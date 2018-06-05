Voodoo Fest a Mixed Bag for 20th Anniversary

Mumford & Sons are among the headliners for this year's installment of the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, which dropped its lineup on Tuesday morning.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Voodoo Music + Arts Experience. That is somewhat strange, considering it feels like Austin City Limits Music Festival outpaces Voodoo in terms of longevity, when in reality, ACL is three years younger than its Louisiana counterpart.

Point being, Voodoo Fest – in light of its 20-year existence – needed to do it up big in 2018. And while there are certainly bright spots, it’s safe to call this year’s lineup – unveiled Tuesday morning – a bit of a disappointment.

Look, Voodoo Fest was bound to be a victim of its own success this year. Last year’s lineup was chock-full of hitmakers new and old – Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Post Malone, LCD Soundsystem, and many more. So, unless it landed a mega-artist the likes of Drake, Beyoncé or Eminem, it stood to reason Voodoo Fest might take a small step back in 2018.