Vacationer Returns With New Music and a New Live Show

Chillwave doesn't have to be about being chill, which is best proven by Philadelphia's Vacationer.

"I have been making music since I was 14, mostly loud rock music and I wanted to give my voice a break. I caught LCD Sound System and I was blown away at how they controlled energy without being loud. Seeing them was the catalyst for why we started this band in 2010," says singer and bassist Kenny Vasoli.

It's been four years since the last Vacationer album, something that took more time than expected, but also helped Vasoli become a better producer and songwriter. "We started tinkering with ideas after the last tour. We retooled the process for two to three years. Exploring more in my home studio, I have enough gear to work on my own. I found myself having a hard time getting ideas down, and I was having writer's block. I learned new production techniques and that made it easier to get my ideas going without forcing them. You have to wait for music to come to you," Vasoli says.