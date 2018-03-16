Vodi Will Bring Their Soft Rock To In Bloom

If you had told anyone ten years ago that soft rock would have a place in the music world again, they'd probably have laughed at you. However, when you look around the music industry today, the softer side of rock seems to be all over the place. Whether it be with chill wave or just folk, soft rock is definitely on the rise as a genre worth placing attention to. When you look at a picture of Houston's Vodi, it should look familiar. Aside from the fact that their debut album Talk has the best overall album tone you'll hear in a good while, the band is made up of a who's who in the Houston music world. Now, with a new album already in their sights, the Houston Press chatted with the band about their start, what's next, and what we can expect from them at this year's In Bloom Festival.

The band, with members Dollie Barnes, Buxton, Robert Ellis, and on and on is definitely a group made in musician heaven. Most artists in Houston would be hard pressed to put such a group together, though the band's name has always been something that never made sense. When we asked where the name came from, singer Tom Lynch said, "it's a word I made up. I was bouncing a bunch of ideas off of Hailey (Lynch) and band names are terrible to come up with. So we made up the word, we wrote it out, and we liked the way it looked. It turns out that Vodi is also a phone service in India, so it seems we have a lot of fans in India."

When looking at the band, as mentioned before it's definitely a list of heavy hitters. "It was kind of an add as we go type of thing. Tank (Lisenbe) and I started it out as a side project mostly because we were bored and wanted to work on something. I met Hailey and had her come sing on some of the early demos and added Gus, Dave, Marshall, and Austin along the way. We were all playing in the same circles and all happened to have time on our hands so it worked out well," says Lynch.