May 24. Photo by Groovehouse

20Hertz: Jawwaad Taylor: Thu., February 23, 6:30 p.m., Free. Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 5216 Montrose, Houston, 713-284-8250.

An Acoustic Evening with Randy Jackson of Zebra: Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., $15 to $100. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Al Staehely: Tue., January 24, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Al Staehely, John Staehely, and Evelyn Rubio: Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Alicia Keys: Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, 1 Reliant Park, Houston, 832-667-1000.

All Them Witches: Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $12 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Almost Endless Summer: Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., $15 to $18. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Another Run: With Fox Parlor, Only Beast., Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Astrogenic Hallucinauting: With Jon Plus, DJ Nursic, Paul Connolly, About This Product., Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Bad Kids To The Front: With Sunday Morning Detox, RCO., Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., TBA. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

The Bayou Saints: Thu., January 12, 9 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

The Blackfoot Gypsies: With Ganesha., Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., $5 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Blaze X Black: With Private Excitement., Fri., January 20, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Blunderbuss: With Jarrod Thomas, Justin Stewart, Matt Mejia., Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Bob Schneider: Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., $22 to $44. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Bombon: Sat., January 14, 8 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Bounce & Turn ft. Don P: With Don P., Sat., January 28, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $6. Wonky Power Live, 3534 Navigation, Houston, 832-830-5839.

Boy Harsher: With Tearful Moon, AK'Chamel., Thu., February 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Bumpin Uglies: Wed., February 22, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Classical Music of India: With Sangeeta Panse, Varad Gaikwad, Govind Shetty., Sat., February 18, 2-3 p.m., Free. Fort Bend County Libraries - Cinco Ranch Branch, 2620 Commercial Center, Katy, 281-395-1311.

Reba McEntire performs at Smart Financial Centre January 27. Photo by Marco Torres

Clay Melton Band: With The Breton Sound, Skyline, 10,000 Chiefs Under The Sea., Thu., February 23, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Contra.: With Brook Alley, Frame The Artist, Distance, Here, Long After Midnight., Thu., February 9, 8 p.m., $7. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Cory Morrow: Wed., January 25, 8 p.m., $25 to $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Curtis Grimes: Thu., January 19, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Damien Escobar: Fri., May 12, 7:30 p.m., $30-$65. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Dan Layus: With Colter Wall., Fri., January 13, 8 p.m., $22 to $27. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Dana Cooper and Danny Everett: Fri., January 20, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Darkbird: Thu., January 19, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Death Metal Pope: With The Yes Men, Old Skull, Crowded Isolation., Thu., January 12, 7 p.m.-midnight, $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Deep Cuts: Thu., January 12, 8 p.m., Free. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Del Castillo: Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Disco Ball Bash Super Bowl Week: With DJ JD Arnold, DJ Xcess John Housman, VJ Alfonso Charry., Sat., January 28, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $10. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

DJ Children of Pop: With DJ Josiah Gabriel, Tee Vee., Fri., January 13, 8 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

DJ Wolf: Sat., January 14, 9 p.m., TBA. Under The Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-526-5282.

Dokken: Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., Free to $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Earth Groans: With An Author, A Poet, Filthy Young Impalers, Bear The Burden., Wed., January 25, 7 p.m., $7. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

East Texas Ramblers: With Jody Booth, Tim Nichols., Wed., February 8, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Eve Monsees and the Exiles: Wed., January 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Under The Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-526-5282.

Foreigner: With Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience., Sat., August 19, 7 p.m., $29.95 to $99.95. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins, The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Future Leaders Of The World: Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., TBA. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.

The Tontons perform at Superfest at the Continental Club February 3. Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.

Futurebirds: Fri., February 10, 8 p.m., $12 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue: With Hard Luck Revival., Fri., January 13, 9 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Galveston Island Humane Society Benefit: Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Gary P Nunn: Wed., February 1, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Geno Delafose and French Rockin' Boogie: Thu., February 2, 6 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

A Giant Dog: Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Gilberto Santa Rosa, Jerry Rivera, & Jeimy Osorio: Sat., February 11, 8:30 p.m., $55 to $95. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Guilla: With Ill Faded., Thu., January 19, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Heapin' Helpin': Tue., January 24, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Henry + The Invisibles: Wed., January 18, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Howard and the Nosebleeds: With Hello Planet., Tue., January 17, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Iron Skillet: With Delta, Bad Credit Band., Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., $5. Emmit's Place, 4852 Benning, Houston, 713-728-0012.

Jack & the Bear: With Hav Atter Band., Tue., January 31, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

James McMurtry: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $22 to $34. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Jamie Richards: Sat., January 28, 8:30 p.m., $18. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Jason Eady & Courtney Patton: Sun., January 29, 7 p.m., $12. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Jim Lauderdale: Thu., January 12, 9:30 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Jon Pittman: With Ryan Nave, Jessie Avila, Austin Bash., Sun., January 22, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Jonathan Brooke: Mon., January 23, 8 p.m., $25 to $50. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Juan Crocier of RATT: With Killer Dwarfs., Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Concert Pub (North), 2470 FM 1960, Houston, 281-583-8111.

EXPAND The XX perform May 9 at Revention Music Center. Photo by nydia hartono via Flickr Commons

Justin Hayward: With Mike Dawes., Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $44 to $64. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Kinda Super Disco : Âme: Sun., January 15, 9 p.m., $27.37. Rich's, 2401 San Jacinto, Houston, 281-846-6685.

Knocturnal Maddness: With Not My Master, Serpent Attack, Rezorwar Band, Kozilek., Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

La Salsa De Ayer, Hoy Y Siempre VIII: With Victor Manuelle, Eddie Santiago, Tito Rojas., Sat., April 15, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Ladyhawke: With Me Not You., Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Libby Koch: Tue., February 7, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Lil King: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $10. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Little Outfit: Wed., January 25, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Little Terry & The Bluesbirds: Fri., January 13, 6 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood - Sugarland, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugarland, 281-240-3474.

Locate: Fri., January 27, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Mandi Powell: Fri., January 27, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood - Sugarland, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugarland, 281-240-3474.

Masqued: With Infidel Rising, Dawn of Dissolution., Fri., February 24, 8 p.m., TBA. BFE Rock Club, 11528 Jones, Houston, 281-894-1811.

MC Magic: With GT Garza, Lil Rob, Lexini Blanco., Sun., April 23, 2 p.m., $20 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Miears: With Tee Vee, Pearl Crush., Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., Free to $5. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Mike Barfield: Fri., January 27, 10 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Minton Sparks: Thu., February 2, 7 p.m., $22 to $25. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Modern Baseball: With Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band, Sorority Noise, The Obsessives., Mon., April 3, 6 p.m., $18 to $24. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

A More Perfect Union: With Cake Rangers, Carter, Fervent Rose., Tue., January 31, 8 p.m., $5 to $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Muddy Belle: Thu., February 2, 10 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Mystery Loves Company: Thu., January 26, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Boy Harsher performs at the Satellite February 2. Photo by GRIT PHOTOZINE via Flickr Commons

Name Sayers: With Mojave Red., Thu., January 26, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Nathan Quick: Tue., January 31, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Nick Gaitan: Thu., January 12, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

No Remorse: With Greywyrm, In Prism., Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., Free. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Now We Fly: Fri., January 27, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Otonana Trio: Thu., February 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199. Sun., February 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Peasant: With Sexpill, Trillblazers, Fuck with Fire, Lace, Cryptic Void., Sat., February 11, 8 p.m., $7. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Pecos Hank: Thu., January 19, 7 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Pepe Aguilar: Thu., February 23, 8 p.m., $50-$115. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Quentin Miller: Tue., January 17, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $30. The Green Room — Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Reba McEntire: Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., $75 to $175. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Rob Baird: With Jared Deck., Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Robb Banks: With Dash, Wifisfuneral, Ski Mask the Slump God., Mon., January 30, 9 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Robert Hartye: Fri., January 20, 7 p.m., Free. Floyd's Cajun Seafood - Sugarland, 16549 Southwest Freeway, Sugarland, 281-240-3474.

Rolling Stone Live: With Diplo, Nas., Sat., February 4, 7 p.m., TBA. Museum of Fine Arts Houston, 1001 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-639-7300.

Ruckus: With No Rehearsal., Fri., January 13, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Sherita Perez: With Tribe., Sun., February 12, 7 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.

Shinyribs: With The Peterson Brothers., Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., $20 to $44. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Side Show Tragedy: Sat., January 21, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Sisters Morales: With Charles Bryant., Sat., February 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Alicia Keys performs March 10 at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Photo by Marco Torres

The Smiths vs The Cure Vol. 6: With Damon Allen, Mariachi Los Diamantes, Renee Holiday, Loveable Old James., Sat., February 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 Mckee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

Studded Left: With Rough Sleepers, Gerritt Wittmer, Erotic Tangerines (LA)., Sat., February 11, 8 p.m., Free. Civic TV, 2010 Commerce, Unit B, Houston, 713-822-4692.

Suicidal Tendencies: With Crowbar, Havok., Wed., March 1, 7 p.m., $15 to $30. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Suicide Pandemic: With Nocturnal Avernus, Epic Death, Dunamis., Sat., January 21, 8 p.m., $5 to $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Superfest featuring The Polyphonic Spree: Sat., February 4, 6 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Superfest featuring The Tontons: Fri., February 3, 6 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

SXSW Overflow Fest: With The Creatures In Secret, Adrift On River Styx, Total Voltage., Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., TBA. With Cloudship., Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., TBA. With Tomato Dodgers., Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., TBA. With Ocean Disco., Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Tangled Blue: Sat., January 14, 7 p.m., Free. Kinsmen Lutheran Church, 12100 Champion Forest, Houston, 281-444-3126.

Terry Allen: Sat., January 21, 3 p.m., Free. Vinal Edge, 239 W. 19th, Houston, 281-537-2575.

Texas Flood: A Tribute to SRV: With Ally Venable Band., Fri., January 20, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

The Mavericks: Fri., June 2, 7 p.m., $35-$70. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Third Ritual of 2017: With Angelcorpse, Sacrocurse, Hod, Oath of Cruelty, Uncleansed., Fri., June 2, 6 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Thomas Helton Group: Tue., January 31, 6 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Tiny Concert Series featuring Charlie Bryan: Mon., January 16, 9 p.m., Free. Poison Girl, 1641 Westheimer, Houston, 713-527-9929.

Tony Kamel: Tue., January 17, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Trout Fishing in America: With Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds., Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., $15 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

U2: Wed., May 24, 7 p.m., TBA. NRG Arena.

Uli Jon Roth: Fri., February 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Concert Pub (North), 2470 FM 1960, Houston, 281-583-8111.

The Vienna Boys Choir: Sat., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., TBA. Houston Baptist University, 7502 Fondren, Houston, 281-649-3000.

Wanda Jackson: Sat., February 4, 10 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Warren Hood: Thu., January 19, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

ZZ Top performs at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo March 21. Photo by Jim Bricker

White Light Cemetery CD Release show: With White Light Cemetery, The Dirty Seeds, Stonework, Pyreship., Sat., January 14, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $10. The 19th Hole Grill & Bar, 202 Sawdust, Spring, 281-363-2574.

Wild Pink: With Vodi, El Lago., Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

Willie Nelson: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, 1 Reliant Park, Houston, 832-667-1000.

Winter Dance Party Buddy Holly Tribute: Fri., February 3, 10 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

The XX: Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $32.50 to $55. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Y&T: Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., $20. 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, 101 18th, Dickinson, 281-339-2600.

Yuridia: Sun., March 5, 8:30 p.m., $40 to $140. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

Zendrome: With Miguel Flaco, Henry Chow, Noey Lopez., Wed., January 18, 10 p.m., Free. Arlo's Ballroom, 2119 Leeland, Houston.

ZZ Top: Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, 1 Reliant Park, Houston, 832-667-1000.