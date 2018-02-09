Velveteen Echo Reveals Their Plans For In Bloom Festival

New festivals seem to be popping up as soon as there's a space and a city to house them. For In Bloom, the former festival known as FPSF and before that, Free Press Summer Fest, things look promising for year one. With headlining sets from Beck and Martin Garrix, the festival boasts a pretty robust lineup for a first year festival. even if it's just essentially a re-branding of a former one.

As FPSF did every year before, In Bloom will host a strong run of local talent including Houston's Velveteen Echo. While you might not know the indie rock band very well, that's pretty understandable seeing as how they're the newest act on the festival this year. The Houston Press sat down with singer and guitarist Lauren Warthen to get some insight on who they are, where they're going, and what they have planned for the festival.

Most bands that hop on festivals have been slugging it out for a while in the indie rock circuit, though Velveteen Echo hasn't been a band long enough to really be finding that route. The band's name has always been a curious one, so much so that it seemed an explanation of it was in order.