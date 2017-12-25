Vodi Gives Us Plenty of Holiday Cheer with Christmas Track

Holiday music can many times be formulaic, tired, or in the least, some sort of cover version of someone else's work. For Houston's Vodi, it was a chance to stretch their legs and put out something original while keeping the holiday traditions in tact. With "This Is the Best Christmas," the six piece proves again why they're in such high demand with a song that's not only original, but worth hearing pretty much any time of year.

The song and subsequent video, were all "very last minute," according to Vodi's lead singer Tom Lynch. "Tank, Haley, and I were walking out the door when our manager suggested it, and while I didn't really have a song ready, I wrote the hook while we were loading the car, and we got in a circle to record the harmony part on my phone. After two weeks, I realized that we had to record it the next day after booking time with Steve Christensen, and we actually finished the arrangements right before walking into the studio."